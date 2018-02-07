Patrice Bergeron keeps driving the Bruins; Does he have an MVP argument?

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2018, 10:48 PM EST
The Boston Bruins continued to roll on Wednesday night by pretty much embarrassing the New York Rangers in their building by a 6-1 margin.

It was a laughably one-sided affair that saw Henrik Lundqvist get benched midway through the second period and several Rangers defenseman get completely embarrassed. Sometimes on the same play. Keep in mind this was a Bruins team that played on Tuesday night and a Rangers team that, well, had the night off and came in rested. It was just a poor, poor showing by the blue shirts.

The win helps the Bruins gain some additional ground on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division — and the NHL — and brings them to within one point while still having a game in hand.

After Wednesday’s win Boston is now 27-4-4 in its past 35 games, which is just an absolutely ridiculous run.

Leading the way on Wednesday night, once again, was the Bruins’ dominant duo of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

They were reunited after Marchand served his recent five-game suspension and wasted no time picking up where they left off.

Bergeron scored a pair of goals in the win (one of them a shorthanded goal that was set up by Marchand) to give him 24 on the season and continue what has been a mostly wonderful season. Given how well he has played all over the ice he is starting to get a little bit of a push in the MVP discussion. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said this week that Bergeron has been the best player in the NHL this season.

Is it something to take seriously?

Since this game was not even close to being competitive and was over from the middle of the second period, let us take a little bit of a dive into this.

It is not hard to see why Bergeron’s name would be entering into that discussion.

He centers the best line in hockey between Marchand and David Pastrnak and is the heartbeat behind one of the best teams in the league, a true Stanley Cup contender. He is a point-per-game player, one of the absolute best defensive forwards, and one of the top possession-driving players in the entire NHL.

There is nothing he does not do well.

But if Bergeron were to win the MVP award, or even end up as a finalist, history suggests it would require one of two things to happen over the second half of the season — either Bergeron would have to go on a torrid scoring binge that brought him among the league’s top scorers, or the voters would have to change the way they vote for the MVP award.

Does either of those things seem likely?

After Wednesday’s game Bergeron has 46 points in 47 games, placing him 37th among the league’s scorers. Obviously missing seven games earlier in the season has put him behind the rest of the pack a little bit, but even if you look at him on a point-per-game level he is 25th in the league. Still great, especially when you combine his all-around play and the impact he makes all over the ice, but still not what we see from a typical MVP contender.

I went back over the past 20 years and looked at all of the forwards that either won the MVP award or were in the top-three of the voting.

Only five of them finished the season lower than fifth in the scoring race and only three were outside o the top-10.

Two of them finished tied for the league lead in goals, while another led the NHL in points per game. Another one finished in the top-three in the goal-scoring race. Here is that list.

  • Teemu Selanne, a finalist in 1997-98, finished eighth in the points race … but finished tied for the league lead in goals with 52.
  • Alexei Yashin, a finalist in 1998-99, finished sixth in the scoring race
  • Mario Lemieux, the runner up in 2000-01, finished 29th in the scoring race … in a season where he only played in 43 games (this was his comeback season) and still finished with 76 points. He was the top point-per-game player in the NHL.
  • Jarome Iginla, a finalist in 2003-04, finished 16th in the scoring race but also finished in a three-way tie for the NHL goal-scoring lead
  • John Tavares, a finalist in 2012-13, finished 17th in the scoring race. He finished third in the goal-scoring race.

That is all pretty telling. Only three of them were outside of the top-eight, and one of those three was Mario Lemieux in one of the most baffling and mind-blowing seasons in NHL history.

In the eyes of the NHL awards voters (worth noting: I am one) you clearly have to be some sort of an elite scorer, whether it be as a goal-scorer or just a total point producer, to really get serious MVP consideration, and there is nothing to suggest otherwise. Just think of how many times people tried to call Jonathan Toews, a player whose skillset and production virtually mirrors Bergeron’s, the best player in the world because of his two-way play, and leadership, and intangibles, and whatever else you wanted to throw in there. Even at the peak of his popularity when his team was a Stanley Cup winning powerhouse he only finished in the top-five of the MVP voting once, and was never a finalist.

It’s just the way the voting goes.

As a voter, I can the see argument for Bergeron, and I would at least entertain it simply because of how good his line is, how good he is, and how I think he is probably the guy driving the bus for that trio (that is not to say Marchand and Pastrnak are not great players on their own — Marchand is a top-tier player in the NHL).

But there is still something to be said for being an elite scorer and having that ability. So for as great as Bergeron is, and as great as his season has been, history is not terribly kind for him when it comes to his MVP chances.

He might just have to settle for being the No. 1 center on a team that has a legitimate chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

Alex Burrows suspended 10 games for attacking Taylor Hall

By Adam GretzFeb 7, 2018, 8:28 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety dropped the hammer on Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows on Wednesday by announcing that he has been suspended for 10 games for his attack on New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall.

Burrows was offered an in-person hearing for his actions (he waived that right) which meant the NHL was eyeing a suspension of at least six games.

It is pretty clear based on the severity of the suspension that he crossed the line in a pretty unacceptable manner.

Here is the NHL’s explanation of the incident and the punishment.

The NHL points out that Burrows was the aggressor in this altercation at all times and that he was clearly looking for retribution following what was a clean and legal check by Hall earlier in the shift.

The league also points out that Burrows argued his knees to the back of Hall’s head were the result of him trying to free himself from a compromising position. The league did not agree with his interpretation, while also calling Burrows’ actions “a dangerous and unjustifiable attack.”

Prior to this incident Burrows had been suspended once and fined five other times in his career.

This is tied for the longest suspension handed out by the NHL this season. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas was suspended 10 games earlier this season for slashing Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault, while Detroit Red Wings defenseman Luke Witkowski was also suspended 10 games for returning to the ice to take part in an altercation (that 10-game suspension was automatic according to league rules).

Burrows will be eligible to return to the Senators’ lineup on March 2 when the Senators visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

[NHL on NBCSN: Bruins, Rangers heading in opposite directions]

Olympians keeping focus on winning gold, not showcasing talents to NHL

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 7, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
When the NHL announced in April that it wouldn’t be sending players to the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, there was still a belief in hockey circles that an agreement would eventually be reached.

But at time went on, it became crystal clear that the NHL wouldn’t be participating in the Games for the first time since 1994. That opened the door for the numerous players who have been playing overseas to have the chance to represent their countries on a grand stage.

While the league will continue playing games while the Olympic tournament goes on, team executives and scouts will certainly be keeping an eye on things as you never know what kind of diamonds might be found or what types of players who once had a taste have improved over time. So while the Olympic experience will be one to cherish for all involved, it’s also an opportunity for these players to showcase their talents.

“That’s always in the back of your head. The NHL is the best league in the world. I would do anything to get back there,” said U.S. defenseman Matt Gilroy, 33, who played 225 NHL games and is now with the KHL’s Jokerit. “But then you have to embrace the opportunity where I am now, the life experience I’ve been able to [have], experiencing playing hockey, playing a game that I’ve played since I was a young kid, which is pretty special.”

“It’s definitely something that’s a possibility,” said Gilroy’s 31-year-old Jokerit teammate, Ryan Zapolski, who will likely be the Americans’ starting goaltender.

Age is certainly a factor, as well. Teams are always looking for youth and speed, and when you’ve spent a number of years on the big ice in Europe, adjusting back to the NHL sheet could be a concern for some general managers. Then you have it from the player’s perspective of having settled into their new surroundings and having found success overseas.

“I’m 35-turning-36. It’s a young man’s game right now in North America,” said U.S. defenseman Noah Welch, who plays for Vaxjo of the Swedish Hockey League and suited up 75 times in the NHL. “I’m comfortable where I’m at in my career and this would be an incredible way for me to go out and win a [Champions Hockey League] championship and then medal in the Olympics and then my team is Sweden has a great chance to win the championship.”

“I think that may be the case for some of the younger guys. I don’t think it is for myself,” said Canadian forward Wojtek Wolski, who has 451 games of NHL experience. “I’m turning 32 this year and I’ve got another year on my contract. Maybe to come back for one or two years in the NHL is a possibility, but I’ve really enjoyed my time in the KHL and playing overseas. I think the only reason to come back to the NHL would be to be close to my family and to be able to spend time with them.”

Unlike Gilroy, Welch and Wolski, Zapolski has never played in the NHL. He knows how much a goaltender’s performance in such a short tournament can do for one’s reputation, just ask Ray LeBlanc. But he’s happy in Finland and signed an extension in December.

“I’m happy here so I’m not really going to rush anything or push anything to get back to North America,” Zapolski said. “Of course, I know it’s the biggest stage, everybody’s going to be watching.”

Striking Gold: How Vegas became NHL’s best expansion team

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 7, 2018, 3:15 PM EST
Before Gerard Gallant embarked on his journey to coach the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, he and former boss Doug MacLean sat down for breakfast and wondered what was ahead.

”He didn’t know what the situation was,” MacLean said. ”He thought it was going to be tough.”

No one saw this coming – not Gallant, general manager George McPhee, their players, Vegas odds makers or anyone in hockey. Thanks to a never-before-seen combination of speed, motivation, confidence and goaltending, the Golden Knights already set the NHL record for victories by a first-year expansion team, sit comfortably atop the Pacific Division and are a near-lock to make the playoffs.

Vegas stockpiled draft picks and young talent with the long-term future in mind. It also got franchise goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, 50-point producer Jonathan Marchessault and 27-goal-scorer William Karlsson and went from the league’s most pleasant surprise to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

”Didn’t think we’d be in first place at this time of the year, but the way they played and the confidence they got over the first 10 games, it grew with the team,” Gallant said. ”We’re a good hockey team, and we know it and when we play our game we’ve got a chance to beat anybody.”

With Bill Foley paying $500 million to get a team, commissioner Gary Bettman sought to ensure Vegas would be competitive, so McPhee got to pick from the best player pool of any expansion franchise thus far. Even with that advantage, the Golden Knights on paper looked like a team lacking top-end scorers and defensemen that would need Fleury to steal games.

”Everybody wanted them to be competitive, but they wanted them to be competitive enough but miss the playoffs by seven or eight points,” said MacLean, whose expansion 2000-01 Columbus Blue Jackets won just 28 games. ”This has caught them off-guard.”

The Westgate sports book opened the Golden Knights 200-1 to win the Cup and sold a handful tickets when they fell to 500-1 over the summer. After Westgate vice president Jay Kornegay said ”no one cared to bet them early,” he and his colleagues around Las Vegas risk losing a ton of money on futures wagers for them to win the Pacific Division, Western Conference and the Cup.

Off the ice, the Golden Knights became a rallying point for the community before they even played a game after the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. They won their first three and nine of their first 10, and Bettman said ”the bonding that has gone on is something that’s extraordinary.”

The bond between these players is multilayered, notably because All-Star winger James Neal pointed out everyone had something to prove after being left unprotected in the expansion draft or getting traded to Vegas. Gallant was even literally left at the curb by the Florida Panthers when they fired him on the road last season, and each night a different player is motivated to perform against his old team.

”You see a Tuesday night versus Columbus, Will Karlsson is really excited to play and he goes out there and has a terrific game and guys look towards that each and every night,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. ”You look towards that guy to give you a little extra spark no matter what city you’re in.”

Previous expansion teams have had the same drive but couldn’t dream of this type of success. The Panthers and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim shared the old record with 33 victories in 1993-94, and Vegas is fast approaching Florida’s record 83 points with almost 30 games remaining.

”Their fourth line was my first line,” said veteran coach Barry Trotz, who added he met most of his players on the 1998-99 expansion Nashville Predators in the press box when they were healthy scratches the previous year. ”We didn’t get a 30- and a 40-goal scorer. We didn’t have that. We didn’t have a No. 1 goaltender.”

Analyst Ray Ferraro, who played for the expansion Atlanta Thrashers in 1999-2000, credited McPhee for putting the team together with an eye on the modern NHL and the way the game is headed.

”They didn’t even consider a player that couldn’t skate, that wasn’t fast, because that is the premier element of the game today,” Ferraro said. ”They went fast, fast, fast and fast. So when you play Vegas, if you can’t keep up, eventually they just wear you down.”

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said Vegas doesn’t just skate fast but makes it hard on teams by moving the puck fast and making quick, smart decisions all over the ice. Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano said teams around the league are now using the Golden Knights as a measuring stick.

Even though it would take a historic fall for the Golden Knights not to make the playoffs, they’re trying to keep the expectations down internally.

”If the season ended tomorrow, then we’d be happy, but it doesn’t,” McPhee said. ”We all realize that it doesn’t mean anything until the season’s over and you know where you sit.”

There has been a noticeable evolution from the start of the season when players expected to make mistakes to now when they expect to win. Gallant has instilled enough belief in all his players that they’ve returned it tenfold.

”We are a group of guys that has come in Vegas with maybe not so much trust from all around the hockey world but a group of coaches that give us trust every night,” forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. ”When you play the right way, you create a little bit your bounces and you create your luck a bit and that gives you confidence.”

Confidence has been a constant for Vegas even after it lost Fleury, backup goaltender Malcolm Subban and No. 3 option Oscar Dansk to injury at the same time, staying afloat with fourth-stringer Maxime Lagace. Trotz said the Golden Knights have been ”playing with house money” all season, a feeling MacLean remembers from coaching the third-year Panthers in 1995-96 when they were in first place at Christmas.

”You get to a point where you don’t think you can lose,” MacLean said.

Long gone are the days of bare-bones expansion, and the Golden Knights’ success means Seattle is in line to get the same set of rules upon paying $650 million to become the 32nd team in a few years. With its three 2017 first-round picks all looking like top prospects and 12 selections in the top three rounds over the next three drafts, Vegas is already the blueprint for sustained success.

Everyone’s just waiting to see how this Cinderella season ends up.

”Before we crown them playoff champions here, there’s a lot of road to go,” Ferraro said. ”This is not a one-year flash. A lot of things are going right for them and that’s good planning and good fortune, but I think they’ve set themselves up for a real nice start to their franchise.”