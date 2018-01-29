PHT Morning Skate: Parros talks Cogliano decision; Norris Trophy candidates

Have we seen the last of Jaromir Jagr in the NHL? It seems that yes, in fact, we have.
After being placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Jagr passed through the waiver wire unclaimed and it is expected that the balance of his contract will be transferred to Kladno in the Czech Republic according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.
What does that transaction mean for the Flames? Capfriendly explains.
Placing Jagr on regular waivers & loaning him to Europe (as was reported by @TSNBobMcKenzie) instead to terminating his contract, gives the #Flames the option to recall him down the road. That flexibility will only cost CGY $370,968 in salary & 1 spot under the 50 contract limit.
If this is it for Jagr he will leave the NHL third on the all-time games played list (1,733), third in goals scored (766) and second in total points (1,921), while also having won five scoring titles, an MVP award, two Stanley Cups, and the Masterton Trophy in 2015-16.
Jagr, who turns 46 in a couple of weeks, is just the third player to ever play in the NHL past the age of 45, joining a list that includes only Gordie Howe and Chris Chelios.
After going unsigned as a free agent over the summer he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Flames just before the start of the regular season. He was limited to just 22 games, scoring one goal and adding six assists.
This weekly column will aim to help you navigate through the rough waters of your fantasy league’s waiver wire. PHT will suggest which players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues you should pick while also recommending players to drop.
Yes, Duchene has already been on our “drop list” this season, but it looks like he’s starting to figure things out in Ottawa (even if the Senators haven’t). The 27-year-old has nine points in his last nine games. He’s consistently played between 17 and 20 minutes in each of those games. The Sens are toast this year, but Duchene’s fantasy value doesn’t have to be.
It wasn’t too long ago that Beauvillier’s confidence was at an all-time low. During the bye week, the Isles sent the sophomore forward to the minors to work on his game. Injuries allowed him to be recalled sooner than head coach Doug Weight wanted, but he’s done nothing but produce offense since he’s been back. He has five points in his last three games and 10 in his last eight.
Not only is Edler playing big minutes, he’s also been pretty productive of late. The Canucks blue liner has eight points in his last eight games while averaging over 23 minutes of ice time this season. He’s on pace to score 32 points, which doesn’t jump off the page, but he’s missed 12 games due to injury this season.
Adding Miller will depend on the long-term health of starter John Gibson, who left his last game with an injury. If Gibson is out for an extended period of time, Miller will certainly be worth adding. Miller has a 6-2-4 record with a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .929 save percentage this season.
Konecny is coming out of the All-Star break riding a five-game point streak. He’s also accumulated 12 points in his last 13 games. The increase in ice time and responsibility has done wonders for his game. It’ll be interesting to see how long he can keep rolling. The fact that he plays all three forward positions only helps his fantasy value.
• Paul Byron– LW/RW- Montreal Canadiens (3 percent)
Byron has really flourished since making the move to center earlier this month. He’s been skating on a line with Max Pacioretty, who has also picked up his offensive numbers of late. Byron is currently on a six-game point streak. With the Canadiens extremely thin down the middle, expect him to stay there for a while. He’s worth an add in deeper leagues.
You can’t help but wonder why Guentzel is owned in so many leagues. It must be because of his performance in the first half of last year’s playoffs. The Pens forward is on pace to score 24 goals this season, but his overall production isn’t worthy of being owned in standard leagues. He has just two points (both are goals) in his last 12 games.
Everybody is thrilled that the Golden Knights are an overnight success story, but some of their players will have to come back down to earth at some point. Smith is one of those players and it looks like his production has begun to take a significant dip already, as he’s gone six games without a point.
Zibanejad is the Rangers top center, but his production hasn’t showed that. He’s on pace to score a respectable 50 points this year, but he hasn’t scored in seven games and he just three points during that stretch. Zibanejad’s fantasy value could dip even further if the Rangers start trading away some of his veteran teammates before the trade deadline.
Now that the All-Star break has arrived it’s time to look back at the first half of the 2017-18 NHL season. Our team-by-team report cards will look at the biggest surprises and disappointments for all 31 clubs and what their outlook is for the second half, including whether they should be a trade deadline buyer or seller.
Anaheim Ducks
Season Review: A fully healthy Ducks team would be a disappointment where they are: on the Western Conference playoff bubble, currently out of the top eight. How often have we seen this team at its full potential, though? Maybe the 13 games Ryan Kesler‘s been healthy for? Less? Tough not to give the Ducks a mulligan, so that’s what they get. Grade: Incomplete.
Biggest Surprise: Their goaltending. John Gibson continues his climb up the ladder of great goalies, but he’s not the only netminder helping Anaheim scrape wins together. Ryan Miller has a .929 save percentage, even better than Gibson’s .920 mark. Even Reto Berra’s been good in rare moments where he gets NHL reps. The Ducks would be waddling in the basement without their goalies.
Biggest Disappointment: No doubt, it’s been their poor health. Again, Kesler’s only been in action for 13 games. Ryan Getzlaf‘s not much luckier, playing 26 so far in 2017-18. Others have missed serious time, too. This troubling pattern may continue if Gibson’s lower-body injury costs him serious time.
Trade Deadline Strategy: The Ducks would be wise to dip their toe in the market, but they can’t go too wild, not with some much uncertainty regarding their actual chances of making the playoffs. In other words, they might be buyers, yet it would be best to go the dollar store route. Either that, or focus on additions that can be more than rentals.
Second half outlook: Anaheim can probably just see how they play over the next few weeks and make a true decision about buy, sell, or stand pat. A five-game road trip awaits their return from the break, and they play nine of their next 11 games on the road. If they thrive despite those challenges, then the Ducks could be a very dangerous team. That’s a significant if, however, considering their poor luck so far in 2017-18.
With the worst record and worst goal differential (-54) in the NHL, this has been another dire season in the desert. Grade: F.
Biggest Surprise: Gang, Max Domi has been almost as frustrating as the Coyotes’ endless arena woes.
Domi has connected on a horrendous 2.9 percent of his SOG, generating a pittance of three goals this season. His shooting percentage has dropped in each of his three seasons in the NHL, and with 21 points in 50 games, he’s not making up for it enough in other areas.
Much like with the Coyotes, the bright side is that it’s tough to imagine things getting worse in 2018-19.
Biggest Disappointment: Look, Dylan Strome might have his problems, but is it really better for him to be buried in the AHL considering the limited scoring options in Arizona?
His AHL stats are nutty-good: 40 points in 29 games. Yes, he could be a “Quadruple A” player, so to speak, what with a mere assist in 11 NHL games this season. Are you really going to find out when he’s averaging a miniscule 12:26 TOI, though? Even if you ultimately want to trade Strome, this is far from the optimal way to make the most of the third pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. Shades of Nail Yakupov.
Trade Deadline Strategy: Sure, you want to sell, but who’s buying?
The Coyotes don’t really have a ton of veterans to move, especially if they aren’t interested in punting on Antti Raanta. You’d also expect them to be more comfortable trading a big-deal-guy like Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the offseason, too. So aside from Jason Demers (and maybe Alex Goligoski, though he seems like he could be part of the solution), there’s only so much merchandise to move.
Second Half Outlook: The Coyotes are on track to have the best draft lottery odds. If not, they’ll be in the top three.
So why not use this time to experiment? If Rick Tocchet or his assistants want to try different things, now’s the time to tinker. They might find a few things that work … and regain a little dignity in the process.
Calgary Flames
Season Review: The Flames are the opposite of that Godfather III line: every time you start to believe, they push you back out. After winning seven games in a row, Calgary dropped four straight. Even that wasn’t straightforward, as they grabbed a charity point in all four games. If the Flames are an emoticon, they’re a mixture of a fairly happy face and the _(ツ)_/¯. Grade:C+
Biggest Surprise: Unquestionably, Mike Smith‘s stellar play.
Now, Smith’s shown flashes of brilliance before, but injuries, inconsistency, and poor play in front of them have combined to make him seem like an uninspired choice. Especially at age 35. Instead, he’s a serious workhorse, generating the best work of his career with a .926 save percentage; Smith was an eventual All-Star, but deserved the nod from the start.
The Flames could use supporting scoring beyond their excellent top two lines, and could use a defenseman if a useful one isn’t too expensive. The frustrating thing is that the Flames always seem to be on the verge of becoming great, yet they often slip back to good or merely OK. The West is tough, but also wide open, so maybe a move or two could push them to great in a more permanent way?
Second half outlook: The Flames have played nine more games (26) at home than on the road (17), and they’ll pay the troll toll soon. They begin a six-game road trip on Feb. 6, and the road run continues for there; from Feb. 6 to March 9, only four of their 17 games take place at home. That’s scary stuff for a team with a flimsy hold on a playoff spot right now, but maybe they really will “learn something about themselves” in the process?
Edmonton Oilers
Season Review: Woof.
Instead of last season’s playoff run being the start of a new era, 2017-18 makes it look like an aberration. This has just been a parade of Peter Chiarelli’s mistakes, sometimes cruelly so. Few teams could claim to be even in the realm of disappointment as Edmonton this season. Grade: F. Maybe Z?
Biggest surprise: You could forecast the Oilers regretting trading Jordan Eberle, and further regretting other moves like the Taylor Hall swap. These penalty kill numbers are just bonkers, though.
The Edmonton Oilers have the best road PK in the NHL at 86.6%. And they have (by far) the worst home PK at 54.2% How does that happen? Bigger question is, can Oiler coaches find the answer?
Biggest disappointment: Cam Talbot might be the NHL goalie answer to an NFL running back hitting a wall after getting too many touches. Last season, he easily topped the league with 73 games played and 2,117 shots faced (Frederik Andersen was the only other goalie who saw 2,000+), not to mention strenuous playoff work.
Whether he’s worn out or just was playing over the head, the drop has been steep. Talbot’s record is 18-17-2 with a lousy .901 save percentage. The Oilers minimal investments in a backup only compounded the problems.
Second half outlook: In my opinion, the Oilers dug too deep of a hole for themselves for a playoff run. With that in mind, it’s another lost season for Edmonton, so the key is to set the table for 2018-19. Stop shooting yourself in the foot. Experiment with alignments involving Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and others to see if you find something that sticks.
And cross your fingers that you infuriate the hockey world once more with a good bounce in the draft lottery, for the (checks notes) millionth time.
Los Angeles Kings
Season Review: If this came up at the end of 2017, the grade would be higher, but you wonder if their magic is running out. The Kings have only won three of 10 games in January, failing to get any points in those seven defeats. Still, they’re in the mix for the wild card spot, which just about any Kings fan would’ve taken coming into the season. Grade:B-.
Biggest Surprise: The instinct is to say “take your pick,” yet Dustin Brown is probably tops. Who would have thought he’d be an effective top-line winger in 2017-18? Even if you justifiably give Anze Kopitar much of the credit, it’s still a staggering development.
Biggest Disappointment: If someone told you the Kings would be battling for a playoff spot with zero goals from Jeff Carter, you’d probably need to sit down for a minute. Carter’s only played in six games this season, collecting three assists. A healthy Carter could very well make or break this season.
Trade Deadline Strategy: A lot like their buddies in Anaheim, Los Angeles might want to pilfer the bargain bin. Granted, a bolder move could be more plausible if a team would take on Marian Gaborik‘s troubling contract. (Gaborik’s been more spry than expected, but it’s still a scary deal.)
San Jose Sharks
Season Review: With an aging-but-still-skilled core, this might be the new reality for the Sharks. They’re not fighting for the Presidents’ Trophy any longer. The Sharks are currently second in the Pacific, but by a slim margin. That might just be the way in San Jose, at least while core players can still make a difference. Grade: B-.
Biggest Surprise: Young supporting cast players such as Kevin Labanc, Chris Tierney, and Joonas Donskoi aren’t dominating, but they’re generating supplemental offense for a team with aging stars. They’re all over 20 points, easing some of the pressure on big guns, to at least some degree. (Also Aaron Dell has been great as a backup.)
Biggest Disappointment: Lower-level veterans are letting them down: Mikkel Boedker has 15 points in 40 games as a $4M player. Joel Ward has nine points and Jannik Hansen has zero goals and four assists. Paul Martin is in the AHL. There’s a lot of poorly spent money on this roster, and the fear is that it’s a forecast for the future.
Trade Deadline Strategy: With an aging core and quite a bit of projected trade deadline cap space according to Cap Friendly, why not roll the dice with some rentals? Joe Thornton‘s knee surgery practically demands it, unless the Sharks decide to totally punt.
Season Review: You kind of have to “grade on a curve” with these report cards, which is why the Canucks don’t fail. Every indication is that this season would be desolate, yet certain moments provide at least a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Still, the Canucks are tied for fourth-worst in the NHL. There’s still much work to do. Grade: D.
Biggest Surprise:Brock Boeser showed promise, but it was unclear if he’d stick with the team all year, let alone be a Calder Trophy frontrunner. Also, he has cool hair, looks like Thor, and just won the accuracy competition. That’s checking all the boxes.
Biggest Disappointment: Honestly, the Sedin twins really haven’t been that bad. This season stands as another reminder that they’re toward the end of the road, with twin expiring contracts only spotlighting that likely reality.
If that’s too esoteric, let’s go with Jake Virtanen‘s mediocre season.
Trade Deadline Strategy: Everything must go, aside from Boeser. Last year, the Canucks did fantastic work during the deadline. They don’t have as much to offer this time, but maybe they’d grab an extra asset or three anyway.
Second half outlook: This is a lot like the Coyotes’ situation. Travis Green’s made a solid impact already, but why not tinker with different ideas, maybe seeing if some AHL tricks translate to the NHL?
Let’s be honest. It’s also probably OK to lose a lot, which was sort of the original plan anyway.
Vegas Golden Knights
Season Review: It’s almost February, and it’s still shocking just how good this team is in its debut year. They even dealt with a ridiculous run of goalie injuries, so it’s not like every bounce is going their way. And it seems like they’re actually getting better; during the last 25 games, they’re tussling with the Bruins and Lightning for the best possession stats. Grade: Is an A+ enough? Maybe an S?
Biggest Surprise: Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal have been big parts of Vegas’ success, yet you can make very legitimate arguments that other players have been more integral to this incredible run. William Karlsson‘s play has been sassier than his hair flips: a team-leading 27 goals, and second-best 42 points (Jonathan Marchessault leads the way with 46 points, as if Gerard Gallant’s no-brainer Jack Adams run wasn’t already a slap in the face of the Florida Panthers).
Seriously though, that hair flip. Maybe we should have known …
OK, fine, the Vadim Shipachyov situation was a letdown. His NHL potential will remain a “What if?” question, it seems.
Trade Deadline Strategy: What kind of odds would you have needed to bet that the Golden Knights would potentially be buyers at the trade deadline if you were asked in October?
Vegas management still faces some conundrums. Neal is 30 and David Perron will be 30 in May, so even though they’re productive players, the Golden Knights must mull over their futures. It would be tough to blame them for rewarding some of the key cast members during this magical run, yet if that backfires, it’s the sort of thing that can hamstring a young franchise.
On the other hand, if they sell those guys off, who knows if they’ll be anywhere near this good in 2018-19 and other recent seasons? Cap Friendly projects their current cap space at $8.4 million, so rentals could really make sense … though the Golden Knights still need to use their picks to build their prospect pool.
Do you double down or cash out while wondering if you’re ending a hot streak too soon? Tough questions ahead for GM George McPhee.
Second half outlook: Certain hot streaks probably will cool off. Fleury’s unlikely to maintain a .942 save percentage all season. Karlsson’s shooting percentage won’t stay at 26.7 percent forever. This team is increasingly legitimate, but there are red flags here and there. That said, they lead their division by a ridiculous nine standings points right now. Figuring out just how good they really are is crucial to the trade deadline and to extension decisions, but William H. Macy would need to cool them full-time to thwart a playoff berth at this point.
In a unique arrangement, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that beginning next season the New York Islanders will split time between Barclays Center and their old arena, Nassau Coliseum, until a new rink project at Belmont Park is completed.
The deal is expected to last three seasons with the Islanders playing 12 home games at the renovated Coliseum next season and splitting games between Long Island and Brooklyn through the 2020-21 NHL season.
Islanders captain John Tavares, speaking during All-Star Weekend in Tampa, was very happy with the idea of going back home.
“The Coliseum is a special place. We had an exhibition game there this year and it brought back a lot of great memories. For me, it’s where I started my career, it’s where so many great things have happened. I really haven’t thought about it a whole lot. But I’ve always said the team belongs on Long Island. It’s where the team was born, created its identity . . . If that’s the case, it’s going to be a great opportunity, a great experience to go back there and to relive — and create some more — great history.”
Tavares, of course, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and the team’s arena issue was something many speculated would have an impact on his decision whether to re-sign.
“There are a variety of things that have to be upgraded, whether it’s the locker rooms, and training facilities and the like. That’s something we’re in touch with the Islanders on,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Saturday. “The Nassau Coliseum has been given a nice refresh in terms of the way it looks, but it’s still the Nassau Coliseum. So anything that may or may not take place there certainly would have to be on a temporary basis.”
There will be plenty of upgrades to the facility before the Islanders set up shop there again, but NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly added it’s “not a long-term facility.” The renovated Coliseum can hold 13,900 for hockey, whereas prior to the upgrades it held close to 17,000.