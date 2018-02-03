Getty

Fights, blood, nastiness between Rangers, Predators

By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 11:25 PM EST
The New York Rangers are leaving Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators feeling wounded in more ways than one.

For one thing, the two teams continue to move in opposite directions in the standings, with the Predators staying hot and the Rangers’ playoff hopes dwindling in a 5-2 decision for Nashville.

The bumps and bruises weren’t just figurative, though.

Things got nasty at times between the two teams, and in some cases, it seemed a little one-sided. Marc Staal didn’t return to the game after a hard, questionable hit by Alexei Emelin, a defenseman with a reputation for blurring the line between being physical and delivering illegal checks:

Considering Staal’s injury history, there are some very reasonable concerns about another possible concussion.

That wasn’t the only physical moment, either, as Jimmy Vesey was bloodied and did not return to the game after a heavy collision with Filip Forsberg:

(The tone of such a tweet is a reminder that Predators fans haven’t forgotten about Vesey leaving town.)

The check left Vesey bloodied:

That was enough for Brady Skjei to drop the mitts in a fight with Ryan Johansen, but the fight might have gone Johansen’s way.

So, the Rangers lost two notable players to injury, badly lost, and their opponents had a “dance party” after the game. Not good.

Moments like these only rub salt into your wounds:

The Predators are a team that can win in a number of ways, and apparently that can sometimes means getting a little nasty. The Rangers found that out in a painful way.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Monahan is money, Zajac(!?), Command and Conacher

By James O'BrienFeb 4, 2018, 1:27 AM EST
Player of the Night: Travis Zajac, New Jersey Devils.

What has gotten into Travis Zajac? Did he step out of a time machine this week, and if so, was it the type that makes you a bit more monstrous, like the one from “The Fly?”

Zajac factored into all three of the Devils’ goals in a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, collecting two goals and one assist. The Devils have been slipping quite a bit lately, but they’ve now won three in a row, with these last two wins being considerable.

And Zajac’s been a notable factor in each of the past two wins, fighting Radko Gudas and shockingly holding his own:

Highlights of the Night:

Are we certain that Mike Hoffman isn’t Swedish? Feels like a relevant question, considering his expert use of the Peter Forsberg Postage Stamp move:

Unusual scene for the Lightning on Saturday: Cory Conacher drew a penalty shot while taking a high-sticking infraction to his face. He got repairs, scored on that penalty shot, and then the Bolts received a two-minute power play. Weird. (Also: Conacher has been pretty hot for Tampa Bay recently.)

Sweeet save by Tuukka Rask, who continued his personal point streak of 20 games.

Tough to top the bottle-bashing goal:

Factoids:

The Stars’ scoring is about as imbalanced as the score of their 6-1 win against the Wild.

In his young career, Sean Monahan has 131 regular-season goals. He’s scored 10 of them in overtime.

Henrik Sedin is a few ahead of his twin Daniel Sedin (who’s currently at 1,276 regular season games). Daniel could hit 1,300 if he plays most of the Canucks’ remaining games.

Scores:

Canadiens 5, Ducks 2
Senators 4, Flyers 3 (SO)
Jets 3, Avalanche 0
Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 1
Blues 1, Sabres 0
Panthers 3, Red Wings 2
Devils 3, Penguins 1
Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 3
Predators 5, Rangers 2
Stars 6, Wild 1
Lightning 4, Canucks 2
Flames 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Kings 6, Coyotes 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Latest goalie interference casualty: Crosby’s 400th goal

By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 10:51 PM EST
Goalie interference reviews have been a hot topic in the NHL this week, so it seems worthwhile to bring up two interesting examples from Saturday’s slew of games.

As you can see in exhaustive detail in the video above this post’s headline, Sidney Crosby seemed to score his 400th regular-season goal, but that would-be tally was waved off because of interference on New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid.

Honestly, it seems like a fair call, but it’s curious that a stick-to-the-head/mask call went the other way after the James Neal situation earlier this week.

The league’s write-up notes that the on-ice call went from goal to no-goal after officials huddled, and then the review process backed up the opinion that Bryan Rust interfered with Kinkaid.

One cannot help but wonder if this review should have also bubbled up another debatable topic/headache for the NHL: should Kinkaid have undergone the concussion protocol? The questions just keep piling up, eh?

That goal would have made things closer; instead, the Devils ended up winning 3-1. New Jersey dominated much of the proceedings, much to Mike Sullivan’s frustration.

Crosby’s been stuck at 399 goals for eight games now, but he probably doesn’t care. He’d been piling up points at a blistering pace, with Saturday ending his point streak at 11 games (three goals, 19 assists for 22 points!).

***

While Crosby’s goal didn’t count, Jonathan Huberdeau‘s did, giving the Florida Panthers a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings in the waning moments of regulation:

Personally, both calls seemed reasonable enough, but what do you think? Huberdeau did bump Petr Mrazek, but was that enough?

Or do we have any idea what constitutes goalie interference, in general?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

McAvoy suffers own goal in return; Bruins win anyway

By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 8:22 PM EST
It’s unclear if sensational Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Charlie McAvoy needed to be humbled, but if so, the past couple weeks might have done the trick.

Few things can put things in perspective quite like the heart issues that sidelined McAvoy. Failing that, the Bruins won three of the four games McAvoy missed.

Saturday’s return to the lineup brought the most humbling moment, as Mitch Marner was credited for a tally after McAvoy’s unfortunate own-goal:

On the bright side, that wasn’t “Kris Russell bad.” Still, not the ideal way for McAvoy to celebrate getting back in the Bruins’ lineup. Chances are, he’ll bounce back — and then some.

Update: McAvoy should be able to sleep well tonight, aside from maybe some guilt about robbing Tuukka Rask of a shutout? The Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 4-1 in what could be a preview for a first-round series.

Rask provided a ridiculous save in this one:

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jagr a smash success in Czech return; Nedved had to be there

By James O'BrienFeb 3, 2018, 7:34 PM EST
Despite being wary about how much he can play on an injured knee, Jaromir Jagr made quite the triumphant return to hockey in the Czech Republic this weekend.

Suiting up for Kladno of the WSM Liga, he helped his team win 7-2 against HC Benatky, and that game checked off quite a few “How cool is that?” boxes.

  • Despite dealing with that wonky knee, Jagr collected three assists.
  • Mike Johnston of Sportsnet notes that demand for the game prompted an arena change from a 2,000-seat spot to one that could accommodate 7,500 fans.
  • While looking through this roughly translated game summary, you may notice the name “Nedved.” Yes, it turns out that was Petr Nedved, another memorable former NHL player who enjoyed some famous moments with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NHL.com’s Igor Eronko notes that Nedved had quite the game himself, scoring a goal and an assist; he actually ended up playing 24 minutes to Jagr’s 20. Nedved returned to play this specific game because Jagr was there. Jagr’s team ended up beating Nedved’s on this day.

Yes, that’s extremely cool.

[After returning home, Jagr says he’s far from finished.]

  • This crowd reaction is fun, as is Kladno’s vaguely Jagr-ish logo:

  • This might be the best footage to come of it:
  • Breathe easy: it looks like his mullet is intact:

Is it too hasty to demand an NHL return for Jagr already? Please?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.