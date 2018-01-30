Forsberg’s 42 saves lift Blackhawks to huge win

A loss on Tuesday night probably would have been a devastating blow to the Chicago Blackhawks’ already slim playoff chances.
But thanks to a stellar 42-save effort from backup goalie Anton Forsberg they were able to escape Nashville with a 2-1 win to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The win helps them keep pace with the Minnesota Wild in the quest for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, and keeps them within four point of that spot with still four teams ahead of them.
Still a big mountain, but Tuesday was a much-needed step in the process.
It was a night for the Blackhawks’ depth as David Kampf and Vinnie Hinostraza provided the offense, while Forsberg came through on a night where he was heavily tested.
With starting goalie Corey Crawford still sidelined and no date for his potential return in sight, the Blackhawks are going to probably need this level of goaltending — or close to it — the rest of the way to have a chance to get back into the playoffs as the defense continues to bleed shots against.
But right now if you’re the Blackhawks style points don’t really matter, nor does it matter who provides the offense. The bottom line is they need to start stacking wins on top of each other and collecting as many points as possible. Tuesday’s win was a good start as it gives them consecutive wins for just the second time since early December, and comes after they had lost five of their previous six games.
For the first time in more than a month the Boston Bruins have lost a game in regulation.
The Bruins went into the All-Star break as the hottest team in the NHL thanks to a 18-game point streak that had seen them go 14-0-4. That streak came to an end on Tuesday night thanks to a 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss since Dec. 14.
Before that loss the Bruins had won three games in a row.
It was the Bruins’ longest point streak since the 1968-69 season.
Things got off to a rough start for the Bruins when Anaheim opened the scoring early in the first period thanks to an own-goal by Zdeno Chara when he accidentally knocked the puck into his own net.
New Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is offering up some sweet seats for Tuesday’s game — potentially even his own — to help rekindled that home-ice advantage and to help his team mount run at a playoff spot.
Dundon extended an invitation to fans sitting in the upper bowl at PNC Arena when the Canes take on the Ottawa Senators, offering them a spot in the lower bowl. If those are taken up, then the suites will open up. And if those are filled to the brim, Dundon will welcome fans into his owner’s box.
“I want the lower bowl to be energetic and packed,” Dundon told the News & Observer’s Chip Alexander on Tuesday. “It’s obvious it’s sort of a playoff push now. We’re going to let the people who want to come down and get a better experience. I think we’re going to run out of tickets so we’re going to have to open up suites … to make sure we take care of as many people as we can.”
Alexander pointed out that the Hurricanes are 30th in the NHL in home attendance at 12,936 for the first 21 games, which is just 69.3 percent of capacity.
A new owner trying to get fans engaged in his team and the on-ice product can’t be a bad thing.
When Dundon became the team’s majority owner earlier this month, he said he wants to win now.
“I value winning more than money,” Dundon said. “But it doesn’t mean I want to burn it.”
Getting fans closer to the action is one thing, but getting them to invest in lower-bowl seats is another.
But Alexander points out that attendance at PNC has been improving recently, noting that the for their Dec. 29 game against Pittsburgh, the turnout was 17,975.
The Dundon Effect seems to be working. Alexander notes that in the three home games since Dundon became owner, the Hurricanes have averaged 15,587 fans.
And this may only be the beginning of Dundon’s efforts.
“I would expect we would do it again because I like the idea,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes and how loud it gets. If it’s loud and I think it’s an advantage I think we’re going to try and do it more. We’ll find out.”
With Jaromir Jagr officially off to the Czech Republic to continue what is left of his professional hockey career it is entirely possible that we have seen the last of him in the NHL.
It would not exactly be a fitting farewell for what is, by pretty much any objection evaluation, one of the most productive careers in the history of the sport. But then again Jagr’s career was always full of sudden changes and moves.
Throughout a career that touched three different decades, Jagr played for nine different NHL teams (Pittsburgh, Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey, Florida, and Calgary) and also took a three-year hiatus to play in Russia.
He won scoring titles, an MVP award, two Stanley Cups, an Olympic gold medal and ended up in the top-three for games played, goals and total points in league history.
He had his moments for pretty much every team he played for, but his time with the Penguins, the team that drafted him in the first-round of the 1990 NHL draft (No. 5 overall) is what his career will probably end up being defined by. He was at his most dominant with the Penguins, he won his two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, and along with Mario Lemieux helped form one of the most dominant duos the league has ever seen.
Having been born in Pittsburgh and still living there to this day, my boss here at PHT, Sean Leahy, asked me if I had any particular memories from Jagr’s time with the Penguins that were worth sharing after watching him for so many years.
Most people from Pittsburgh that watched Jagr up close might look at one of the Stanley Cup Final runs and one of the many huge goals he scored on the way to a championship — such as his overtime goal against New Jersey in 1991, or the incredible individual effort against Chicago in 1992 to complete the Penguins’ epic Game 1 comeback. Or perhaps just marveling at the numbers he put up during the NHL’s dead-puck era.
But the moment that always stood out to me was his performance in the first-round of the 1999 playoffs against the New Jersey Devils, specifically his effort in Game 6 of that series.
The late 90s Penguins were a bizarre team to look back on.
Lemieux had retired for the first time, Ron Francis had left as a free agent, and Jagr was the focal point of a team that, other than him, was usually pretty mediocre.
They never really had a top-pairing defenseman, they struggled to find a true No. 1 goalie, and while they had a couple of really good forwards like Alexei Kovalev and Martin Straka, it really wasn’t a team that was built to win — or even seriously compete for — a Stanley Cup.
But because Jagr was so dominant and so game-changing that they always at least had a chance to make the playoffs.
The 1998-99 season was a particularly challenging one for the Penguins off the ice because the team was going through bankruptcy proceedings with Lemieux working on his plan to ultimately rescue it.
There was serious talk that the team might actually be dissolved if Lemieux’s plan failed.
Not relocated. Dissolved.
The Penguins still managed to make the playoffs that year as the No. 8 seed and ended up with a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Devils. They were heavy underdogs, not only because of the fact the Devils simply had a better team, but also because Jagr was dealing with a severe groin injury that sidelined him for four of the first five games of the series.
He was able to return to the lineup for Game 6 with the Penguins facing elimination.
Even though he was clearly not 100 percent, he not only played the game on what was basically one leg, he played 29 of the 68 minutes in the Penguins’ 3-2 overtime win.
And he was by far the best player on the ice, turning in one of the most single dominant performances of his NHL career. He tied the game with just over two minutes to play in regulation, then won it in overtime to force a Game 7 in New Jersey two nights later (the Penguins, led by Jagr, won that game as well to advance to the second round).
But it wasn’t just the two goals that stood out. It was simply the way he played. Take a look at the highlights from that game. New Jersey never had an answer for him.
Given the context of everything around that day — the financial state of the team and its uncertain future, the fact the Penguins were expected to lose, Jagr playing through a major injury and dominating — it was just a mind-blowing performance.
“I remember that like it happened yesterday,” Jagr said. “I pulled my groin in the first game. We were losing 3-2 in the series and if we would lose the first round I think the team would move to Kansas City because they had no money. We had to make the second round to get the (money) for the payments.
Jagr continued: “I came back and I tied it with a minute-and-a-half to go and then I scored in overtime. That was probably my best game ever, I would say. My most important for sure. I’ll probably never score a goal that important.
“Probably if I hadn’t scored that goal the team wouldn’t be in Pittsburgh right now. (Sidney) Crosby would be in Kansas City.”
The Penguins ended up losing in the second-round to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there was no denying how important it was in a financial sense for the team to get to the second-round that season.
Lemieux ultimately ended up rescuing the team from bankruptcy and ended up returning to the ice for another run with Jagr.
After the 2001 season Jagr’s Penguins career to an end with the trade that sent him to the Capitals for Kris Beech, Michal Sivek, and Ross Lupaschuk, marking the beginning of the second half of his career that saw him bounce around the NHL every couple of years.
Including playoffs, Jagr scored 844 goals in the NHL, with 504 of them coming as a member of the Penguins.
Given what it meant for the long-term viability of the franchise, there is an argument to be made that none were bigger than the two goals he scored in the spring of 1999, even if they did not result in a Stanley Cup that season.