Getty

PHT Morning Skate: Chara’s new diet; 12 GMs under pressure

By Joey AlfieriFeb 9, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
2 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Here’s an interview with Randy Walker, who was Rob Lowe’s hockey double in the movie Youngblood. (Puck Junk)

Zdeno Chara credits his new plant-based diet for helping him play with more energy at 40 years old. (Boston Globe)

• The trade that sent him to Dallas from Montreal has really helped Greg Pateryn. (Dallas Morning News)

• Team Canada’s men’s hockey team might not have any big names, but they’re ready to show that they belong at the Olympics. (National Post)

• The World’s Longest Game, which kicks off today, is scrambling to look for more referees. (Global News)

• It sounds like the Colorado Avalanche might have a goalie problem. (Mile High Sticking)

• Here’s the story of how Upper Deck used two hockey fans in Montreal to help create a hockey card set. (Sports Card Forum)

• Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella is using Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles’ words as motivation. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Former GM Craig Button unveiled his list of the top 50 NHL affiliated prospects this week. (TSN.ca)

• Sean McIndoe identifies 12 general managers that are under the most pressure heading into the trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

• Bob Murray’s done a pretty good job of finding talent in the entry draft. (Anaheim Calling)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Price of success finally catching up to Blackhawks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 9, 2018, 11:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Chicago Blackhawks have made the playoffs in each of the last nine seasons, but that streak looks like it’s in some trouble.

After last night’s 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, the ‘Hawks find themselves eight points behind Minnesota for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Both teams have played 54 games.

If you’re rooting for them to make the playoffs, you’ll likely be disappointed by what general manager Stan Bowman said yesterday.

“I don’t expect us to be a buyer this year,” Bowman said, per The Athletic’s Scott Powers. “It has nothing to do with where we are in the standings. It’s just that each season is a little bit different. Your team is different.

“I think the strength of our team is we’re trying to build some young players we’re going to have. We have a lot of new players this year relative to last year. I think it’s hard when you bring in 11, 12 new players every year.”

The price of success

Obviously, Bowman has a point. Being successful in today’s NHL comes at a price. Eventually, your best players have to get paid. And since you can’t pay everybody, you’re bound to lose players either via trade or in free agency.

Last summer, for example, they were forced to trade Artemi Panarin, Marian Hossa had to stop playing because of an allergy and Scott Darling‘s rights were dealt to Carolina. Those are three pretty signifiant pieces of the puzzle to lose in one offseason.

On top of losing those players, the Blackhawks have also been without starting goalie Corey Crawford for a good chunk of the year (having Darling would’ve helped). They’ve watched as “new” acquisitions like Patrick Sharp and Brandon Saad have struggled and to make matters worse, long-time ‘Hawks Brent Seabrook, Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith don’t appear to be as effective as they once were.

Thankfully for them, they have young players that have made progress in 2017-18. Alex DeBrincat and Nick Schmaltz lead the way in that department. Both players have have shown that they have a bright future ahead of them. The problem is that Chicago doesn’t have a ton of young assets to work with. That’s another down side to winning, you draft late and you have to work harder to find quality prospects.

Heading into this summer’s NHL Entry Draft, Bowman is already without his second and fourth round draft picks, but he does have two selections in round five. So using picks to help improve the roster right now shouldn’t be an option.

Fixing the cap situation

Bowman shouldn’t be in a hurry to offload big names either, but if Chicago is going to turn this thing around quickly they’ll have to get their salary cap situation in order, which won’t be easy considering Toews, Keith, Seabrook, Saad and Patrick Kane combine to make almost $39.5 million per season. All five of them are also signed for at least three more years.

We’ve heard that scoring wingers like Rick Nash, Evander Kane, Max Pacioretty and Mike Hoffman are all available, but it’ll be interesting to see if the ‘Hawks are willing to unload Saad after a mediocre season. They could certainly use the $6 million in cap space, but getting rid of him when his value is at its lowest probably isn’t a great idea, either.

It would be surprising to see them try to unload Keith and/or Toews, so that’s likely not an option and there’s no way they’re moving Kane. The biggest challenge will be to find a way for someone to take Seabrook off their hands. If they could get rid of his $6.875 million cap hit (signed through 2023-24), that would change the game. Unfortunately for them, his play and no-move clause make that nearly impossible.Bowman will have to continue being creative with the bottom of his roster, if he’s going to help his team make it back to the postseason soon.

It’s clear that the roster isn’t in good shape, but it’s important to remember that this core won three Stanley Cups together. But a lot of teams would sign up for a few years of salary cap hell if it meant taking home three championships.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Schenn fights, scores twice; Hoffman hits 100

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckFeb 9, 2018, 1:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night:

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues: Another player who scored twice on Thursday night. Schenn set the tone early, fighting Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog three seconds after puck drop in the first period. He backed that up with his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames: Boring Sean Monahan has 27 goals on the season after scoring a brace in the Flames 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils.

P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators: Subban also score two goals, including the game-tying goal late in the third period to force overtime against the Ottawa Senators. Subban’s second goal was his 15th of the season, matching a career-high.

Nick Cousins, Arizona Coyotes: OK, last one. Cousins scored twice, and his second with 19 seconds left in the third period forced overtime, where Clayton Keller fired home the winner to give the desert dogs a 4-3 come-from-behind win.

Other two-goal scorers: Tyler Seguin, Travis Konecny and Joe Pavelski.

Highlights of the Night:

Mike Hoffman scored his 100th NHL goal in style:

Tic-tac-goal:

Kyle Turris got a nice welcome back to Ottawa:

Factoids of the Night:

A reminder of how good John Klingberg has been:

Boeser doing more things:

MISC:

Scores:

Flames 3, Devils 2

Flyers 5, Canadiens 3

Senators 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Lightning 5, Canucks 2

Blues 6, Avalanche 1

Coyotes 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Stars 4, Blackhawks 2

Golden Knights 5, Sharks 3

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Fight: Landeskog, Schenn let fists fly three seconds after puck drop (Video)

Fox Sports Midwest
By Scott BilleckFeb 8, 2018, 8:57 PM EST
10 Comments

These negotiations didn’t take long.

“You wanna fight?”

“Sure.”

*Proverbial handshake.

It took exactly three seconds into Thursday night’s game for Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn to square off, but in reality, that’s how long it took for the refs to blow the whistle to stop the game clock.

Schenn and Landeskog had already agreed to the bout well before the puck was dropped to start the game, as shown in the video below:

Schenn, as pointed out on the broadcast, is a natural centerman, so him lining up at right wing across from Landeskog appeared to be a planned move.

Not entirely sure what led to the gloves dropping. Maybe the smelling salts weren’t working.

No word on the purse or any bonuses handed out.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Alex Burrows won’t appeal, accepts 10-game suspension

By Scott BilleckFeb 8, 2018, 8:31 PM EST
3 Comments

Alex Burrows is choosing to accept his 10-game suspension.

A day after the NHL brought down the ban hammer on the Ottawa Senators forward following a senseless attack on New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall — one that included a couple of knees to a downed opponent — Burrows made the wise decision not to appeal his lengthy spell away from the game.

In a tweet from the NHLPA on Thursday, Burrows expressed his relief to see Hall wasn’t injured during his tirade.

“I have received the NHL Department of Player Safety’s decision, following the incident I was involved in during Tuesday night’s game,” Burrows was quoted. “The situation was one in which I recognize I let my emotions get the better of me, and it was a relief to see that Taylor Hall was not injured.

“I have decided to accept the NHL’s decision, and will not be appealing it. I will have no further comment regarding this matter.”

Hall, who thought Burrows had lost his mind after Tuesday’s game, seemed content with the ruling from the league’s player safety department.

Speaking to Andrew Gross of The Record in North Jersey on Thursday, Hall said he feels the league saw the play for what it was.

“I think what they’re saying is it’s not really a hockey play. It’s not something you want to see in the game,” Hall said. “It’s a lot of games.

“I don’t know what his reaction was or his reasoning, but it’s something where the reason it is so high is (because) they just want to exterminate it. They don’t want to see it again.”

Added Hall: “You always want to see the league stand up for its players. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to make it a safer game. I think in instances like that where it’s not really a hockey play, you like to see the league standing up for you there.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck