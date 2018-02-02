Getty

NHL on NBCSN: High-flying Golden Knights travel to Minnesota to take on Wild

By Joey AlfieriFeb 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
2 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Friday night, as the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here. 

The Golden Knights are coming off a history win last night, as they set the record for most wins by an expansion team, with 34. Their triumph over the Winnipeg Jets allowed them to pass the 1993-94 Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers, who each won 33 games during their inaugural season.

“It’s fun,” said Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, per NHL.com. “We’re not talking about breaking records and reaching records; we’re just focusing on improving as a team, playing well as a team every night, trying to be as consistent as a team and good things like this will happen.

“I’m proud and happy to see where our team is at right now.”

What a season it’s been for Vegas. No one expected them to be where they are in the standings at this point. Nobody. Heading into tonight’s tilt with the Wild, not only are they in top spot in the Pacific Division (12 points clear of anybody else), they’re also in first place in the Western Conference and second overall in the league behind Tampa Bay.

As you may have heard, the Golden Knights are particularly great at home, as their 19-3-2 record indicates. They’ll take their show on the road tonight, where they’re 15-9-2 this season.

The Wild don’t have the same cushion as their opponent. They’re actually in a full-out battle for the final playoff spots in the conference. As of right now, Minnesota is on the outside of the postseason picture, but they’re just one point behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot.

There’s some good news if you’re a fan of the Wild. It sounds like forward Nino Niederreiter (lower body) will make his return to the lineup tonight. It hasn’t been confirmed, but head coach Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that “he’s looking good” and that he’ll “probably” play.

The 25-year-old has missed the last eight games because of the injury.

The next three games will be huge for the Wild, as they have the Golden Knights tonight before they travel to take on the Stars and Blues tomorrow and Tuesday. All three teams area ahead of them in the standings.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT on Fantasy: The Monthly Method

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

As we get deeper into the 2017-18 season, it’s tougher and tougher to add difference-makers in fantasy hockey. At least if you’re in a league with people who even try to know what they’re doing.

To get an edge and land the sort of players who might help you in playoff series (or to make the playoffs), sometimes it requires breaking things down in different ways. For one thing, you should definitely check out Joey Alfieri’s weekly add/drops, not to mention the great offerings from the fine folks at Rotoworld’s NHL section.

One thing I like to look at is: which players are really rising over the last month or two? Using various sites – both Yahoo’s fantasy section and NHL.com are among the ways to check these things out – I thought I’d share some observations that might help you in fantasy.

  • As far as the tippy top goes, it’s mostly players you’d expect, and thus players who’ve already been taken. The closest thing to an upset in the top 10 scorers during the last two months is Mikko Rantanen, a player many at least recognized was very good. (Rantanen is owned in 76 percent of Yahoo leagues. If he’s available … what are you waiting for? Sheesh.)

With that in mind, you’re probably wisest to break things down into different categories, whether that means narrowing lists down to positions or looking for specific stats.

  • If you look at defensemen, Marc-Edouard Vlasic pops up, especially (but not only) if you look at January. For one thing, he’s picking up his shooting a bit the last two years, with his current 2.06 SOG per game representing a career-high. “Pickles” is a stat-stuffer thanks to his blocked shots, but even more simply, he’s scoring at a much higher level. Vlasic already has 20 points in 49 games after managing only 28 in 75 last season.

You might miss something like that because Vlasic’s 20 points would only rank him 50th among defensemen from a full-season standpoint. His 11 points in January rank third among defensemen; it’s clear that he is along for the ride with Brent Burns, who topped all blueliners that month with 17 points. Vlasic is only owned in 44 percent of leagues. While he’s not necessarily guaranteed to be a top-10 guy for the rest of the season, he’s probably better than the lower-ranking blueliners on your team, particularly if you didn’t invest heavily in the position with high draft picks.

  • Checking out rising players from a monthly perspective could also help you identify people to watch list, even if you don’t add them. Sorting for time on ice, for instance, may help you clue into a player who’s rising in the eyes of a coach. If the luck comes in a wave, maybe you’d grab someone – even for a limited time – who might deliver?

Jordan Oesterle of the Chicago Blackhawks is an intriguing case, for one.

After barely being used in October and November, Coach Q rolled him out for an average of 21:47 in nine December games, and then almost 24 minutes per night in January. His 10 points this season won’t blow your mind, but note that nine of them have come in the last two months.

That’s not mind-blowing, naturally, but in deeper leagues he could be the sort of guy who might be intriguing, particularly if he rides a surge if Chicago manages to get it together.

Ivan Provorov and Esa Lindell are examples of higher-ceiling defensemen who might be available, too, but there are ways to dig deep if you really need to.

  • The monthly method can help you eyeball a goalie who’s finishing the season on a hot streak. After all, the past is the past, and a rough start could deflate a netminder’s value too much at times.

(That said, check their career stats, as a hot streak could just as easily go ice cold once you actually invest in a guy.)

Usual suspects

Using Yahoo’s monthly ranking tool, some familiar names came up. Here’s some quick context for a few of them, going from higher to lower rankings. Please note that I’m skipping heavily owned goalies since you won’t be able to get them anyway:

  • Jonathan Bernier (59 percent owned): Obviously, Bernier’s been a huge part of Colorado’s surge up the rankings. There’s some pedigree there, as a former first-rounder. There’s also plenty of motivation, as he’s fighting for a new contract. Just note that Semyon Varlamov could elbow his way back in if Bernier goes on a prolonged cold streak.
  • Carter Hutton (64 percent): Fantastic month, building a growing resume as a quality backup. Still, the Blues are very much devoted to Jake Allen; Hutton might benefit from a trade, at least in fantasy terms.
  • Jaroslav Halak (57 percent): Last season, Halak made a “too little, too late” run for the Islanders … but it was quite a run in March and April. Like Hutton and Bernier, he’s on an expiring contract. The Islanders are committed to Thomas Greiss contract-wise, with his deal expiring after 2019-20, but there’s not much luxury to just hope that Greiss works out of his awful rut. Halak is an intriguing goalie to watch.

***

Hopefully this week’s column gave you some names to consider, but most importantly, some tools to use to find even more.

Really, it might be fun for you to look at who’s been hot in January, even if you’re not a fantasy hockey type. Perhaps it could help you in Daily Fantasy, too?

(If so, I expect royalties.)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

After returning home, Jagr says he’s far from finished

AP
Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
1 Comment

KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Average attendance at Benatky nad Jizerou ice hockey games is 276.

This Saturday, they’re moving arenas in the city of Liberec to a venue that seats 7,500.

Jaromir Jagr is back.

Because he hasn’t played since Dec. 31, the Calgary Flames released the NHL’s second all-time leading point-scorer and he arrived in his Czech Republic homeland this week.

Under a scoreboard reading ”Return of the king,” Jagr revealed on Thursday in his first news conference at the Kladno Knights, the hometown teams he owns, that he’s been dealing with a ligament injury in his right knee.

Still, he’s aiming to play for Kladno on Saturday against Benatky nad Jizerou.

His return has created a wave of euphoria among fans. Beside Benatky nad Jizerou moving arenas, other clubs in the league report their home matches against Kladno have been sold out for the rest of the season.

The 45-year-old Jagr is determined to finish a frustrating season on ice skates, not on a couch.

”I’m here in Kladno and my only and main goal is to recover, get back to form as soon as possible, to get healthy and help our team to reach the playoffs and try to advance to the (top Czech) league,” he said.

There’s a chance, if he gets healthy enough, that he could be recalled by Calgary for the NHL playoffs. But that was far from his thoughts, he said.

”My first goal is to get healthy to start training properly and be able to enjoy hockey, which I can’t do without training,” Jagr said. ”If I’m healthy and train, I know that I’ll be hungry to manage something.”

He saw a local doctor for treatment on his knee as he soon as he arrived on Wednesday, and said his first training on Thursday was painful.

”Today, I felt worse than I expected,” he said. ”I was told it should get better, but that it would be painful in the next few days.”

Due to his health problems, Jagr said he didn’t consider joining the Czech team in Pyeongchang for what would have been his sixth Olympics.

”Right now, I’m not ready, I’m not good, and I didn’t play many games, so not a chance,” he said.

Jagr was on the Czech team that won the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, the first games featuring NHL players. He also helped the Czechs win the bronze medal in Turin in 2006.

He said he hoped he can put what has happened so far this season behind him, and ”everything will get only better from now.”

”I always try to stay positive.”

Jagr is second to Wayne Gretzky on the NHL all-time points list with 1,921. He said he never cared about statistics, but admitted he hoped to join Gretzky on 2,000 points but it looked unrealistic now.

”Love, as I can see it, is the strongest energy on earth,” he said about the secret behind his long career. ”I love hockey all the time, I’ve always loved it, and had no problem to sacrifice anything to it. That’s the most important thing, a factor that helps you play as long as possible.”

But ”then,” he added, ”there’s the body.”

Many in NHL just fine with vague injury descriptions

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Veteran coach Ken Hitchcock struck a nerve earlier this season when he decried the longstanding NHL practice of describing injuries in the vaguest terms possible.

An injury can be upper-body, lower-body or undisclosed, except Hitchcock and the Dallas Stars prefer to be more forthright. Defenseman Marc Methot had a knee injury, Martin Hanzal had a hamstring injury and Stephen Johns was dealing with concussion symptoms.

”Rather than go through the dance and play the big game, we just decided let’s get it out there so they can print it, move on and let’s get on with the subject of what’s going on on the team,” Hitchcock said.

This is a far cry from the world of the NFL, where teams must reveal specific injuries. Coaches and NHL officials point to gambling and fantasy football as driving forces behind those detailed NFL injury reports, noting hockey has far less of that; one NHL player even joked that it would be foolish for anyone to bet on the sport.

Yet more people are. Westgate sports book vice president Jay Kornegay said the addition and success of the Vegas Golden Knights has at least tripled the amount of bets placed on NHL games this season. He said the gambling public isn’t affected much by the information or lack thereof about injuries.

”There’s information out there if you really want to dissect the injury,” Kornegay said. ”There’s only maybe a handful of guys that might make a major impact, like (Connor) McDavid or (Auston) Matthews or someone like that. Could make maybe a 15-cent impact in the line, which is very minimal. Almost everybody else is like zero impact or maybe five cents impact. … It wouldn’t be like (Tom) Brady being out.”

The NHL represents less than 5 percent of the total amount bet at the Westgate, and less than 6 percent for online sports book Bovada.

League executives and coaches have little to no appetite to change things.

”I would ask the question, ‘Why is it important that you know everything?”’ Los Angeles Kings coach John Stevens said. ”I think sometimes it protects the player. Sometimes a player’s working through an injury. If he’s coming back, opponents might know. If it’s a knee injury, they might try to take advantage of it.”

The collective bargaining agreement doesn’t require any specificity be included in injury announcements. And that means they vary dramatically among the 31 teams.

NHL Injury Viz , which tracks information about player injuries and illnesses, ranks teams on an ”evasiveness index” based on how many injuries are called upper- or lower-body, undisclosed or soreness. Through Jan. 20 games, the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers were labeled the most evasive, while the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild were the most open.

When Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky underwent surgery to repair a broken left thumb in October, the team announced it as such. Upon his return, Burakovsky wore extra padding and worried little about opponents hacking at his thumb to try to reinjure it.

”When I’m playing, I’m playing,” Burakovsky said. ”I don’t really focus on if they’re going to go after my thumb or whatever it is.”

The central debate over disclosure comes down to whether revealing specific injuries puts players in danger of being targeted. Hitchcock said ”there’s too much respect in the league” for that, but Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik disagreed.

”I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of guys, but there’s definitely more than a handful of (players) in the league that would target guys if they knew where they were hurt,” Orpik said. ”I don’t really see what you gain by releasing it.”

Hitchcock’s comments generated chatter around the league and a variety of opinions, but don’t expect the current system to change any time soon.

”At the end of the day, I’m not sure it’s really anybody’s right to know exactly what’s ailing a player,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. ”Perhaps there’s kind of fan interest in how long he’ll be gone, when he can be back to the lineup, etc., etc., but what the precise nature of the injury is I’m not sure is really appropriate for public consumption.”

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said he generally agrees with Hitchcock and doesn’t mind disclosing injuries, except he doesn’t like talking about head injuries. Jets coach Paul Maurice went the other way, saying teams have a ”responsibility” to show the NHL is handling concussions the right way but cited privacy concerns in the larger discussion about revealing specific injuries.

Then there’s Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, who wouldn’t mind an NFL-like policy.

”It’d be nice if the NHL just said, hey, make it full disclosure. I’d have no problem with that – as long as it’s consistent across the board,” Peters said.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

PHT Morning Skate: NHLers make their Super Bowl LII picks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 2, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
1 Comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Not many people expected the Bruins to be one of the better teams in the NHL this year, but here they are. Should they go it? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

Mika Zibanejad is the Rangers’ number one center. How does he stack up against the other top line centers in the league? (Blue Shirt Banter)

• Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made a surprise appearance at an outdoor rink in Quebec. No need telling you that the only kid on the ice was pretty shocked when Crosby decided to lace up his skates.  (CBC.ca)

• Blues players have had their fathers tag along on their recent road trip. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• USA Today discusses the possibility of having one game per season where players can get creative with their on-ice uniform just like they do in baseball. (USA Today)

• Team Canada defenseman Karl Stollery is taking it upon himself to be a good host during his team’s stay in Latvia. (CBC Olympics)

Jaromir Jagr‘s passion for hockey is both a strength and a weakness for him. (Flames Nation)

• What is the biggest rivalry in the NHL? Is it the battle of New York? Could it still be Pittsburgh and Washington? (ESPN)

Erik Haula has been pretty clutch for the Vegas Golden Knights this season. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• The fine people at Predlines handed out some hardware to the Nashville Predators for their performance during the month of January. (Predlines)

• Some NHL stars decided to make their Super Bowl picks ahead of this weekend’s game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.