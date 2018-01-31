Getty

Taylor Hall fined, not suspended, for boarding Kyle Okposo

Jan 31, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000 for a boarding penalty against Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.

The NHL announced the fine on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the Devils beat the Sabres 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 7:40 of the first period. Hall was assessed a minor penalty for boarding.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the current collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Victor Hedman returned ahead of schedule for Lightning

Jan 31, 2018
If Victor Hedman‘s recovery fell on the long end, he could have missed as many as six weeks. Instead, he only missed five games for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He actually beat the three weeks that was considered the low end of that three-to-six week window, playing for Tampa Bay in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. While he didn’t turn the tide for Tampa Bay, he wasn’t a negative presence, either.

Hedman actually logged exactly 25 minutes of ice time in that return. That’s impressive, although head coach Jon Cooper admits that it wasn’t exactly the blueprint, as NHL.com’s Tim Campbell reports.

“[Hedman] is our best defenseman and he probably had to play more minutes than we had planned,” Cooper said. “So we basically had to play the whole first period with five defensemen. But he’s missed three weeks, so it takes a little time to get back in the game. For missing that long, he’s a big part of our team, but he was fine tonight.”

(Dan Girardi was a little banged up in this game, hence the Lightning be limited to “five defensmen.”)

After losing their first two games without Hedman, the Lightning managed a three-game winning streak to cap off his absence heading into the All-Star break. Anton Stralman and Jake Dotchin served as the Lightning’s top pairing with Hedman out, while the big Swede replaced Stralman upon his return. Beyond Hedman’s superlative talent, the Lightning simply piece things together more reasonably with him in the lineup, as Hedman can prop up a player still learning to make it in the NHL in Dotchin while Stralman can provide similar guidance to Mikhail Sergachev (who, for all of his offensive accomplishments, had been a recent healthy scratch).

Generally speaking, the Lightning have been handling the challenges of a lot of road games and Hedman’s injury quite well. They still must weather some storms, though.

They played their last five games on the road, with the All-Star break providing a handy palate cleanser. Even so, they play three more games on this current trip, along with five of their next seven, and eight of their next 12 contests on the road.

Such a stretch might make it tough to totally hold off the red-hot Boston Bruins, who are making a somewhat surprising push for the Atlantic title.

On the other hand, this could be a helpful test for the Lightning. It gives Hedman some time to work his way back to full strength with the playoffs not that far away, and gives a dominant team some experience dealing with adversity during a season where they’ve largely rolled over competition.

Considering that a typical playoff series lasts no longer than two weeks, it’s likely helpful for a team to deal with injuries and other forms of bad luck now rather than trying to shake off those haymakers for the first time during the most important games of the year.

The Lightning now know that they can at least keep their heads above water without Hedman, even if they also realize just how crucial he is.

That said, maybe this is another push for management to add some useful depth to this defense at the trade deadline? Even a team as loaded as the Lightning could use a little help, at least with a Stanley Cup as the ultimate barometer for success in their case.

Mike Fisher on Predators return: ‘This could be our year’

Jan 31, 2018
Why is Mike Fisher (eventually) coming back to the Nashville Predators and the NHL? Well, for a lot of the reasons you’d probably expect.

Fisher, Predators GM David Poile, and head coach Peter Laviolette addressed the media about Fisher’s surprise return from retirement on Wednesday, giving some big-picture answers to some of the questions surrounding his comeback.

Why?

Poile joked that he saw photos of Fisher hunting, so he thought Fisher was “relatively happy” in retirement.

Fisher certainly didn’t paint a sad picture of retirement, noting that it was “weird” to watch Predators games as a fan. Still, around Christmas time, the absence really started to sting. He’d been having discussions with Laviolette, current Preds captain Roman Josi, and others here and there about a comeback.

“It always kind of bugged me when guys came back from retirement,” Fisher said.

” … I’m all in, I’m excited. I know it’s going to be a special year.”

Fisher explained that, even without winning the Stanley Cup during last year’s exciting run, that it was the best time of his 17-year NHL career, and he believes “this could be our year.”

(He’s already aligning with the Predators from a pronoun standpoint. That’s a good sign.)

Fisher has the support of his wife Carrie Underwood, if not the three-year-old he’s been chasing around the house in retirement, and it’s clear that the Predators wanted him back. So what’s next?

How might Fisher figure in, change Predators’ plans?

When asked about the trade deadline – which serves as something of a soft deadline for actually signing Fisher – Predators GM David Poile said that he likes where his team is, but “never say never.”

You wonder if Fisher’s return might open the door for the Predators to involve another player in a bolder move?

As it stands, Nashville already had plenty of options down the middle; from top guys Ryan Johansen and Kyle Turris, to supporting centers like Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons, with even players like Calle Jarnkrok having some experience at center.

Last season, Fisher seemingly ended his career on a high note, almost doubling his 2015-16 points total (42 to 23, with 18 of those 42 points being goals). It’s not really the points that the Predators are after, and all the leadership/character/intangibles talk isn’t the full story, either.

Fisher’s versatility could be useful, assuming he can return to game form.

In 2016-17, he won 54.9 percent of his faceoffs, and he’s won at least 52 percent of his draws since 2013-14. As you can see from Hockey Reference’s metrics, Fisher saw an increasing defensive role during his latter days with the Preds, starting just 39.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone last season.

Fisher stated that he’s eager to complement this team in whatever way works, and his recent play argues that point.

It will be interesting to see where he’d figure in, most likely in the bottom two lines. According to Left Wing Lock, this is what the Predators’ bottom six looks like right now:

Kevin Fiala — Bonino — Jarnkrok

Miikka Salomaki — Sissons – Austin Watson

With Filip Forsberg out, Pontus Aberg is currently occupying his spot on the top line, so Aberg would serve as another useful option. If everyone’s healthy, it could make for quite the jousting for lineup spots.

Via Natural Stat Trick’s teammate listings, Fisher’s most common forward linemates last season were Craig Smith, Colin Wilson, and Austin Watson. Perhaps Fisher would once again line up with Watson and also with Sissons, giving the Predators two faceoff options on that line? That wouldn’t be the worst scenario, considering how tweaked faceoff rules means that pivots get kicked out of the dot somewhat often.

Again, it’s pretty easy to understand why Fisher is coming back. If you saw the wild, fun scene in “Smashville” – even on TV – you’d probably get why that pull is so strong.

Management notes that there is no specific timetable for his return, which might explain some of the vagueness about where he’ll fall in the lineup.

Those questions are tough to answer, yet it’s better to have too much of a good thing rather than not enough. When you note that the Predators came into this season with questions about center depth, the additions of Turris and return of Fisher now make an already formidable team that much more balanced.

It’s fair to say that Laviolette will have a balancing act on his hands if his team is reasonably healthy, though.

Bigger ice makes a big difference at the Olympics

Jan 31, 2018
By Stephen Whyno (AP Hockey Writer)

Size matters. Especially when it’s 15 feet.

If an Olympic hockey coach coming from North America tried to imitate Gene Hackman in ”Hoosiers” and took a tape measure to the rinks in South Korea, it wouldn’t add up. International-sized ice is 15 feet wider than rinks used in the NHL, American Hockey League and NCAA -100 feet compared to 85 – and that’s more than enough to change everything.

”It’s totally different: two different sports,” said Henrik Sedin, who won the 2006 Olympic gold medal with Sweden on the larger ice. ”You can have players that are good in the NHL but they can’t play on the bigger ice, and then you have guys the other way around where they really succeed on the big ice but when they come over here, they can’t play. It’s a different sport.”

Big ice makes a big difference where goals are at a premium and five-man defensive units can make the outer edges of the rink feel like a distant planet. Going to the 200-by-100 international ice is a (far-fetched) idea some have suggested might increase scoring in the NHL, but Slovak Olympic coach Craig Ramsay recalls playing for the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers on the big sheet in Lake Placid, New York, and the quality of play and offense did not match everyone’s expectations.

”It was a hard game because people would be more than willing to beat you (wide) but now they’re 50 feet from the net instead of 40 and there’s a big difference,” Ramsay said. ”The (defensemen) are smart and can push you a little bit wider (and) your angles are not nearly as good and the goaltender now can cut down that angle and it’s not as easy to score as people think.”

Canada scored just six goals in its three medal-round games in winning gold in Sochi in 2014, one of four Olympics featuring NHL players on international ice. Canada also won in 2002 on big ice and in 2010 when the International Ice Hockey Federation allowed for NHL-sized rinks to use the ones already in place in Vancouver.

In Sochi, Canada coach Mike Babcock employed Ralph Krueger as his big-ice consultant, and it paid off with North American NHL players tailoring their game to the style of play.

”You kind of just have to shrink the ice down a little bit,” said Jamie Benn, who won gold with Canada in Sochi. ”We were changing little things on the ice to try and get an advantage with the big ice. You definitely have more time and more space, but in the end it’ll always come back to the middle of the ice.”

The fear for NHL players from the U.S. and Canada has always been getting caught on the outside on the big ice. That should be less of a concern this time around with rosters largely made up of players currently skating on international-size ice in Europe. The U.S. has 15 players and Canada has 20 who are based in European professional leagues, which was very much by design.

”That is an advantage from a standpoint that they know the angles,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said. ”The big sheet, there are different styles that we’re going to play against so internationally you’re going to see a lot of teams that sit back in a 1-4 to clog the neutral zone. Lots of countries use that style of play. We’re going to have to, obviously, prepare our guys to be ready for seeing things differently than you see in North America.”

Several European-born NHL players said there is less hitting, more trapping and the overall pace is slower on the bigger ice.

European teams have the advantage of players who learned to play on the big ice, even though many excelled in the NHL. Someone like 17-year-old Sweden defenseman Rasmus Dahlin could be a perfect fit for this style of play, along with Russian playmakers Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk who can take advantage of the extra room.

”It’s a lot more of a puck-possession game, definitely, when you play on the bigger ice,” Canada assistant general manager and gold-medal-winning goalie Martin Brodeur said. ”I think the fact that you’re going to play against European guys that are used to playing on that ice surface, it was the big difference. I think now having most of our players playing in Europe, I don’t think it’s going to be that big of adjustment for these guys to play in these games.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Mike Fisher comes out of retirement to rejoin Nashville Predators

Jan 31, 2018
17 Comments

One year of retirement was apparently enough for Mike Fisher

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Fisher announced that he will be coming out of retirement to rejoin the Nashville Predators for the remainder of the 2017-18 NHL season. He hit the ice this morning with the plan to eventually participate in practice and then sign a contract before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

Fisher retired in August after 17 seasons between the Ottawa Senators and Predators. “I don’t believe it came in a single instance or some aha moment, but as time passed, I gradually became certain that it was right for me to retire. I believe God gave me the ability to play hockey, and I was helped by dozens of individuals along the way, so it’s not just up to me on when it’s time to say goodbye,” he wrote in a letter to fans in the Tennessean.

Fisher scored 18 goals and recorded 42 points with the Predators last season and played in 20 of their 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games as Nashville marched to the Final.

This move would further cement the depth down the middle for Peter Laviolette’s squad. Along with Fisher, there’s Kyle Turris, Ryan Johansen, Nick Bonino, Calle Jarnkrok, Colton Sissons and Frederic Gaudreau — so, plenty of options. As the Predators found out in the Final last season, you can never have enough healthy bodies to play center.

————

