Brown gets one-game suspension for kneeing Sergachev, but is it enough?

By Joey AlfieriFeb 11, 2018, 8:50 PM EST
6 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang

Earlier today, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that they wanted to talk to Kings forward Dustin Brown for an incident that took place in last night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brown received a major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing Bolts defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (top). Tonight, the league announced that they’ve decided to suspend Brown for one game.

But is sitting him down for one game enough of a punishment?

Let’s keep in mind that he didn’t miss all of Saturday’s game, but he was tossed at the 14:30 mark of the second period. So he missed less than half the game.

Although he’s not a repeat offender in the league’s eyes, this isn’t the first time that Brown has crossed the line on the ice. Heck, this isn’t even the first time he’s used his knee to inflict pain on an opponent. In the 2012 playoffs, he injured Coyotes defenseman Michal Rozsival on a similar play.

Obviously, this incident happened almost six years ago, so it doesn’t factor into this suspension, but how many more dangerous plays is the Kings forward going to make before the league decides to send him a clear message.

As the league mentioned in their explanation of the suspension, Brown had “sufficient time to attempt a legal, full body hit, or allow Sergachev to pass by him untouched. Instead, he extends his knee to ensure contact will be made”. At this point, the league has hit the nail right on the head with their wording. This is clearly something the veteran could have avoided.

But here’s where the league’s wording gets kind of questionable: “And while we do not believe that this is a malicious or planned attempt to injure an opponent, the onus remains on the hitter to deliver a legal check.”

It may not have been pre-meditated because it happened in a split-second, but what exactly was Brown trying to do? That’s an incredibly dangerous play. Sergachev, who managed to return to the game, could’ve been seriously hurt.

George Parros did well to suspend Alex Burrows 10 games for kneeing Taylor Hall in the head repeatedly last week. That type of punishment definitely sent a message to Burrows and the rest of the league. Unfortunately, you can’t help but feel like this incident involving Brown is a “swing and a miss” for the Department of Player Safety.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Fight Video: Flames’ Lomberg exits game after taking several shots from Isles’ Johnston

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 11, 2018, 9:58 PM EST
2 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

As Flames forward Ryan Lomberg found out on Sunday, some fights are a little more fair than others.

Islanders forward Ross Johnston was the clear winner in his tilt against Lomberg, but that’s not overly surprising when you look at each player’s size.

Johnston had a distinct size advantage in this one, as he’s listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, while Lomberg is listed at 5-foot-9, 187 pounds.

As you can tell from the video below, Johnson was able to land some serious right-handers during this bout:

Unfortunately for Lomberg, he had to go to the locker room for further evaluation, according to the Flames’ Twitter account. He did not return to the game.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Cizikas scores awesome diving goal against Flames (Video)

NHL.com
By Joey AlfieriFeb 11, 2018, 7:42 PM EST
1 Comment

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang

Casey Cizikas isn’t known for his scoring prowess, but he definitely turned some heads on Sunday night.

With just over three minutes gone in the first period, the Islanders forward opened the scoring with an awesome diving goal on Flames goalie Mike Smith (you know you’re in good shape offensively when a player that opens the game on your fourth line can pull off such a sweet goal). Smith should have probably made the save there, but let’s not focus on that.

The goal was Cizikas’ seventh of the year and it’s also the second goal he’s scored since returning to the lineup from a hand injury on Jan. 30.

The Super Man stretch move by Cizikas definitely deserves a closer look:

We don’t get to see diving goals too often, but it’s not something new, either. The question is who did it better, Cizikas or Derek MacKenzie in 2015?

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Murray, Crosby lead Penguins vs. Blues

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 3:02 PM EST
2 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

If you consider the final score of 4-1, you’d think the Pittsburgh Penguins pulverized the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Instead, it was a close game, with the Blues forcing Matt Murray to make some spectacular saves and Sidney Crosby (among others) to score some big goals. In the case of Crosby, he collected his 400th career regular-season goal and then added number 401 into an empty net.

Between injuries and inconsistent play, it’s been a bumpy first season for Murray as the Penguins’ unquestioned top goalie. He’s starting to round into form, however, winning five of his last six games and robbing Vladimir Tarasenko on this absolute laser:

Murray & Co. got a little luck, too, as the Blues saw a would-be 2-1 goal was disallowed. Instead, the Penguins scored all three goals in the third period.

The Blues generated a 34-23 shots on goal advantage in this game, but only Kyle Brodziak‘s 1-0 tally beat Murray, and that lead lasted a mere 21 seconds.

The Penguins are now 12-4-1 in 2018, and a win like this could really help them cement a playoff spot. With 66 standings points, Pittsburgh is currently ranked second in the competitive Metropolitan Division, but other rivals have games in hand considering that the Pens have now played in 57 contests.

Games in hand have to be a consideration for the Blues, too. While they’re still in third in the impressive Central Division, the Dallas Stars are only one point behind them with two games in hand.

All things considered, it’s not surprising that this was a tight, well-played game that was a lot closer than the final score indicated.

The Penguins are no strangers to such intensity, and much like in previous triumphs, their best players simply came up big. And, hey, a little luck can’t hurt, either.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Jack Eichel’s luck: another high-ankle sprain

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 11, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
5 Comments

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

It’s tough not to feel for Jack Eichel, even if he’s in line to be extremely rich considering that eight-year, $80 million contract that will kick in next season.

If you look at his experiences sheerly as a competitor, he’s had some lousy luck with the Buffalo Sabres.

The latest bit of lousy news is that he was diagnosed with another high-ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. With the Sabres having little to play for in 2017-18 (really, they’re probably better off sinking), it’s tough to imagine Eichel forcing his way back within the next two months.

As you can see from this post last night, it didn’t look good when Eichel fell:

Yikes. Again, this is becoming far too common an experience for Eichel. Let’s review some of the frustrated, star-crossed scorer’s bumpy moments in recent times:

  • As a reminder, this isn’t Eichel’s first high-ankle sprain. His 2016-17 season began with a limp thanks to that injury. Consider that a mild “What if?” for a Sabres franchise still trying to find its footing.
  • Eichel fell a decimal point short of finishing in the top 10 in points-per-game during that season, reportedly costing him $2 million.
  • Eichel said the Sabres believed they could be a playoff team in 2017-18. Instead, they’ve been basically the same sad story during long stretches, even as Eichel continues to impress.

  • Eichel’s 21st birthday present: a loss. This GIF told that story, and the story of his first three seasons with Buffalo, really:

There have been many moments like these, where it seems like Eichel’s anger has been boiling over as he can’t will the Sabres to playoff contention. Simply put, he needs more help, and might see a helpful player like Evander Kane traded away.

Maybe the cynical silver lining is that he won’t have to absorb a couple rough months of losing? Beyond pondering future paychecks, that’s about as far as bright side goes until Buffalo can land some better supporting cast members.

Ouch.

MORE: Eichel, Connor McDavid share some unfortunate things in common this season.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.