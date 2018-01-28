Getty Images

NHL All-Star Game returns to thriving Tampa Bay market

Associated PressJan 28, 2018, 10:22 AM EST
By Fred Goodall – AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The NHL All-Star game is being played in Tampa Bay for the first time since Wayne Gretzky made his last appearance in the showcase and many still questioned whether the league could prosper in a non-traditional market better known for sunshine and beaches than winning hockey.

Nearly two decades later, the answer is a resounding yes.

Not only has the league flourished in Tampa and other Sun Belt locations where the game continues to grow, the hometown Lightning have evolved into what generally is regarded as a model franchise – not merely for hockey, but all of pro sports.

Now a community that’s hosted four Super Bowls, the World Series, two Stanley Cup finals and last year’s college football national championship game welcomes the spotlight for its first NHL All-Star game since 1999.

Gretzky made the last of his 18 All-Star appearances that year and had a goal and two assists to capture MVP honors.

”It’s very special to be named to an All-Star game, regardless of where it’s played. But when it’s in your home city, it’s that much more special,” said Lightning star Steven Stamkos, a five-time selection.

”I know the amount of work that’s gone into preparing for it,” Stamkos, one of four Tampa Bay players in this weekend’s game, said. ”It’s going to be a great showcase of a hockey city. … I’m sure we’ll put on a great show.”

Downtown Tampa, along with 19,000-seat Amalie Arena, has been transformed into a colorful tribute to the league’s biggest stars.

Festivities began Friday with a free outdoor concert headlined by Fitz and the Tantrums and the opening of All-Star PreGame, a three-day fun fest open to the general public as well as fans fortunate enough to land game tickets.

Media Day and the All-Star Skills Competition are Saturday, followed by Sunday’s main event featuring teams from the Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific divisions playing a three-game tournament in a popular three-on-three format adopted in 2016.

And if the game’s brightest stars coming to town isn’t a big enough reason to celebrate, All-Star weekend is being held in conjunction with Tampa’s annual Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, an annual event that attracts about 200,000 people for a parade along the city’s downtown waterfront.

”It’s a big block party. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re a season ticket member or somebody who just enjoys catching an occasional Lightning game on TV,” former Lightning general manager Jay Feaster, now the club’s executive director of community hockey development, said.

Feaster assembled the team that won Tampa Bay’s only Stanley Cup title in 2004, however the Lightning never fully reaped the benefits of the championship run because a labor strife wiped out the next season.

A growing fan base ready to embrace the club’s success suddenly didn’t have a defending champion to cheer.

Feaster is excited about a resurgence led by owner Jeff Vinik, coach Jon Cooper and Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman, who as the current general manager has composed a talented young roster built for long-term success.

The Lightning, celebrating their 25th season, reached the All-Star break with the league’s best record and have re-emerged as a championship contender after narrowly missing the playoffs a year ago.

The Lightning dropped the Stanley Cup final to Chicago in six games three years ago, then came within one victory of returning to the NHL’s biggest stage the following season.

”What Steve Yzerman has done I think is just masterful, the way he’s assembled this team,” Feaster said.

”He’s assembled it (to be) not just one and done. We won one Stanley Cup when I was general manager,” Feaster added. ”We got back to the playoffs after the lockout a couple of times, but never got close to an Eastern Conference final or a Stanley Cup final again.”

The Lightning will be represented by a league-leading four players in Sunday’s game – Stamkos, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forwards Nikita Kucherov and Bryden Point, a replacement for injured Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman.

Feaster, who worked for the Lightning from 1998 to 2008, returned to Tampa in 2014 to lead the club’s youth and high school outreach efforts after a stint as GM of the Calgary Flames.

While he always felt the region had the potential to thrive as a hockey market, Feaster said the growth of the sport locally in the years since the community-minded Vinik took control of the team in 2010 has far exceeded his expectations.

In the two seasons following the Lightning’s latest appearance in the Stanley Cup final, the number of youth hockey players in the Tampa Bay area increased by 747 kids, up from a base of about 1,000.

”Jeff has done such a tremendous job of growing the brand, and the hockey team has helped, too,” Feaster said.

”As you know, if you’re not winning, the mustard isn’t yellow enough in the building,” Feaster added. ”It’s the team. It’s what Jeff puts into the community. … It truly is exponential growth.”

Best, funniest, most heartwarming 2018 Skills Competition moments

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 27, 2018, 11:01 PM EST
However you feel about the actual game (or recently, games) that come with the All-Star experience, you have to be a real stick in the mud not to enjoy the skills competition.

The 2018 All-Star Skills Challenge did not disappoint in that regard.

The six events and everything around them brought about some fantastic ribbing from fans to a few polarizing players, many heartwarming moments where players gave back, stupendous displays of talent, and more. Let’s take a look at some of the standout bits.

Heartwarming gestures

Alex Pietrangelo is donating the $25K he won in the passing competition to charity, and that’s likely far from the only great gesture to come from this weekend.

Rickard Rakell spent time with Katie Hawley, a fan who fought off cancer on three occasions.

Brian Boyle, feel-good story of the weekend

One of the best ovations came to former Lightning forward Brian Boyle, who is fighting cancer. Every now and then, All-Star games give us a chance for emotional moments like these.

It prompted Boyle to take a moment to thank Lightning fans specifically.

Follicle follies

As this post mentions, Brock Boeser turned heads because of his accuracy and also because he’d probably be a great spokesman for Head & Shoulders.

His Thor-like mane stole the show, but don’t sleep on Noah Hanifin. Just ask Jack Eichel, who could probably look like that dude from “Workaholics” if he really let his hair go wild.

Everyone’s favorite goofball, Marc-Andre Fleury

Only Marc-Andre Fleury would choose a song from “Frozen” to pump him up during something like the save streak …

And then win it all, edging Pekka Rinne 14-13.

Getting grief

Some of the most fascinating fan interaction moments coming during player introductions. Who will get cheered? When will we hear a pin drop? Which players will be jeered the most heartily?

You wonder if Tampa Bay fans would identify even more “villains” in the next postseason, as they may very well be in for some bitter battles during the upcoming playoffs. Still, it was noticeable that Patrick Kane and Sidney Crosby drew some heat.

Recently suspended forward Brad Marchand might have gotten it the most, or at least he received it most often, as fans booed him during introductions (which he relished) and clearly enjoyed it as Marchand struggled during the accuracy shooting.

However you feel about Marchand, few NHL players were as comfortable in this role:

Fun shots, fun moments

What’s less shocking: Connor McDavid winning the fastest skater or P.K. Subban entertaining us all?

This kid might need to get his shot in the puck control relay, honestly.

Sometimes it’s comforting to see elite athletes struggle (fooling us into thinking they’re just like us), so Marchand’s issues during the accuracy shooting and Drew Doughty‘s frustrations were memorable.

The U.S. women’s Olympic team were in Tampa, which opened up some fun photo ops, like Hilary Knight and Alex Ovechkin (via NBC’s Matt Ziance):

Erik Karlsson, you scamp.

Actually, would a pirate call Karlsson a scamp, or something else?

It’s cool seeing opponents pal around, and it also provides opportunities for old friends to see each other again, like Crosby (and Kris Letang) did with MAF:

Henrik Lundqvist speaks for most of us in simply saying that it was a lot of fun. Yes, yes it was.

Coolest hair wasn’t enough, Boeser wins accuracy competition

By James O'BrienJan 27, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
Let’s be honest, it’s fun to watch great players do difficult things.

When it comes to aiming at small targets in front of an arena full of people, it’s especially fun. You get a taste of very different scenarios: virtuosic displays of accuracy and those moments where near-misses start to stack up, frustration builds, and the cringe-worthy comedy kicks in.

The tweaked passing challenge provided both ends of the spectrum.

Passing

Nikita Kucherov struggled to start things off, but Drew Doughty really hit his head against the wall, showing his frustration in a pretty funny moment while finishing last.

Alex Pietrangelo, meanwhile, was the virtuoso, winning the passing competition under one minute:

Eric Staal was excellent as well, the other passer to finish under one minute:

Accuracy

Brock Boeser‘s hair and accuracy were too much for the targets during the accuracy shooting.

If only we could all be this cool.

Brian Boyle was awfully close to winning it, too.

[Boyle thankful to be part of All-Star weekend.]

What did you think about the targets lighting up, thus adding to the challenge? Brad Marchand probably didn’t love it, as he ages to finish, and the fans let the agitating winger know it.

The accuracy competition is the best, isn’t it?

Really, the toughest question is: would Boeser win coolest hair at the All-Star Game if William Karlsson made it? Maybe we’ll get that answer in San Jose.

Alex Ovechkin fires hardest shot at 2018 All-Star Skills Competition

By James O'BrienJan 27, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
With both Zdeno Chara and Shea Weber out of the All-Star mix this season, who would take the torch during the hardest shot competition?

Alex Ovechkin took the crown for the first time in his career, and he was the only shooter to exceed 100 mph in the process. He actually won with his first, sub-100 mph attempt, but exceeded the century mark in his second try.

Here’s a fun fact: Ovechkin is the first forward to win this competition since 2002, when former teammate* Sergei Fedorov did so. Here’s the results, with Ovechkin leading the pack at 101.3 mph.

* – Yes, Fedorov was briefly a member of the Washington Capitals, in case you forgot.

In winning the competition, Ovechkin acknowledged the competition that wasn’t there this time around.

“Of course it’s special,” Ovechkin said. “It’s nice to get that kind of win because obviously [Zdeno] Chara’s not here, [Shea] Weber’s not here. Those guys probably don’t have to try.”

Save streak

The latest iteration of a shootout/breakaway-style goalie versus forward event was “save streak.” Pekka Rinne put together a great effort with 13 consecutive stops, but Marc-Andre Fleury managed to win it with 14.

Brian Boyle ‘thankful’ to be a part of NHL All-Star Weekend

By Sean LeahyJan 27, 2018, 8:41 PM EST
TAMPA — Taylor Hall’s injured hand opened the door for another Metropolitan Division player to head to Tampa for NHL All-Star Weekend. And in a perfect choice, Brian Boyle, Hall’s New Jersey Devils teammate and a former member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, was selected to go in his place.

“I’m very thankful to be here. This is a tremendous honor for me,” Boyle said Saturday before the Skills Competition. “I don’t really care how I got here. This is a phenomenal event just to be here for a few hours. I got here today. The amount of support the players have gotten, the support from my family… My wife has been a rock star. I’m not playing regular games, never mind coming here, without her support. It really is just kind of a pinch-me moment. I can’t believe this is my life. I’m very thankful. I always have been. I’ve never taken it for granted to play in this league. To be here and to see all these stars, the guys, how humble they are and then how supportive they’ve been for me, throughout the year and even today, it’s been wild. It really is. I’m just going to try to enjoy it the best I can.”

Boyle was a beloved player during his two-and-a-half seasons in Tampa and the love continued inside Amalie Arena. The crowd gave him rousing ovations during warm-ups and an even bigger roar erupted during player introductions. Four months after he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia , the 33-year-old feels great and it’s shown in his play where he currently has 11 goals and 17 points in 38 games played.

Boyle’s treatment consists of four pills a day and throughout the process he said he’s lost 12 lbs. He noted that his side effects are “nonexistent,” which is something that he’s been amazed by in regards to how money raised to fight the disease is helping those affected by it.

“It’s tremendous what they’ve been able to do,” he said. “It’s pretty eye-opening in terms of what they’ve done with research and money and funding to be able to treat what I have, instead of having to go through bone-marrow transplants and chemo and radiation. So it’s an opportunity for me now to try to get people to join me in raising some money, because if we can do that across the board with cancers, I think that’s a great thing for humanity.”

The decision to accept the All-Star invite wasn’t a easy one for Boyle. He told the media that his two-year-old son, Declan, was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a vein disorder that was putting pressure and stunting bone growth in his jaw. After New Jersey’s final game before the break Thursday night, he drove to join his wife, Lauren, at Boston Children’s Hospital where Declan had been intubated for 36 hours after being operated on.

“We’ve had [to go] through [that] four times now. I’m not playing if it’s not for my wife,” Boyle said. “She’s taken the brunt of this. She’s had so many sleepless nights in hospital beds with my son. He’s going to be fine. The doctors have assured me everything’s fine. It’s just kind of scary to see. When I got the news, he was already in the hospital for some pre-op stuff. I had come down for our last game before the break, and I was going to go back up. So there was a decision to be made.”

Once they knew their son was going to be fine, Boyle’s wife urged him to go and take part in All-Star Weekend, and he’s been enjoying it so far with his dad and brother.

“Hopefully we have some clips to show [Declan] and we’ll get some swag,” Boyle said. “But yeah, it’s pretty special to be here. It’s tough because I want to be there, too, but we made the decision to come. The decision was a little harder than we thought it might be, but we think it’s the right thing.”

Now that his cancer is being taken care of, Boyle is focusing his efforts on raising awareness and money for research.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m living a fairy-tale life,” he said. “It’s a tremendous blessing for me, and I won’t take it for granted, and every year I seem to love it a little bit more.”

