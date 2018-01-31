The Buzzer: Murray, Hall shine in returns

Player of the Night: Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

After missing seven games following the passing of his father, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was back on the ice on Tuesday night and he played what might have been one of his best games of the season. His teammates made sure he got tested early and often, allowing the Sharks to put 42 shots on goal, but Murray was up to the task by turning away 40 of them to help lead the Penguins to a 5-2 win, helping them improve to 9-3-0 in their past 12 games. It has been a tough start to the season for Murray but he has shown over the past two years that nothing really gets to him and he is always capable of getting on a roll. Maybe this could be the start of something for him.

Taylor Hall is back

Murray wasn’t the only player to have a big game in his return to the lineup. Taylor Hall also had a big game for the New Jersey Devils, scoring his 18th goal of the season in the New Jersey Devils’ 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. His goal goes in the books as the game-winner.

Highlight of the Night

It came in a losing effort, but just take a look at what Matthew Tkachuk did to Marc-Andre Fleury on this play.

That is an awesome looking goal.

Highlight Of The Night Part 2

The Vancouver Canucks are not going to make the playoffs, but they helped keep the Colorado Avalanche from getting an important extra point on Tuesday night with this rocket of a Sven Baertschi shot in overtime.

Factoid Of The Night

A big win for the Carolina Hurricanes to stay in the playoff race. They have Ottawa’s number on home ice.

The @NHLCanes improved to 15-0-2 in their last 17 home games vs. OTT dating to March 16, 2008 (OTT: 2-12-3). #NHLStats #OTTvsCAR pic.twitter.com/nzf0JbVetp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2018

Factoid Of The Night Part 2

Just because it is worth mentioning again, the Vegas Golden Knights have already tied the wins record for a first-year team. It is not even February yet.

Scores

Anaheim Ducks 3, Boston Bruins 1

New Jersey Devils 3, Buffalo Sabres 1

Florida Panthers 4, New York Islanders 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, San Jose Sharks 2

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Ottawa Senators 1

Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

St. Louis Blues 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Chicago Blackhawks 2, Nashville Predators 1

Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Dallas Stars 0

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Calgary Flames 2

Vancouver Canucks 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.