Getty Images

The Buzzer: Schenn fights, scores twice; Hoffman hits 100

By Scott BilleckFeb 9, 2018, 1:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night:

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues: Another player who scored twice on Thursday night. Schenn set the tone early, fighting Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog three seconds after puck drop in the first period. He backed that up with his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames: Boring Sean Monahan has 27 goals on the season after scoring a brace in the Flames 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils.

P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators: Subban also score two goals, including the game-tying goal late in the third period to force overtime against the Ottawa Senators. Subban’s second goal was his 15th of the season, matching a career-high.

Nick Cousins, Arizona Coyotes: OK, last one. Cousins scored twice, and his second with 19 seconds left in the third period forced overtime, where Clayton Keller fired home the winner to give the desert dogs a 4-3 come-from-behind win.

Other two-goal scorers: Tyler Seguin, Travis Konecny and Joe Pavelski.

Highlights of the Night:

Mike Hoffman scored his 100th NHL goal in style:

Tic-tac-goal:

Kyle Turris got a nice welcome back to Ottawa:

Factoids of the Night:

A reminder of how good John Klingberg has been:

Boeser doing more things:

MISC:

Scores:

Flames 3, Devils 2

Flyers 5, Canadiens 3

Senators 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Lightning 5, Canucks 2

Blues 6, Avalanche 1

Coyotes 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Stars 4, Blackhawks 2

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Fight: Landeskog, Schenn let fists fly three seconds after puck drop (video)

Fox Sports Midwest
By Scott BilleckFeb 8, 2018, 8:57 PM EST
6 Comments

These negotiations didn’t take long.

“You wanna fight?”

“Sure.”

*Proverbial handshake.

It took exactly three seconds into Thursday night’s game for Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn to square off, but in reality, that’s how long it took for the refs to blow the whistle to stop the game clock.

Schenn and Landeskog had already agreed to the bout well before the puck was dropped to start the game, as shown in the video below:

Schenn, as pointed out on the broadcast, is a natural centerman, so him lining up at right wing across from Landeskog appeared to be a planned move.

Not entirely sure what led to the gloves dropping. Maybe the smelling salts weren’t working.

No word on the purse or any bonuses handed out.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Alex Burrows won’t appeal, accepts 10-game suspension

By Scott BilleckFeb 8, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
1 Comment

Alex Burrows is choosing to accept his 10-game suspension.

A day after the NHL brought down the ban hammer on the Ottawa Senators forward following a senseless attack on New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall — one that included a couple of knees to a downed opponent — Burrows made the wise decision not to appeal his lengthy spell away from the game.

In a tweet from the NHLPA on Thursday, Burrows expressed his relief to see Hall wasn’t injured during his tirade.

“I have received the NHL Department of Player Safety’s decision, following the incident I was involved in during Tuesday night’s game,” Burrows was quoted. “The situation was one in which I recognize I let my emotions get the better of me, and it was a relief to see that Taylor Hall was not injured.

“I have decided to accept the NHL’s decision, and will not be appealing it. I will have no further comment regarding this matter.”

Hall, who thought Burrows had lost his mind after Tuesday’s game, seemed content with the ruling from the league’s player safety department.

Speaking to Andrew Gross of The Record in North Jersey on Thursday, Hall said he feels the league saw the play for what it was.

“I think what they’re saying is it’s not really a hockey play. It’s not something you want to see in the game,” Hall said. “It’s a lot of games.

“I don’t know what his reaction was or his reasoning, but it’s something where the reason it is so high is (because) they just want to exterminate it. They don’t want to see it again.”

Added Hall: “You always want to see the league stand up for its players. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to make it a safer game. I think in instances like that where it’s not really a hockey play, you like to see the league standing up for you there.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Rangers embrace rebuild, dodge questions about Vigneault

By James O'BrienFeb 8, 2018, 4:11 PM EST
5 Comments

Apparently placing Brendan Smith on waivers was a prelude to some intriguing statements from New York Rangers management, as GM Jeff Gorton and promoted-GM-now-president Glen Sather acknowledged a rebuild today.

Granted, on the team website, the term is instead “retool.” (At least they didn’t say “we don’t rebuild, we reload,” right?)

“We have not played well for a while,” Gorton said, via the Rangers website. “It’s becoming increasingly clearer as the days go on that we’re in tough as we go forward for the playoffs. It’s the reality of having to look forward and the decisions that we make going forward will be based on long term and not trying to save the season.”

One question about the team’s future is: will embattled head coach Alain Vigneault be a part of it? Gorton didn’t give a firm answer, so today wasn’t exactly a full reset.

Here’s the full presser with Sather and Gorton:

The Rangers also released an official statement from the two executives. You can read the full release here, which included some mild humble-bragging about the team’s solid success (without a Stanley Cup) before warning of potential trades:

So as we do every season, we have been continuously evaluating our team, looking for areas that can be improved to enhance our chances of winning. We began the process of reshaping our team this past summer, when we traded for assets that we believe will help us in the years to come. As we approach the trade deadline later this month and into the summer, we will be focused on adding young, competitive players that combine speed, skill and character. This may mean we lose some familiar faces, guys we all care about and respect. While this is part of the game, it’s never easy. Our promise to you is that our plans will be guided by our singular commitment: ensuring we are building the foundation for our next Stanley Cup contender.

Naturally, the question that fascinates us the most is: which familiar faces may they “lose?”

Most obviously, the Rangers are shopping pendings UFAs such as Rick Nash and Michael Grabner, though it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to land anywhere near the lofty assets they’re seeking. There’s also some question about players on short deals; both Mats Zuccarello and Ryan McDonagh see their deals expire after 2018-19, so would the team make the painful decision to move one or both?

(McDonagh, in particular, seems primed for a raise considering his relative bargain cap hit of $4.7 million.)

There are even questions about Henrik Lundqvist, whose $8.5M cap hit runs through 2020-21. At 35, the future Hall of Famer has to wonder how much longer he’ll be able to swing for that elusive Stanley Cup title.

It’s tough to imagine Lundqvist being moved, but beyond “King Henrik,” one has to wonder how many Rangers are safe. That’s especially true if another team would be willing to take on a problem contract like that of Smith or Marc Staal if it’s packaged with a quality young player like, say, J.T. Miller.

Rangers fans haven’t seen struggles like this in some time, and their bitterness is palpable. Fans want change, and unpopular trades could really sour the mood, especially if the team waffles regarding Vigneault.

Fans of the sport as a whole, however, must be fascinated with how all of this might pan out, and hopeful that their GMs can land some quality players, whether it means at the Feb. 26 trade deadline or during the offseason.

Buckle up.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

U.S. women’s coach keeping blinders on as he preps for Olympic debut

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 8, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
2 Comments

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Robb Stauber can’t miss seeing the Olympic rings painted at center ice – even on the practice rink. The former goalie is doing his best to ignore all the reminders that he is making his head coaching debut on the world’s biggest stage for women’s hockey.

Being at the Pyeongchang Games is reminder enough of the monumental task Stauber accepted in trying to end the Americans’ 20-year gold medal drought.

So Stauber is making a conscious effort to stick to the approach he has preached to his players of simply staying in the moment.

”This is a hockey tournament,” Stauber said after practice Thursday. ”I’ve done hockey personally my entire life. I’m not sure I know anything better, so I know and I know what I see and I know what I believe in and I believe in our players, so I’m sticking to that focus. I personally don’t want to get caught up in the Olympics. I enjoy it. I remember watching it as a kid. I get all that stuff.”

This isn’t Stauber’s first Olympics. He was an assistant in 2014 when the Americans blew a 2-0 lead and lost in overtime to their biggest rival, Canada. But Stauber, who played 62 NHL games in stints with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres, accepted the job last May knowing exactly what USA Hockey expected from him.

”The drought’s going to end,” Stauber said. ”It might as well end now. I mean it’s going to end, and I think we have the players to do it, and I like our approach.”

Katey Stone coached the Americans in Sochi, and Ken Klee coached the United States to consecutive world championships before being ousted in March 2017.

Stauber had only been head coach of the Minnesota Whitecaps for the 2015-16 season. He was goalie coach at the University of Minnesota, helping the men win back-to-back national titles in 2002 and 2003. He was goalie coach with the Minnesota-Duluth women for four seasons capped by the 2008 national championship.

Since 2010, the native of Duluth, Minnesota, has been involved with the U.S. women’s national team as one of the first hires by Reagan Carey after she took over as director of women’s hockey by USA Hockey in August 2010. The general manager of the Olympic team had watched games with Stauber, getting the chance to learn how he watches games and his vision for his teams.

Carey turned to Stauber last May after he guided the Americans to their fourth straight world championship and eighth in the last 10 years. She said his attention to detail formed by his experience as a goaltender will help Stauber now.

”Being head coach is a different level of pressure, but his training whether as an athlete, I think as a coach and just his approach to things really attention to detail and keeping things calm and consistent (I) have zero concerns about his ability to manage the Olympic games any different than he has any of the world championships or camps or events before this,” Carey said.

The Americans have embraced Stauber’s approach. It’s why they are talking only about Sunday’s game against Finland and not a preliminary round rematch with Canada on Tuesday. The end goal is playing for a gold medal on Feb. 22.

”We’re not searching for the inner strength anymore,” captain Meghan Duggan said. ”We spent the last four years preparing ourselves for these games, and the number one thing for our team is we focus on ourselves. That’s it. Our first game is against Finland on the 11th and that’s who we’ve been preparing for since we got here, that’s where our focus is right now.”

Stauber has changed up how the Americans play. He wants them skating fast, playing off each other to score. The Americans struggled to score in December as they wrapped up an exhibition tour against Canada scoring only three goals while losing four games.

Over the past month, Stauber has seen improvement.

”The past month we see some things that we love and sometimes not only do we like it, we’re almost surprised by some of that imagination and creativity, how they’re feeding off each other,” Stauber said. ”It’s like, ‘Wait.’ When we’re a little surprised, I wonder what others might think.”

It’s almost time for the Americans, and Stauber, to prove what they can do.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Follow Teresa M. Walker at http://www.twitter.com/teresamwalker