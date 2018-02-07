Getty Images

Evgeni Malkin rockets into Rocket Richard race

By Scott BilleckFeb 7, 2018, 11:25 AM EST
Step aside SpaceX, Evgeni Malkin has blasted off.

For while there, it appeared that Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Nikita Kucherov would battle it out for the Rocket Richard Trophy.

The two Russians traded places with each other on top of the goal-scoring summit, a two-horse race for bragging rights back home and around the NHL.

That in its own right would have been a fantastic duel to watch down the stretch here.

But Kucherov hasn’t scored in his past 11 games, and that’s opened the door for a couple others to join the race.

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson, for instance, inserted himself into the conversation among the best snipers in the NHL with 28 goals on the season. And if it wasn’t for another familiar sniper over the past 10 days, this article might be centering around the young Swede and his pursuit of Ovi.

Instead, over the past five games, Malkin — the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar who has flirted with Richard’s honor in the past — has skyrocketed into second place, two goals back of compatriot Ovechkin.

Malkin’s last five games have been nothing short of spectacular. Here’s a quick look:

Yes, Malkin has nine goals during a five-game goal-scoring streak.

Nine.

Neuf.

ДЕВЯТЬ (Russian for nine)

He also has 16 tallies in his past 13 games. It’s a bit crazy.

Malkin is shooting at 43 percent during those five games and now sits at 18.4 percent on the season.

Unsurprisingly, Malkin’s torrid pace has equated to success for the Penguins, who have won four of their past five games and now sit in second in the Metropolitan Division. In a division that no one seems to want to put their stamp on, Malkin is doing his best to help the Penguins change that.

Malkin won’t continue shooting above 40 percent. But consider that he’s scoring a goal every 5.4 shots and that he’s averaging over three shots per game.

Math is hard, but this appears to mean a lot more goals could come off the stick of No. 71 before the season is over.

Grab some popcorn.

NHL on NBCSN: Bruins, Rangers heading in opposite directions

By Sean LeahyFeb 7, 2018, 12:07 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with Wednesday Night Rivalry as the New York Rangers play host to the Boston Bruins at 8 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here.

As we inch closer to the Feb. 26 NHL trade deadline, the Bruins and Rangers are two teams heading in very different directions.

The Bruins have been one of the league’s hottest teams with a 17-1-4 record in their last 22 games, which has helped them rocket up the Eastern Conference standings. Heading into Wednesday’s matchup, Bruce Cassidy’s charges sit three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for tops in the conference and have two games in-hand.

It’s been quite a turnaround from one year ago today when the Bruins decided to fire Claude Julien and replaced him with Cassidy, who hadn’t been an NHL head coach since 2004. A commitment to youth coupled with the influence of several Stanley Cup winning veterans has resulted in a new beginning in Beantown. The likes of Danton Heinen, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie McAvoy have made an impact to complement the contributions of Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, who returns from a five-game suspension Wednesday night.

“For younger guys he’s [in] more of a teaching role and he’ll let you know when you make a mistake, but he’s trying to show you how you can improve on that,” forward Noel Acciari told Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. “Being able to play for him down in Providence and just knowing how he coaches and playing for him up here, nothing much has changed with him. If you give him everything you have, he’s not going to complain. You might make your mistakes — he knows everyone’s not perfect, and he’s just looking to correct some stuff here and there. But I enjoy playing for him and I know a lot of guys do too.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers may be still in the playoff mix — three points out of a wild card spot — but all signs are pointing to a big upheaval should general manager Jeff Gorton have a successful trade deadline. Rick Nash, Michael Grabner and captain Ryan McDonagh have all found themselves in the rumor mill, with Nash already submitting his no-trade list to management.

New York has 10 games before the deadline, and while that could give them time to grab a seat in the East playoff dance, it’s probably better that they attempt a re-tool on the fly to make the most out of what’s left of Henrik Lundqvist, who has three more seasons on his deal after this one.

————

PHT Morning Skate: Fleury makes emotional return to Pittsburgh

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckFeb 7, 2018, 9:43 AM EST
The Buzzer: Rask wins again and a brutal night for the Blackhawks

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2018, 11:36 PM EST
4 Comments

Player Of The Night: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

The Bruins probably didn’t need Tuukka Rask to steal one for them on Tuesday night, but we have to give the man some credit for continuing to be pretty much unbeatable right now. By stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Rask pushed his personal point streak to 21 consecutive games.

He is now 19-0-2 in his past 21 decisions, a stretch that has seen him allow more than two goals just three times. He has not lost a game in regulation since November 26. With him playing the way he is and the team in front of him being as dominant as it has been the Bruins are going to be a true force to deal with in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to NHL, PR Rask is just the 11th different goalie in NHL history to record at least a point in 21 consecutive games. He is the fourth to do so as a member of the Bruins.

The Blackhawks Might Be Finished This Season

Tuesday night could not have gone worse for the Chicago Blackhawks and their playoff chances.

Not only were they 3-2 losers to the Calgary Flames, one of the many teams they are in direct competition with for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but pretty much every other team they are competing with for a playoff spot that was in action on Tuesday night also came away with wins.

The Wild were 6-2 winners over the St. Louis Blues, the Anaheim Ducks were 4-3 winners over the Buffalo Sabres, the Flames picked up two points by beating Chicago, and the Colorado Avalanche were 3-1 winners over the San Jose Sharks.

The Blackhawks now find themselves sitting seven points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference playoff race with four teams ahead of them. This late in the season that deficit is going to be nearly impossible to overcome.

Highlight Of The Night

With less than a minute to play in regulation Nicklas Backstrom broke a 2-2 tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 win to help them maintain a four point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

It was also a milestone goal for Backstrom. It was career goal No. 200.

Highlight Of The Night Part 2

The Philadelphia Flyers picked up a big extra point over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to Jordan Weal‘s overtime goal with three seconds to play.

Probably the second best thing to happen to Philadelphia sports over the past couple of days.

Factoid Of The Night

It was a big night for Aleksander Barkov as he helped the Florida Panthers stay hot. Is it too little, too late to get them back into the playoff race? Maybe. But they are at least trying to keep it interesting.

Scores

Anaheim Ducks 4, Buffalo Sabres 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Philadelphia Flyer 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Ottawa Senators 5, New Jersey Devils 3

Boston Bruins 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Florida Panthers 3, Vancouver Canucks 1

Minneasota Wild 6, St. Louis Blues 2

Winnipeg Jets 4, Arizona Coyotes 3

Calgary Flames 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Colorado Avalanche 3, San Jose Sharks 1

————

Marc-Andre Fleury talks about an emotional return to Pittsburgh

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2018, 11:12 PM EST
2 Comments

PITTSBURGH — It was quite a scene in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night when Marc-Andre Fleury, one of the most beloved players in Penguins history, made his return to the city for the first time as a visiting player.

It probably wasn’t the night Fleury had planned for his return, giving up five goals on 38 shots in a wildly entertaining 5-4 loss to the Penguins, but a standing room only crowd spent much of the night — from the start of warmups to his announcement as the third star of the game — showering him with cheers, thanks and appreciation for what he did for the team over the previous 13 years.

During the first TV timeout in the first period they roared during an extended tribute video and then  kept cheering for so long that the linesman actually delayed for a minute before finally dropping the puck to continue the game.

[More: Why Pittsburgh Loves Marc-Andre Fleury]

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Fleury after the game when asked about the night. “In warmup I had goosebumps. Before the game, people had signs and kind words. It’s a night I won’t forget. Except maybe the score.”

“It was just amazing, the support I’ve gotten over the years here is just incredible. I thank everybody for all these years and once again showing up tonight with such great support.”

Here is a look at the tribute video the Penguins put together to welcome back Fleury.

Fleury was obviously a bit emotional during the video and said after the game he was just glad he had a mask on.

“They always do a good job with these (videos),” he said. “A lot of good memories. A lot of good years. It just brought some fun memories.”

Early on it looked like it was going to be Fleury’s night as the Golden Knights jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from William Karlsson and James Neal, one of the four former Penguins that currently play for Vegas.

Fleury also made a handful of big saves, including robbing Jake Guentzel on a breakaway.

But in the second period the Penguins’ firepower finally became a bit too much. A Ryan Reaves goal opened the floodgates, and then Ian Cole, Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel all followed to help the Penguins score five consecutive goals.

“They’re a very talented team, very fast, and able to create a lot of space and time for themselves to get some goals,” said Fleury.

“Sometimes I caught myself thinking a little too much about their tendencies. Hopefully it will get easier to play them as it goes on.”

Vegas received third period goals from Ryan Carpenter and Jonathan Marchessault to cut the deficit to one but were never able to get the equalizer.

Kessel and Malkin nearly had a couple of more goals as Kessel ripped two shots off the post early in the game, while Fleury was able to stop Malkin with one of his patented poke checks on a second period breakaway.

“I had Geno on a breakaway and got a poke check in there so I let him know,” Fleury said with laugh after the game when asked if there was any friendly trash talk during the game. “Phil wanted one and hit the post a few times and kept telling me he was coming back. He did get one.”

Fleury said the entire day was a different experience for him but that he now knows what it’s like to be other goalies in the NHL having to play in that building against that team.

“It was so different to be in this locker room and going on the ice in another jersey and seeing them coming at me,” said Fleury.

“Now I get to see what the other goalie faced all these years. It was a lot going on, lots of emotions, a little bit of stress, but it was worth it.”

————

