After scoring in Rochester return, next up for Brian Gionta: PyeongChang (Video)

By Sean LeahyFeb 3, 2018, 9:02 AM EST
Friday night in Rochester was “Hometown Heroes Night” at the AHL Americans game versus the Toronto Marlies. The theme was fitting considering the situation: Brian Gionta, the hometown boy who hadn’t played a game since April 9, suited up for one night before heading off to captain the U.S. men’s team in the PyeongChang Olympics.

To make things even more perfect, the 39-year-old Gionta, who played for the Rochester Jr. Americans when he was 15, scored midway through the second period, causing the nearly 10,000 in attendance inside Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial to erupt.

“It sends chills up your back when something like that happens,” said Gionta, who’s been skating with the Americans since October and signed a one-game tryout contract last week.

The Amerks would fall 4-2, but that was secondary to the moment Gionta provided to the fans in the building and the send-off they gave him after the game.

“The support was great tonight as we had close to a full building, but unfortunately we came up just short,” Gionta said. “I appreciate everything that the organization has done for me and providing me with this opportunity. Some guys had to sit out because of the veteran rule, so I cannot thank them enough.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic still really, really frustrated with NHL’s Olympic decison

By Sean LeahyFeb 3, 2018, 9:58 AM EST
We know that NHL players aren’t happy that they’ll be playing regular season games this month and not participating in the PyeongChang Olympics, which begin next week. (Those who wouldn’t have been going, of course, would have liked the extra vacation time.)

Since the NHL announced in April that it wouldn’t be sending players for the first time since 1994, players have been outspoken in their disagreement with the decision. “As cool as it for players to be a part of the Olympic experience, it’s a missed opportunity to expand our game,” said Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler during last weekend’s NHL All-Star festivities.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who won gold with Canada in 2014, has been the most vocal.

• When a report came out in Nov. 2016 that the NHL had offered the NHLPA Olympic participation in exchange for extending the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, Vlasic responded, “That’s not the way you negotiate things. But, if that is true, all of a sudden they don’t mind having a two-week break in the NHL for a three-year collective bargaining agreement.”

• “It happens once every four years, but now we put in the World Cup, so a condensed schedule happens every two years,” he said via the Mercury News right after the NHL’s decision. “But for the World Cup it’s OK. Guys get injured in the World Cup, but that’s OK. Shorter summers, longer seasons, but that’s OK.”

• “What I’d like is for the NHL to openly give the real reasons for its refusal to go to Pyeongchang,” he wrote last June.

So, yeah, Vlasic is really pissed about not being able to represent Canada again. In a chat with Ross McKeon of the San Francisco Gate, the 30-year-old defenseman detailed the lengths at which he went to get another opportunity.

“I would love to in 2022,” he said. “I’m fighting not only for myself in ’22, but for every other player who gets a chance to do it in 2026, ’30, ’34 and down the road. I’m not just thinking of myself, I’m thinking about all the players who deserve to go.”

That determination is what moved Vlasic to hold a conference call with lawyers and the NHL Players’ Association. Termination of his extension (which was signed July 1) was a possibility. The Sharks could be targeted for a suit, and ultimately Vlasic could be, too, if it could be proved that the product San Jose was putting on the ice during his absence wasn’t as good as if he had been playing.

According to Vlasic, he was told that a court order could be issued if a player still insisted on going. And, ultimately, a player could be arrested for violating the order if he played.

“I don’t think it would have gone that far, but it’s a possibility,” said Vlasic, who noted his initial thought when the league made its decision was to go no matter what.

Vlasic added that players should have Olympic participation guaranteed by putting it in the next CBA, which several players told me they expect to be a topic when negotations begins. He sees the benefits that putting the game on that stage can have, and while he won’t completely ignore the 2018 tournament in PyeongChang, don’t expect him to carve out time in his busy schedule for a game.

“Am I going to watch the hockey? I’ll probably see the highlights,” he told McKeon. “I won’t sit down and watch it.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Malkin continues torrid pace

By Scott BilleckFeb 2, 2018, 11:13 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins: Malkin scored two more goals on Friday, bringing his total over the past three games to seven. That’s a lot. Malkin is now four back of Alex Ovechkin, who also scored twice on Friday.

Petr Mrazek, Detroit Red Wings: This seems to be a trend when yours truly writes The Buzzer. Mrazek was great again on Friday, stopping 36-of-37. His past six starts have been remarkably good. Two shutouts and in five of those six outings, his save percentage was no less than .944.

Highlights of the Night:

The goal was good. The call was better.

Phil the Thrill:

Aho with the one-handed mid-air tap in.

Factoids of the Night:

MISC:

Scores:

Penguins 7, Capitals 4

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 1

Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 1

Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Wild dominate lethargic Golden Knights in 5-2 win

By Scott BilleckFeb 2, 2018, 10:51 PM EST
It was always going to be a tough ask for the Vegas Golden Knights to come into Minnesota after playing nearly 65 minutes against the Winnipeg Jets 24 hours earlier and give the Wild a run for their money.

Thursday’s game eights hours north of Minneapolis was a battle between two of the top three teams in the NHL. And it didn’t disappoint as Vegas set a new NHL record for wins by an expansion team in its inaugural season.

What it did do, however, was empty Vegas’ tank.

So it wasn’t surprising, then, when the final score at Xcel Energy Center read 5-2 after 60 minutes, with the host Wild taking advantage of a cumbersome team unable to leave the starting post.

Vegas appeared flat from the get-go. Eric Staal scored his 21st on a nifty finish (which included this goal call on NBCSN https://twitter.com/NHLonNBCSports/status/959601903134040065) and Charlie Coyle doubled the score to lead 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The Wild managed 19 shots in the first.

By the time the second period was 1:11 old, Minnesota led by three through Tyler Ennis.

Erik Haula continued a trend of Golden Knights players smashing former career highs.

Haula recorded his 20th goal of the season in the second period, Vegas’ first of the game. Haula’s previous best was 15 last year with the Wild.

Vegas has shown plenty of resiliency in their inaugural season, and the goal may have sparked them to further markers on another night, but Jared Spurgeon put them right back into a three-goal hole 10 minutes later.

Minnesota limited Vegas to just five shots in the second.

Nate Schmidt would add his fourth of the season in the second half of the third period. Minnesota’s lead never really look in jeopardy, however, and Staal sealed the deal with his team-leading 22nd into an empty net — quite possibly the easiest of his career — with 89 seconds left.

Devan Dubnyk turned aside 22-of-24 he faced for his 20th win of the year. Malcolm Subban gave Marc-Andre Fleury a night off, allowing four goals on 35 shots.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

‘Spare parts’ doing the unimaginable in Vegas

By Scott BilleckFeb 2, 2018, 7:50 PM EST
WINNIPEG — Spare parts. Castoffs. Rejects. The unwanted.

“Misfits,” James Neal added, interrupting to offer another name to the list he’s heard before Thursday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Take one of those labels and paste it into a thesaurus search. What you’ll find is an endless array of monikers that have been applied to the Vegas Golden Knights, both right after they were assembled, and still to this day — even as they occupy the top spot in the Western Conference as of Friday.

It’s become a running narrative this season. A team that was forged out of a spare parts bin, built with the near certain likelihood they’d fail given, well, history.

They’d need better parts to put forth a better, more reliable product. Those parts would take some time to acquire. Some would have to be built in-house while others would be acquired through meticulous vetting to ensure the proper fit.

Few, if any, figured an unknown product would fit so seamlessly together. It’s like if Apple’s most recent iPhone X was the first iPhone, skipping all the refinement, the little detail adjustments and tweaks, and stumbling into a masterpiece on the first try.

For Neal, who has clearly paid attention to what has been written in print and spoken on TV and radio, the parts assembled perhaps finally had a platform to perform at peak efficiency.

“I think the best part is everyone had a fresh chance with a new team, a chance they maybe hadn’t had in the past — something to prove,” he said. “Whether you’re an established player or an unestablished player or a three-time Stanley Cup champion like (Marc-Andre Fleury), you still have something to prove.”

Neal said the various parts of the Golden Knights had to come together in short order. The fit, he says, has been nothing short of remarkable.

“We wanted to come in and work hard,” he said. “We knew we could be competitive with the group we had. There was no reason why would couldn’t come in and be a good team.”

Fellow forward Brendan Leipsic fits into the unestablished category that Neal explained.

Leipsic, a rookie, had six games of NHL experience prior to this season. Drafted by the Nashville Predators in the third round in 2012, Leipsic was eventually traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. When the Leafs left him exposed, he was snatched up by George McPhee.

Since then, he’s played a further 39 NHL games.

“We were a team of a lot of guys who didn’t know each other,” Leipsic said. “We were in a situation unlike one that any of us had really been in.”

The mandate from head coach Gerard Gallant was simple: Come in, work hard.

“It will give us a chance to win,” Leipsic said, reiterating the words Gallant spoke when the team met for the first time last summer.

Leipsic said Gallant’s black and white approach to coaching has helped. Players know what they need to do. There’s no grey area.

“And I think guys like playing for each other,” Leipsic said, adding ‘blue collar’ to the list.

“It’s not a huge surprise to us.”

The Golden Knights aren’t infallible. They possess the flaws like any other team in the National Hockey League.

Gallant was not happy with his team’s game after Thursday’s win, despite his team winning its 34th game, which made them the most successful expansion team in its inaugural season, passing the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and the Florida Panthers, both who won 33 games during the 1993-94 season.

“We weren’t great,” Gallant said of his team’s effort. “We found a way. We know we’re playing a good team that plays a physical game. Like I said, I don’t think we were great and we didn’t play one of our better games but again we found a way.”

Resilient and relentless — the real identity of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“We’re a team that is four lines that continue to come at you shift after shift after shift,” Neal said. “We used (what was said about us) as motivation. We still are.”

Fittingly, Neal summed up his team by using something he’s heard many times before.

“It’s a good combination of parts.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.