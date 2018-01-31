Getty

The Buzzer: Murray, Hall shine in returns

By Adam GretzJan 31, 2018, 12:56 AM EST
Player of the Night: Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

After missing seven games following the passing of his father, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was back on the ice on Tuesday night and he played what might have been one of his best games of the season. His teammates made sure he got tested early and often, allowing the Sharks to put 42 shots on goal, but Murray was up to the task by turning away 40 of them to help lead the Penguins to a 5-2 win, helping them improve to 9-3-0 in their past 12 games. It has been a tough start to the season for Murray but he has shown over the past two years that nothing really gets to him and he is always capable of getting on a roll. Maybe this could be the start of something for him.

Taylor Hall is back

Murray wasn’t the only player to have a big game in his return to the lineup. Taylor Hall also had a big game for the New Jersey Devils, scoring his 18th goal of the season in the New Jersey Devils’ 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. His goal goes in the books as the game-winner.

Highlight of the Night

It came in a losing effort, but just take a look at what Matthew Tkachuk did to Marc-Andre Fleury on this play.

That is an awesome looking goal.

Highlight Of The Night Part 2

The Vancouver Canucks are not going to make the playoffs, but they helped keep the Colorado Avalanche from getting an important extra point on Tuesday night with this rocket of a Sven Baertschi shot in overtime.

Factoid Of The Night

A big win for the Carolina Hurricanes to stay in the playoff race. They have Ottawa’s number on home ice.

Factoid Of The Night Part 2

Just because it is worth mentioning again, the Vegas Golden Knights have already tied the wins record for a first-year team. It is not even February yet.

Scores

Anaheim Ducks 3, Boston Bruins 1

New Jersey Devils 3, Buffalo Sabres 1

Florida Panthers 4, New York Islanders 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, San Jose Sharks 2

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Ottawa Senators 1

Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

St. Louis Blues 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Chicago Blackhawks 2, Nashville Predators 1

Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Dallas Stars 0

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Calgary Flames 2

Vancouver Canucks 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Golden Knights tie expansion wins record in incredible fashion

By Adam GretzJan 31, 2018, 12:18 AM EST
Hey, the Vegas Golden Knights won on Tuesday night.

Again.

For already the 33rd time this season. That 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames means they have now tied the NHL record for most wins ever by a first-year team, matching the mark set by the Florida Panthers and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim back in 1993-94.

We should point out that there are still two months remaining in the season.

Tuesday’s win was probably one of the wildest Golden Knights wins of the season as they needed a late third period rally to get the win.

Trailing, 2-1, with less than two minutes to play in regulation, Vegas went on to score three consecutive goals in 53 seconds to come away with the win.

Erik Haula got the rally started with the game-tying goal with 1:46 to play when he scored his 18th goal of the season.

Just 10 seconds later, Jonathan Marchessault scored his 18th goal of the season to put the Golden Knights ahead and then David Perron scored into an empty net 43 seconds later to put the game out of reach.

Here is a look at the rally.

Vegas remains on top of the NHL’s Western Conference with 70 points, two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets with still two games in hand. Vegas has an 11-point lead over the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings for the top spot in the Pacific Division. At this point it would take a monumental collapse for Vegas to lose its hold on the Pacific Division crown, let alone even miss the playoffs.

This is, still, one of the most incredible success stories in NHL history.

What a team. What a season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Forsberg’s 42 saves lift Blackhawks to huge win

By Adam GretzJan 30, 2018, 10:51 PM EST
A loss on Tuesday night probably would have been a devastating blow to the Chicago Blackhawks’ already slim playoff chances.

But thanks to a stellar 42-save effort from backup goalie Anton Forsberg they were able to escape Nashville with a 2-1 win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The win helps them keep pace with the Minnesota Wild in the quest for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, and keeps them within four point of that spot with still four teams ahead of them.

Still a big mountain, but Tuesday was a much-needed step in the process.

It was a night for the Blackhawks’ depth as David Kampf and Vinnie Hinostraza provided the offense, while Forsberg came through on a night where he was heavily tested.

With starting goalie Corey Crawford still sidelined and no date for his potential return in sight, the Blackhawks are going to probably need this level of goaltending — or close to it — the rest of the way to have a chance to get back into the playoffs as the defense continues to bleed shots against.

But right now if you’re the Blackhawks style points don’t really matter, nor does it matter who provides the offense. The bottom line is they need to start stacking wins on top of each other and collecting as many points as possible. Tuesday’s win was a good start as it gives them consecutive wins for just the second time since early December, and comes after they had lost five of their previous six games.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ducks put an end to Bruins’ point streak

By Adam GretzJan 30, 2018, 10:02 PM EST
For the first time in more than a month the Boston Bruins have lost a game in regulation.

The Bruins went into the All-Star break as the hottest team in the NHL thanks to a 18-game point streak that had seen them go 14-0-4. That streak came to an end on Tuesday night thanks to a 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss since Dec. 14.

Before that loss the Bruins had won three games in a row.

It was the Bruins’ longest point streak since the 1968-69 season.

Things got off to a rough start for the Bruins when Anaheim opened the scoring early in the first period thanks to an own-goal by Zdeno Chara when he accidentally knocked the puck into his own net.

That goal ended up being credited to Jakob Silfverberg.

Adam Henrique added two goals for the Ducks in the win.

It was a potentially costly win for the Ducks, however, as starting goalie John Gibson had to leave the game due to injury after stopping 25 shots.

He was replaced by backup Ryan Miller who allowed one goal on six shots.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks vs Nashville Predators

By Scott BilleckJan 30, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
WATCH LIVE AT 8 P.M. ET

Projected lineups

Chicago Blackhawks

Alex DeBrincatJonathan ToewsAnthony Duclair

Brandon SaadNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane

Ryan HartmanArtem AnisimovTommy Wingels

Vinnie HinostrozaDavid KampfTomas Jurco

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Erik GustafssonBrent Seabrook

Michal KempnyConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Anton Forsberg

NHL on NBCSN: Preds look to deliver blow to Blackhawks’ playoff chances

Nashville Predators

Filip ForsbergRyan JohansenViktor Arvidsson

Scott HartnellKyle TurrisCraig Smith

Kevin FialaNick BoninoCalle Jarnkrok

Miikka SalomakiColton SissonsAustin Watson

Roman JosiRyan Ellis

Alexei EmelinP.K. Subban

Mattias EkholmMatt Irwin

Starting goalie: Juuse Saros