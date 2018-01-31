Golden Knights tie expansion wins record in incredible fashion

Hey, the Vegas Golden Knights won on Tuesday night.

Again.

For already the 33rd time this season. That 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames means they have now tied the NHL record for most wins ever by a first-year team, matching the mark set by the Florida Panthers and Mighty Ducks of Anaheim back in 1993-94.

We should point out that there are still two months remaining in the season.

Tuesday’s win was probably one of the wildest Golden Knights wins of the season as they needed a late third period rally to get the win.

Trailing, 2-1, with less than two minutes to play in regulation, Vegas went on to score three consecutive goals in 53 seconds to come away with the win.

Erik Haula got the rally started with the game-tying goal with 1:46 to play when he scored his 18th goal of the season.

Just 10 seconds later, Jonathan Marchessault scored his 18th goal of the season to put the Golden Knights ahead and then David Perron scored into an empty net 43 seconds later to put the game out of reach.

Here is a look at the rally.

Vegas remains on top of the NHL’s Western Conference with 70 points, two points ahead of the Winnipeg Jets with still two games in hand. Vegas has an 11-point lead over the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings for the top spot in the Pacific Division. At this point it would take a monumental collapse for Vegas to lose its hold on the Pacific Division crown, let alone even miss the playoffs.

This is, still, one of the most incredible success stories in NHL history.

What a team. What a season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.