Raanta OK after car accident on way to Coyotes game

Not long before the Arizona Coyotes took on (and eventually lost to) the Dallas Stars on Thursday, some eyebrows were raised that Antti Raanta went from starter to backup.
Some speculated that it was a decision made for disciplinary reasons. Others wondered if the pending UFA might have been traded.
Neither of those assumptions were true, although Raanta dealt with personal circumstances: the team announced that he was involved in a “rear-end collision” driving to the game, which the Stars won 4-1. The Coyotes described Raanta as “shaken up but OK.”
Antti Raanta update: Raanta was involved in a rear-end collision on Loop 101 on his way to Gila River Arena tonight. He was shaken up but is ok. He served as the Coyotes backup goaltender tonight versus Dallas but for precautionary reasons, was not on the bench.
Scott Wedgewood ended up starting for Arizona, giving up three goals on 24 shots.
Here’s hoping Raanta doesn’t experience any delayed effects from the accident. It’s been a challenging season for Raanta, as his debut campaign with Arizona began with injury issues, and the team never really took off.
He’s actually been quite effective, if quietly so, and noted that he’s trying not to think about his contract situation.
“It’s not really on my mind,” Raanta said on Wednesday, via AZ Central’s Bob McManaman. “I just try to play every game as good as possible and usually after a game, if you gave your team a chance to win, that’s really all you can focus on.”
Hopefully Raanta’s luck improves during the next two months, whether he stays with the Coyotes or indeed gets traded. It certainly could have been worse today, even if it was far from the ideal situation.
Apparently it was an unlucky game for the goalies who didn’t end up playing:
Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said we'll get an update tomorrow on goalie Ben Bishop who was hit in the side of the face by a puck while sitting on the bench.
It only makes sense that the Vegas Golden Knights set a new wins record for an expansion team the way they’ve piled up a lot of their wins: in a heart-stoppingly excited fashion.
Heck, their goalie Marc-Andre Fleury even might have been a little banged-up during a wild overtime period against the Winnipeg Jets.
After trading extremely close calls in OT, David Perron collected the game-winner as Vegas won 3-2. The Golden Knights are now a ridiculous 34-12-4 in their first season. Hot take: they’ll probably have more than a one-win edge on the 1993-94 Ducks by the time 2017-18 is over.
The beautiful thing for the Golden Knights is that you can’t chalk it up to a “Vegas hangover” alone, especially as the season’s gone along.
No doubt, they’re deadly in that format, going 19-3-2 at home. Still, they’ve now gone on a 9-2-1 run in their last 12 road games, and to little surprise, they’re approaching an expansion record for road dominance, too.
It’s probably heartening that Erik Haula‘s goal wasn’t the decisive one, as it’s the latest example of the NHL being totally confounded by what is and what is not goalie interference. James Neal pretty much clobbered Connor Hellebuyck on this one:
(More on goalie interference soon.)
You could probably argue that it makes extra sense that the Golden Knights beat the Jets, too. It’s the latest argument that the Golden Knights aren’t just strong “for an expansion team,” even if it’s irresistible to note it as they break record after record.
With the way tonight’s games are shaking out, it looks like Vegas will end Thursday clearly on top of the NHL’s standings, without any need for tiebreakers.
It makes you wonder if this incredible run will even stop before 2018-19 rolls around.
As much as the league focuses on the minutia of offside goal reviews, the confusion around what does and does not constitute goalie interference is the elephant in the room. On Thursday, that elephant trampled all over the furniture.
Truly, this has become the NHL’s answer to the NFL’s high-profile headaches about what counts as a catch. Such situations seem to have the same potential to bewilder and ruin the fun.
You can see an especially bad example in the video above this post’s headline. Erik Haula‘s 2-1 goal for the Vegas Golden Knights counted even though James Neal broke his stick bumping Connor Hellebuyck in the head. That contact wasn’t as malicious as it sounded … but should that goal really count?
Blake Wheeler strongly disagreed with the decision, even getting profane. Here’s a censored version:
“Well, now it’s bad,” Wheeler said. “It was bad before but come on, (he) [expletive] breaks a stick over his head. That’s not a goal.”
You can see Wheeler’s full take, with the salty (also censored) part coming around the 1:15 mark:
Now, it’s one thing for players on the wrong end of the review process to comment, but it’s far from just Wheeler and Hellebuyck griping about that tally. Consider what highly respected St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong had to say about what is, frankly, a huge mess:
Armstrong said goalie interference is grayer than it's ever been and when asked how the NHL can rectify the problem, he replied: "I don't think they know, I don't think we know. I don't think anyone knows now because this cat is out of the bag"
Yikes. The comment was likely prompted by this Bruins goal:
… But it doesn’t really invalidate such an opinion, right?
Hockey fans can probably go way, way back to other times when goalie interference seemed to inspire some very “mystical” interpretations, and there are plenty of notorious “goal or no goal?” moments. You can make a Buffalo Sabres fans insta-cringe if you merely utter the phrase “foot in the crease.” Tomas Holmstrom’s entire career felt like a field experiment for goalie interference calls.
“The memo came down they were going to let more go. We can’t have people swinging at our goalie’s heads. You can’t allow that to creep into the game,” Maurice said. “The whole thing started to protect the goaltenders. I would have thought that one, yeah, OK bumping a goalie might be one thing, rubbing him a little bit, pushing him a little bit, but if you hit him in the head with your stick and break it, we probably don’t want that in our game.”
Maybe a night like this will inspire the NHL to change course on, allegedly, letting more go?
It’s not an easy situation to deal with, but more and more, it seems like the league needs to find a way to arrive at some satisfying answers.
Such comments felt more reasonable on Thursday, as the most-loaded-yet version of the Nashville Predators absolutely steamrolled the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 in Forsberg’s return to the lineup.
Nashville built a 3-0 lead through the first period, even with Ryan Johansen‘s would-be opening goal being disallowed. The Kings were unable to break through against Pekka Rinne, allowing the Predators to add an additional goal in each of the second and third periods for an impressive win.
Forsberg, Johansen & Co. treated a rowdy “Smashville” crowd to quite a performance. Forsberg scored a goal and an assist while Johansen piled up three helpers, rendering that disallowed goal a distant memory.
Rinne only needed to make 19 saves for his fifth shutout and 25th win of 2017-18. He’s quietly been one of the main reasons Nashville’s been able to weather injuries to the likes of Ellis and Forsberg, while backup Juuse Saros gives this team a formidable duo in net.
Such a victory puts the Predators in a strong position to win the Central Division. While their 67 standings points trail the Central-leading Jets’ 69, Nashville has played three fewer games than Winnipeg.
The Kings are in a rugged battle for positioning in the Western Conference’s bubble races, so it’s not as though there was little on the line for L.A. Maybe it was as simple as a fearsome team flexing its muscles in this one?
A lot of things can change in the two months remaining in the regular season, but as of today, the Predators look like they’ll be a force in the West once again.
Tonight’s Los Angeles Kings – Nashville Predators game (watch live on NBCSN) sees two teams closer to full-strength than they’ve been in a while.
Granted, for the Kings, it hasn’t been much of a wait. While Jonathan Quick was activated from IR on Thursday, it might have been partially a function of getting him a breather during the All-Star break as much as anything else.
That said, Quick had been struggling with just one win in his last seven games. He’s off to a bumpy start, with one goal allowed (Craig Smith) after a Ryan Johansen goal was disallowed because of a goalie interference call.
Moments after this post was published, Forsberg scored early on in the Predators’ 5-on-3 power play.
One month missed
The Predators deserve credit for playing well without Forsberg, with some other key players going in and out of the lineup as well. Nashville was 7-2-2 in his absence.
It shouldn’t be too surprising that they’re a more dangerous team with Forsberg than without, what with the Swedish winger being pretty close to a point-per game guy (34 points in 37 contests coming into Thursday’s action).