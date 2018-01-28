Boeser owns All-Star weekend with MVP; Pacific beats Atlantic

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

What a weekend for Brock Boeser and hockey fans.

It wasn’t enough that Boeser won the official trophy for best hair (MWF – Most Wonderful Flow?), and it wasn’t even enough that the Vancouver Canucks rookie clobbered the accuracy shooting competition. Boeser scored the game-winning goal for the Pacific Division in a 5-2 win against the Central Division, and then helped the Pacific beat the Atlantic 5-2 to split $1 million in winnings. With that, he was named the MVP.

“I was definitely nervous coming into it. I had some sweat going down my palms yesterday before the shooting contest,” Boeser said. “But I think once you get here, meet most of the guys and have some laughs, it’s easier to enjoy the experience. I wasn’t too nervous about today — just have fun, smile and play hockey. That’s what I did and I enjoyed all of it.”

Unsolicited opinion: It’s cooler when a guy on an entry-level contract ends up winning the MVP, and thus a car, rather than a guy who’s already making mega-bucks. That was a sneaky bonus of the already-tremendous moment of John Scott winning an MVP. Boeser is set to be an RFA after 2018-19, although a shampoo company should probably make him rich before then, if there’s any justice in the universe.

Seriously though, All-Star Weekend was good to hockey’s new favorite Thor look-alike.

For being All-Star MVP, Brock Boeser gets a $212,500 entry-level bonus. That’s in addition to $100,000 for being part of the winning team and $25,000 for winning the shooting accuracy. That’s a good weekend — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 29, 2018

The Pacific vs. Atlantic matchup was a little less wild than the first two games. Check out this post for a bucket’s worth of great GIFS, pictures, videos, and antics.

The Pacific Division thought this moment was exciting, by the way.

Bradvillain

That said, there were some fun moments, including Brad Marchand continuing to really milk the whole villain thing. One of the highlights: Marchand drawing a rare penalty on Johnny Gaudreau, then really hamming it up.

The Sweater song

Misc.

Mike Smith was pretty close to scoring as a goalie:

D’oh. Let’s just throw some more Brock hair fun in there, with apologies to other noteworthy flows, including that of fellow All-Star Noah Hanifin.

A worthy cause:

“Maybe I’ll get a new wildabeast” – @Burnzie88 on what’s he’s going to do with his #NHLAllStar prize 💰 pic.twitter.com/7fhgZoQtmz — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 29, 2018

Good times.

Did everyone have fun during the #NHLAllStar weekend?! Awesome. pic.twitter.com/VtvcBvzjyC — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 29, 2018

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.