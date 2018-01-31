PHT Morning Skate: Talbot’s playoff guarantee; Eberle’s bounce back season

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Predators and Blackhawks.
• We’re really going to miss everything about Jaromir Jagr. (Vice Sports)
• Jordan Eberle has put together a strong year in Brooklyn, and that’s reflected in his five-on-five numbers. (TSN)
• The AHL’s Rochester Americans have signed Brian Gionta to a one-game contract. The veteran we’ll use that tilt as a tune up game for the Olympics. (Amerks.com)
• There’s a special connection between Ducks forward Rickard Rakell and cancer survivor Katie Hawley. (ESPN)
• Why is Golden Knights defenseman Jason Garrison going up and down between the NHL and minors so frequently? (Sinbin.Vegas)
• Isles owner Jon Ledecky believes that splitting home games between Barclays and the Coliseum will be enticing to free agents and John Tavares. (The Sports Daily)
• No matter what anybody says, the Sens moving into a downtown arena is nothing but good news. (Welcome to your Karlsson Years)
• Oilers goalie Cam Talbot kind of guaranteed that his team was going to make the playoffs this year. (Oilers Nation)
• A company from London, Ontario is studying a hockey stick that is believed to be the oldest in the world. (CBC)
• With the NHL not going to the Olympics this year, women’s hockey will finally grab all the attention. (Fan Rag Sports)
• The IIHF announced their procedure for offside reviews and goalie interference calls for the upcoming Olympics. (IIHF)
• Here’s Hilary Knight on being a role model for others just like Cammi Granato was for her:
