Full strength: Predators pulverize Kings

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 11:19 PM EST
Fans of opposing teams might have been getting tired of the refrain: “Wait until the Nashville Predators get to full strength.”

It’s a response that could have come when Ryan Ellis was out, and then for January, when Filip Forsberg was not in the lineup.

Such comments felt more reasonable on Thursday, as the most-loaded-yet version of the Nashville Predators absolutely steamrolled the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 in Forsberg’s return to the lineup.

Nashville built a 3-0 lead through the first period, even with Ryan Johansen‘s would-be opening goal being disallowed. The Kings were unable to break through against Pekka Rinne, allowing the Predators to add an additional goal in each of the second and third periods for an impressive win.

Forsberg, Johansen & Co. treated a rowdy “Smashville” crowd to quite a performance. Forsberg scored a goal and an assist while Johansen piled up three helpers, rendering that disallowed goal a distant memory.

Rinne only needed to make 19 saves for his fifth shutout and 25th win of 2017-18. He’s quietly been one of the main reasons Nashville’s been able to weather injuries to the likes of Ellis and Forsberg, while backup Juuse Saros gives this team a formidable duo in net.

Such a victory puts the Predators in a strong position to win the Central Division. While their 67 standings points trail the Central-leading Jets’ 69, Nashville has played three fewer games than Winnipeg.

The Kings are in a rugged battle for positioning in the Western Conference’s bubble races, so it’s not as though there was little on the line for L.A. Maybe it was as simple as a fearsome team flexing its muscles in this one?

A lot of things change change in the two months remaining in the regular season, but as of today, the Predators look like they’ll be a force in the West once again.

Vegas Golden Knights break expansion wins record with 32 games left

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 11:03 PM EST
It only makes sense that the Vegas Golden Knights set a new wins record for an expansion team the way they’ve piled up a lot of their wins: in a heart-stoppingly excited fashion.

Heck, their goalie Marc-Andre Fleury even might have been a little banged-up during a wild overtime period against the Winnipeg Jets.

After trading extremely close calls in OT, David Perron collected the game-winner as Vegas won 3-2. The Golden Knights are now a ridiculous 34-12-4 in their first season. Hot take: they’ll probably have more than a one-win edge on the 1993-94 Ducks by the time 2017-18 is over.

The beautiful thing for the Golden Knights is that you can’t chalk it up to a “Vegas hangover” alone, especially as the season’s gone along.

No doubt, they’re deadly in that format, going 19-3-2 at home. Still, they’ve now gone on a 9-2-1 run in their last 12 road games, and to little surprise, they’re approaching an expansion record for road dominance, too.

It’s probably heartening that Erik Haula‘s goal wasn’t the decisive one, as it’s the latest example of the NHL being totally confounded by what is and what is not goalie interference. James Neal pretty much clobbered Connor Hellebuyck on this one:

(More on goalie interference soon.)

You could probably argue that it makes extra sense that the Golden Knights beat the Jets, too. It’s the latest argument that the Golden Knights aren’t just strong “for an expansion team,” even if it’s irresistible to note it as they break record after record.

With the way tonight’s games are shaking out, it looks like Vegas will end Thursday clearly on top of the NHL’s standings, without any need for tiebreakers.

It makes you wonder if this incredible run will even stop before 2018-19 rolls around.

Key returns: Quick for Kings, Forsberg for Predators

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 9:11 PM EST
Tonight’s Los Angeles Kings – Nashville Predators game (watch live on NBCSN) sees two teams closer to full-strength than they’ve been in a while.

Granted, for the Kings, it hasn’t been much of a wait. While Jonathan Quick was activated from IR on Thursday, it might have been partially a function of getting him a breather during the All-Star break as much as anything else.

That said, Quick had been struggling with just one win in his last seven games. He’s off to a bumpy start, with one goal allowed (Craig Smith) after a Ryan Johansen goal was disallowed because of a goalie interference call.

Filip Forsberg made his presence felt on that would-be Johansen goal, creating a turnover and getting the puck to Johansen. The goal didn’t count because Viktor Arvidsson bumped Drew Doughty into Quick.

Moments after this post was published, Forsberg scored early on in the Predators’ 5-on-3 power play.

One month missed

The Predators deserve credit for playing well without Forsberg, with some other key players going in and out of the lineup as well. Nashville was 7-2-2 in his absence.

It shouldn’t be too surprising that they’re a more dangerous team with Forsberg than without, what with the Swedish winger being pretty close to a point-per game guy (34 points in 37 contests coming into Thursday’s action).

Looking at January stats specifically, it’s easiest to see the impact on Johansen, who only managed four assists in 10 games while suffering a -5 rating.

According to Left Wing Lock, the most common Predators trio was Johansen, Arvidsson, and Pontus Aberg. Aberg didn’t really do much with that opportunity, and he went from top-line duty to a healthy scratch with Forsberg back.

***

Particularly in the case of the Predators, Thursday serves as a teaser for what this team is truly capable of, as Ryan Ellis has been revving things up with Forsberg out of the mix.

Granted, there’s still the matter of integrating Mike Fisher back into the lineup, but either way, this could be a force to be reckoned with.

Fight: Zajac(!) takes it to Gudas after hit enrages Devils

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 8:03 PM EST
6 Comments

According to Hockey Fights, Travis Zajac only has six NHL fights despite being a regular since 2006-07. You wouldn’t know that from the way he went after Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas on Thursday.

Gudas angered the New Jersey Devils after a strange hit where he left his feet and made contact with forward Kyle Palmieri, who might be OK.

Seriously, it was a little odd, but dirty or not, New Jersey wasn’t happy:

Zajac proved as much, going after Gudas with shocking ferocity, if not effectiveness (the punches might not have always reached their mark, but made an impact in showing he’d stick up for teammates).

Wow.

This situation has “unexpected” written all over it. Not only was this a wow moment from Zajac, it actually interrupted a remarkably uneventful stretch for Gudas.

The frequently suspended defenseman went without a single penalty since returning to action from a 10-game suspension on Dec. 12. Gudas wasn’t even guilty of an obstruction-type infraction for a stretch of 21 games. Yes, that Radko Gudas.

Strange days indeed.

WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators

By James O'BrienFeb 1, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Los Angeles Kings

Alex IafalloAnze KopitarTyler Toffoli

Tanner PearsonAdrian KempeDustin Brown

Kyle CliffordTorrey MitchellTrevor Lewis

Marian GaborikNick ShoreAndy Andreoff

Kevin GravelDrew Doughty

Jake MuzzinAlec Martinez

Derek ForbortChristian Folin

Starting, returning goalie: Jonathan Quick

[Preview for Kings – Predators]

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg (he’s back!) — Ryan JohansenViktor Arvidsson

Scott HartnellKyle TurrisCraig Smith

Kevin FialaNick BoninoCalle Jarnkrok

Miikka SalomakiColton SissonsAustin Watson

Roman JosiRyan Ellis

Alexei EmelinP.K. Subban

Mattias EkholmYannick Weber

Starting goalie: Pekka Rinne