Dustin Brown may not dodge suspension this time

Dustin Brown has had a strange knack for avoiding suspensions in the NHL, to the point that some fans can’t help but joke about blackmail against executives, but his latest infraction may finally force him to sit out some games.

As you can see in the video above, the Los Angeles Kings forward received a game misconduct and major penalty for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during last night’s 4-3 win for Tampa Bay.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced a hearing for Brown regarding the incident, which often comes with supplemental discipline:

Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown will have a hearing today for kneeing Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 11, 2018

As a reminder, Brown’s most recent controversial brush with hockey law came when he was only fined for an ugly cross-check on Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz:

It will probably help Brown’s cause that Sergachev was able to return to the game, although he did miss some time.

There have been some baffling decisions made between suspensions, fines, and goalie interference reviews lately, so the league could probably use a “W” here. The question is: what kind of punishment is fair for this hit?

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.