Gudas avoids suspension for Palmieri hit that inspired Zajac fight

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 3:58 PM EST
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas might be on the Department of Player Safety’s speed dial list – probably somewhere near Zac Rinaldo and Brad Marchand – but it sounds like he won’t get a call from the NHL this time around.

Last night, Gudas’ odd hit on Kyle Palmieri caused tensions to boil over between the Flyers and Devils in New Jersey’s eventual 4-3 win. As you can see in the video above this post’s headline, the fallout also inspired Travis Zajac to shockingly go after Gudas, and to Zajac’s credit, hold his own quite well.

The Athletic’s Justin Bourne reports that Gudas will not face supplemental discipline for the check, and also provides a great in-depth look at why it was likely accidental, not to mention why teams respond to big hits (whether they end up being deemed dirty or not). The NHL’s Department of Player Safety hasn’t tweeted about a hearing with Gudas, so this seems to back up Bourne’s account.

Amanda Stein of the Devils’ website gathered some thoughts on the hit after the game. While head coach John Hynes gave a no comment, Palmieri wasn’t happy with the check, arguing that Gudas has lost the benefit of the doubt.

It seems like the NHL disagrees and views it as an accident.

The Devils and Flyers face off one more time in the regular season: a Feb. 13 date in New Jersey. One might assume that Gudas should keep his head on a swivel, even if Zajac and others aren’t as angry about the hit as time passes, the emotions level out, and they see additional replays.

Really, neither team is likely to go too far unless the score gets really lopsided, as both the Flyers and Devils are in tight battles for playoff positioning. Such stakes should make that meeting worth watching more so than the threat of violence.

(Side note: as mentioned before, Gudas went 21 games without even taking a minor penalty following his 10-game suspension from earlier this season, with Thursday ending that trend in a dramatic way. Maybe that remarkable run of discipline serves as evidence that he’s at least attempting to drop some bad habits?)

Sabres’ Larsson suspended two games for cross-checking Trocheck

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 5:00 PM EST
The Florida Panthers’ 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres featured some physical moments on Thursday, with the two teams combining for 80 penalty minutes.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced a hearing regarding one of the nastier moments, as Johan Larsson cross-checked Vincent Trocheck in the face. Larsson received a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct for the infraction, which came with about 35 seconds remaining in the third period.

Here’s a GIF of it:

Larsson said he wasn’t too concerned about supplemental discipline after the game, as John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports.

“I just heard something going on there, so I skated up there,” Larsson said. “The guy came right at me, and I pushed him a little bit, got a little scrum. I didn’t know I got a five. No, I’m not worried at all” about a possible suspension.

Larsson, 25, has not yet been suspended during his NHL career. That could change soon.

Update: It did indeed change, as the NHL suspended Larsson for two games:

UK hockey player released after punching fan

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 2:53 PM EST
Former Dallas Stars draft pick Matt Nickerson lost his EIHL job after “engaging with a spectator,” the worst of a host of infractions detailed in the video above.

As you can see from the league’s version of a suspension explanation video, the 33-year-old was initially given a two-part punishment that would have resulted in a 20-game suspension:

  • Six games for abuse of an official.
  • Fourteen games for “engaging with a spectator,” an amusing way of saying “viciously punching a fan.”

Nickerson’s team went a step further, “parting ways” with the player. Here’s the statement from the wonderfully named Smith Recycling Milton Keynes:

Ice Hockey is a family sport and it is unacceptable that at any time supporters are threatened or made to feel unsafe.

As a club we do not condone what happened and Matt has been held accountable for his actions by both the Elite League Department of Player Safety and by the club.

Milton Keynes Lightning takes the safety of their players, opposing players and most importantly the spectators very seriously, and the League need to ensure that all member clubs are compliant in their player and spectator safety procedures.

Even beyond the shocking experience of seeing Nickerson punch a fan, the video above this post’s headline is worth watching because of the way the video’s put together.

Opinion: NHL fans would be at least 10 percent mellower about Department of Player Safety verdicts if they were shared with a soothing English accent. It’s also a bit comforting to see that the NHL isn’t the only hockey league with punishments that might not really fit the crime; you’d think “engaging with a spectator” would get you more than 14 games, although maybe the EIHL assumes that teams will terminate contracts of said players in each incident?

If you’re bored, you could probably entertain yourself by studying the sprawling Wikipedia pages for the EIHL and the Milton Keynes Lightning.

You might get a little sad if you ponder the implications for a journeyman like Nickerson. He was the 99th pick of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars, but didn’t get much more than a few looks in the AHL before really bouncing around pro hockey.

Here’s a photo from his days in the Stars pipeline in 2007:

(H/T to The Score.)

NHL on NBCSN: High-flying Golden Knights travel to Minnesota to take on Wild

By Joey AlfieriFeb 2, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Friday night, as the Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here. 

The Golden Knights are coming off a history win last night, as they set the record for most wins by an expansion team, with 34. Their triumph over the Winnipeg Jets allowed them to pass the 1993-94 Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers, who each won 33 games during their inaugural season.

“It’s fun,” said Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, per NHL.com. “We’re not talking about breaking records and reaching records; we’re just focusing on improving as a team, playing well as a team every night, trying to be as consistent as a team and good things like this will happen.

“I’m proud and happy to see where our team is at right now.”

What a season it’s been for Vegas. No one expected them to be where they are in the standings at this point. Nobody. Heading into tonight’s tilt with the Wild, not only are they in top spot in the Pacific Division (12 points clear of anybody else), they’re also in first place in the Western Conference and second overall in the league behind Tampa Bay.

As you may have heard, the Golden Knights are particularly great at home, as their 19-3-2 record indicates. They’ll take their show on the road tonight, where they’re 15-9-2 this season.

The Wild don’t have the same cushion as their opponent. They’re actually in a full-out battle for the final playoff spots in the conference. As of right now, Minnesota is on the outside of the postseason picture, but they’re just one point behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot.

There’s some good news if you’re a fan of the Wild. It sounds like forward Nino Niederreiter (lower body) will make his return to the lineup tonight. It hasn’t been confirmed, but head coach Bruce Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that “he’s looking good” and that he’ll “probably” play.

The 25-year-old has missed the last eight games because of the injury.

The next three games will be huge for the Wild, as they have the Golden Knights tonight before they travel to take on the Stars and Blues tomorrow and Tuesday. All three teams area ahead of them in the standings.

PHT on Fantasy: The Monthly Method

By James O'BrienFeb 2, 2018, 12:30 PM EST
As we get deeper into the 2017-18 season, it’s tougher and tougher to add difference-makers in fantasy hockey. At least if you’re in a league with people who even try to know what they’re doing.

To get an edge and land the sort of players who might help you in playoff series (or to make the playoffs), sometimes it requires breaking things down in different ways. For one thing, you should definitely check out Joey Alfieri’s weekly add/drops, not to mention the great offerings from the fine folks at Rotoworld’s NHL section.

One thing I like to look at is: which players are really rising over the last month or two? Using various sites – both Yahoo’s fantasy section and NHL.com are among the ways to check these things out – I thought I’d share some observations that might help you in fantasy.

  • As far as the tippy top goes, it’s mostly players you’d expect, and thus players who’ve already been taken. The closest thing to an upset in the top 10 scorers during the last two months is Mikko Rantanen, a player many at least recognized was very good. (Rantanen is owned in 76 percent of Yahoo leagues. If he’s available … what are you waiting for? Sheesh.)

With that in mind, you’re probably wisest to break things down into different categories, whether that means narrowing lists down to positions or looking for specific stats.

  • If you look at defensemen, Marc-Edouard Vlasic pops up, especially (but not only) if you look at January. For one thing, he’s picking up his shooting a bit the last two years, with his current 2.06 SOG per game representing a career-high. “Pickles” is a stat-stuffer thanks to his blocked shots, but even more simply, he’s scoring at a much higher level. Vlasic already has 20 points in 49 games after managing only 28 in 75 last season.

You might miss something like that because Vlasic’s 20 points would only rank him 50th among defensemen from a full-season standpoint. His 11 points in January rank third among defensemen; it’s clear that he is along for the ride with Brent Burns, who topped all blueliners that month with 17 points. Vlasic is only owned in 44 percent of leagues. While he’s not necessarily guaranteed to be a top-10 guy for the rest of the season, he’s probably better than the lower-ranking blueliners on your team, particularly if you didn’t invest heavily in the position with high draft picks.

  • Checking out rising players from a monthly perspective could also help you identify people to watch list, even if you don’t add them. Sorting for time on ice, for instance, may help you clue into a player who’s rising in the eyes of a coach. If the luck comes in a wave, maybe you’d grab someone – even for a limited time – who might deliver?

Jordan Oesterle of the Chicago Blackhawks is an intriguing case, for one.

After barely being used in October and November, Coach Q rolled him out for an average of 21:47 in nine December games, and then almost 24 minutes per night in January. His 10 points this season won’t blow your mind, but note that nine of them have come in the last two months.

That’s not mind-blowing, naturally, but in deeper leagues he could be the sort of guy who might be intriguing, particularly if he rides a surge if Chicago manages to get it together.

Ivan Provorov and Esa Lindell are examples of higher-ceiling defensemen who might be available, too, but there are ways to dig deep if you really need to.

  • The monthly method can help you eyeball a goalie who’s finishing the season on a hot streak. After all, the past is the past, and a rough start could deflate a netminder’s value too much at times.

(That said, check their career stats, as a hot streak could just as easily go ice cold once you actually invest in a guy.)

Usual suspects

Using Yahoo’s monthly ranking tool, some familiar names came up. Here’s some quick context for a few of them, going from higher to lower rankings. Please note that I’m skipping heavily owned goalies since you won’t be able to get them anyway:

  • Jonathan Bernier (59 percent owned): Obviously, Bernier’s been a huge part of Colorado’s surge up the rankings. There’s some pedigree there, as a former first-rounder. There’s also plenty of motivation, as he’s fighting for a new contract. Just note that Semyon Varlamov could elbow his way back in if Bernier goes on a prolonged cold streak.
  • Carter Hutton (64 percent): Fantastic month, building a growing resume as a quality backup. Still, the Blues are very much devoted to Jake Allen; Hutton might benefit from a trade, at least in fantasy terms.
  • Jaroslav Halak (57 percent): Last season, Halak made a “too little, too late” run for the Islanders … but it was quite a run in March and April. Like Hutton and Bernier, he’s on an expiring contract. The Islanders are committed to Thomas Greiss contract-wise, with his deal expiring after 2019-20, but there’s not much luxury to just hope that Greiss works out of his awful rut. Halak is an intriguing goalie to watch.

***

Hopefully this week’s column gave you some names to consider, but most importantly, some tools to use to find even more.

Really, it might be fun for you to look at who’s been hot in January, even if you’re not a fantasy hockey type. Perhaps it could help you in Daily Fantasy, too?

(If so, I expect royalties.)

