Women’s Olympic Three Stars: Muller the record-setter; Grahn backstops Swedes

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
1. Alina Muller, Switzerland – The Swiss forward was involved in six of their eight goals during a 8-0 rout of Korea on Saturday. She was regular tested netminder So Jung Shin by firing 12 shots on goal, and finished the night with four goals (tying an Olympic record) and six points (an Olympic record).

2. Sara Grahn, Sweden – As the Swedes edged Japan 2-1, Grahn played a huge role in stopping 30 shots. She was tested, but a team effort helped stifle the Japanese, who had opportunities while on a 6-on-4 with 40 seconds to play.

3. Sara Hjalmarsson, Sweden – Hjalmarsson broke a 1-1 deadlock early in the third period to give the Swedes a winning start to their time in PyeongChang.

GROUP A
USA
Canada
Finland
Olympic Athletes from Russia

GROUP B
Sweden 1-0
Switzerland 1-0
Japan 0-1
Korea 0-1

Format: “The two top-seeded teams from Group A will receive Quarter-Final Round bye thus moving automatically to the Semi-Finals. The Quarter-Finals will be played between 3A-2B and 4A-1B. The winner of each Quarter-Final moves onto the Semi-Finals. The winner of each Semi-Final game will move onto the Gold Medal Game, while the losers will play in the Bronze Medal Game.”

UPCOMING SCHEDULE – Feb. 11
United States vs. Finland, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN
Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Canada, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA Network

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Long-awaited hockey milestone happened suddenly for Jordan Greenway

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Greenway didn’t have much time to think about being a pioneer.

The Boston University forward was preparing for his junior year last summer when he heard that USA Hockey might be calling on collegians and minor-league pros to fill out its Olympic roster. It was only after NHL players were officially ruled out and Greenway made the team that a reporter told him he would be the first African-American man on the U.S. Olympic team.

”I’m happy I’m the first. I hope I’m the first of many,” he said last month after practicing with the Terriers on campus. ”Hopefully I inspire other kids to want to do the same thing, try something different.”

A 6-foot-6, 238-pound winger who has 25 points in 28 games for the Terriers this season, Greenway played in the 2017 world championships and was second in points on the U.S team that won the world junior championship last year. He could be the first American to win both world junior and Olympic gold.

USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher called Greenway ”one heck of a hockey player” who also has the potential to awaken an interest in hockey in communities that traditionally haven’t played it.

”I think a lot of kids saw him do it in the world juniors last year,” Kelleher said. ”Hopefully, more and more people and families that watch the Olympics will be drawn to our team and the success they had. And hopefully some kids or some families identify with Jordan and are inspired to get involved with our game.”

Raised by a white mother in Canton, New York, a village about 20 miles from the Canadian border, Greenway said he is used to being one of the only African-Americans on the ice – or at family gatherings.

”I’ve been able to fit in pretty well,” he said. ”I’ve grown up in a white population. So it really hasn’t been anything different, just a way of life for me growing up. It hasn’t been different at all.”

Greenway played for BU in the Beanpot on Monday night, assisting on the Terriers’ second goal in a 3-2, double-overtime victory over Harvard. But when BU plays in the championship game next week for Boston’s college hockey bragging rights, Greenway will be in South Korea. (Harvard’s Ryan Donato also is heading to the Olympics, on the same flight.)

Growing up about 2 hours from Lake Placid, Greenway said he dreamed about playing in the Olympics ”like every kid does.” But he wasn’t thinking about Pyeongchang or even Beijing in 2022; he had his sights set eight or 12 years down the line.

”I never thought it would come this soon, like before I graduate from college,” he said. ”But I’m excited it’s happening this year and I’m going to take full advantage of it.”

A 2015 second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild, Greenway is a big forward who said he likes to get in front of the net and ”wear a team down.” Growing up, he modeled his game after players like Kings and Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds – ”not really because he’s African-American,” he said, chuckling at the coincidence.

”It’s more just because I think him and I have a similar game style,” Greenway said, adding Joe Thornton to the list of role models. ”He’s a big body, in front of the net a lot.”

Also on the list: Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier when he played for the Boston Bruins in 1958.

”He was definitely somebody I looked up to when I was a kid,” Greenway said. ”I just hope I can be the same inspiration for another kid, and hopefully a lot of kids can look up to me like I looked up to him.”

The respect is mutual.

Speaking at a Boston Bruins game last month to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his milestone debut, O’Ree said he was happy to see Greenway topple another barrier. And though he advised Greenway just to work hard and do his best, he also said that it might take some time for the importance of the moment to sink in.

”When I first stepped on the ice in the Montreal Forum and became the first black player to play in the NHL, it really didn’t register with me until after the game. None of the media came up and said, ‘Mr. O’Ree, do you realize you just broke the color barrier?’

”I read it in the paper the next morning,” he said. ”And said to myself, ‘I made things happen.”’

Pass or Fail: Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 Stadium Series jersey

Maple Leafs
By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2018, 10:31 AM EST
Usually when an NHL team reveals a new jersey, there’s plenty of cringing. When teams have showed us their looks for the Stadium Series outdoor games, there’s been a lot of cringing.

But on Saturday morning the Toronto Maple Leafs revealed their jersey for next month’s outdoor game against the Washington Capitals, and it’s a winner. Hope you enjoy white after Labo(u)r Day!

There’s a lot of love for the Royal Canadian Navy in the design here, which includes the RCN’s motto “Ready, Aye, Ready” printed inside the collar. The Leafs’ motto, Honour Pride Courage, moves to the sleeve for this game.

[Pass or Fail: Washington Capitals 2018 Stadium Series jersey]

Is it too much white, considering the color of the surface they play on, and after what we saw in the NHL All-Star Game? Maybe. But it’s better than another lazy dark colored jersey. Everything will be white, from the helmet to socks to gloves to their pants. Ice camouflage? The outdoor game at the U.S. Naval Academy will also mark the first time the Leafs will have their home logo on their road jersey.

They’re clean and gorgeous. Can understand the complaints about a little too much white, but the jerseys, at least, are very sharp and the design really makes the logo pop.

What do you think?

 

 

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Underdog U.S. players ‘trying to prove some doubters wrong’

Associated PressFeb 10, 2018, 9:36 AM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The ”Miracle On Ice” was a Minnesota production.

If the U.S. pulls off another Olympic miracle, it would be a nationwide effort.

When the 1980 U.S. hockey team made up of college kids shocked the favored Soviet Union on the way to winning the gold medal, 13 players came from Minnesota, four from Massachusetts, two from Michigan and one from Wisconsin. The 2018 team couldn’t be constructed more differently with players from 12 different states and leagues all over the world, though it has the same underdog approach from careers of being discounted and passed over.

”We’re trying to prove some doubters wrong,” goaltender Ryan Zapolski said. ”We’ve all had pretty successful pro careers, I think, but we still have doubters, for sure. And I think that’s a motivation for us. We’ve been overlooked pretty much our whole careers, much of us, so just in the back of our minds we still think of those times where people didn’t give us the right chances and have this opportunity now to kind of take advantage of that.”

Again, a team of Russians is the favorite even if it’s under a neutral flag and again the U.S. is trying to end a lengthy gold-medal drought, which dates back to 1980. The Americans will try to do it with players from Massachusetts, New York, Michigan and Minnesota and some less-common hockey hotbeds: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Colorado, California, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

Three players come from Philadelphia suburbs alone.

”To have three kids from Philadelphia, you would never have seen on that 1980 team,” said Brian O’Neill, a native of Yardley, Pennsylvania. ”I think it just shows you how far hockey has come in the U.S. where you have a California representative, you have a Pennsylvania representative, Florida – you name it. I think that’s just a testament to how good hockey’s gotten in the U.S.”

The NHL’s expansion into the Sun Belt led forward Broc Little to start playing in Arizona, goalie Brandon Maxwell in Florida and defenseman Jonathon Blum in Southern California. As players seek to build chemistry quickly for a short tournament, they think the varying backgrounds can only help.

”There’s different culture, there’s different mindsets,” Blum said. ”(Players from) different states bring different things. Californians like to stay laid back and more easygoing, so I try to bring that to the room.”

In the room, only captain Brian Gionta, at 39, is old enough to have been alive for the 1980 Olympics and is proud of the diversity on the 25-man roster. Winning gold in Lake Placid certainly had an effect on spreading hockey. Tony Granato, now coach, had teammates from Texas and Oklahoma at the 1988 Olympics, and the progression has continued.

”The ’80 team was basically Massachusetts and Minnesota,” Granato said. ”It says that our game isn’t as regional as it used to be, so I think that’s a positive thing: players coming from all over the place.”

Many of these players started from the bottom, now they’re here. Zapolski, fellow goalie David Leggio and defensemen Matt Gilroy and Ryan Gunderson were all college walk-ons and now get to reprise that role by being thrust into the Olympic spotlight as NHL continues its season.

”All of these guys have had great paths to get to where they’re at,” Granato said. ”It’s different paths than Patrick Kane and those guys had from the last few Olympics, but they’re all great hockey players.”

Gunderson, one of the three Philadelphia-area products, said people back home often forget that no team in the tournament has an NHL player. But the Russians have stars Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, while the U.S. has 10 players – including all three goalies – who haven’t played in the NHL.

On paper, the U.S. doesn’t stack up well against Russia, which draws players from just three Kontinental Hockey League clubs. Zapolski said he and his teammates are well-aware of the predictions that don’t give them much of a chance.

”We’re as good as anybody, but we know we’re not a favorite out here so I think it’s a little extra chip on our shoulder, too, going into every game, especially against a team like Russia,” the Erie, Pennsylvania native said. ”We know we’re going to be big underdogs against them. I’m sure it’s extra motivation.”

The Americans are motivated by slights, but there’s a reason they won’t be putting on ”Underdog” masks like the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles: They think they can do some damage.

”You look at the rosters of some of the teams, obviously they’ve got some great players,” Gionta said. ”But where this team is at and the hunger that this team shows, anything’s possible.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

The Buzzer: Ups and downs for Islanders

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 10, 2018, 1:04 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Do you go with the guy who collected a hat trick with the overtime game-winner, or the rookie who generated five assists for yet another five-point night?

Nelson’s the fellow who generated the hat trick, and he’s been hot lately. Maybe 24 points on the season is a little disappointing for Nelson, but he’s really heating up, collecting four goals and three assists for seven points during a four-game run. Impressive.

Mathew Barzal collected five assists, giving him 58 points in 56 games in 2017-18. It’s already his third five-point night of his rookie campaign.

He probably gets the nod if you can only choose one player of the night, as he’s achieved something that hasn’t been reached in 100 years:

  • Three helpers: Jamie Benn and Derek Forbort aren’t players you’d picture in the same breath, yet here they were, generating three assists tonight. Remarkably, it’s Forbort that is the player who was a first-rounder (15th overall in 2010), while Benn went 129th(!) in 2007.

Highlights

Curtis Lazar‘s struggled to score at the NHL level more than the hype suggested, but at least this was a cool one:

Wait, there’s a turbo button in this game? Apparently Carl Hagelin can still fly.

Alexander Radulov + Tyler Seguin + Jamie Benn = glorious.

Factoids

C’mon, it has to be Islanders related, right?

The not-so-good side of the Isles:

Leon Draisaitl is quietly heating up:

Scores

Islanders 7, Red Wings 6 (OT)
Rangers 4, Flames 3
Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 2
Kings 3, Panthers 1
Hurricanes 4, Canucks 1
Blues 5, Jets 2
Stars 4, Penguins 3 (SO)
Ducks 3, Oilers 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.