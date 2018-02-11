Dustin Brown may not dodge suspension this time

Dustin Brown has had a strange knack for avoiding suspensions in the NHL, to the point that some fans can’t help but joke about blackmail against executives, but his latest infraction may finally force him to sit out some games.
As you can see in the video above, the Los Angeles Kings forward received a game misconduct and major penalty for kneeing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during last night’s 4-3 win for Tampa Bay.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced a hearing for Brown regarding the incident, which often comes with supplemental discipline:
Los Angeles’ Dustin Brown will have a hearing today for kneeing Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev.
As a reminder, Brown’s most recent controversial brush with hockey law came when he was only fined for an ugly cross-check on Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz:
It will probably help Brown’s cause that Sergachev was able to return to the game, although he did miss some time.
There have been some baffling decisions made between suspensions, fines, and goalie interference reviews lately, so the league could probably use a “W” here. The question is: what kind of punishment is fair for this hit?
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: Crosby scored a pair of goals in Pittsburgh’s matinee win over the St. Louis Blues. Sure, one was an empty-netter, but the first one was the 400th tally of his career. He also out an end to his 10-game goal drought in the process.
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Rebuild? What Rebuild? Since sending that letter to their fans on Thursday, the Rangers have won back-to-back games. Lundqvist turned aside 37 of 38 shots in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He was a huge reason why the Rangers were able to shut down a high-powered offense like Winnipeg’s.
Tomas Tatar, Detroit Red Wings: Tatar netted a pair of goals against the Capitals, including the game-winner in overtime. Coming into Sunday’s action, the Red Wings forward hadn’t scored since Jan. 20.
Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres: O’Reilly had a solid night at the office against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He finished the game with a goal and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to get the Sabres the victory.
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames: Not only did Tkachuk score two goals in the Flames’ comeback win over the Islanders on Sunday night, he also helped his team by drawing three penalties. Calgary managed to score on one of those ensuing power plays.
Sean Couturier, Philadephia Flyers: Like O’Reilly, Couturier posted a goal and two assists in his team’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flyers forward has an impressive 27 goals and 27 assists in 55 games this season. He’s already obliterated his career-highs in both categories.
But is sitting him down for one game enough of a punishment?
Let’s keep in mind that he didn’t miss all of Saturday’s game, but he was tossed at the 14:30 mark of the second period. So he missed less than half the game.
Although he’s not a repeat offender in the league’s eyes, this isn’t the first time that Brown has crossed the line on the ice. Heck, this isn’t even the first time he’s used his knee to inflict pain on an opponent. In the 2012 playoffs, he injured Coyotes defenseman Michal Rozsival on a similar play.
Obviously, this incident happened almost six years ago, so it doesn’t factor into this suspension, but how many more dangerous plays is the Kings forward going to make before the league decides to send him a clear message.
As the league mentioned in their explanation of the suspension, Brown had “sufficient time to attempt a legal, full body hit, or allow Sergachev to pass by him untouched. Instead, he extends his knee to ensure contact will be made”. At this point, the league has hit the nail right on the head with their wording. This is clearly something the veteran could have avoided.
But here’s where the league’s wording gets kind of questionable: “And while we do not believe that this is a malicious or planned attempt to injure an opponent, the onus remains on the hitter to deliver a legal check.”
It may not have been pre-meditated because it happened in a split-second, but what exactly was Brown trying to do? That’s an incredibly dangerous play. Sergachev, who managed to return to the game, could’ve been seriously hurt.
George Parros did well to suspend Alex Burrows 10 games for kneeing Taylor Hall in the head repeatedly last week. That type of punishment definitely sent a message to Burrows and the rest of the league. Unfortunately, you can’t help but feel like this incident involving Brown is a “swing and a miss” for the Department of Player Safety.
Casey Cizikas isn’t known for his scoring prowess, but he definitely turned some heads on Sunday night.
With just over three minutes gone in the first period, the Islanders forward opened the scoring with an awesome diving goal on Flames goalie Mike Smith (you know you’re in good shape offensively when a player that opens the game on your fourth line can pull off such a sweet goal). Smith should have probably made the save there, but let’s not focus on that.
The goal was Cizikas’ seventh of the year and it’s also the second goal he’s scored since returning to the lineup from a hand injury on Jan. 30.
The Super Man stretch move by Cizikas definitely deserves a closer look:
We don’t get to see diving goals too often, but it’s not something new, either. The question is who did it better, Cizikas or Derek MacKenzie in 2015?