Jagr a smash success in Czech return; Nedved had to be there

By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 7:34 PM EST
Despite being wary about how much he can play on an injured knee, Jaromir Jagr made quite the triumphant return to hockey in the Czech Republic this weekend.

Suiting up for Kladno of the WSM Liga, he helped his team win 7-2 against HC Benatky, and that game checked off quite a few “How cool is that?” boxes.

  • Despite dealing with that wonky knee, Jagr collected three assists.
  • Mike Johnston of Sportsnet notes that demand for the game prompted an arena change from a 2,000-seat spot to one that could accommodate 7,500 fans.
  • While looking through this roughly translated game summary, you may notice the name “Nedved.” Yes, it turns out that was Petr Nedved, another memorable former NHL player who enjoyed some famous moments with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL.com’s Igor Eronko notes that Nedved had quite the game himself, scoring a goal and an assist; he actually ended up playing 24 minutes to Jagr’s 20. Nedved returned to play this specific game because Jagr was there. Jagr’s team ended up beating Nedved’s on this day.

Yes, that’s extremely cool.

[After returning home, Jagr says he’s far from finished.]

  • This crowd reaction is fun, as is Kladno’s vaguely Jagr-ish logo:

  • This might be the best footage to come of it:
  • Breathe easy: it looks like his mullet is intact:

Is it too hasty to demand an NHL return for Jagr already? Please?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Latest goalie interference casualty: Crosby’s 400th goal

By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 10:51 PM EST
Goalie interference reviews have been a hot topic in the NHL this week, so it seems worthwhile to bring up two interesting examples from Saturday’s slew of games.

As you can see in exhaustive detail in the video above this post’s headline, Sidney Crosby seemed to score his 400th regular-season goal, but that would-be tally was waved off because of interference on New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

Honestly, it seems like a fair call, but it’s curious that a stick-to-the-head/mask call went the other way after the James Neal situation earlier this week.

The league’s write-up notes that the on-ice call went from goal to no-goal after officials huddled, and then the review process backed up the opinion that Bryan Rust interfered with Kinkaid.

One cannot help but wonder if this review should have also bubbled up another debatable topic/headache for the NHL: should Kinkaid have undergone the concussion protocol? The questions just keep piling up, eh?

That goal would have made things closer; instead, the Devils ended up winning 3-1. New Jersey dominated much of the proceedings, much to Mike Sullivan’s frustration.

Crosby’s been stuck at 399 goals for eight games now, but he probably doesn’t care. He’d been piling up points at a blistering pace, with Saturday ending his point streak at 11 games (three goals, 19 assists for 22 points!).

***

While Crosby’s goal didn’t count, Jonathan Huberdeau‘s did, giving the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the waning moments of regulation:

Personally, both calls seemed reasonable enough, but what do you think? Huberdeau did bump Petr Mrazek, but was that enough?

Or do we have any idea what constitutes goalie interference, in general?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McAvoy suffers own goal in return; Bruins win anyway

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
It’s unclear if sensational Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy needed to be humbled, but if so, the past couple weeks might have done the trick.

Few things can put things in perspective quite like the heart issues that sidelined McAvoy. Failing that, the Bruins won three of the four games McAvoy missed.

Saturday’s return to the lineup brought the most humbling moment, as Mitch Marner was credited for a tally after McAvoy’s unfortunate own-goal:

On the bright side, that wasn’t “Kris Russell bad.” Still, not the ideal way for McAvoy to celebrate getting back in the Bruins’ lineup. Chances are, he’ll bounce back — and then some.

Update: McAvoy should be able to sleep well tonight, aside from maybe some guilt about robbing Tuukka Rask of a shutout? The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 4-1 in what could be a preview for a first-round series.

Rask provided a ridiculous save in this one:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Let’s talk about Phil Kessel potentially winning the scoring title

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2018, 3:31 PM EST
For the longest time this season it looked like Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was just going to run away with the NHL’s scoring title.

Suddenly, though, he has some real competition starting to breath down his neck, and it is a member of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

No. It is not Sidney Crosby, and it is not Evgeni Malkin, either.

It is Phil Kessel.

After his three-point game on Friday night Kessel enters play on Saturday just two points back of Kucherov for the top spot.

Working against him in his quest to win the Art Ross is the fact Kucherov still has two additional games to play the rest of the way and is still averaging more points per game. That is going to make it a tough deficit to overcome, because even though the gap now is only two points, Kucherov is still on pace for 102 points this season while Kessel is on a 96-point point pace.

But working in his favor, aside from the fact that Kucherov’s pace has slowed, even if only slightly as the season has progressed, is that Kessel is playing on a Penguins team that is starting to figure things out and has a power play unit that is currently ripping apart the NHL. That power play unit has the top-three power play point producers in the league (Kessel, Crosby, Malkin) with Kessel leading the way. His 33 power play points are already just two shy of the league leading total (35 for Nicklas Backstrom) a season ago.

If he manages to pull it off — and even if ends up finishing in the top-two or three — it would be another somewhat hilarious development in the second half of his career.

Just look at the player Kessel was thought to be before he arrived in Pittsburgh by a pretty significant portion of the hockey world.

For years he was stuck as the best player on a bad team (in Toronto, of all places, the worst possible city for that to be the case) and was pretty much run out of town while having his reputation sullied on the way out the door.

Even before that critics always spent more time focussing on what he didn’t do as a player instead of what he does do. Colby Armstrong, his former teammate, once said the words “But when the game’s on the line, if he can get a goal for you, that’s about all he’s gonna do.”

One of his former coaches, Ron Wilson, once said “you can’t rely on Phil.”

A couple of years later it turns out that getting goals when the game is on the line is a pretty important skill, and that yes, you can, in fact, rely on Phil.

Since arriving in Pittsburgh Kessel has not only been a focal point of two Stanley Cup winning teams, he was the leading postseason scorer on one of them and should have won (let’s not even say probably — let’s just be honest, he should have won) the Conn Smythe Trophy.

During those two Stanley Cup ones only Crosby and Malkin had more points over the two-year stretch (they each have 46 points; Kessel has 45) while nobody has scored more goals.

Even after accomplishing all of that he was still undervalued as a player (Team USA did not think enough of him to include him on its World Cup roster) while he entered this season still facing bizarre criticism.

It had been well documented that Kessel had developed a great relationship with former Penguins assistant coach Rick Tocchet.

Once Tocchet left this summer to take over the Arizona Coyotes there was real concern as to how Kessel would perform, and if you believe one preseason column in the Post-Gazette, if the Penguins would even want him around.

That storyline has not aged particularly well.

Kessel is not only one of the league’s top-two scorers at this point and having what is the best offensive season of his career, he has been the Penguins’ most consistent player and arguably their team MVP. He may not be the focal point of the roster, he may not be the biggest superstar on the team, and he may not be the locker stall the media crowds around first after a game, but you can’t make the argument that Kessel hasn’t been doing a lot of the heavy lifting for the Penguins since arriving in Pittsburgh.

He has been doing even more this season, and even though it almost certainly will not result in him getting an MVP award — whether it be league or team — he may still end up adding another trophy to his collection. One that nobody has to vote on.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

T.J. Oshie fined $5,000 for cross-checking, and he’s not happy about it

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 3, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
Along with being a fast-paced, high-scoring game, Friday’s Penguins-Capitals matchup was also a little on the chippy side.

One of the incidents that got a little bit of attention took place at the end of the second period when Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and Capitals forward T.J. Oshie were involved in an altercation along the boards that ended with Oshie cross-checking Letang in the neck.

The NHL Department of Player Safety certainly took notice of it and announced on Saturday morning that Oshie has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the CBA.

Here is a look at the sequence.

Oshie was not a fan of the fine. Here are his full comments, via Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington (Video Here).

“I agree it’s a penalty,” said Oshie. “But I don’t look down and target — first of all I don’t hit his head. So I don’t know what replay or secret camera they have. I saw the replays they sent me and for once the announcers got it right, I got him in the neck, but it’s just hard to figure out what you’re going to get fined and suspended for and what you’re not.”

He continued by talking about a recent incident involving him being on the receiving end of a late hit that left him concussed.

Again, via NBC Sports Washington

“I don’t want to get my emotions to much into it. I got a concussion a little over a month ago after I got hit. I don’t know what the norm is, you get like .8 seconds or something, I got hit close to four seconds after I had the puck. Not only that I got a concussion on the play and I was out. So I figured George [Parros] is old school and Thornton fought, which I think is respectable so I figured that was the reason there was no suspension or fine. Then last night Letang got two free shots at my face, one sucker punch, I dropped the gloves, apparently he didn’t want to then he got another one once the ref came in. So it is just a little frustrating. Nothing I can do about it now. Pay the fine, I said my two cents. Hopefully it changes or we figure out a way to get some consistency. It seems like it really depends on who the hitter is, how many games they played, who they play for.”

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.