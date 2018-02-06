PHT Morning Skate: ECHL coach saves drowning man; Bill Peters is angry

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Three NHL executives are now openly supporting the idea of having an expansion team in Seattle. (King5.com)

• How can you assess Ryan McDonagh‘s true value when he’s playing with an average partner most of the time? (TSN.ca)

• It’s time for the league to bring back the “NHL Showdown” TV show. (Scotty Wazz)

• ECHL assistant coach Brady Leisenring saved a drowning man’s life. (Gwinnett Daily Post)

• Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters ripped into his team after their performance last weekend. (Charlotte News & Observer)

• Should the Golden Knights just let James Neal walk at the end of the season? (Knights on Ice)

• Dennis Simone from Staten Island is the guy who created the goalie masks for Team USA’s 2018 Olympic Team. (Silive.com)

• Four members of the New Jersey Devils have been carpooling to practice and games. (NJ.com)

• Yesterday, PHT looked at potential landing spots for Rick Nash. Today, The Score breaks down the pros and cons of trading him away. (The Score)

• After going through a rare kind of knee injury, Stars forward Mattias Janmark has shown that he can still play well at the highest level. (Dallas News)

• Jets forward Patrik Laine writes about how he fell in love with the city of Winnipeg. (The Players’ Tribune)

• The hiring of Bruce Cassidy really helped shape the Bruins’ success this season. (Bruins Daily).

