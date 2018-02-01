Getty

NHL on NBCSN: Kings look to push win streak to 3 games against Predators

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Thursday, as the Nashville Predators host the Los Angeles Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here. 

Heading into tonight’s game, the Kings find themselves in third place in the Pacific Division. They’re one point behind the Sharks, who are in second place, and 11 points behind the Golden Knights, who are in top spot. The problem with that, is that the Kings are also just one point away from being completely out of the playoff picture because the Anaheim Ducks are just have the same amount of points as Los Angeles, but they’ve played on game more.

On a positive note, they’ve won back-to-back games since being blown out, 6-2, by the Canucks last week. They’re coming off a big 3-0 win over the Stars on Tuesday night.

“I think it was a really gutsy effort, even before the break in Calgary,” center Anze Kopitar said, per LA Kings Insider. “We all felt that obviously the game in Vancouver was an embarrassment, and we wanted to come out in Calgary, and even though we got it in OT, it was still points in our bank, so that was huge. Always out of the break usually starts with a game going a long way, and we had a good start and then we just kept rolling from there.”

It’s important that they bank as many points as they can now because the upcoming month won’t be easy for them. In total, they’ll play 14 games. Nine of those games will be played on the road. There will also be a key home-and-home series against Vegas at the end of February.

On the injury front, it sounds like the Kings will activate Jonathan Quick off injured reserve today. He skipped the All-Star game because of a groin injury, which forced him to sit out Tuesday’s game against Dallas. It’s unclear if he’ll get the start against the Preds at this point.

The Predators, who are currently sitting in second place in the Central Division, are coming off a 2-1 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Unlike the Kings, the Predators have and will continue to enjoy quite a bit of home cooking over the little while. They closed out January by playing six of their last seven games at home, and they’ll also play two more home games before heading on the road for a four-game trip. Once they come back from that trip, they’ll play six of the remaining eight games in February at home.

Oh, and in case you’ve been living under a rock, the Preds also announced on Wednesday that Mike Fisher was coming out of retirement to help add some more depth down the middle. You can read about Fisher’s return by clicking here and here.

There’s also a chance that Filip Forsberg could return to the lineup for tonight’s game.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: ‘Canes new owner making changes; Hobey Baker candidates

By Joey AlfieriFeb 1, 2018, 9:39 AM EST
2 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, check out how the Capitals came back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Flyers.

• Now that Jaromir Jagr is out of the NHL, there are no more current NHLers in the NHL 94 video game. (Kotaku)

• The Army and the Vegas Golden Knights are still trying to settle their trademark feud over their name. (Sportslogos.net)

• The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in signing defenseman Erik Gudbranson to an extension. Not everyone in Vancouver will be thrilled by this news. (Sportsnet)

• The Stars have two lineup issues they need to figure out before the playoffs begin. (Dallas Morning News)

• New Hurricanes owner Thomas Dundon has already made some big changes. One that stands out is that he’s closing the upper bowl of the home rink. (Section 328)

• The Wild were active during last year’s trade deadline, but that didn’t work out so well for them. What’s the best and worst case scenario for this year’s deadline? (Hockey Wilderness)

P.K. Subban and J.T. Brown have been working hard to bring their communities and police together. (The Shadow League)

• Alex Carpenter’s days with Team USA are over, but she’s beginning a new journey with Kunlun Red Star over in China. (The Victory Press)

• Even though we often here the phrase “If Gretzky got traded anyone can be traded,” not every star player always gets moved. (Spector’s Hockey)

• Who’s in the running for the Hobey Baker Award this year? (College Hockey News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Rookies get all the goals

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckJan 31, 2018, 11:39 PM EST
2 Comments

Players of the Night:

Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, Toronto Maple Leafs: Both Dermott and Holl scored their first NHL goals on Wednesday, Dermott in his ninth NHL game and Holl in his first. Dermott assisted on Holl’s goal, because of course he did.

Chandler Stephenson, Washington Capitals: Stephenson scored his third and fourth career NHL goals to help drag the Capitals back from an early first-period 2-0 deficit. His goals began a run of five straight for the Caps, who beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Jones sure could have used some run support on Wednesday. He made 43 of 44 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Someone owes the man a dinner.

Highlights of the Night:

Nice pass from Wayne Simmonds. Nice finish from Nolan Patrick.

Geez, Louise, Tomas Tatar.

Factoids of the Night:

MISC:

Scores:

Maple Leafs 5, Islanders 0

Capitals 5, Flyers 3

Red Wings 2, Sharks 1 (SO)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Chandler Stephenson scores twice in Caps 5-3 win over Flyers

By Scott BilleckJan 31, 2018, 10:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Coming into Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Washington Capitals had lost three of their last four games.

In a different vein, the Philadelphia Flyers were, well, flying.

Winners of nine of their past 11, they were heading into the nation’s capital against a team without a win in three straight at Capital One Arena.

None of the preambles mattered, however, as the Caps snapped their skid at home in a 5-3 win, scoring five unanswered and battling back from a 2-0 first-period deficit to increase their Metropolitan Division lead to six points over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Washington became the fourth team in the NHL to reach 30 wins behind the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets.

Philly got off to a quick start, with the second pick in the 2017 NHL Draft opened the scoring.

Nolan Patrick took a nice feed from Wayne Simmonds pulled the puck to his backhand and potted it up and over Braden Holby for a 1-0 lead 1:18 into the first period.

The Flyers doubled their lead before the eight-minute mark.

A nice rush from Sean Couturier resulted saved shot, but the rebound found its way to the stick of Travis Konecny, who buried his 11th of the season with Holtby down and out after getting knocked over by his own defender.

The Caps needed 47 seconds to erase the lead in the second period.

Rookie Chandler Stephensen stepped up in a big way, scoring both of the goals.

Stephenson cleaned up some garbage that Michal Neuvirth couldn’t manage in front for the first goal at 2:14.

Stephenson’s second came on the heels of a beautiful 150-foot pass by Madison Bowey to send the former in alone on Neuvirth.

Stephenson made no mistake, tying the game 2-2 at 3:01.

The Caps took their first lead of the night before periods’ end.

Andre Burakovsky got his stick on Lars Eller‘s centering pass, beating Neuvirth for a third time in the second frame to give the Caps a 3-2 lead.

T.J. Oshie made it 4-2 early in the third period and Washington’s fifth unanswered goal by Devante Smith-Pelly meant the end of Neuvirth’s night after allowing five goals on 20 shots.

Jakub Voracek hit double digits with his 10th of the season late.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Adam Henrique leading Ducks’ charge towards playoffs

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckJan 31, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
2 Comments

If the Anaheim Ducks brought back the Flying V, Adam Henrique would be spearheading it at the moment.

This isn’t the early 90s, however, so leading the Ducks’ charge as they plot their assault on a playoff spot will have to do.

Fans are unlikely to complain too much.

Indeed, Henrique has been an integral part of the late-blooming Ducks team that is finding its stride after dealing with extensive injuries that decimated its lineup early in the season.

Henrique was brought in via trade in late November to stem the bleeding and stabilize the Ducks down the middle, who were missing Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler at the same time.

The move proved useful at the time and the Ducks didn’t fall directly off a cliff.

Speaking with NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Randy Carlyle said Henrique came not a moment too soon.

“We were in dire need of what he brought and the position he played,” coach Randy Carlyle said. “Obviously we had some key personnel out with Kesler and Getzlaf not in our lineup, and Henrique came in and filled that void for us for an extended period of time.

“I think for anybody it’s a win-win. When that happens usually your team feels good about the acquisition of the player and the player feels good about the place he’s put into and the position he’s played into and the role that he gets. Usually if you’re having success personally that usually bodes well for your team.”

Now, with Getzlaf and Kesler back to full health, the move looks even more beneficial.

The Ducks have a solid spine at the moment, and Henrique is producing at a torrid pace with six goals in his past six games, part of a six-game point streak that matches a career-best.

Henrique has 11 goals in 25 games with Anaheim.

Henrique’s success has evidently helped in the win column. The Ducks have won three straight and they ended the Boston Bruins’ 18-game point streak on Thursday, just to further cement their intentions.

And now the Ducks are tied on 59 points with both the San Jose Sharks, losers of their past two, and the Los Angeles Kings, who have three wins in their past 10 games.

For now, Anaheim sits outside of a playoff berth on tiebreakers. A slip up by either team ahead of them could propel the Ducks into second place in the division,

Given their recent success and the recent woes of those around them not called the Vegas Golden Knights, and it appears the Ducks are just beginning to take flight, with Henrique and Co. looking to land mid-April in the playoffs.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck