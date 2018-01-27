2018 All-Star Game fastest skater: exactly who you expected

By James O'BrienJan 27, 2018, 8:05 PM EST
So much has been made about other players being scared to face Connor McDavid in the fastest skater competition at the 2018 All-Star Game Skills Challenge, you wonder if the event might eventually follow the NBA’s slam dunk contests, with players bowing out for ego reasons.

Just like last year, McDavid won this year’s fastest skater competition, coming in with a time of 13.454 seconds, a bit slower than last year’s mark. The top three ended up being Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jack Eichel of the Buffalo Sabres (Eichel recovered from a bad start). Point wasn’t far off at 13.579 and Eichelf finished with 13.828.

Interesting tidbit here:

Apparently Dylan Larkin still owns the fastest time, via the Red Wings:

NHL to give officials ‘refresher’ on goaltender interference reviews

By Sean LeahyJan 27, 2018, 7:18 PM EST
TAMPA — The debate over what should represent goaltender interference ratcheted up a notch this weekend when both Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid had goals disallowed, much to their dismay.

Players aren’t sure. Coaches aren’t sure. General managers aren’t sure. So on Saturday afternoon, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and head of Hockey Operations, Colin Campbell, met with a handful of officials, GMs and head coaches in town for All-Star Weekend in Tampa to go over Rule 78.7 which deals with goaltender interference reviews.

“Overall, the system works, but I think we’ve gotten to the point where everybody’s overthinking the review. The intention, particularly on goaltender interference, is: ‘Did you miss something?’ ‘Was there a glaring error?’ Not, ‘Can you search for something that might overturn the call?’ And I think the consensus of the meeting: it’s really more we need to give a refresher and we’ll send a memo to the officials. Take a quick look, but don’t search it to death.

“The presumption should be the call on the ice was good unless you have a good reason to overturn it. You shouldn’t have to search for a good reason.”

Officials will get some clarity from the league on the rule going forward, with everyone hoping a better understanding can be had for players, coaches, executives and fans, and media.

“The language of the rule is 78.7. It was actually pretty clear and we refreshed everyone in the room with respect to the language of the rule and the intention of the rule, and that’s going to be re-emphasized to the officials,” Daly said.

WATCH LIVE: NHL All-Star Skills Competition

By Scott BilleckJan 27, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
Fastest skater challenge:

Participants:
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
Noah Hanifin, Carolina Hurricanes
Josh Bailey, New York Islanders
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Passing challenge:

Participants:
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes
Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild
Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues
Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Save streak:

Participants:
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers, vs. Central Division
Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, vs Pacific Division
Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators, vs. Metropolitan Division
Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights, vs. Atlantic Division
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, vs. Central Division

Puck control relay:

Participants:
Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
John Tavares, New York Islanders
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

Hardest shot:

Participants:
John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators
Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

Accuracy shooting:

Participants:
Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils
Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are celebrating their 25th season, and the city of Tampa will host the 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. The League’s midseason showcase will take place at AMALIE Arena and will include the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday, Jan. 27 (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS) and 2018 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, Jan. 28 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS).

San Jose Sharks to host 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend

By Sean LeahyJan 27, 2018, 6:18 PM EST
The NHL All-Star Game will be returning to San Jose next season when the Sharks play host on the weekend of Jan. 25-27, 2019.

“All-Star Weekend brings the NHL family together in celebration of our sport. Our players, our teams, our fans and our partners gather around a number of very special events and activities, and our host city steps into a bright world-wide spotlight,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “In 2019, our stars will display their skills and the City of San Jose, the SAP Center at San Jose and the Sharks will showcase their hospitality. We’re looking forward to a terrific All-Star Weekend in San Jose.”

San Jose last hosted the event in 1997, two years after their originally scheduled All-Star Weekend was cancelled because of the 1994-95 lockout. The Eastern Conference defeated the Western Conference 11-7 with Mark Recchi’s hat trick powering him to MVP honors.

There was another hat trick in the game from Owen Nolan, who provided one of the All-Star Game’s greatest moments with his point at Dominik Hasek before capping off his three-goal performance.

NHL All-Star Media Day notebook: Karlsson, Tavares on futures; Klingberg’s Karlsson connection

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 27, 2018, 4:10 PM EST
1 Comment

TAMPA — After dropping one of the season’s most memorable quotes in November, Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators is now trying to worry about the present day not jump ahead to the summer of 2019 when he could be an unrestricted free agent.

His quote of “When I go to market, I’m going to get what I’m worth, and it’s going to be no less, no matter where I’m going,” raised many eyebrows around and the league and had various fanbases creating hypothetical trade scenarios should the Senators decide they can’t afford to keep him.

During NHL All-Star Media Day on Saturday, the Senators captain said he’ll wait until this coming summer before beginning to think about his future.

“Whenever I have to make a decision on what I need to do with my future and when we have to make those discussions, we will,” Karlsson said. “As of right now, it’s not something that I’m focusing on or worrying about. I’m just worrying about trying to get us out of the slump were in and trying to find a solution to the problems we do have.

“Whenever the summer comes around, I think the discussions are going to heat up a little bit more, and that’s when I’ll probably sit back and reflect on the things I want in my career. I’m sure Ottawa’s going to give me their perspective of things as well, and then were going to move on from there.”

Tavares talks future

In other superstar contract news, John Tavares reiterated his stance that he would like to stay with the New York Islanders. The 27-year-old forward is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and clarity around the team’s future with a new arena project by Belmont Park had many believing that an extension was imminent. That hasn’t been the case just yet.

“I’ve always stated that I’ve really enjoyed being there,” Tavares said. “I haven’t thought about anything but mostly focusing on this season and taking my time and being patient. When the time is right, I’ll make my decision. Anything that we’ve talked about I prefer to keep it internally between me and the organization. Talks are always open and they’ve been great so far. I’m not going to get into specific details.

“The way I look at is anything that affects my daily life, whether it’s at the rink or not at the rink, will go into my decision. Obviously you want to play for a team that’s doing everything it can to win, and the Islanders are certainly doing that. You can see a lot of the potential and the young talent we have, as well as guys who’ve been there for a while, like Josh [Bailey], Anders [Lee], Nick Leddy and Johnny Boychuk, the veteran guys we have. We’ve got a solid foundation there.”

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Tavares and his Islanders teammates may be returning to their old home for 12 games next season at Nassau Coliseum as the Belmont Park project is built with an eye to open in time for the the 2020-21 or 2021-22 NHL season.

Why Mike Smith landed in Calgary

The Calgary Flames wanted to go in a different direction after a year with Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson didn’t work out. At the same time, Mike Smith was looking for a chance to move away from Arizona after six seasons and have a chance to win.

So just before NHL teams had to submit their expansion draft protected lists, the Coyotes sent Smith to the Flames for a package that included defensive prospect Brandon Hickey.

After spending time in Dallas and Tampa splitting goaltending duties or acting as backup, Smith became a full-fledged No. 1 with the Coyotes. His very first year was a successful one as he helped the team to the Western Conference Final. But after that it was downhill and the team failed to reach the postseason as issues around the club continued. He was ready to move on.

“Great people that I played with and teammates and training staff and all that. My three were born there so,” Smith said. “My time in Arizona was great for my career, but I think I was at the point, too, where I was really wanting a chance to be on a good team, a team that’s up and coming but has the core group to win now, and I think that was an important decision. Having Calgary on my list, there was a good chance that I’d end up there and it’s been a good transition so far.”

It wasn’t a tough decision for Smith to decide to waive his no-trade clause. The options were limited but the Flames are further along than the Coyotes and it was a situation he wanted to be a part of.

“There’s only so many spots for a goalie, right? So you can narrow that down pretty well on who needs goalies, who has one,” he said. “It makes your list pretty self-explanatory to say the least. There wasn’t too much thought process that went into it. I knew the teams that kind of were in need of a goalie and Calgary was one of them. Obviously, I’m thrilled to be a Flame.”

John Klingberg’s Karlsson connection

Coming up through the Frolunda system in Gothenburg, Sweden, Klingberg was able to watch a lot of a very young Erik Karlsson. The Senators captain was playing junior hockey a few years ahead of the Dallas Stars defenseman. Karlsson was a must-watch player and someone Klingberg looked up as a fellow blue liner.

“That was great for me because at that time I just switched to D and he was that offensive player in juniors that everyone wanted to be like,” Klingberg said. “I had the privilege to see him play a lot of junior hockey in Frolunda where I grew up. That was great for me.”

Get the goalies involved

The Skills Competition showcases the top talents of the league’s best players, but for goalies, their job is basically to be a prop and stop shots. Yeah, there’s been those few times — goalie race, Four Line Challenge — where they’ve actually been the focus of a specific event. But they’re just as eager to get involved.

“I wouldn’t mind shooting at the targets, seeing how my hands are,” said Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. “It would be fun to be a little more involved, but we’re goalies. Our skills get in the way of things.”

Mike Smith, who provided one of the highlights from last year’s Skills Competition for sinking a full-length shot through a small hole during the Four Line Challenge, is keen on the idea, but a little hesitant.

“I wouldn’t want to skate,” he said. “I would want to stand still. I think Accuracy would be the one.”

When I asked him if he’d want something like the Four Line Challenge brought back, he simply said, “I couldn’t do that again.”

