Let’s talk about Phil Kessel potentially winning the scoring title

By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2018, 3:31 PM EST
For the longest time this season it looked like Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was just going to run away with the NHL’s scoring title.

Suddenly, though, he has some real competition starting to breath down his neck, and it is a member of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

No. It is not Sidney Crosby, and it is not Evgeni Malkin, either.

It is Phil Kessel.

After his three-point game on Friday night Kessel enters play on Saturday just two points back of Kucherov for the top spot.

Working against him in his quest to win the Art Ross is the fact Kucherov still has two additional games to play the rest of the way and is still averaging more points per game. That is going to make it a tough deficit to overcome, because even though the gap now is only two points, Kucherov is still on pace for 102 points this season while Kessel is on a 96-point point pace.

But working in his favor, aside from the fact that Kucherov’s pace has slowed, even if only slightly as the season has progressed, is that Kessel is playing on a Penguins team that is starting to figure things out and has a power play unit that is currently ripping apart the NHL. That power play unit has the top-three power play point producers in the league (Kessel, Crosby, Malkin) with Kessel leading the way. His 33 power play points are already just two shy of the league leading total (35 for Nicklas Backstrom) a season ago.

If he manages to pull it off — and even if ends up finishing in the top-two or three — it would be another somewhat hilarious development in the second half of his career.

Just look at the player Kessel was thought to be before he arrived in Pittsburgh by a pretty significant portion of the hockey world.

For years he was stuck as the best player on a bad team (in Toronto, of all places, the worst possible city for that to be the case) and was pretty much run out of town while having his reputation sullied on the way out the door.

Even before that critics always spent more time focussing on what he didn’t do as a player instead of what he does do. Colby Armstrong, his former teammate, once said the words “But when the game’s on the line, if he can get a goal for you, that’s about all he’s gonna do.”

One of his former coaches, Ron Wilson, once said “you can’t rely on Phil.”

A couple of years later it turns out that getting goals when the game is on the line is a pretty important skill, and that yes, you can, in fact, rely on Phil.

Since arriving in Pittsburgh Kessel has not only been a focal point of two Stanley Cup winning teams, he was the leading postseason scorer on one of them and should have won (let’s not even say probably — let’s just be honest, he should have won) the Conn Smythe Trophy.

During those two Stanley Cup ones only Crosby and Malkin had more points over the two-year stretch (they each have 46 points; Kessel has 45) while nobody has scored more goals.

Even after accomplishing all of that he was still undervalued as a player (Team USA did not think enough of him to include him on its World Cup roster) while he entered this season still facing bizarre criticism.

It had been well documented that Kessel had developed a great relationship with former Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet.

Once Tocchet left this summer to take over the Arizona Coyotes there was real concern as to how Kessel would perform, and if you believe one preseason column in the Post-Gazette, if the Penguins would even want him around.

That storyline has not aged particularly well.

Kessel is not only one of the league’s top-two scorers at this point and having what is the best offensive season of his career, he has been the Penguins’ most consistent player and arguably their team MVP. He may not be the focal point of the roster, he may not be the biggest superstar on the team, and he may not be the locker stall the media crowds around first after a game, but you can’t make the argument that Kessel hasn’t been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Penguins since arriving in Pittsburgh.

He has been doing even more this season, and even though it almost certainly will not result in him getting an MVP award — whether it be league or team — he may still end up adding another trophy to his collection. One that nobody has to vote on.

T.J. Oshie fined $5,000 for cross-checking, and he’s not happy about it

By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
Along with being a fast-paced, high-scoring game, Friday’s Penguins-Capitals matchup was also a little on the chippy side.

One of the incidents that got a little bit of attention took place at the end of the second period when Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and Capitals forward T.J. Oshie were involved in an altercation along the boards that ended with Oshie cross-checking Letang in the neck.

The NHL Department of Player Safety certainly took notice of it and announced on Saturday morning that Oshie has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the CBA.

Here is a look at the sequence.

Oshie was not a fan of the fine. Here are his full comments, via Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington (Video Here).

“I agree it’s a penalty,” said Oshie. “But I don’t look down and target — first of all I don’t hit his head. So I don’t know what replay or secret camera they have. I saw the replays they sent me and for once the announcers got it right, I got him in the neck, but it’s just hard to figure out what you’re going to get fined and suspended for and what you’re not.”

He continued by talking about a recent incident involving him being on the receiving end of a late hit that left him concussed.

Again, via NBC Sports Washington

“I don’t want to get my emotions to much into it. I got a concussion a little over a month ago after I got hit. I don’t know what the norm is, you get like .8 seconds or something, I got hit close to four seconds after I had the puck. Not only that I got a concussion on the play and I was out. So I figured George [Parros] is old school and Thornton fought, which I think is respectable so I figured that was the reason there was no suspension or fine. Then last night Letang got two free shots at my face, one sucker punch, I dropped the gloves, apparently he didn’t want to then he got another one once the ref came in. So it is just a little frustrating. Nothing I can do about it now. Pay the fine, I said my two cents. Hopefully it changes or we figure out a way to get some consistency. It seems like it really depends on who the hitter is, how many games they played, who they play for.”

Marc-Edouard Vlasic still really, really frustrated with NHL’s Olympic decison

By Sean LeahyFeb 3, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
We know that NHL players aren’t happy that they’ll be playing regular season games this month and not participating in the PyeongChang Olympics, which begin next week. (Those who wouldn’t have been going, of course, would have liked the extra vacation time.)

Since the NHL announced in April that it wouldn’t be sending players for the first time since 1994, players have been outspoken in their disagreement with the decision. “As cool as it for players to be a part of the Olympic experience, it’s a missed opportunity to expand our game,” said Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler during last weekend’s NHL All-Star festivities.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who won gold with Canada in 2014, has been the most vocal.

• When a report came out in Nov. 2016 that the NHL had offered the NHLPA Olympic participation in exchange for extending the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, Vlasic responded, “That’s not the way you negotiate things. But, if that is true, all of a sudden they don’t mind having a two-week break in the NHL for a three-year collective bargaining agreement.”

• “It happens once every four years, but now we put in the World Cup, so a condensed schedule happens every two years,” he said via the Mercury News right after the NHL’s decision. “But for the World Cup it’s OK. Guys get injured in the World Cup, but that’s OK. Shorter summers, longer seasons, but that’s OK.”

• “What I’d like is for the NHL to openly give the real reasons for its refusal to go to Pyeongchang,” he wrote last June.

So, yeah, Vlasic is really pissed about not being able to represent Canada again. In a chat with Ross McKeon of SFGate.com, the 30-year-old defenseman detailed the lengths at which he went to get another opportunity.

“I would love to in 2022,” he said. “I’m fighting not only for myself in ’22, but for every other player who gets a chance to do it in 2026, ’30, ’34 and down the road. I’m not just thinking of myself, I’m thinking about all the players who deserve to go.”

That determination is what moved Vlasic to hold a conference call with lawyers and the NHL Players’ Association. Termination of his extension (which was signed July 1) was a possibility. The Sharks could be targeted for a suit, and ultimately Vlasic could be, too, if it could be proved that the product San Jose was putting on the ice during his absence wasn’t as good as if he had been playing.

According to Vlasic, he was told that a court order could be issued if a player still insisted on going. And, ultimately, a player could be arrested for violating the order if he played.

“I don’t think it would have gone that far, but it’s a possibility,” said Vlasic, who noted his initial thought when the league made its decision was to go no matter what.

Vlasic added that players should have Olympic participation guaranteed by putting it in the next CBA, which several players told me they expect to be a topic when negotations begins. He sees the benefits that putting the game on that stage can have, and while he won’t completely ignore the 2018 tournament in PyeongChang, don’t expect him to carve out time in his busy schedule for a game.

“Am I going to watch the hockey? I’ll probably see the highlights,” he told McKeon. “I won’t sit down and watch it.”

MORE: 2018 Olympic hockey schedule

After scoring in Rochester return, next up for Brian Gionta: PyeongChang (Video)

By Sean LeahyFeb 3, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
Friday night in Rochester was “Hometown Heroes Night” at the AHL Americans game versus the Toronto Marlies. The theme was fitting considering the situation: Brian Gionta, the hometown boy who hadn’t played a game since April 9, suited up for one night before heading off to captain the U.S. men’s team in the PyeongChang Olympics.

To make things even more perfect, the 39-year-old Gionta, who played for the Rochester Jr. Americans when he was 15, scored midway through the second period, causing the nearly 10,000 in attendance inside Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial to erupt.

“It sends chills up your back when something like that happens,” said Gionta, who’s been skating with the Americans since October and signed a one-game tryout contract last week.

[Brian Gionta on NHL future, representing USA Hockey again (PHT Q&A)]

The Amerks would fall 4-2, but that was secondary to the moment Gionta provided to the fans in the building and the send-off they gave him after the game.

“The support was great tonight as we had close to a full building, but unfortunately we came up just short,” Gionta said. “I appreciate everything that the organization has done for me and providing me with this opportunity. Some guys had to sit out because of the veteran rule, so I cannot thank them enough.”

MORE: 2018 Olympic hockey schedule

The Buzzer: Malkin continues torrid pace

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckFeb 2, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin scored two more goals on Friday, bringing his total over the past three games to seven. That’s a lot. Malkin is now four back of Alex Ovechkin, who also scored twice on Friday.

Petr Mrazek, Detroit Red Wings: This seems to be a trend when yours truly writes The Buzzer. Mrazek was great again on Friday, stopping 36-of-37. His past six starts have been remarkably good. Two shutouts and in five of those six outings, his save percentage was no less than .944.

Highlights of the Night:

The goal was good. The call was better.

Phil the Thrill:

Aho with the one-handed mid-air tap in.

Factoids of the Night:

MISC:

Scores:

Penguins 7, Capitals 4

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 1

Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 1

Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

