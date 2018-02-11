Canadiens, Subban bitterness showed in Gallagher comments

By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 11:24 AM EST
If “living well is the best revenge,” then P.K. Subban is essentially going Charles Bronson on the Montreal Canadiens since the notorious Shea Weber trade.

Last season, the Habs watched Subban make the 2017 Stanley Cup Final during his first season with the Nashville Predators. Barring some absolutely staggering changes of fortune, it looks like Nashville will make another playoff run while the Canadiens will watch the NHL playoffs on TV with the rest of us.

Heck, the Predators couldn’t even throw the Canadiens a bone on Saturday, as a rowdy Montreal crowd saw Nashville win 3-2 in a shootout.

After the game, Brendan Gallagher clearly wasn’t happy about all the attention Subban was drawing … which essentially generated more attention for Subban.

You can see Gallagher’s full comments in the video above this post; he said “I don’t know why you’re asking about him” and mentioned Nashville’s other “elite” players, getting a jab in on Subban being a -1 in the game. He went further and said the sort of things that probably explain why the Canadiens (foolishly) traded the star defenseman.

This is the sort of feud that makes hockey more fun, but it feels like Subban almost has the Patrick Roy-ish fuel of team success to throw in Gallagher’s face, even if P.K.’s ears can’t be plugged by two championship rings.

When discussing the chatter between the two sides, Subban said “I’m sure it’s pretty quiet over there now” with the Predators getting the two points.

The Athletic’s Arpon Basu reports (sub required) that Gallagher’s beefing comments rank as some of the most frank statements Canadiens have made about Subban, at least in public.

No one from the Canadiens has ever come out and put that notion in such plain terms as Gallagher did Saturday, and that’s largely because the Canadiens have avoided talking about Subban at all costs ever since the June 29, 2016, trade. That silence, that unwillingness to discuss it, spoke volumes. But words are always more impactful.

You didn’t need to witness the post-game comments to see things heat up at times. You could see it when Gallagher was mouthing off after opening the scoring, and collecting his 20th goal of the season:

The hit Subban was speaking of happened here:

It’s worth noting that it’s clear that Subban had plenty of pals in the Montreal locker room, too, as you can see from him visiting with the likes of Carey Price and Alex Galchenyuk. (Aside: it’s still sort of funny that Galchenyuk is called “Chucky.”)

Here’s the thing about all of this: while it’s spicy fun for onlookers – this feels a lot like a high school squabble where the true winners are the audience members – it sure feels like sour grapes from Gallagher, who deserves credit for generating a strong season during a generally miserable one for Montreal.

While Subban is distinguishing himself on the ice (his team looks promising and he’s generating Norris buzz) and off of it (Subban’s sparkling personality made him an All-Star delight, not to mention his fantastic work for charities), the Canadiens are languishing with serious questions about their future direction. Maybe Subban’s personality rubbed some players the wrong way, yet can you really float superior chemistry when your team is plummeting down to mediocrity?

It seems like a feud Gallagher (and maybe the Canadiens as a whole) are bound to lose, but hey, we’ll take a little drama in a sport that often removes the sizzle from the steak.

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 11:52 AM EST


PROJECTED LINES

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake GuentzelSidney CrosbyBryan Rust

Carl HagelinEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel

Zachary Aston-Reese — Riley SheahanConor Sheary

Dominik SimonCarter RowneyRyan Reaves

Brian DumoulinKris Letang

Olli MaattaJustin Schultz

Ian ColeJamie Oleksiak

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

St. Louis Blues

Alexander SteenPaul StastnyVladimir Tarasenko

Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennPatrik Berglund

Dmitrij JaskinVladimir SobotkaIvan Barbashev

Scottie UpshallKyle BrodziakChris Thorburn

Carl GunnarssonAlex Pietrangelo

Jay BouwmeesterColton Parayko

Robert BortuzzoVince Dunn

Starting goalie: Jake Allen

The Buzzer: Marner’s five-point night; Dubnyk shuts the door on 44

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckFeb 11, 2018, 12:47 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs: Mathew Barzal has been logging all the five-point nights this year, but Marner became the latest to do it, scoring twice and adding three helpers in Saturday’s 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild: Dubnyk stopped a season-high 44 pieces of rubber sent his way to help the Wild blank the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0.

Joakim Ryan, San Jose Sharks: Ryan came into Saturday’s game with 45 games under his belt in the NHL and seven assists to show for it. He left Saturday’s 6-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers with his first NHL goal, his second NHL goal and a his first-game-winning goal. Quite the night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning: He didn’t have a shutout. In fact, he allowed three goals in a winning effort. But holy moly did he produce of the greatest saves of all-time, as you will see below.

Highlights of the Night:

This save should come with a warning label, MA, 18+, etc.:

Great pass, great goal:

Bar down.

Well-deserved:

Factoids of the Night:

Wild rolling at home:

More Marner:

MISC:

Scores:

Sabres 4, Bruins 2

Maple Leafs 6, Senators 3

Predators 3, Canadiens 2 (SO)

Lightning 4, Kings 3

Blue Jackets 6, Devils 1

Hurricanes 3, Avalanche 1

Wild 3, Blackhawks 0

Flyers 4, Coyotes 3 (SO)

Sharks 6, Oilers 4

Saturday night’s alright for an ECHL brawl (Video)

Screengrab
By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
We got a doozy here.

A line brawl between the Toledo Walleye and the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL went down in the second half of the third period in a 5-0 romp by the Walleye on Saturday night in Toledo.

And yes, there was a solid goalie scrap to boot.

Here’s how the fun began:

And here are both goalies — Mason McDonald of the Mavericks in red and Matej Machovsky of the Walleye in blue — doing their best Chris Osgood, Patrick Roy impression.

The end result included 84 penalty minutes assessed on 12 calls, including four game misconducts, four fighting majors and a slew of other infractions.

The game ended with a total of 139 penalty minutes on 24 calls.

Here’s a breakdown from the box score:

  • Klotz KC (match – cross-checking), 12:14
  • Kwas KC (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
  • McDonald KC (leaving the crease, fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
  • Smith KC (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
  • Crisp TOL (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
  • Machovsky TOL (leaving the crease, fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14
  • Tansey TOL (fighting – major, game misconduct – secondary altercation), 12:14

It didn’t end there, either. Two more fights and another game misconduct were handed out with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Here’s Roy vs. Osgood, for old times’ sake.

Holy jumpin’.

Jack Eichel falls awkwardly, forced to leave the game (Video)

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckFeb 10, 2018, 9:41 PM EST
Are the hockey gods without mercy?

Buffalo Sabres fans must be asking themselves that right now. After everything they’ve endured this season and still with 25-plus games to go, there’s probably plenty of four-letter words being offered up to the gods who’ve evidently forsaken them.

Watching Jack Eichel fall awkwardly behind the net, withering in pain before being forced to leave the game, could be the biggest blow yet for the Sabres in a lost season.

The fall certainly didn’t look good for Eichel’s knee, which appears to twist in an unappealing fashion.

In a season that’s been decisively awful in New York, Eichel has been a light, a glimmer of hope that maybe, eventually, things will be different.

He’s been fun to watch and given Sabres fans something to cheer for when there hasn’t been a lot to get excited about.

Eichel’s 21 goals and 53 points are easily the best on the Sabres. He’s done admirably on a very bad team, which makes one wonder what his true potential will be once the Sabres sort out their mess.

For now, Buffalo fans will hold their collective breath. Eichel missed two months to start the 2016-17 season, then dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

Life isn’t fun in Buffalo without their young superstar.

