The Buzzer: Connor McDavid drops four on the Lightning

Players of the Night:
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Oilers haven’t had much to smile about this season. Lacklustre play, lacklustre results and a season likely devoid of the playoffs. But on Monday, they got a chance to flash a grin. McDavid went into McJesus mode and dropped four goals and five points on the Tampa Bay Lightning. McDavid now has 21 goals and 40 assists on the season. Smile, Edmonton, even if only for a while.
Kevin Fiala, Nashville Predators: Fiala must like New York. It seems New York likes him. Fiala scored twice on Monday against the Islanders, two days after he put up a brace against the Rangers on Saturday. Fiala is now up to 17 goals on the season, six more than he had in his rookie season last year. And there’s lots of time left to keep advancing that number.
Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs: Both scored twice, both added an assist and the Maple Leafs won a shootout 7-4 against the Anaheim Ducks.
* Honourable mention goes to Corey Perry, who recorded an assist on each of Anaheim’s four goals in the game.
Highlights of the Night:
Stoned:
Dan Hamuis getting his due on Monday night:
McJesus:
If you think McDavid’s hat-trick goal was filthy, check out this one:
Factoids of the Night:
Scores:
Maple Leafs 7, Ducks 4
Predators 5, Islanders 4 (OT)
Stars 2, Rangers 1
Oilers 6, Lightning 2
