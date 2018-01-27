MTV.fi

Laine, Barkov heading home for regular season games next year

Jan 27, 2018
Finnish supremacy will be duked out in the homeland of Patrik Laine and Aleksander Barkov next season.

The NHL is sending four teams to Europe during the 2018-19 season, with a marquee matchup that will pit two of the best Finland-born players currently plying their trades in the NHL for a battle in the Land of the Midnight Sun come November.

The Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers will play a two-game set in Helsinki, roughly two hours north of Laine and Barkov’s hometown of Tampere.

And while the battle for the best Finn title will take place between both superstars, more could be in the mix.

The Jets boast forward Joel Armia, a fellow Finn from Pori, who has become a staple on the roster this season.

Winnipeg also has prospect forward Kristian Vesalainen, a first-round pick in the 2017 draft, and defenseman Sami Niku in their system, although both would have to secure roster spots out of training camp next year to make the trip home.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have goaltender Harri Sateri on their roster currently, but have Roberto Luongo and James Reimer ahead of him in the pecking order at this point.

In their system, 2016 first-round pick Henrik Borgstrom hails from Helsinki, while fellow prospect forward Henrik Haapala comes from Tampere.

Elsewhere in Europe, Connor McDavid and Nico Hischier will take their talents to Sweden to open the regular season.

The Edmonton Oilers and the New Jersey Devils will play two games in Sweden to cap off an extended stay in Europe. Both teams they will face each other twice in the preseason — once in Germany, the home country of Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and again in Switzerland, where Hischier hails from.

In other NHL games abroad, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that the Calgary Flames and the Boston Bruins are candidates for a two-game series in China next year.

Fellow TSN insider Pierre LeBrun said the league and the NHLPA are ironing out the details.

NHL All-Star Game: Fun Skills Competition moments (Video)

Jan 27, 2018
The NHL All-Star Skills Competition has provided plenty of memories through the years. Remember when they raced goalie in Carolina? Remember Rick DiPietro’s F-bomb? Remember when they got the goalies involved?

Here’s a look back at some other memorable moments from the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

Jan 27, 2018
The NHL Skills Competition is always the highlight of All-Star Weekend. A John Scott type winning All-Star Game MVP isn’t going to happen again, and the Saturday night event has always been a great way for to players to show a little personality and a lot of skill.

The NHL has tweaked a few of the Skills Competition events for this year in Tampa, but let’s go a little further with the upgrades. Let’s make this a real best-on-best event showcasing the top players in some of the categories.

There’s no reason — other than injury or one of them retires — that we as hockey fans should not be able to witness Zdeno Chara and Shea Weber firing 100-plus mile rockets every year at the Hardest Shot competition. We’ve been fortunate enough to see it happen a few times over the last couple of years, but they should be there every year.

The current format where only actual All-Stars voted in or chosen to represent their respective divisions robs us of an even higher level of competition. Why can’t we have Dylan Larkin, Connor McDavid, Michael Grabner, Andreas Athanasiou and Carl Hagelin zip around the ice to determine the league’s fastest skater? Bring back the trick shot competition and let guys with the best hands and creative moves show them off? (Just think of what Rob Schremp or Linus Omark could have done?)

This year, Chara and Weber are at home for different reasons. Weber has been out injured since December and while the Boston Bruins defenseman is having a fine season, the divisional roster format and getting one player from every NHL team makes it difficult to ensure the every spot is taken by a worthy representative.

A bonus for NHL teams would be allowing them to trumpet having another guy involved in the weekend and trying to get their fans engaged in event.

Now, the nay side of this argument would likely say that some players would not want to fly to wherever the event is being held just for a couple of hours to participate in one or two of the competitions. They’d certainly prefer the extra few days of rest and recuperation over signing autographs, taking media questions for half an hour and then stick-handling around some oversized Powerade bottles before heading back home. But maybe there are some incentives that could be built into such an invite to make it worthwhile for the player and their family.

If you really want get crazy, why not bring back some old timers as my old pal Greg Wyshynski brought up this week? Al MacInnis and his Sher-Wood back in the Hardest Shot? A 57-year-old Ray Bourque trying to go 4-for-4 again in the Accuracy Shooting? Paul Kariya back dominating the Puck Control Relay?

NHL All-Star Game: Top moments from the Hardest Shot competition (Video)

Jan 27, 2018
No Zdeno Chara. No Shea Weber. That means we likely won’t be seeing any attempts reach well above 100 mph as we did a couple of years ago when “108 mph” flashed a few times.

This is arguably the most-anticipated event of the night, mainly because of Weber and Chara, but maybe we’ll have a surprise this year. This event has a long history of eliciting plenty of Wow‘s from the crowd, thanks to the Als Iafrate and MacInnis for hitting triple digits and claiming eight of the first nine competitions.

Here’s a look back at some of the best moments from the Hardest Shot competition.

Report: Rangers could blow it up at deadline

Jan 26, 2018
Well this could make for a pretty interesting NHL trade deadline.

According to a report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post on Friday afternoon, the New York Rangers could become major sellers at the trade deadline, regardless of where they stand in the playoff race, and use it as an opportunity to “refresh and replenish” the organization.

Writes Brooks…

The mandate, approved (if not established) in the owner’s suite by Jim Dolan, is to build a Stanley Cup winner rather than to simply extend a seven-year playoff streak that is in jeopardy.

The objective is to add young NHL or NHL-ready players every bit as much as garnering additional selections in upcoming entry drafts. Teams in the market for rentals generally own picks in the overall 24-to-31 range. You can get a good player toward the bottom of the first round, but generally not a franchise guy even if Boston’s David Pastrnak (25th in 2014) might prove a notable exception to the rule. The Rangers are neither plotting nor anticipating a deep dive to the league’s nether regions from which it can take years to escape.

Among the names mentioned as potential trade bait are forwards Rick Nash, Mats Zuccarello, and Michael Grabner, as well as defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

Nash and Grabner are both unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2017-18 season, while Zuccarello still has one more year remaining on his contract at a $4.5 million salary cap hit. McDonagh is also signed for one more year at $4.7 million season.

Even after their 6-5 win on Thursday, the Rangers head into the All-Star break a point out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture and are one of the seven teams in the Metropolitan Division that are separated by just five points in the standings. Trading potential free agents like Nash and Grabner wouldn’t really be that bold of a move, but potentially sending out players like Zuccarello and McDonagh that are signed beyond this season certainly would be. Especially since they are still among the Rangers’ best players.

Zuccarello is the team’s leading scorer while McDonagh plays more minutes than any other skater on the team. Given their production and ability, as well as the fact they both have term left on their contract, both could land a pretty significant haul if they were traded.

Nash is having a down-year offensively but is still on pace to score around 25 goals and is still a strong two-way player. Grabner could also be intriguing for a contender given how productive he is at even-strength. The Rangers signed him to a two-year bargain contract a year ago and have been rewarded with a player that has scored 46 even-strength goals during that stretch. The only players with more in the NHL are Auston Matthews, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Nikita Kucherov.

He counts only $1.7 million against the salary cap this season.

No matter what they do — buy, sell, stand pat — the Rangers probably are not a Stanley Cup team this season and the fact it has come to this means they have almost certainly missed out on another opportunity to capitalize on Henrik Lundqvist‘s career and get a Stanley Cup during his watch. He turns 36 in March and for as great as he still is — and he is still a difference maker this season, who knows where the Rangers would be without him playing the way he has — there is going to come a point sooner rather than later where he is no longer at that level.

Whether the Rangers actually go through with this plan remains to be seen, but it is at least intriguing to think about it possibly being on the table.

