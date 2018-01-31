MVP candidate MacKinnon will miss Avs’ next game

Take a deep breath Avs fans. Franchise center Nathan MacKinnon will miss Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers because of a shoulder injury he suffered last night.
MacKinnon, who is a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate this season, left Tuesday’s game after colliding with Vancouver’s Alexander Edler. Avs head coach Jared Bednar didn’t have a detailed update after the game, but he shed a little more light on MacKinnon’s injury during a radio interview this morning.
“He’s out with an upper body injury… He will not play for us tomorrow… Hopefully it’s not that serious,” Bednar said during a hit with Altitude 950. He also added that MacKinnon is “day-to-day,” which would indicate that the injury isn’t necessarily serious.
Here’s footage of the incident:
The 22-year-old has been the primary reason for Colorado’s turnaround this season. After posting back-to-back 50-point seasons over the last two years, MacKinnon is already up to 24 goals and 61 points in 49 games in 2017-18.
As of this moment, only Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov (64) has more points than MacKinnon.
Losing him for an extended period of time would be a serious blow to Colorado’s playoff chances, as they’re currently one point behind Minnesota for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference (the Avs have a game in hand).
