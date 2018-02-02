Getty Images

Many in NHL just fine with vague injury descriptions

Feb 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Veteran coach Ken Hitchcock struck a nerve earlier this season when he decried the longstanding NHL practice of describing injuries in the vaguest terms possible.

An injury can be upper-body, lower-body or undisclosed, except Hitchcock and the Dallas Stars prefer to be more forthright. Defenseman Marc Methot had a knee injury, Martin Hanzal had a hamstring injury and Stephen Johns was dealing with concussion symptoms.

”Rather than go through the dance and play the big game, we just decided let’s get it out there so they can print it, move on and let’s get on with the subject of what’s going on on the team,” Hitchcock said.

This is a far cry from the world of the NFL, where teams must reveal specific injuries. Coaches and NHL officials point to gambling and fantasy football as driving forces behind those detailed NFL injury reports, noting hockey has far less of that; one NHL player even joked that it would be foolish for anyone to bet on the sport.

Yet more people are. Westgate sports book vice president Jay Kornegay said the addition and success of the Vegas Golden Knights has at least tripled the amount of bets placed on NHL games this season. He said the gambling public isn’t affected much by the information or lack thereof about injuries.

”There’s information out there if you really want to dissect the injury,” Kornegay said. ”There’s only maybe a handful of guys that might make a major impact, like (Connor) McDavid or (Auston) Matthews or someone like that. Could make maybe a 15-cent impact in the line, which is very minimal. Almost everybody else is like zero impact or maybe five cents impact. … It wouldn’t be like (Tom) Brady being out.”

The NHL represents less than 5 percent of the total amount bet at the Westgate, and less than 6 percent for online sports book Bovada.

League executives and coaches have little to no appetite to change things.

”I would ask the question, ‘Why is it important that you know everything?”’ Los Angeles Kings coach John Stevens said. ”I think sometimes it protects the player. Sometimes a player’s working through an injury. If he’s coming back, opponents might know. If it’s a knee injury, they might try to take advantage of it.”

The collective bargaining agreement doesn’t require any specificity be included in injury announcements. And that means they vary dramatically among the 31 teams.

NHL Injury Viz , which tracks information about player injuries and illnesses, ranks teams on an ”evasiveness index” based on how many injuries are called upper- or lower-body, undisclosed or soreness. Through Jan. 20 games, the Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers were labeled the most evasive, while the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Minnesota Wild were the most open.

When Washington Capitals winger Andre Burakovsky underwent surgery to repair a broken left thumb in October, the team announced it as such. Upon his return, Burakovsky wore extra padding and worried little about opponents hacking at his thumb to try to reinjure it.

”When I’m playing, I’m playing,” Burakovsky said. ”I don’t really focus on if they’re going to go after my thumb or whatever it is.”

The central debate over disclosure comes down to whether revealing specific injuries puts players in danger of being targeted. Hitchcock said ”there’s too much respect in the league” for that, but Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik disagreed.

”I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of guys, but there’s definitely more than a handful of (players) in the league that would target guys if they knew where they were hurt,” Orpik said. ”I don’t really see what you gain by releasing it.”

Hitchcock’s comments generated chatter around the league and a variety of opinions, but don’t expect the current system to change any time soon.

”At the end of the day, I’m not sure it’s really anybody’s right to know exactly what’s ailing a player,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. ”Perhaps there’s kind of fan interest in how long he’ll be gone, when he can be back to the lineup, etc., etc., but what the precise nature of the injury is I’m not sure is really appropriate for public consumption.”

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said he generally agrees with Hitchcock and doesn’t mind disclosing injuries, except he doesn’t like talking about head injuries. Jets coach Paul Maurice went the other way, saying teams have a ”responsibility” to show the NHL is handling concussions the right way but cited privacy concerns in the larger discussion about revealing specific injuries.

Then there’s Carolina Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, who wouldn’t mind an NFL-like policy.

”It’d be nice if the NHL just said, hey, make it full disclosure. I’d have no problem with that – as long as it’s consistent across the board,” Peters said.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

PHT Morning Skate: NHLers make their Super Bowl LII picks

By Joey AlfieriFeb 2, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
• Some NHL stars decided to make their Super Bowl picks ahead of this weekend’s game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles:

The Buzzer: Killorn lives, McDavid magic, Vegas records

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 1:55 AM EST
Players of the Night: Alex Killorn takes the cake as the most prolific part of the Lightning storming back against the Flames and beating them.

Calgary was up 4-2 at one point and 4-3 heading into the third, then Tampa Bay scored four unanswered goals to win 7-4.

Killorn ended up with two goals and two assists with a +4 rating in the game. He helped Tampa Bay put together a blistering fourth line: Matthew Peca scored one goal and two assists while Cory Conacher collected two goals. Peca is now on a three-game point streak (two goals, three assists) to give him five points in as many contests this season. Imagine how exasperated the NHL would be if the Bolts unearthed another steal in Peca, even if he just occasionally pitches in?

Highlight of the Night: Connor McDavid‘s two goals weren’t enough for the Oilers, as they lost 4-3 in OT to the Colorado Avalanche. One of his goals showed enough speed and tremendous hand-eye coordination to earn the highlight of the night, though:

Factoids:

Not good Flames. Not good.

Quite good, Connor. Quite good.

The Vegas Golden Knights set a new record for wins in an inaugural season for expansion team. Check out the full rundown here.

Scores

Bruins 3, Blues 1
Panthers 4, Sabres 2
Devils 4, Flyers 3
Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 0
Hurricanes 2, Canadiens 0
Senators 2, Ducks 1 (OT)
Golden Knights 3, Jets 2 (OT)
Predators 5, Kings 0
Lightning 7, Flames 4
Avalanche 4, Oilers 3 (OT)
Stars 4, Coyotes 1
Canucks 4, Blackhawks 2

Raanta OK after car accident on way to Coyotes game

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 12:22 AM EST
Not long before the Arizona Coyotes took on (and eventually lost to) the Dallas Stars on Thursday, some eyebrows were raised that Antti Raanta went from starter to backup.

Some speculated that it was a decision made for disciplinary reasons. Others wondered if the pending UFA might have been traded.

Neither of those assumptions were true, although Raanta dealt with personal circumstances: the team announced that he was involved in a “rear-end collision” driving to the game, which the Stars won 4-1. The Coyotes described Raanta as “shaken up but OK.”

Scott Wedgewood ended up starting for Arizona, giving up three goals on 24 shots.

Here’s hoping Raanta doesn’t experience any delayed effects from the accident. It’s been a challenging season for Raanta, as his debut campaign with Arizona began with injury issues, and the team never really took off.

He’s actually been quite effective, if quietly so, and noted that he’s trying not to think about his contract situation.

“It’s not really on my mind,” Raanta said on Wednesday, via AZ Central’s Bob McManaman. “I just try to play every game as good as possible and usually after a game, if you gave your team a chance to win, that’s really all you can focus on.”

Hopefully Raanta’s luck improves during the next two months, whether he stays with the Coyotes or indeed gets traded. It certainly could have been worse today, even if it was far from the ideal situation.

Apparently it was an unlucky game for the goalies who didn’t end up playing:

A brutal night for NHL goalie interference calls

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 11:55 PM EST
7 Comments

At this point, you almost expect the NHL’s Situation Room Blog to devolve into a Tumblr of crying GIFs.

As much as the league focuses on the minutia of offside goal reviews, the confusion around what does and does not constitute goalie interference is the elephant in the room. On Thursday, that elephant trampled all over the furniture.

Truly, this has become the NHL’s answer to the NFL’s high-profile headaches about what counts as a catch. Such situations seem to have the same potential to bewilder and ruin the fun.

You can see an especially bad example in the video above this post’s headline. Erik Haula‘s 2-1 goal for the Vegas Golden Knights counted even though James Neal broke his stick bumping Connor Hellebuyck in the head. That contact wasn’t as malicious as it sounded … but should that goal really count?

Blake Wheeler strongly disagreed with the decision, even getting profane. Here’s a censored version:

“Well, now it’s bad,” Wheeler said. “It was bad before but come on, (he) [expletive] breaks a stick over his head. That’s not a goal.”

You can see Wheeler’s full take, with the salty (also censored) part coming around the 1:15 mark:

Not surprisingly, Hellebuyck agreed that it was the wrong call.

Now, it’s one thing for players on the wrong end of the review process to comment, but it’s far from just Wheeler and Hellebuyck griping about that tally. Consider what highly respected St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong had to say about what is, frankly, a huge mess:

Yikes. The comment was likely prompted by this Bruins goal:

… But it doesn’t really invalidate such an opinion, right?

Hockey fans can probably go way, way back to other times when goalie interference seemed to inspire some very “mystical” interpretations, and there are plenty of notorious “goal or no goal?” moments. You can make a Buffalo Sabres fans insta-cringe if you merely utter the phrase “foot in the crease.” Tomas Holmstrom’s entire career felt like a field experiment for goalie interference calls.

Still, the angst seems to be rising, with even NHL executives admitting that the process is one big  ¯_(ツ)_/¯. Scroll through some of the decisions from Thursday, and it all seems subjective, at best.

At least it opens the door for jokes?

Naturally, the league would likely respond with a reasonable point: yes, it’s confusing, but fans won’t be happy if bad goals count, either.

After that Golden Knights win against the Jets, Paul Maurice provided some interesting insight on a memo that went out around the league about goalie interference.

“The memo came down they were going to let more go. We can’t have people swinging at our goalie’s heads. You can’t allow that to creep into the game,” Maurice said. “The whole thing started to protect the goaltenders. I would have thought that one, yeah, OK bumping a goalie might be one thing, rubbing him a little bit, pushing him a little bit, but if you hit him in the head with your stick and break it, we probably don’t want that in our game.”

Maybe a night like this will inspire the NHL to change course on, allegedly, letting more go?

It’s not an easy situation to deal with, but more and more, it seems like the league needs to find a way to arrive at some satisfying answers.

