PHT Morning Skate: ‘Canes new owner making changes; Hobey Baker candidates

• Up top, check out how the Capitals came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Flyers.
• Now that Jaromir Jagr is out of the NHL, there are no more current NHLers in the NHL 94 video game. (Kotaku)
• The Army and the Vegas Golden Knights are still trying to settle their trademark feud over their name. (Sportslogos.net)
• The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in signing defenseman Erik Gudbranson to an extension. Not everyone in Vancouver will be thrilled by this news. (Sportsnet)
• The Stars have two lineup issues they need to figure out before the playoffs begin. (Dallas Morning News)
• New Hurricanes owner Thomas Dundon has already made some big changes. One that stands out is that he’s closing the upper bowl of the home rink. (Section 328)
• The Wild were active during last year’s trade deadline, but that didn’t work out so well for them. What’s the best and worst case scenario for this year’s deadline? (Hockey Wilderness)
• P.K. Subban and J.T. Brown have been working hard to bring their communities and police together. (The Shadow League)
• Alex Carpenter’s days with Team USA are over, but she’s beginning a new journey with Kunlun Red Star over in China. (The Victory Press)
• Even though we often here the phrase “If Gretzky got traded anyone can be traded,” not every star player always gets moved. (Spector’s Hockey)
• Who’s in the running for the Hobey Baker Award this year? (College Hockey News)
