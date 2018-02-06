Associated Press

The Buzzer: Connor McDavid drops four on the Lightning

By Scott BilleckFeb 6, 2018, 12:25 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Oilers haven’t had much to smile about this season. Lacklustre play, lacklustre results and a season likely devoid of the playoffs. But on Monday, they got a chance to flash a grin. McDavid went into McJesus mode and dropped four goals and five points on the Tampa Bay Lightning. McDavid now has 21 goals and 40 assists on the season. Smile, Edmonton, even if only for a while.

Kevin Fiala, Nashville Predators: Fiala must like New York. It seems New York likes him. Fiala scored twice on Monday against the Islanders, two days after he put up a brace against the Rangers on Saturday. Fiala is now up to 17 goals on the season, six more than he had in his rookie season last year. And there’s lots of time left to keep advancing that number.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs: Both scored twice, both added an assist and the Maple Leafs won a shootout 7-4 against the Anaheim Ducks.

* Honourable mention goes to Corey Perry, who recorded an assist on each of Anaheim’s four goals in the game.

Highlights of the Night:

Stoned:

Dan Hamuis getting his due on Monday night:

McJesus:

If you think McDavid’s hat-trick goal was filthy, check out this one:

Factoids of the Night:

MISC:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 7, Ducks 4

Predators 5, Islanders 4 (OT)

Stars 2, Rangers 1

Oilers 6, Lightning 2

Frederik Andersen forced to leave game after taking skate to the head

By Scott BilleckFeb 5, 2018, 9:24 PM EST
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was forced to leave the game in the second period of the Maple Leafs game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday after taking a skate to the head.

Ducks forward Corey Perry collided with Andersen in his crease.

Perry appears to come through the crease and gets tripped up by Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey, sending Perry horizontal, with his left skate smacking Anderson in the head on the way up.

The Toronto Maple Leafs No. 1 netminder lay on the ice before skating off under his own power, holding his mouth.

Backup Curtis McElhinney replaced Andersen.

The Maples Leafs lead the Ducks 4-3 after two periods.

Brad Marchand is tired of being labelled a goon

By Scott BilleckFeb 5, 2018, 8:14 PM EST
Brad Marchand wants you to know he’s trying.

He’d like you to know that he’s a changed man (despite his recent five-game suspension for a brutal and needless elbow to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson).

He’d like you to know he isn’t the same person that’s been suspended five times previously and fined an additional three times during his nine-year career.

It’s a tough life.

Speaking to NBC Boston’s Joe Haggerty on Monday, Marchand said his image as a dirty player is growing tiresome.

“I’ve tried for a while now to try and get away from that role and I just can’t seem to escape it,” Marchand said with one game left to serve of his latest suspension.

Two years ago, Marchand’s game changed. Handed more minutes, Marchand thrived and put up 37 goals and 61 points in 77 games, the highest totals of his career up to that point in both categories.

Last year, Marchand did one better, improving to a point-per-game player with 39 goals and 85 points in 80 games.

This season, Marchand is again on pace to put up big numbers. In 38 games, he’s amassed 21 goals and 50 points.

“I think, obviously, if you look back at the past few years, I’ve turned into a decent player and it’s tough to be branded with that name consistently,” Marchand said. “Obviously, it’s from my own doing but it’s tough to escape it a bit.”

Yet, despite the fact he’s lost close to $900,000 over 19 games missed due to suspension, Marchand seems to refuse to let go of his past, even if he alludes to it being a burden.

“Devil’s advocate there, it’s what I had to do to get into the league,” he said. “I’ll never say that I wouldn’t go back and play the same way again coming into the league. It’s what I had to do to earn a job.”

A look at Marchand’s suspension history:

  •  2010-11: Suspended two games for elbowing R.J. Umberger in the head.
  •  2011-12: Suspended five games for a low-bridge on Sami Salo.
  •  2014-15: Suspended two games for slew-footing Derick Brassard.
  •  2015-16: Suspended three games for clipping Mark Borowiecki.
  •  2016-17: Suspended for two games for spearing Jake Dotchin.

A look at Marchand’s fine history:

Elliott, Flyers keep facing ups and downs

By James O'BrienFeb 5, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
Considering how much a hot or cold goalie can swing a game, maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that the story of Brian Elliott‘s season feels a lot like the Philadelphia Flyers’ story as a whole.

It’s been difficult to get too high or too low regarding Elliott’s debut season with the Flyers. Instead, there’s a frustrating streakiness once you delve deeper into the totals (19-11-7 record, 2.77 GAA, .908 save percentage).

Elliott, 32, almost seems like two goalies in one. There’s the abysmal netminder in October (.884 save percentage) and January (.874), versus the guy keeping the team in games in November and December (.920 and .927 save percentages in those respective months).

His team has been streaky in the standings, as they currently hold a playoff spot despite a 10-game losing streak … which was, naturally, followed by a six-game winning run.

For what it’s worth, the Courier Post’s Dave Isaac reports that the Flyers believe that Elliott will make a difference in his expected return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

“(Michal Neuvirth and Alex) Lyon did their best for what they can do and I think obviously having Moose back is going to bring our game up a level,” Shayne Gostisbehere said. “Neuvy and Lyon did some good things for us, but Moose is ready.”

During their current four-game losing streak, the Flyers have fired more shots on goal than their opponents in every contest, sometimes by a significant degree. Maybe some of that boils down to “score effects,” but such play makes it easier to understand why there might be some relief with Elliott coming back.

If recent history repeats itself, then watch out.

As bumpy as Elliott’s lone season with the Calgary Flames was, check out his work before last season’s All-Star break and then afterward:

Before All-Star break: 9-12-2, .892 save percentage, 2.88 GAA and zero shutouts in 24 games.
After All-Star break: 17-6-1, .924 save percentage, 2.24 GAA and two shutouts in 25 games.

That run helped the Flames salvage a playoff spot in 2016-17. It wouldn’t be easy to duplicate such work again this season, but it would also be foolish to count Elliott out. He might just be the key to the Flyers settling down and finally going from streaky to reliably competitive in the tight Metro races.

P.K. Subban strong candidate for Norris Trophy

By James O'BrienFeb 5, 2018, 4:31 PM EST
The tug-of-war between perception and reality is one of things that make sports so fascinating.

P.K. Subban stands as one of the most interesting examples in the NHL. Subban’s described as a “flashy” player, and it’s unlikely that he really minds the descriptor. The Nashville Predators star relishes the spotlight, and to delight of non-sticks-in-the-mud, Subban tends to have a plan to entertain when the lights are so bright.

Still, such a demeanor can make people believe that there’s no steak to go with the sizzle.

In Subban’s case, sometimes that means that his defensive strengths go underrated, as the Tennessean’s Adam Vingan reported during All-Star weekend.

“I take pride in the defensive part of the game. … That’s what ultimately won me a job in the NHL,” Subban said. “It wasn’t my offense. I take pride in that, and I just hope that continues. I think people would sound pretty foolish if they continued to try to say that I can’t play defensively.”

Really, though, it’s that combination of strengths that makes Subban worthy of Norris consideration.

After all, as much as he’s turning heads as a shutdown guy, it’s no coincidence that people also can’t help but notice that he’s the Predators’ points leader with 40 points (matching his total from 2016-17, his debut with Nashville), and that he already has 13 goals, two shy of his career-high. And we’re barely in February.

[John Klingberg is making an argument of his own.]

Gaining trust

Subban’s defensive brilliance isn’t merely anecdotal; you can see Peter Laviolette’s trust build in the star in a variety of ways.

After spending at least 50 percent of his zone starts in the offensive zone during the end of his Canadiens days, he’s seeing more and more of a defensive burden, beginning a career-high of 59 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone this season (via Hockey Reference).

That memorable run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final likely won over some doubters, as Subban made life miserable for big names like Jonathan Toews.

One wonders how much of the Subban-related misconceptions come down to mistakes by the Montreal Canadiens. Simply put, some might find it difficult to shake memories of the way Michel Therrien used Subban at times; during the 2013-14 season, Subban averaged just 20 seconds of shorthanded time per game.

Perhaps some of his work in Nashville gets lost in the shuffle a bit simply because he’s part of a great defensive corps? Subban’s now killing almost three minutes of power-play time per night, yet he’s a little behind Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm, who also log similar overall ice time to P.K.

A wide-open race

Subban’s 13 goals and 40 points in 50 games should impress, but when it comes to the Norris voting, he’ll be in tough. With Erik Karlsson downgrading from Superman to Batman this season, others might have a chance, and Subban has John Klingberg to contend with when it comes to voters who eyeball scoring.

As you can see from this fairly recent comparison, Klingberg can probably relate to Subban in feeling stung by assumptions about merely being a scoring threat:

***

There’s no shame in falling just short of a Norris Trophy, especially since Subban already has one on his resume from the 2012-13 season. The real shame, then, would be to ignore just how fantastic Subban has become as an all-around talent.

