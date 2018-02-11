Getty

Jack Eichel’s luck: another high-ankle sprain

By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
1 Comment

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

It’s tough not to feel for Jack Eichel, even if he’s in line to be extremely rich considering that eight-year, $80 million contract that will kick in next season.

If you look at his experiences sheerly as a competitor, he’s had some lousy luck with the Buffalo Sabres.

The latest bit of lousy news is that he was diagnosed with another high-ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. With the Sabres having little to play for in 2017-18 (really, they’re probably better off sinking), it’s tough to imagine Eichel forcing his way back within the next two months.

As you can see from this post last night, it didn’t look good when Eichel fell:

Yikes. Again, this is becoming far too common an experience for Eichel. Let’s review some of the frustrated, star-crossed scorer’s bumpy moments in recent times:

  • As a reminder, this isn’t Eichel’s first high-ankle sprain. His 2016-17 season began with a limp thanks to that injury. Consider that a mild “What if?” for a Sabres franchise still trying to find its footing.
  • Eichel fell a decimal point short of finishing in the top 10 in points-per-game during that season, reportedly costing him $2 million.
  • Eichel said the Sabres believed they could be a playoff team in 2017-18. Instead, they’ve been basically the same sad story during long stretches, even as Eichel continues to impress.

  • Eichel’s 21st birthday present: a loss. This GIF told that story, and the story of his first three seasons with Buffalo, really:

There have been many moments like these, where it seems like Eichel’s anger has been boiling over as he can’t will the Sabres to playoff contention. Simply put, he needs more help, and might see a helpful player like Evander Kane traded away.

Maybe the cynical silver lining is that he won’t have to absorb a couple rough months of losing? Beyond pondering future paychecks, that’s about as far as bright side goes until Buffalo can land some better supporting cast members.

Ouch.

MORE: Eichel, Connor McDavid share some unfortunate things in common this season.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Murray, Crosby lead Penguins vs. Blues

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 3:02 PM EST
2 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

If you consider the final score of 4-1, you’d think the Pittsburgh Penguins pulverized the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Instead, it was a close game, with the Blues forcing Matt Murray to make some spectacular saves and Sidney Crosby (among others) to score some big goals. In the case of Crosby, he collected his 400th career regular-season goal and then added number 401 into an empty net.

Between injuries and inconsistent play, it’s been a bumpy first season for Murray as the Penguins’ unquestioned top goalie. He’s starting to round into form, however, winning five of his last six games and robbing Vladimir Tarasenko on this absolute laser:

Murray & Co. got a little luck, too, as the Blues saw a would-be 2-1 goal was disallowed. Instead, the Penguins scored all three goals in the third period.

The Blues generated a 34-23 shots on goal advantage in this game, but only Kyle Brodziak‘s 1-0 tally beat Murray, and that lead lasted a mere 21 seconds.

The Penguins are now 12-4-1 in 2018, and a win like this could really help them cement a playoff spot. With 66 standings points, Pittsburgh is currently ranked second in the competitive Metropolitan Division, but other rivals have games in hand considering that the Pens have now played in 57 contests.

Games in hand have to be a consideration for the Blues, too. While they’re still in third in the impressive Central Division, the Dallas Stars are only one point behind them with two games in hand.

All things considered, it’s not surprising that this was a tight, well-played game that was a lot closer than the final score indicated.

The Penguins are no strangers to such intensity, and much like in previous triumphs, their best players simply came up big. And, hey, a little luck can’t hurt, either.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Dustin Brown may not dodge a suspension this time

By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 2:03 PM EST
7 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

Dustin Brown has had a strange knack for avoiding suspensions in the NHL, to the point that some fans can’t help but joke about blackmail against executives, but his latest infraction may finally force him to sit out some games.

As you can see in the video above, the Los Angeles Kings forward received a game misconduct and major penalty for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during last night’s 4-3 win for Tampa Bay.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced a hearing for Brown regarding the incident, which often comes with supplemental discipline:

As a reminder, Brown’s most recent controversial brush with hockey law came when he was only fined for an ugly cross-check on Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz:

It will probably help Brown’s cause that Sergachev was able to return to the game, although he did miss some time.

There have been some baffling decisions made between suspensions, fines, and goalie interference reviews lately, so the league could probably use a “W” here. The question is: what kind of punishment is fair for this hit?

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sidney Crosby gets elusive 400th goal (Video)

By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
2 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

Sidney Crosby‘s 400th goal likely inspired contradictory responses of “Finally” and “That was fast.”

In the framework of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues on NBC, it was fast. The Blues went up 1-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period, yet 21 seconds later, Crosby collected that milestone tally.

The “finally” part comes because Crosby went 10 games without a goal, collecting his 399th on Jan. 14. With 13 assists during that span, few were complaining about that goal drought, but Crosby probably feels relieved nonetheless.

(Crosby seemingly scored his 400th about a week ago, but that was [justifiably] called off for goalie interference.)

With time to add to his totals this afternoon, Crosby currently sits at 400 goals and 688 assists for 1,088 points in 839 regular-season games. It stands as another impressive, rare milestone for Crosby; Evgeni Malkin should join this group fairly soon, as he’s currently at 358 goals:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 11:52 AM EST
1 Comment

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyBryan Rust

Carl HagelinEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel

Zachary Aston-Reese — Riley SheahanConor Sheary

Dominik SimonCarter RowneyRyan Reaves

Brian DumoulinKris Letang

Olli MaattaJustin Schultz

Ian ColeJamie Oleksiak

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

St. Louis Blues

Alexander SteenPaul StastnyVladimir Tarasenko

Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennPatrik Berglund

Dmitrij JaskinVladimir SobotkaIvan Barbashev

Scottie UpshallKyle BrodziakChris Thorburn

Carl GunnarssonAlex Pietrangelo

Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko

Robert BortuzzoVince Dunn

Starting goalie: Jake Allen