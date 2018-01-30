Carolina Hurricanes owner taking new approach to attendance woes

New Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is offering up some sweet seats for Tuesday’s game — potentially even his own — to help rekindled that home-ice advantage and to help his team mount run at a playoff spot.
Dundon extended an invitation to fans sitting in the upper bowl at PNC Arena when the Canes take on the Ottawa Senators, offering them a spot in the lower bowl. If those are taken up, then the suites will open up. And if those are filled to the brim, Dundon will welcome fans into his owner’s box.
“I want the lower bowl to be energetic and packed,” Dundon told the News & Observer’s Chip Alexander on Tuesday. “It’s obvious it’s sort of a playoff push now. We’re going to let the people who want to come down and get a better experience. I think we’re going to run out of tickets so we’re going to have to open up suites … to make sure we take care of as many people as we can.”
Alexander pointed out that the Hurricanes are 30th in the NHL in home attendance at 12,936 for the first 21 games, which is just 69.3 percent of capacity.
A new owner trying to get fans engaged in his team and the on-ice product can’t be a bad thing.
When Dundon became the team’s majority owner earlier this month, he said he wants to win now.
“I value winning more than money,” Dundon said. “But it doesn’t mean I want to burn it.”
Getting fans closer to the action is one thing, but getting them to invest in lower-bowl seats is another.
But Alexander points out that attendance at PNC has been improving recently, noting that the for their Dec. 29 game against Pittsburgh, the turnout was 17,975.
The Dundon Effect seems to be working. Alexander notes that in the three home games since Dundon became owner, the Hurricanes have averaged 15,587 fans.
And this may only be the beginning of Dundon’s efforts.
“I would expect we would do it again because I like the idea,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes and how loud it gets. If it’s loud and I think it’s an advantage I think we’re going to try and do it more. We’ll find out.”
With Jaromir Jagr officially off to the Czech Republic to continue what is left of his professional hockey career it is entirely possible that we have seen the last of him in the NHL.
It would not exactly be a fitting farewell for what is, by pretty much any objection evaluation, one of the most productive careers in the history of the sport. But then again Jagr’s career was always full of sudden changes and moves.
Throughout a career that touched three different decades, Jagr played for nine different NHL teams (Pittsburgh, Washington, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey, Florida, and Calgary) and also took a three-year hiatus to play in Russia.
He won scoring titles, an MVP award, two Stanley Cups, an Olympic gold medal and ended up in the top-three for games played, goals and total points in league history.
He had his moments for pretty much every team he played for, but his time with the Penguins, the team that drafted him in the first-round of the 1990 NHL draft (No. 5 overall) is what his career will probably end up being defined by. He was at his most dominant with the Penguins, he won his two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, and along with Mario Lemieux helped form one of the most dominant duos the league has ever seen.
Having been born in Pittsburgh and still living there to this day, my boss here at PHT, Sean Leahy, asked me if I had any particular memories from Jagr’s time with the Penguins that were worth sharing after watching him for so many years.
Most people from Pittsburgh that watched Jagr up close might look at one of the Stanley Cup Final runs and one of the many huge goals he scored on the way to a championship — such as his overtime goal against New Jersey in 1991, or the incredible individual effort against Chicago in 1992 to complete the Penguins’ epic Game 1 comeback. Or perhaps just marveling at the numbers he put up during the NHL’s dead-puck era.
But the moment that always stood out to me was his performance in the first-round of the 1999 playoffs against the New Jersey Devils, specifically his effort in Game 6 of that series.
The late 90s Penguins were a bizarre team to look back on.
Lemieux had retired for the first time, Ron Francis had left as a free agent, and Jagr was the focal point of a team that, other than him, was usually pretty mediocre.
They never really had a top-pairing defenseman, they struggled to find a true No. 1 goalie, and while they had a couple of really good forwards like Alexei Kovalev and Martin Straka, it really wasn’t a team that was built to win — or even seriously compete for — a Stanley Cup.
But because Jagr was so dominant and so game-changing that they always at least had a chance to make the playoffs.
The 1998-99 season was a particularly challenging one for the Penguins off the ice because the team was going through bankruptcy proceedings with Lemieux working on his plan to ultimately rescue it.
There was serious talk that the team might actually be dissolved if Lemieux’s plan failed.
Not relocated. Dissolved.
The Penguins still managed to make the playoffs that year as the No. 8 seed and ended up with a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Devils. They were heavy underdogs, not only because of the fact the Devils simply had a better team, but also because Jagr was dealing with a severe groin injury that sidelined him for four of the first five games of the series.
He was able to return to the lineup for Game 6 with the Penguins facing elimination.
Even though he was clearly not 100 percent, he not only played the game on what was basically one leg, he played 29 of the 68 minutes in the Penguins’ 3-2 overtime win.
And he was by far the best player on the ice, turning in one of the most single dominant performances of his NHL career. He tied the game with just over two minutes to play in regulation, then won it in overtime to force a Game 7 in New Jersey two nights later (the Penguins, led by Jagr, won that game as well to advance to the second round).
But it wasn’t just the two goals that stood out. It was simply the way he played. Take a look at the highlights from that game. New Jersey never had an answer for him.
Given the context of everything around that day — the financial state of the team and its uncertain future, the fact the Penguins were expected to lose, Jagr playing through a major injury and dominating — it was just a mind-blowing performance.
“I remember that like it happened yesterday,” Jagr said. “I pulled my groin in the first game. We were losing 3-2 in the series and if we would lose the first round I think the team would move to Kansas City because they had no money. We had to make the second round to get the (money) for the payments.
Jagr continued: “I came back and I tied it with a minute-and-a-half to go and then I scored in overtime. That was probably my best game ever, I would say. My most important for sure. I’ll probably never score a goal that important.
“Probably if I hadn’t scored that goal the team wouldn’t be in Pittsburgh right now. (Sidney) Crosby would be in Kansas City.”
The Penguins ended up losing in the second-round to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there was no denying how important it was in a financial sense for the team to get to the second-round that season.
Lemieux ultimately ended up rescuing the team from bankruptcy and ended up returning to the ice for another run with Jagr.
After the 2001 season Jagr’s Penguins career to an end with the trade that sent him to the Capitals for Kris Beech, Michal Sivek, and Ross Lupaschuk, marking the beginning of the second half of his career that saw him bounce around the NHL every couple of years.
Including playoffs, Jagr scored 844 goals in the NHL, with 504 of them coming as a member of the Penguins.
Given what it meant for the long-term viability of the franchise, there is an argument to be made that none were bigger than the two goals he scored in the spring of 1999, even if they did not result in a Stanley Cup that season.
The Jets announced that top defenseman Jacob Trouba will be sidelined for up to two months with a lower-body injury he picked up last Thursday, handing the Central Division-leading Jets the third such lengthy diagnosis this season.
Losing your No. 1 center and your top-line defenseman in a span of a month is less than favorable, but if any team has shown the blueprint to dealing with seemingly massive blows to a roster this season, it’s the Jets.
They’ll certainly need to refer to it going forward.
Perhaps the most impressive trait when it comes to their ascent to the top of the Central has been their ability to navigate the harsh realities that come with each and every NHL season.
Injuries have, are, and always will be a mainstay for every team. It’s a fact of life in the NHL and one teams try to prepare for with depth. Some succeed while others fail.
The Jets are proof this season that the latter is attainable despite some significant knocks to key players.
Here is the lengthy list of other Jets who have gone down this season:
Mark Scheifele — injured after falling into the end boards following a hit from Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brandon Davidson in the second period on Dec. 27. Diagnosis: 6-8 weeks with a shoulder injury
Adam Lowry — an upper-body injury likely sustained against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 5. Has missed eight games (will return to the lineup on Tuesday).
Dmitry Kulikov — injured after getting drilled from behind by San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl on Jan. 23. He’s out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. (UPDATE: Kulikov could play Thursday, Jets coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday).
Brandon Tanev — missed seven games after picking up a lower-body injury on Dec. 29 against the New York Islanders.
Toby Enstrom — missed eight weeks and 23 games with a lower-body injury he sustained back in October.
Dustin Byfuglien — sidelined for 10 games after a Dec. 9 tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning
Steve Mason — missed seven games with a concussion in late November and early December and has now missed a further six with another concussion.
Every team deals with injuries. Not every team deals with injuries well. The Jets have dealt with the injury bug in impressive fashion.
Mark Scheifele’s injury could have been a season-altering blow. Losing your No.1 center isn’t a desirable thing to have happen, and Scheifele was having a career year and helping those around him do the same.
But in the 12 games he’s missed since getting injured, the Jets are 8-2-2.
“You look at what we’ve been able to do with (Scheifele) out of the lineup,” Lowry said on Monday in Winnipeg. “You lose your No.1 center, who was having an all-star campaign when he went down, and it seems like (Blake) Wheeler just slots into the middle and our team gets rolling.”
Wheeler’s move from right wing to center has been exceptional in Scheifele’s absence and has allowed for the boat to be a little less rocked down the middle for the Jets.
Trouba’s injury comes on the heels of the Jets losing Kulikov indefinitely.
“A key piece, right? It’s not just losing the player, he’s also playing right at his peak. His game in Anaheim was outstanding. He was really good,” Maurice said shortly after confirming reports of Trouba’s injury. “If we have an area of depth, and we do, it’s right defense. So that’s the one place if we have a guy go down, that we have players there who want the minutes, that can handle the minutes.”
The Jets will slot Tyler Myers up with Josh Morrissey in attempt to fill the minutes Trouba was commanding. Myers has shown he can handle the workload.
“Obviously (Trouba) is a big loss,” Myers said. “We’ve dealt with injuries the past month here. For us as a group, it’s just focusing on the same thing we have and that’s our game plan and executing.”
Helping the Jets with Trouba out will be the defensive corps’ familiarity with one another. The Jets blue line was ravaged last year, including Myers, who was limited to just 11 games because of a groin injury.
“You can take it back to the last few years since I’ve been here. Everyone on the back end has played with a lot of different partners throughout my time here. We’re pretty used to switching things up. It’s just a matter of talking it out and getting used to each other quicker rather than later.”
Just call it a sister thing. Whenever another hockey team has sisters on the rosters, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando take notice.
Well, the U.S. Olympians are twins themselves. Combine that with how few sisters play hockey or reach national teams playing internationally, it’s easy enough to notice whenever sisters are dressing up for another country.
”It’s just cool to see,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said.
The Lamoureux sisters will have some sisterly company at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Teammate Hannah Brandt’s sister, Marissa, plays for the unified Korean women’s team, and Switzerland has two sets of sisters on the roster with Nina, Isabel and Monika Waidacher, plus twins Laura and Sara Benz. Canada nearly had its own sister act with Sarah and Amy Potomak, though neither made the Olympic team.
Being sisters definitely can provide an edge in hockey.
”When we get the opportunity to be on the ice together, there’s a chemistry that just never goes away,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. ”It’s always there. So whenever we have an opportunity to have a couple shifts together or if we’re ever put on a unit or line together, it’s always there. And we’ve pushed each other every day whether it’s workouts, during on-ice training, it’s just that accountability that we’ve always had growing up.”
Even though women’s hockey didn’t debut at the Olympics until 1998 in Nagano, playing hockey simply was something the Lamoureux sisters were bound to do. They were born in Fargo, North Dakota, their father, Pierre, played for the University of North Dakota, and all four of their brothers played hockey in college, with Jacque a Hobey Baker finalist in 2009 with Air Force.
The Lamoureux sisters played a year in college at Minnesota before switching to North Dakota for their final three seasons, the last in 2012-13. They have played internationally for the United States since 2006. Both play forward, though Monique also plays defense. Now 28, the sisters credit each other for their long success, which now includes a third Olympic berth.
”That’s part of the reason we’ve pushed ourselves to this level and been competing at this level for quite a long time is that built-in accountability day-in, day-out even if we’re not with the team,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said.
Monique Lamoureux-Davidson calls it the benefit of having grown up together playing every sport together on the same team, even though they haven’t played together on the ice as much as people might think. Coaches have often spread the skill by playing them on separate lines.
”It’s just that thing when we’re on the ice together, we have that undeniable chemistry,” she said.
And the American sisters definitely have an Olympic edge having won silver medals in both 2010 and 2014. Jocelyne has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 10 Olympic games, while Monique has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in the same span. The U.S. women’s team leaves Wednesday for South Korea chasing the gold medal that eluded the Americans in Sochi, where the United States blew a 2-0 lead to Canada in the final.
For Monique, she’s chasing simple fulfillment.
”The last four years we’ve been kind of chasing down this dream of being Olympic champions, and nearly every single day your day is scheduled around being the best athlete you can be,” she said, ”and you change up your plans, you do everything you can to be the best athlete, best leader, best team you can be.”
Jocelyne can’t wait for the opportunity to represent the United States once again in the Olympics with pride the emotion that bubbles up whenever she thinks of the Winter Games. It’s what the sisters have been working for most of their lives. And there’s one ultimate goal.
”It’s gold,” Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said. ”We’ve come up short the last two Olympics and our ultimate goal is just to play our best. If we can do that, we truly believe we can come out on top.”
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues on Tuesday, as the Nashville Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Chicago Blackhawks this far out of the playoff picture at this point of the season. Coming out of the All-Star break, the ‘Hawks find themselves four points back of Colorado for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Avs also have a game in hand.
Making up four points isn’t insurmountable, but what complicates the matter is that they’d have to leap over four teams to get there.
The ‘Hawks are coming off a 5-1 win in Detroit in their last game before the All-Star break. They’re back on the road starting tonight, and they’ll also visit Vancouver and Calgary before the end of the week. These next three matchups won’t be easy, especially without starting goaltender Corey Crawford, who is still out because of vertigo-like symptoms.
Crawford has the green light to work out, but he still hasn’t received clearance to participate in on-ice workouts just yet.
“We’re optimistic he can have a good week here and get on [the ice] later in the week,” head coach Joel Quenneville said of his goalie, per the Chicago Sun-Times.
“He’s around; you see him. You think he’s close to getting on the ice, so he’s showing all the signs that he’ll be helping us at some point.”
But will he be back in time to save Chicago’s season?
As for the Predators, they’re not battling for their playoff lives like Chicago is, but they’re in the hunt for top spot in the Central Division. Heading into tonight’s game, the Preds are one point behind the first-place Winnipeg Jets, but Nashville has three games in hand.
The 2017-18 season has gone well for the Predators, which is scary considering they’ve dealt with some serious injury troubles all year. Ryan Ellis missed most of the first half of the season, Filip Forsberg has been out for 10 games and Viktor Arvidsson missed some games, too.
Forsberg ditched his non-contact jersey on Monday and he was practicing on the top line with Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson.
With everyone getting healthy, the Preds could be ready to pull away from the rest of the division pretty soon. Another run to the cup final could also be in the cards for this team.
“We always try to get better, and there’s always room for improvement,” defenseman Roman Josi said, per the team’s website. “We had a good first half and played some really good hockey, but I think there’s still room for improvement and hopefully we can play our best down the road.”