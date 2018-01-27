Best, funniest, most heartwarming 2018 Skills Competition moments

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

However you feel about the actual game (or recently, games) that come with the All-Star experience, you have to be a real stick in the mud not to enjoy the skills competition.

The 2018 All-Star Skills Challenge did not disappoint in that regard.

The six events and everything around them brought about some fantastic ribbing from fans to a few polarizing players, many heartwarming moments where players gave back, stupendous displays of talent, and more. Let’s take a look at some of the standout bits.

Heartwarming gestures

Alex Pietrangelo is donating the $25K he won in the passing competition to charity, and that’s likely far from the only great gesture to come from this weekend.

The winner of the Passing Challenge, Alex Pietrangelo, with his 12-year-old nephew, Aiden, in the Western Conference lockerroom. Pietrangelo says he’ll donate the $25,000 he won to charity. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/vovnHqfq6o — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 28, 2018

Rickard Rakell spent time with Katie Hawley, a fan who fought off cancer on three occasions.

First, @RickyRakell93 brought our 21st Duck and his lucky charm, Katie Hawley, down onto the ice for some shootout strategy. pic.twitter.com/i4toBMgOIr — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 28, 2018

Brian Boyle, feel-good story of the weekend

One of the best ovations came to former Lightning forward Brian Boyle, who is fighting cancer. Every now and then, All-Star games give us a chance for emotional moments like these.

It prompted Boyle to take a moment to thank Lightning fans specifically.

[Even more on Boyle.]

Follicle follies

As this post mentions, Brock Boeser turned heads because of his accuracy and also because he’d probably be a great spokesman for Head & Shoulders.

His Thor-like mane stole the show, but don’t sleep on Noah Hanifin. Just ask Jack Eichel, who could probably look like that dude from “Workaholics” if he really let his hair go wild.

Everyone’s favorite goofball, Marc-Andre Fleury

Only Marc-Andre Fleury would choose a song from “Frozen” to pump him up during something like the save streak …

Fleury on his musical choice tonight … big fan of "Frozen?": "Big big fan. I thought the title, “Let It Go,” was very soothing for goalies. It’s the All-Star Game. You just have to let it go. I thought I was going to get lit up, so I just had to let it go." — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 28, 2018

And then win it all, edging Pekka Rinne 14-13.

Upside-down Flower or upside-down brick wall? 🌸 🙃 Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 consecutive stops to win the inaugural @GEICO NHL Save Streak. #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/NLCCBRO5sU — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2018

Getting grief

Some of the most fascinating fan interaction moments coming during player introductions. Who will get cheered? When will we hear a pin drop? Which players will be jeered the most heartily?

You wonder if Tampa Bay fans would identify even more “villains” in the next postseason, as they may very well be in for some bitter battles during the upcoming playoffs. Still, it was noticeable that Patrick Kane and Sidney Crosby drew some heat.

Recently suspended forward Brad Marchand might have gotten it the most, or at least he received it most often, as fans booed him during introductions (which he relished) and clearly enjoyed it as Marchand struggled during the accuracy shooting.

However you feel about Marchand, few NHL players were as comfortable in this role:

I️ think they might have put smaller targets in there for me!?? Maybe next time I’ll try I️t right handed — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) January 28, 2018

Fun shots, fun moments

What’s less shocking: Connor McDavid winning the fastest skater or P.K. Subban entertaining us all?

This kid might need to get his shot in the puck control relay, honestly.

Hey @NHL, can we get this kid to the #NHLAllStars Skills Competition? 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/PtHqKVNoPA — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 26, 2018

Sometimes it’s comforting to see elite athletes struggle (fooling us into thinking they’re just like us), so Marchand’s issues during the accuracy shooting and Drew Doughty‘s frustrations were memorable.

The U.S. women’s Olympic team were in Tampa, which opened up some fun photo ops, like Hilary Knight and Alex Ovechkin (via NBC’s Matt Ziance):

Erik Karlsson, you scamp.

Actually, would a pirate call Karlsson a scamp, or something else?

It’s cool seeing opponents pal around, and it also provides opportunities for old friends to see each other again, like Crosby (and Kris Letang) did with MAF:

Henrik Lundqvist speaks for most of us in simply saying that it was a lot of fun. Yes, yes it was.

"It was a lot of fun." @HLundqvist30 is all smiles after tonights Skills Competition to kick off the festivities at #NHLAllStar weekend. #NYR pic.twitter.com/7MumwkgZ8x — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 28, 2018

More from the All-Star Skills Challenge

Great moments in the past.

Alex Ovechkin wins hardest shot; Marc-Andre Fleury takes save streak.

Brock Boeser wins accuracy competition; Alex Pietrangelo shows off his great passing.

Connor McDavid shocks no one in winning fastest skater; Johnny Gaudreau shows off puck control.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.