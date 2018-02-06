PHT Morning Skate: ECHL coach saves drowning man; Bill Peters is angry

• Three NHL executives are now openly supporting the idea of having an expansion team in Seattle. (King5.com)
• How can you assess Ryan McDonagh‘s true value when he’s playing with an average partner most of the time? (TSN.ca)
• It’s time for the league to bring back the “NHL Showdown” TV show. (Scotty Wazz)
• ECHL assistant coach Brady Leisenring saved a drowning man’s life. (Gwinnett Daily Post)
• Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters ripped into his team after their performance last weekend. (Charlotte News & Observer)
• Should the Golden Knights just let James Neal walk at the end of the season? (Knights on Ice)
• Dennis Simone from Staten Island is the guy who created the goalie masks for Team USA’s 2018 Olympic Team. (Silive.com)
• Four members of the New Jersey Devils have been carpooling to practice and games. (NJ.com)
• Yesterday, PHT looked at potential landing spots for Rick Nash. Today, The Score breaks down the pros and cons of trading him away. (The Score)
• After going through a rare kind of knee injury, Stars forward Mattias Janmark has shown that he can still play well at the highest level. (Dallas News)
• Jets forward Patrik Laine writes about how he fell in love with the city of Winnipeg. (The Players’ Tribune)
• The hiring of Bruce Cassidy really helped shape the Bruins’ success this season. (Bruins Daily).
