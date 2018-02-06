The Buzzer: Rask wins again and a brutal night for the Blackhawks

Player Of The Night: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins

The Bruins probably didn’t need Tuukka Rask to steal one for them on Tuesday night, but we have to give the man some credit for continuing to be pretty much unbeatable right now. By stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Rask pushed his personal point streak to 21 consecutive games.

He is now 19-0-2 in his past 21 decisions, a stretch that has seen him allow more than two goals just three times. He has not lost a game in regulation since November 26. With him playing the way he is and the team in front of him being as dominant as it has been the Bruins are going to be a true force to deal with in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to NHL, PR Rask is just the 11th different goalie in NHL history to record at least a point in 21 consecutive games. He is the fourth to do so as a member of the Bruins.

The Blackhawks Might Be Finished This Season

Tuesday night could not have gone worse for the Chicago Blackhawks and their playoff chances.

Not only were they 3-2 losers to the Calgary Flames, one of the many teams they are in direct competition with for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but pretty much every other team they are competing with for a playoff spot that was in action on Tuesday night also came away with wins.

The Wild were 6-2 winners over the St. Louis Blues, the Anaheim Ducks were 4-3 winners over the Buffalo Sabres, the Flames picked up two points by beating Chicago, and the Colorado Avalanche were 3-1 winners over the San Jose Sharks.

The Blackhawks now find themselves sitting seven points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference playoff race with four teams ahead of them. This late in the season that deficit is going to be nearly impossible to overcome.

Highlight Of The Night

With less than a minute to play in regulation Nicklas Backstrom broke a 2-2 tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 win to help them maintain a six-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

It was also a milestone goal for Backstrom. It was career goal No. 200.

Highlight Of The Night Part 2

The Philadelphia Flyers picked up a big extra point over the Carolina Hurricanes thanks to Jordan Weal‘s overtime goal with three seconds to play.

With just seconds remaining, Jordan Weal pots the @EASPORTSNHL OT winner and grabs the extra point. pic.twitter.com/omSnjALHFA — NHL (@NHL) February 7, 2018

Probably the second best thing to happen to Philadelphia sports over the past couple of days.

Factoid Of The Night

It was a big night for Aleksander Barkov as he helped the Florida Panthers stay hot. Is it too little, too late to get them back into the playoff race? Maybe. But they are at least trying to keep it interesting.

Aleksander Barkov scored twice to record his first multi-goal game of the season and help the @FlaPanthers extend their win streak to four games. #NHLStats #VANvsFLA pic.twitter.com/XEfk9Gu7ni — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2018

Scores

Anaheim Ducks 4, Buffalo Sabres 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4

Philadelphia Flyer 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Washington Capitals 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Ottawa Senators 5, New Jersey Devils 3

Boston Bruins 3, Detroit Red Wings 2

Florida Panthers 3, Vancouver Canucks 1

Minneasota Wild 6, St. Louis Blues 2

Winnipeg Jets 4, Arizona Coyotes 3

Calgary Flames 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Colorado Avalanche 3, San Jose Sharks 1

