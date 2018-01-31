German league player avoids rogue ice resurfacer during interview (Video)

The last thing Stefan Loibl expected to happen during an on-ice intermission interview on Tuesday was to have it end thanks to a rogue ice resurfacer.
The Straubing Tigers forward scored a goal during their 4-2 loss to Kolner Hale in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. Between the second and third periods, he was having chat with Marc Windgassen of Telekom Sport when suddenly the ice resurfacer (Zamboni. The Zamboni people like to point out the name is trademarked and we’re not sure if the Tigers use that brand of machine.) was backing up and heading his way. Time to think quickly!
Unfortunately those two workers didn’t avoid “der Eismaschine” in time, but it looks like they were OK.
“Stefan Loibl is currently unstoppable!!! First, he is too nimble for the Sharks, then he skillfully [avoids] the ice machine skillfully,” the Tigers’ Twitter account posted Tuesday night.
We’re going to assume now that all future intermission interviews done by Telekom Sport will take place with the player standing in the tunnel. Then again, even the tunnel can be a dangerous spot. Just ask Kevin Weekes and Scott Oake. OK, let’s just throw a headset on them in the locker room.
