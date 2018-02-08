PHT Morning Skate: Brodin undergoes surgery; Kapanen ready to stick with Leafs

By Joey AlfieriFeb 8, 2018, 9:41 AM EST
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s tilt between the Rangers and Bruins.

• The Minnesota Wild are going to be without Jonas Brodin for three to four weeks. (NHL.com/Wild)

• ESPN W did a Q & A with Team USA women’s players Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan and Kendall Coyne. (ESPN W)

• Speaking of the American women, here’s a look back at the last gold medal they won at the Olympics which came 20 years ago. (NBC Olympics)

• South Korea’s hockey team really is excited to about teaming up with North Korea. (Yahoo)

• The Islanders have a lot of players that can put the puck in the net. The problem is that they also give up a ton of shots and scoring opportunities in the process. (Sporting News)

• It sounds like Joffrey Lupul‘s career is over, and he seems fine with that decision. (Sportsnet)

• Here’s a bold prediction: The Avs will win the Stanley Cup by 2023. (Mile High Hockey)

Anders Nilsson was named “Hetero of the Year” in Sweden. (Daily Hive)

• Everyone’s favorite to win the Selke Trophy is Patrice Bergeron, but Radek Faksa deserves to be in the conversation. (Defending Big D)

Ryan Miller has been experiencing the challenges of being away from his young children lately. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• 42 years after he scored 10 points in a game, Darryl Sittler’s jersey from that historic outing has been found. (TSN.ca)

• Kasperi Kapenen has shown that he can keep up at the NHL level. (Elite Prospects)

• How important is Roman Polak to the Leafs’ penalty kill? (faceoffcircle.ca)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

What’s wrong with the Blue Jackets?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 8, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

After putting together a solid campaign last season, the Columbus Blue Jackets came out of the gate strong in 2017-18. They won five of their first six games and it looked like they were going to be a shoe-in to make the playoffs again. But after a good start, things have fallen apart in a hurry.

As of right now, they’re clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re tied with the Islanders for that spot, but they do own a game in hand. The Hurricanes, who have also played one more game than the Jackets, are one point back.

So, it’s safe to suggest that Columbus is far from a lock to make the playoffs at this point.

“You pick up the standings today, we’re right in the middle of it,” head coach John Tortorella said on Wednesday, per the team’s website. “That’s where we’re going to look to the next day. I’m going to show ’em stuff [Thursday], as far as some of the things that I think we’re getting more consistent at, as I’ve talked about some inconsistencies with our team, and just get it ready for our next game.

“Like I was talking to the coaches today [about], I’m excited about the challenge of the struggle that we’re in right now, by where we could go if we just stay within [ourselves]. That’s when you become a better team. So, it’s going to be a grind. I’m not sure where we come out at the end, but it’s certainly an opportunity to find out something about yourself as a coach, an individual coach and a coaching staff; individual player and team concept as a team, to find out what you can do here.”

It’s good to see that Tortorella is embracing the struggles and using them as an opportunity to improve his team, but why are they having such a hard time of late? Let’s take a deeper look.

Where are the goals?

In 2016-17, only the Penguins, Wild, Capitals, Rangers and Leafs scored more than the Blue Jackets, who had 249 goals. Cam Atkinson (35) and Nick Foligno (26) led the way in that category last year. But they also got double digit goal totals from 10 other players.

Their top scorer in 2017-18 is Josh Anderson, who has 16 goals in 51 games. Artemi Panarin, who was acquired from Chicago for Brandon Saad, leads the team in points with 42 in 53 games. Those are respectable totals, but the players who were big contributors last year just haven’t been able to replicate the same offensive totals.

Atkinson has been a shell of the player he was last year. Even before he missed 11 games with a foot injury last month, he was already struggling badly. The 28-year-old has just eight goals and 17 points in 37 contests. That’s not enough production from a guy that signed a seven-year, $41.125 million extension at the beginning of the year.

Foligno, who had 51 points in 79 games last season, is on pace to 15 goals and 34 points over 82 games this year. Again, it’s easy to see why the team’s offensive totals have dried up.

In 13 games since the start of 2018, the Blue Jackets have scored two goals or fewer in 10 of those outings (Not counting goals they got for winning the shootout). Clearly, that’s not a recipe for success.

Special Teams struggles

It’s no secret that the Blue Jackets power play has been abysmal for most of the year. Even when things were going well for them in terms of wins and losses, they couldn’t score goals on the man-advantage. They’re the only team in the league that has converted on less than 15 percent of the power play opportunities. Yes, that part of their game has been better lately, but they still have a long way to go.

To make matters worse, their penalty killing has also struggled pretty badly of late. Their PK ranks fifth from the bottom at 75.2 percent. Columbus has dropped four games in row and six of their last seven. In those seven games, they’ve given up power play goals to Erik Haula and Brad Hunt in a 6-3 loss to Vegas, Brendan Perlini in a 2-1 win over Arizona, Jason Zucker in a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota, Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc in a 3-1 loss to San Jose, Nick Leddy in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders and John Carlson in a 3-2 loss to Washington.

Outside of the ugly loss to the Golden Knights, all the other games were decided by one or two goals. Executing on special teams is the difference between winning and losing tight decisions right now.

Thankfully for the Jackets, they can continue to lean on one of the best goalies in the league in Sergei Bobrovsky. Despite their recent struggles, they still rank 11th in the league in goals against with 146. Even though his numbers have dipped from last year to this year, he’s still managed to keep them in a lot of games. What would happen if they didn’t have him between the pipes?

Deadline Outlook

It’s become increasingly clear that the Blue Jackets need someone that can put the puck in the net. Many have mentioned a possible reunion with veteran winger Rick Nash. That wouldn’t necessarily be such a bad idea. He spent many years there, which should benefit him when it comes to making the adjustment to his new team. Also, three of Nash’s 16 goals have come on the man-advantage with New York this season. Panarin (five) is the only Blue Jacket that has more than three this year. Nash is just one possibility. If they don’t want to pay for a rental, they could also look to acquire Mike Hoffman from Ottawa.

When it comes to improving the penalty kill, they could look to add a veteran two-way forward. One name that comes to mind is Tomas Plekanec out of Montreal. The Canadiens are out of the playoff picture, so they could be willing to deal the 35-year-old pending unrestricted free agent. Plekanec’s offensive game has deteriorated over the last couple of seasons, but he’s still a useful player.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Andersen shuts down Preds; Another McDavid effort wasted

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 8, 2018, 1:17 AM EST
4 Comments

Player Of The Night: Frederik Andersen, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a big shootout win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night thanks in large part to another great performance from starting goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Andersen stopped 44 out of 46 shots on the night and then another six in the shootout.

It was already the fifth time this season (via NHL Public Relations) Andersen has won a game in which he has stopped at least 40 shots, more than any other goaltender in the NHL. Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson is the only other goalie that has at least four such wins.

With a .922 save percentage on the season Andersen has been great for the Maple Leafs and a huge part of their success. Given that the Maple Leafs still have some work to do to improve defensively he is going to play a big role in determining how far they are able to advance in the playoffs.

McDavid Scores Again, But Oilers Lose Again

For the seventh time in the past three games Connor McDavid found the back of the night for the Edmonton Oilers, and it was a pretty outstanding goal as he blew past Drew Doughty with ease and scored his 22nd goal of the season. The sad thing about McDavid scoring seven goals in the past three games? The Oilers have won just one of those games after losing to the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Wednesday night. That is pretty much the story of their season. McDavid is great. The rest of the team stinks. It is going to be one of the all-time great wasted seasons. They remain 13 points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race and pretty much need to win 25 of their next 30 games the rest of the way to have a chance to get in.

Highlight Of The Night

Kasperi Kapanen has been a great addition to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup and he scored a beauty of a shorthanded goal on Wednesday night to put his team up 2-0. Take a look at this individual effort.

Highlight Of The Night Part 2

Speaking of great individual efforts, let’s go back to New York where Boston Bruins forward Tim Schaller kind of embarrassed the Rangers’ defense.

Factoid Of The Night

Drew Doughty became just the second Los Angeles Kings defenseman to record at least 300 career assists and 400 career points. The only other defenseman in team history to reach those milestones was Rob Blake. [NHL Public Reactions]

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Nashville Predators 2

Boston Bruins 6, New York Rangers 1

Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 2

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Patrice Bergeron keeps driving the Bruins; Does he have an MVP argument?

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2018, 10:48 PM EST
7 Comments

The Boston Bruins continued to roll on Wednesday night by pretty much embarrassing the New York Rangers in their building by a 6-1 margin.

It was a laughably one-sided affair that saw Henrik Lundqvist get benched midway through the second period and several Rangers defenseman get completely embarrassed. Sometimes on the same play. Keep in mind this was a Bruins team that played on Tuesday night and a Rangers team that, well, had the night off and came in rested. It was just a poor, poor showing by the blue shirts.

The win helps the Bruins gain some additional ground on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division — and the NHL — and brings them to within one point while still having a game in hand.

After Wednesday’s win Boston is now 27-4-4 in its past 35 games, which is just an absolutely ridiculous run.

Leading the way on Wednesday night, once again, was the Bruins’ dominant duo of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

They were reunited after Marchand served his recent five-game suspension and wasted no time picking up where they left off.

Bergeron scored a pair of goals in the win (one of them a shorthanded goal that was set up by Marchand) to give him 24 on the season and continue what has been a mostly wonderful season. Given how well he has played all over the ice he is starting to get a little bit of a push in the MVP discussion. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said this week that Bergeron has been the best player in the NHL this season.

Is it something to take seriously?

Since this game was not even close to being competitive and was over from the middle of the second period, let us take a little bit of a dive into this.

It is not hard to see why Bergeron’s name would be entering into that discussion.

He centers the best line in hockey between Marchand and David Pastrnak and is the heartbeat behind one of the best teams in the league, a true Stanley Cup contender. He is a point-per-game player, one of the absolute best defensive forwards, and one of the top possession-driving players in the entire NHL.

There is nothing he does not do well.

But if Bergeron were to win the MVP award, or even end up as a finalist, history suggests it would require one of two things to happen over the second half of the season — either Bergeron would have to go on a torrid scoring binge that brought him among the league’s top scorers, or the voters would have to change the way they vote for the MVP award.

Does either of those things seem likely?

After Wednesday’s game Bergeron has 46 points in 47 games, placing him 37th among the league’s scorers. Obviously missing seven games earlier in the season has put him behind the rest of the pack a little bit, but even if you look at him on a point-per-game level he is 25th in the league. Still great, especially when you combine his all-around play and the impact he makes all over the ice, but still not what we see from a typical MVP contender.

I went back over the past 20 years and looked at all of the forwards that either won the MVP award or were in the top-three of the voting.

Only five of them finished the season lower than fifth in the scoring race and only three were outside o the top-10.

Two of them finished tied for the league lead in goals, while another led the NHL in points per game. Another one finished in the top-three in the goal-scoring race. Here is that list.

  • Teemu Selanne, a finalist in 1997-98, finished eighth in the points race … but finished tied for the league lead in goals with 52.
  • Alexei Yashin, a finalist in 1998-99, finished sixth in the scoring race
  • Mario Lemieux, the runner up in 2000-01, finished 29th in the scoring race … in a season where he only played in 43 games (this was his comeback season) and still finished with 76 points. He was the top point-per-game player in the NHL.
  • Jarome Iginla, a finalist in 2003-04, finished 16th in the scoring race but also finished in a three-way tie for the NHL goal-scoring lead
  • John Tavares, a finalist in 2012-13, finished 17th in the scoring race. He finished third in the goal-scoring race.

That is all pretty telling. Only three of them were outside of the top-eight, and one of those three was Mario Lemieux in one of the most baffling and mind-blowing seasons in NHL history.

In the eyes of the NHL awards voters (worth noting: I am one) you clearly have to be some sort of an elite scorer, whether it be as a goal-scorer or just a total point producer, to really get serious MVP consideration, and there is nothing to suggest otherwise. Just think of how many times people tried to call Jonathan Toews, a player whose skillset and production virtually mirrors Bergeron’s, the best player in the world because of his two-way play, and leadership, and intangibles, and whatever else you wanted to throw in there. Even at the peak of his popularity when his team was a Stanley Cup winning powerhouse he only finished in the top-five of the MVP voting once, and was never a finalist.

It’s just the way the voting goes.

As a voter, I can the see argument for Bergeron, and I would at least entertain it simply because of how good his line is, how good he is, and how I think he is probably the guy driving the bus for that trio (that is not to say Marchand and Pastrnak are not great players on their own — Marchand is a top-tier player in the NHL).

But there is still something to be said for being an elite scorer and having that ability. So for as great as Bergeron is, and as great as his season has been, history is not terribly kind for him when it comes to his MVP chances.

He might just have to settle for being the No. 1 center on a team that has a legitimate chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Alex Burrows suspended 10 games for attacking Taylor Hall

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2018, 8:28 PM EST
25 Comments

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety dropped the hammer on Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows on Wednesday by announcing that he has been suspended for 10 games for his attack on New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall.

Burrows was offered an in-person hearing for his actions (he waived that right) which meant the NHL was eyeing a suspension of at least six games.

It is pretty clear based on the severity of the suspension that he crossed the line in a pretty unacceptable manner.

Here is the NHL’s explanation of the incident and the punishment.

The NHL points out that Burrows was the aggressor in this altercation at all times and that he was clearly looking for retribution following what was a clean and legal check by Hall earlier in the shift.

The league also points out that Burrows argued his knees to the back of Hall’s head were the result of him trying to free himself from a compromising position. The league did not agree with his interpretation, while also calling Burrows’ actions “a dangerous and unjustifiable attack.”

[Related: Alex Burrows Loses His Mind, Repeatedly Knees Taylor Hall In The Head]

Prior to this incident Burrows had been suspended once and fined five other times in his career.

This is tied for the longest suspension handed out by the NHL this season. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas was suspended 10 games earlier this season for slashing Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, while Detroit Red Wings defenseman Luke Witkowski was also suspended 10 games for returning to the ice to take part in an altercation (that 10-game suspension was automatic according to league rules).

Burrows will be eligible to return to the Senators’ lineup on March 2 when the Senators visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.