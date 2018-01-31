Telekom Sport / Facebook

German league player avoids rogue ice resurfacer during interview (Video)

By Sean LeahyJan 31, 2018
The last thing Stefan Loibl expected to happen during an on-ice intermission interview on Tuesday was to have it end thanks to a rogue ice resurfacer.

The Straubing Tigers forward scored a goal during their 4-2 loss to Kolner Hale in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Between the second and third periods, he was having chat with Marc Windgassen of Telekom Sport when suddenly the ice resurfacer (Zamboni. The Zamboni people like to point out the name is trademarked and we’re not sure if the Tigers use that brand of machine.) was backing up and heading his way. Time to think quickly!

Unfortunately those two workers didn’t avoid “der Eismaschine” in time, but it looks like they were OK.

“Stefan Loibl is currently unstoppable!!! First, he is too nimble for the Sharks, then he skillfully [avoids] the ice machine skillfully,” the Tigers’ Twitter account posted Tuesday night.

We’re going to assume now that all future intermission interviews done by Telekom Sport will take place with the player standing in the tunnel. Then again, even the tunnel can be a dangerous spot. Just ask Kevin Weekes and Scott Oake. OK, let’s just throw a headset on them in the locker room.

By Joey AlfieriJan 31, 2018
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Wednesday night, as the Washington Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The sky is blue, grass is green, and the Washington Capitals are in top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They have four-point lead and three games in hand on the Penguins, who are in second place.

But since their “bye week” ended the results haven’t really been there for them. They dropped an overtime decision in New Jersey in their first game back, then they lost to Antti Niemi and the Montreal Canadiens the next night. They also dropped a 2-1 decision at home to Philadelphia in overtime on Jan. 21 before beating Florida in their final game before the All-Star break.

Even though the rest hasn’t done the Capitals much good short-term, they know that they’ll benefit in the long run.

“Maybe it’s not going to help in the next week, or even two weeks, but over the course of the year, rest matters a lot if you treat it as that,” Carlson said, per the Washington Post. “So the importance of making sure you’re doing the right things and not straying too far away from what you know — I think we’re all professionals in here and take care of ourselves the right way to make these little breaks and times of rest … just optimize them as much as possible, because that stuff is all over now.”

The good news for Washington, is that Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was hurt in last Thursday’s game against Florida, will be able to play against Philly tonight.

Speaking of the Flyers, they’ve been rolling since suffering a 5-1 loss to the Penguins at the beginning of the month. Philadelphia has won eight of their last 10 games, and they’ve scored four goals or more in half of those victories.

One thing you’ll notice in tonight’s game is that second overall pick Nolan Patrick will see a bump in ice time. He’ll be skating on the Flyers’ second line with Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds. The rookie has just one point in his last nine games, but head coach Dave Hakstol has noticed major improvements in his game.

“In the last dozen games, Patty’s played pretty good, strong two-way hockey with the puck,” Hakstol said, per Philly.com. “He’s much more comfortable having the puck. That’s one of the biggest developments we’ve seen in his game. Early on, there were times I thought he was  was just trying to make a safe play and move the puck to somebody else. The last stretch here, he’s been a guy who’s wanted the puck and made positive things happen when he’s had it.”

MVP candidate MacKinnon will miss Avs’ next game

Getty
By Joey AlfieriJan 31, 2018
Take a deep breath Avs fans. Franchise center Nathan MacKinnon will miss Thursday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers because of a shoulder injury he suffered last night.

MacKinnon, who is a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate this season, left Tuesday’s game after colliding with Vancouver’s Alexander Edler. Avs head coach Jared Bednar didn’t have a detailed update after the game, but he shed a little more light on MacKinnon’s injury during a radio interview this morning.

“He’s out with an upper body injury… He will not play for us tomorrow… Hopefully it’s not that serious,” Bednar said during a hit with Altitude 950. He also added that MacKinnon is “day-to-day,” which would indicate that the injury isn’t necessarily serious.

Here’s footage of the incident:

The 22-year-old has been the primary reason for Colorado’s turnaround this season. After posting back-to-back 50-point seasons over the last two years, MacKinnon is already up to 24 goals and 61 points in 49 games in 2017-18.

As of this moment, only Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov (64) has more points than MacKinnon.

Losing him for an extended period of time would be a serious blow to Colorado’s playoff chances, as they’re currently one point behind Minnesota for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference (the Avs have a game in hand).

PHT Morning Skate: Talbot’s playoff guarantee; Eberle’s bounce back season

By Joey AlfieriJan 31, 2018
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Predators and Blackhawks.

• We’re really going to miss everything about Jaromir Jagr. (Vice Sports)

Jordan Eberle has put together a strong year in Brooklyn, and that’s reflected in his five-on-five numbers. (TSN)

• The AHL’s Rochester Americans have signed Brian Gionta to a one-game contract. The veteran we’ll use that tilt as a tune up game for the Olympics. (Amerks.com)

• There’s a special connection between Ducks forward Rickard Rakell and cancer survivor Katie Hawley. (ESPN)

• Why is Golden Knights defenseman Jason Garrison going up and down between the NHL and minors so frequently? (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Isles owner Jon Ledecky believes that splitting home games between Barclays and the Coliseum will be enticing to free agents and John Tavares. (The Sports Daily)

• No matter what anybody says, the Sens moving into a downtown arena is nothing but good news. (Welcome to your Karlsson Years)

• Oilers goalie Cam Talbot kind of guaranteed that his team was going to make the playoffs this year. (Oilers Nation)

• A company from London, Ontario is studying a hockey stick that is believed to be the oldest in the world. (CBC)

• With the NHL not going to the Olympics this year, women’s hockey will finally grab all the attention. (Fan Rag Sports)

• The IIHF announced their procedure for offside reviews and goalie interference calls for the upcoming Olympics. (IIHF)

• Here’s Hilary Knight on being a role model for others just like Cammi Granato was for her:

The Buzzer: Murray, Hall shine in returns

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 31, 2018
Player of the Night: Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

After missing seven games following the passing of his father, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was back on the ice on Tuesday night and he played what might have been one of his best games of the season. His teammates made sure he got tested early and often, allowing the Sharks to put 42 shots on goal, but Murray was up to the task by turning away 40 of them to help lead the Penguins to a 5-2 win, helping them improve to 9-3-0 in their past 12 games. It has been a tough start to the season for Murray but he has shown over the past two years that nothing really gets to him and he is always capable of getting on a roll. Maybe this could be the start of something for him.

Taylor Hall is back

Murray wasn’t the only player to have a big game in his return to the lineup. Taylor Hall also had a big game for the New Jersey Devils, scoring his 18th goal of the season in the New Jersey Devils’ 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. His goal goes in the books as the game-winner.

Highlight of the Night

It came in a losing effort, but just take a look at what Matthew Tkachuk did to Marc-Andre Fleury on this play.

That is an awesome looking goal.

Highlight Of The Night Part 2

The Vancouver Canucks are not going to make the playoffs, but they helped keep the Colorado Avalanche from getting an important extra point on Tuesday night with this rocket of a Sven Baertschi shot in overtime.

Factoid Of The Night

A big win for the Carolina Hurricanes to stay in the playoff race. They have Ottawa’s number on home ice.

Factoid Of The Night Part 2

Just because it is worth mentioning again, the Vegas Golden Knights have already tied the wins record for a first-year team. It is not even February yet.

Scores

Anaheim Ducks 3, Boston Bruins 1

New Jersey Devils 3, Buffalo Sabres 1

Florida Panthers 4, New York Islanders 1

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, San Jose Sharks 2

Carolina Hurricanes 2, Ottawa Senators 1

Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

St. Louis Blues 3, Montreal Canadiens 1

Chicago Blackhawks 2, Nashville Predators 1

Winnipeg Jets 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Dallas Stars 0

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Calgary Flames 2

Vancouver Canucks 4, Colorado Avalanche 3

