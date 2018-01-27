Coolest hair wasn’t enough, Boeser wins accuracy competition

Let’s be honest, it’s fun to watch great players do difficult things.

When it comes to aiming at small targets in front of an arena full of people, it’s especially fun. You get a taste of very different scenarios: virtuosic displays of accuracy and those moments wear near-misses start to stack up, frustration builds, and the cringe-worthy comedy kicks in.

The tweaked passing challenge provided both ends of the spectrum.

Passing

Nikita Kucherov struggled to start things off, but Drew Doughty really hit his head against the wall, showing his frustration in a pretty funny moment while finishing last.

Alex Pietrangelo, meanwhile, was the virtuoso, winning the passing competition under one minute:

Eric Staal was excellent as well, the other passer to finish under one second:

Accuracy

Brock Boeser‘s hair and accuracy were too much for the targets during the accuracy shooting.

If only we could all be this cool.

Brian Boyle was awfully close to winning it, too.

[Boyle thankful to be part of All-Star weekend.]

What did you think about the targets lighting up, thus adding to the challenge? Brad Marchand probably didn’t love it, as he ages to finish, and the fans let the agitating winger know it.

The accuracy competition is the best, isn’t it?

Really, the toughest question is: would Boeser win coolest hair at the All-Star Game if William Karlsson made it? Maybe we’ll get that answer in San Jose.

Alex Ovechkin fires hardest shot at 2018 All-Star Skills Competition

With both Zdeno Chara and Shea Weber out of the All-Star mix this season, who would take the torch during the hardest shot competition?

Alex Ovechkin took the crown for the first time in his career, and he was the only shooter to exceed 100 mph in the process. He actually won with his first, sub-100 mph attempt, but exceeded the century mark in his second try.

Here’s a fun fact: Ovechkin is the first forward to win this competition since 2002, when former teammate* Sergei Fedorov did so. Here’s the results, with Ovechkin leading the pack at 101.3 mph.

* – Yes, Fedorov was briefly a member of the Washington Capitals, in case you forgot.

Save streak

The latest iteration of a shootout/breakaway-style goalie versus forward event was “save streak.” Pekka Rinne put together a great effort with 13 consecutive stops, but Marc-Andre Fleury managed to win it with 14.

Brian Boyle ‘thankful’ to be a part of NHL All-Star Weekend

TAMPA — Taylor Hall’s injured hand opened the door for another Metropolitan Division player to head to Tampa for NHL All-Star Weekend. And in a perfect choice, Brian Boyle, Hall’s New Jersey Devils teammate and a former member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, was selected to go in his place.

“I’m very thankful to be here. This is a tremendous honor for me,” Boyle said Saturday before the Skills Competition. “I don’t really care how I got here. This is a phenomenal event just to be here for a few hours. I got here today. The amount of support the players have gotten, the support from my family… My wife has been a rock star. I’m not playing regular games, never mind coming here, without her support. It really is just kind of a pinch-me moment. I can’t believe this is my life. I’m very thankful. I always have been. I’ve never taken it for granted to play in this league. To be here and to see all these stars, the guys, how humble they are and then how supportive they’ve been for me, throughout the year and even today, it’s been wild. It really is. I’m just going to try to enjoy it the best I can.”

Boyle was a beloved player during his two-and-a-half seasons in Tampa and the love continued inside Amalie Arena. The crowd gave him rousing ovations during warm-ups and an even bigger roar erupted during player introductions. Four months after he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia , the 33-year-old feels great and it’s shown in his play where he currently has 11 goals and 17 points in 38 games played.

Boyle’s treatment consists of four pills a day and throughout the process he said he’s lost 12 lbs. He noted that his side effects are “nonexistent,” which is something that he’s been amazed by in regards to how money raised to fight the disease is helping those affected by it.

“It’s tremendous what they’ve been able to do,” he said. “It’s pretty eye-opening in terms of what they’ve done with research and money and funding to be able to treat what I have, instead of having to go through bone-marrow transplants and chemo and radiation. So it’s an opportunity for me now to try to get people to join me in raising some money, because if we can do that across the board with cancers, I think that’s a great thing for humanity.”

The decision to accept the All-Star invite wasn’t a easy one for Boyle. He told the media that his two-year-old son, Declan, was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a vein disorder that was putting pressure and stunting bone growth in his jaw. After New Jersey’s final game before the break Thursday night, he drove to join his wife, Lauren, at Boston Children’s Hospital where Declan had been intubated for 36 hours after being operated on.

“We’ve had [to go] through [that] four times now. I’m not playing if it’s not for my wife,” Boyle said. “She’s taken the brunt of this. She’s had so many sleepless nights in hospital beds with my son. He’s going to be fine. The doctors have assured me everything’s fine. It’s just kind of scary to see. When I got the news, he was already in the hospital for some pre-op stuff. I had come down for our last game before the break, and I was going to go back up. So there was a decision to be made.”

Once they knew their son was going to be fine, Boyle’s wife urged him to go and take part in All-Star Weekend, and he’s been enjoying it so far with his dad and brother.

“Hopefully we have some clips to show [Declan] and we’ll get some swag,” Boyle said. “But yeah, it’s pretty special to be here. It’s tough because I want to be there, too, but we made the decision to come. The decision was a little harder than we thought it might be, but we think it’s the right thing.”

Now that his cancer is being taken care of, Boyle is focusing his efforts on raising awareness and money for research.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m living a fairy-tale life,” he said. “It’s a tremendous blessing for me, and I won’t take it for granted, and every year I seem to love it a little bit more.”

————

2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition Fastest Skater: Connor McDavid

So much has been made about other players being scared to face Connor McDavid in the fastest skater competition at the 2018 All-Star Game Skills Challenge, you wonder if the event might eventually follow the NBA’s slam dunk contests, with players bowing out for ego reasons.

Fastest skater

Just like last year, McDavid won this year’s fastest skater competition, coming in with a time of 13.454 seconds, a bit slower than last year’s mark. The top three ended up being Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (Eichel recovered from a bad start). Point wasn’t far off at 13.579 and Eichelf finished with 13.828.

Interesting tidbit here:

Apparently Dylan Larkin still owns the fastest time, via the Red Wings:

Here’s the full list of scores.

Puck control relay

There’s speed, and there’s speed plus control. The puck control relay was a cool new wrinkle, and Johnny Gaudreau set a standard that could not be matched.

Erik Karlsson, meanwhile, takes the prize for best cheater.

Here are the full results from a fun contest.

NHL to give officials ‘refresher’ on goaltender interference reviews

Getty Images
TAMPA — The debate over what should represent goaltender interference ratcheted up a notch this weekend when both Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid had goals disallowed, much to their dismay.

Players aren’t sure. Coaches aren’t sure. General managers aren’t sure. So on Saturday afternoon, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and head of Hockey Operations, Colin Campbell, met with a handful of officials, GMs and head coaches in town for All-Star Weekend in Tampa to go over Rule 78.7 which deals with goaltender interference reviews.

“Overall, the system works, but I think we’ve gotten to the point where everybody’s overthinking the review. The intention, particularly on goaltender interference, is: ‘Did you miss something?’ ‘Was there a glaring error?’ Not, ‘Can you search for something that might overturn the call?’ And I think the consensus of the meeting: it’s really more we need to give a refresher and we’ll send a memo to the officials. Take a quick look, but don’t search it to death.

“The presumption should be the call on the ice was good unless you have a good reason to overturn it. You shouldn’t have to search for a good reason.”

Officials will get some clarity from the league on the rule going forward, with everyone hoping a better understanding can be had for players, coaches, executives and fans, and media.

“The language of the rule is 78.7. It was actually pretty clear and we refreshed everyone in the room with respect to the language of the rule and the intention of the rule, and that’s going to be re-emphasized to the officials,” Daly said.

————

