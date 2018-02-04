AP Photo

Filip Forsberg suspended three games

By Scott BilleckFeb 4, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
The Nashville Predators will have to manage without one of their top forwards this week.

Filip Forsberg, who sits second on the team in points with 38, will miss three games after the NHL Player Safety Department suspended him for interference following a crushing hit on New York Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the second period. As Vesey came around the net, he loses the puck. Forsberg, tracking him as he’s coming around, turns and collides with him. Vesey looked shaken up on the play.

In their ruling handed down on Sunday, the NHL’s PSD called the hit “high and forceful” and one that “makes substantial head contact.”

Forsberg, 23, has never been fined or suspended in the past, but player safety took into consideration Vesey’s injury resulting from the play, which included quite a bit of blood coming from his mouth.

The Predators begin a four-game eastern road trip on Monday in New York to face the Islanders. Forsberg will also miss a back-to-back against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and Thursday.

He will be eligible to return on Saturday against the Canadiens in Montreal.

Forsberg will forfeit $96,774.18, money which goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Rick Nash reportedly submits no-trade list to Rangers

By Joey AlfieriFeb 5, 2018, 11:58 AM EST
It’s already been widely reported that the New York Rangers could look to sell off veteran assets between now and the trade deadline, and it looks like the first big piece could be moved in the near future.

According to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie, the Rangers asked pending unrestricted free agent Rick Nash to submit his no-trade list. On Sunday, Nash reportedly handed in his list of 18 teams that he wouldn’t be willing to go to.

The 33-year-old clearly isn’t the same player he once was, but he’s still a relatively productive winger with a big body. He got off to a rocky start, as he had just one goal in his first 11 games, but he’s now up to 15 goals and 25 points in 52 contests.

Nash will certainly fetch a decent return. The only issue is that there appears to be a number of scoring wingers available on the market right now. For teams looking for rentals, there’s Nash and Sabres forward Evander Kane. If clubs are looking for more than a rental, Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty and Senators forward Mike Hoffman have also been brought up as potential trade candidates.

As McKenzie pointed out on Twitter, Nash could have given the Rangers a list of 12 teams that he knows won’t have interest in his services. But, for a second, let’s assume that he’s willing to go to a Stanley Cup contender. Where could he be heading? If you were Nash, where would you be willing to go?

Alright, so we need 12 potential landing spots (keep in mind, Nash could be traded to any club, he’d just have to waive his limited no-trade clause).

The Devils could be looking for more goals, the Penguins, Lightning and Bruins might also be potential landing spots for the veteran. How about a return to Columbus? Or a possible homecoming in Toronto? Out West, the Predators sound like they’re interesting in adding another scoring winger, while the Blues, Golden Knights and Kings could all use a player like Nash. He could also consider heading to a bubble team like the Wild or the Ducks.

He could be an intriguing fit on any one of those clubs.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Fantasy Adds & Drops: A Saad Time

By Joey AlfieriFeb 5, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
This weekly column will aim to help you navigate through the rough waters of your fantasy league’s waiver wire. We’ll give you suggestions on which players owned in more than 50 percent of Yahoo Leagues you should pick up. We’ll also tell you which players you should consider parting ways with.

Here we go!

Adds:

Erik Haula– C/LW- Vegas Golden Knights (49 percent)

Haula is right on the cusp of being owned in half of Yahoo’s leagues, but he’s not there yet. The Golden Knights center has been flying lately, as he just saw an eight-game point streak come to an end. He currently has 20 goals and 39 points in 48 games this season, which puts him on pace to score over 30 goals and 60 points.

Nick Schmaltz– C/LW- Chicago Blackhawks (33 percent)

Schmaltz has been mentioned as a possible “add” in this column before, but he’s still owned in just under 70 percent of leagues. The ‘Hawks forward has scored in back-to-back games and he’s currently riding a three-game point streak. He’s on pace to score 61 points this season. That number might keep climbing if he keeps getting opportunities to play with Patrick Kane.

Bo Horvat– C- Vancouver Canucks (33 percent)

Like Schmaltz, this isn’t the first time Horvat has been mentioned in this column. The Canucks forward has posted four points in six games since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for over a month. Horvat’s offensive totals might not top Haula’s or Schmaltz’s, but he could score just as much as they do between now and the end of the season.

[More Fantasy: Rotoworld’s Waiver Wire column]

Sam Reinhart– C/LW/RW- Buffalo Sabres (23 percent)

Since being the second overall pick in 2014, Reinhart hasn’t topped 47 points. He probably won’t surpass that number this year, but there’s no reason why he can’t start producing with a little more regularity down the stretch. The 22-year-old has accumulated eight points in his last eight games, and he’s also seen his ice time increase significantly over the last three games (19:32, 18:36, 19:32). His average for the season is a shade over 16 minutes.

Kevin Labanc-LW/RW- San Jose Sharks (nine percent)

Labanc is one of those deep league recommendations. The Sharks forward has been hot of late, as he’s accumulated six points in his last five contests. With Joe Thornton on the shelf, there’s amble opportunity for some of the youngsters on the roster to step up offensively. Again, Labanc isn’t recommended in shallow leagues, but he could be a sneaky-good pickup in deeper fantasy formats.

• Bryant Rust- LW/RW-Pittsburgh Penguins (six percent)

Rust is another player worth keeping an eye on. He’s back in the Penguins lineup after missing almost a month with an upper-body injury. Rust has been skating on a line with Sidney Crosby, so that’s where his potential fantasy value will come from. He has five points in five games since his return. If he’s taken off Crosby’s line, his fantasy value will go down the drain.

Drops: 

Brandon Saad– LW- Chicago Blackhawks (67 percent)

As much as it might pain fantasy owners to admit it, Saad has been a total bust for most of the season. He got off to a hot start, but he simply hasn’t met expectations since returning to Chicago. He’s seen his ice time dip quite a bit of late, which isn’t unexpected considering he hasn’t scored in 11 games. He’s on pace to hit a respectable 21 goals, but he might not hit the 40-point mark.

Ryan Kesler– C- Anaheim Ducks (53 percent)

Kesler remains a solid two-way player, but his production simply hasn’t been there since coming back from injury. He has two goals in his last four games, but he’s also accumulated just seven points in 16 games. Picking up Schmaltz or Haula and dropping him could make sense for a lot of fantasy owners in standard leagues. Also, both Schmaltz and Haula can be slotted in multiple positions. Kesler can’t.

[Fantasy Podcast: Rotoworld Hockey’s Salute to Jagr]

Jimmy Howard– G- Detroit Red Wings (50 percent)

Howard has taken a back seat to Petr Mrazek, who has played in three straight and five of Detroit’s last six games. Mrazek even got to start two games in two nights on Friday and Saturday. That’s definitely not a good sign for Howard’s fantasy value down the stretch.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Trade value of a first-round pick; What is goalie interference?

By Joey AlfieriFeb 5, 2018, 9:42 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• NHL goalies still can’t figure what is and what isn’t goalie interference. (Canadian Press)

• Sportsnet explored the value of a first-round pick at trade deadline. (Sportsnet)

• Avs GM Joe Sakic has ruined the trade market with his high demands for Matt Duchene, according to Mile High Hockey.

• Amanda Kessel is an elite hockey player that has had to overcome a lot in her young career. (ESPN)

• On Saturday night, Patrice Bergeron did an incredible job of shutting down Leafs forward Auston Matthews. (WEEI.com)

Corey Crawford was back working out on the ice this weekend. He’s been out with vertigo-like symptoms. (Chicago Sun-Times)

• Flames Nation looks at how the Calgary Flames stack up against the other bubble teams in the West. (Flames Nation)

• The Nashville Predators finally have a healthy lineup, and it’s pretty clear that the group has an opportunity to be great. (Tennessean)

• Flyers defenseman Mark Alt could have played college football, but he decided to pursue a career in hockey instead. (NBC Sports Philly)

• Alexei Yashin will join CBC’s Olympic hockey coverage this year. (The Hockey News)

• The demolition of Joe Louis Arena needs to start very soon. (Detroit Free Press)

• Candian-Born South Korean goaltender Matt Dalton’s goalie mask has to be changed because it made too much of a political statement for the IOC. (Yonhap News )

• This 14-year-old Japanese phenom is hoping to carve out a career in the NHL. (New York Times)

• Islanders fans from Brooklyn want to make sure they’re not forgotten when the team moves into their new home. (Light House Hockey)

• Ron Duguay’s comments about women’s hockey don’t only hurt women’s hockey, it also hurts hockey in general. (Blue Shirt Banter)

• This young cancer patient and Nashville Predators fan has formed a special bond with Ryan Johansen. (Penalty Box Radio)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Super Bowl edition

By Scott BilleckFeb 4, 2018, 3:58 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens: The last time Lehkonen lit the lamp was on Oct. 30 of last year, a 24-game drought heading into Sunday’s matinee with the Ottawa Senators. For a guy who had 18 goals last season, having just two in 36 games was a disappointment. Having four in 36 is still not great, but perhaps this will elevate Lehkonen out of his funk.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights: Smith pulled Vegas back to even on two occasions in Sunday’s win against the Washington Capitals and continued a nice trend with four goals in four games.

Highlights of the Night:

What a save:

Chandler Stephenson three goals in his past three games. This is the prettiest:

Factoids of the Night: 

Flower Power:

Barry Trotz trotting up all-time games coached list:

Scores:

Golden Knights 4, Capitals 3

Canadiens 4, Senators 1

Sharks 3, Hurricanes 1

Enjoy the Super Bowl, everyone. Who ya got?

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.