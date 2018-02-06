Getty

NHL teams could learn from Super Bowl, Eagles, Penguins

By James O'BrienFeb 6, 2018, 12:19 PM EST
There are signs that NHL teams are going out with the old and in with the new, but it’s a relief to see that more and more evidence points to that being the right way to go.

With two straight Stanley Cup wins in tow under Mike Sullivan’s more attacking, modern style, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand as a testament to letting it rip. That aggressiveness can be fun to watch, and that success is pushing more teams to embrace a “live by the sword, die by the sword” mentality.

That said, those who cling to the old (often stale and boring) way will respond “Yeah, but just about anything can work when you have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin,” even ignoring the sludgy disaster that was the Mike Johnston era.

Well, fair enough. Maybe the spectacle that was Super Bowl 52 might nudge a few NHL teams and sports teams into taking a more aggressive, modern approach?

Deadspin’s Dom Cosentino did a great job breaking down how Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s courageous decisions turned the tide of that thrilling game, and as this New York Times feature shows, this wasn’t a one-time thing.

“My mentality coming into the game was to stay aggressive until the end and let [Foles’] playmakers make plays,” Pederson said, via Newsday. “I trust my instincts. In games like this against a great opponent, you have to make those tough decisions and keep yourself aggressive.”

That fourth down touchdown pass to QB Nick Foles encapsulated two tenets of the Eagles’ way of thinking, and ideally how smart NHL teams should think: a mixture of courage and calculation.

[PFT: Eagles, Patriots relied on analytics to reach the Super Bowl.]

As much as you might want to say that everything’s gone right for the Eagles and Penguins, it’s easy to counter that when considering injuries. Foles was in the huddle because of Carson Wentz’s injury. The Penguins defied the odds by winning a Stanley Cup without Kris Letang.

Contrast the success of the Penguins and ascent of, say, the New Jersey Devils with “old school” thinking teams, and the comparison can be ugly.

The Edmonton Oilers fashioned their roster as a bruising, gritty group around star Connor McDavid. They’ve seemingly ignored analytics at multiple turns, arguably burning out goalie Cam Talbot and making those disastrous trades. The Montreal Canadiens are suffering similar headaches for similar reasons as they watch P.K. Subban lap up well-deserved attention as a Norris frontrunner.

“Let your players make plays” is a refreshing thought, particularly when you hear about the death of “Safe is death.”

Now, this isn’t to say that playing an aggressive style and leaning on numbers will automatically make everything better.

Still, there’s increasing evidence that to win, you need to identify value and leverage your advantages. The Eagles and Penguins have done that in a masterful way lately, and the Golden State Warriors might be the greatest example of all.

Besides, if all things are equal, wouldn’t you rather roll the dice with a team that’s fun to watch rather than a plodding, bland mess?

Why Pittsburgh loves Marc-Andre Fleury

By Adam GretzFeb 6, 2018, 1:50 PM EST
Let me start by asking you a question.

What makes your favorite player, your favorite player?

Why do you like them?

Is it the way the play, what they accomplished, a specific moment, something they did off the ice, a personal interaction you had with them? What was it?

There has to be something that drew you to that player.

The reason I bombard you with all of these questions is because on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh Marc-Andre Fleury will be making his first appearance in the city as a visiting player. It is going to be some kind of a wild scene because in the history of the Penguins — heck, in the history of Pittsburgh sports — there are few players that will ever reach the level of popularity that Fleury had among a large portion of the city.

A lot of players — important players, good players — that were a part of Stanley Cup winning teams have returned to Pittsburgh as visitors and received a wide range of receptions. Jaromir Jagr, a legend, spent years being booed every time he touched the puck. Most players get a nice round of applause. Some get standing ovations.

None of them will compare to the one Fleury gets on Tuesday night when the roof will probably blow off the building. There will almost certainly be a non-zero number of people in the stands wearing Penguins jerseys that are actively cheering for a player in the opposing colors to win.

That relationship always fascinated me, and it still does.

Looking at his career as a player objectively there is nothing that really stands out all that much versus any other goalie from his era.

Do not get me wrong, he certainly was not a bad player, and he was always extremely durable. A goalie that could play 65-70 games a year at a — at worst — league average level is a pretty valuable commodity.

But he was never the best — or even second best — player on his own team, and he was never really among the top players in the league at his position.

The league’s general managers never saw fit to vote him higher than seventh for the Vezina Trophy (and only twice voted for him at all). He played in two All-Star games in 13 years and only finished higher than 10th in save percentage once. He had some downright forgettable postseason performances that probably at times made him a detriment to the team’s Stanley Cup chances. Twice he was replaced by other goalies, and while he is a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins, he wasn’t the goalie in the crease for the clinching game for two of them and didn’t even play a role in the playoffs for one of them.

This isn’t meant to be critical, it’s just facts.

Still, if you were to poll Penguins fans on who their favorite player over the past decade has been a significant portion of them is going to have Marc-Andre Fleury at the top of that list. He is going to get a heroes welcome.

So again, we’re back to the question of why he is so fiercely loved.

A lot of comes from the fact that anyone that has had any significant interaction with him has never had a negative thing to say about him. Hearing his former teammates talk about him and tell stories about him shows how much reverence they have for him as a player and a person.

That carries over to the fan base because they hear things like this from Ian Cole.

How would you not want to root for a player like that?

Even though he is a highly competitive person behind the scenes, on the ice and on camera he always has that same smile on his face and just seems to be genuinely happy to be there, never taking things too seriously. It is easy for fans to root for a person like that. When Fleury was on his way out of Pittsburgh this past summer having been sent to Vegas as part of the expansion draft, Sean Gentille wrote at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that “this would all be easier if he were a jerk. People would be more rational, if nothing else.”

But he was not — and is not — a jerk.

He also is not boring.

His style of play is just … exciting. Not always the most effective, but never boring. A fundamentally sound goalie that always has himself in position to have the puck hit him in the chest isn’t going to appeal to people. It isn’t going to make highlights. Fleury has never been that goalie. He has always relied on freakish athleticism to play the position and has always been capable of making mind-melting saves.

When his career comes to an end he is going to have a lot of great numbers when it comes to wins, championships, saves. It is going to be one of those very good for a very long time careers, instead of one that was dominated by objective greatness over any number of seasons. Or even individual seasons.

But he still had his moments of greatness, and they tended to be HUGE moments.

There was that breakaway save on Alex Ovechkin early in Game 7 of the 2009 playoffs. There was the Stanley Cup clinching save on Nicklas Lidstrom later that spring. The best stretch of play in his career is probably largely forgotten because it didn’t result in a Stanley Cup win, but his performance during the 2007-08 postseason was game-changing, and it would have made him a worthy Conn Smythe contender had the Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings that year. As it stands, he was the only reason they won two games in that series against a team that steamrolled them in all six games. With his team facing elimination in a Stanley Cup Final game he stopped 55 shots in a triple-overtime win.

Then there was the 2017 playoffs when he briefly got his job back from Matt Murray and helped propel the team through the first two rounds of the playoffs despite the fact they were probably outplayed by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals.

That stuff sticks with fans, too.

Then there is the hope he provided.

When the Penguins traded up two spots to select Fleury with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft things were not great for the organization. It was a bad team that had sold off all of its best players for pennies on the dollar, while the future of the team was still very much in doubt.

Fleury was supposed to be the beginning of a new era, and for an entire generation of fans he was the first core building block for what would become a championship level team. He was there before Sidney Crosby. Before Evgeni Malkin. Before Kris Letang. They threw him right into the deep end of the pool, making him their starting goalie on opening night as an 18-year-old, something that is still unheard of today.

He showed up in bright yellow pads and played behind a team that was so unspeakably awful they got outshot by a completely mediocre Kings team (one that missed the playoffs!) by a 48-11 margin on opening night. Fleury, the 18-year-old, stopped 46 of those shots, including a penalty shot. In his next start a week later he stopped 31 shots to beat a Red Wings team that would go on to be one of the best in the league that season for his first career win.

That stands out with fans, the fact he was the beginning of a new era that would probably become the most successful era in franchise history (and from a championship standpoint, it has been).

Was he ever a great player for the Penguins? If we define greatness as being the best on the or one of the best at his position, the honest answer is no, probably not.

But he was a great person and a great teammate. He was a great ambassador for the team and the league. He provided great hope at a time when there was no hope for the team. He had great moments that led to great success for the team.

That stuff all adds up over 13 years, and sometimes in the eyes of fans it is all worth more than just simply being a great player.

Connor McDavid may author one of NHL’s best wasted seasons

By James O'BrienFeb 6, 2018, 1:36 PM EST
Considering the fact that he plays for the Edmonton Oilers, it’s probably most tempting to compare Connor McDavid to Wayne Gretzky.

The 2017-18 season might prompt McDavid to feel a little bit more like early-years Mario Lemieux: a superlative player whose sensational scoring often wasn’t enough to lift some putrid teams into the playoffs.

Thanks to last night’s dazzling four-goal, one-assist effort in a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, McDavid is now tied for third place in scoring with 61 points, just five behind Nikita Kucherov‘s 66 for the NHL lead.

Monday served as the exclamation point to what’s been another great season by McDavid, yet it’s difficult to shake the impression that even his superstar work won’t foist the Oilers into the playoffs.

As of this writing, the Oilers are barely ahead of the Vancouver Canucks for third-to-last in the West, and they trail the final wild card spot by a whopping 11 points. Different forecasts put their playoff chances somewhere between three and less than one percent.

Quotes like these make it sting to realize that hockey fans probably won’t see McDavid during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs:

With a scoring pace just a step behind last year’s 100-point masterpiece, McDavid might end up putting together one of the truly great runs for a player whose team missed the playoffs.

Actually, it begs the question: what are some of the best performances by players whose teams missed out?

This isn’t a comprehensive list, so feel free to add your own suggestions.

Might as well call it The Mario Lemieux Trophy

From his debut in 1984-85 through the 1988-89 season, Lemieux scored 715 points in just 368 regular season games. During that same time period, “The Magnificent One” only played in 11 postseason contests.

McDavid’s run with Edmonton lasted 13 games last postseason, so number 97 can take solace in the suffering number 66 endured before Lemieux eventually raised the Stanley Cup on two occasions.

Then again, if forced to choose, McDavid would rather follow the path of Lemieux rather than all-time great/bad luck case Marcel Dionne, who collected 1,771 points during his career but only played in 49 playoff games.

Some interesting contemporary examples

  • Last season, Kucherov provided a preview of what he could do, even without a boost from Steven Stamkos (who’s suffered through a few lousy seasons of his own, during the darker Lightning days). Kucherov’s 40 goals ranked second in the NHL last season, and his 85 points placed him fifth, but Tampa Bay still fell short of the playoffs.
  • You might as well consider a section for Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets.

Marian Hossa had some great seasons in his short stay with the Thrashers, with his 100-points season in 2006-07  helping Atlanta actually make the playoffs … only to be swept. Ilya Kovalchuk slogged through eight seasons with the Thrashers, scoring 328 goals while being limited to that lone sweep. Kovalchuk got a chance to show that he could be a prolific playoff performer in New Jersey, as Hossa did bouncing around from great teams until he stuck with the Blackhawks.

The Thrashers make the Winnipeg Jets’ growing pains seem modest, but that doesn’t mean that Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele haven’t seen some strong seasons go to waste. Wheeler’s been there since the latter Atlanta days (23 games before the move), so he deserves extra kudos if Winnipeg can finally make a big run this season.

  • It’s a blessing that Jarome Iginla enjoyed the spotlight of a run within one win of a Stanley Cup, because he dealt with a raw deal in 2001-02.

His 52 goals and 96 points were pretty outstanding during the height of the ugly “clutch and grab” days, yet he was robbed of the Hart Trophy (sorry, Jose Theodore) and finished out of the playoffs with 79 standings points.

  • Taylor Hall is about to play his 500th regular season game without ever playing in the postseason. At least he’s had a sense of humor about his lack of team luck … maybe this is the year he finally makes it?

  • Jack Eichel is closing in on his first truly great season, as he’s on pace to shred his career-highs of 24 goals (he’s already at 20) and 57 points (Eichel has 49 in 52 games). The top two picks of the 2015 NHL Draft probably don’t want to have this sort of thing in common, but alas.

You could probably throw some great goalies and defensemen from bad teams into the mix, too, but this post was already getting a little sprawling, so add your own picks in the comments (or on Twitter/via email).

It would be a shame (some might argue a fireable offense) to see McDavid’s wonderful work wasted this season. At least he’s not alone, though.

NHL on NBCSN: Wild look to put road struggles behind them in St. Louis

By Joey AlfieriFeb 6, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of 2017-18 NHL season continues on Tuesday, as the St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Wild currently own the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. That’s pretty impressive considering how difficult things have been for them away from home. Heading into tonight’s tilt in St. Louis, they own a 10-15-1 record away from Xcel Energy Center.

Of all the teams currently in the postseason, only the Pittsburgh Penguins have as poor of a record (10-5-2) on the road this season.

To make matters worse, they’re coming off an ugly 6-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday night.

“We definitely change how we play when we get down like that on the road,” goalie Devan Dubnyk said, per the Minneapolis StarTribune. “Obviously, when you have confidence like we do at home, you just feel like you’re going to win every game so you don’t really think otherwise. That’s obviously not the case on the road right now. That’s when it becomes that much more important to just really focus and concentrate on being simple and playing our game.”

The last couple of weeks have gone relatively well for the Blues, as they’ve managed to rattle off six victories in their last eight games (they had a disappointing loss to Arizona during that stretch).

Goalie Carter Hutton has been a big reason for the Blues’ recent run of success. Hutton, who has been between the pipes for each of St. Louis’ last six wins, has overtaken Jake Allen as the team’s starter.

“This is not one or two weeks that he’s been playing well — he’s been playing at this level all season long,” head coach Mike Yeo said of Hutton’s success, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “So I think it would be very unfair to him to not give him that credit. And you have to say, maybe it is. He’s played behind some very good goaltenders. They all develop at a different rate, they all have a different timeline of when they reach their potential, when they reach their peak. And obviously, I don’t think any of us should see any reason why we shouldn’t give him that belief.”

The 32-year-old has a 14-4-1 record with a 1.61 goals-against-average and a .947 save percentage in 2017-18.

 The Blues currently sit in third spot in the Central Division, but they’re just one point clear of Dallas, who is in the first Wild Card spot and six points clear of Minnesota, who has two games in hand.

PHT Morning Skate: ECHL coach saves drowning man; Bill Peters is angry

By Joey AlfieriFeb 6, 2018, 9:45 AM EST
