The Buzzer: A throwback night for Ryans

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2018, 2:30 AM EST
Players of the Night:

Highlight of the Night: Ryan Callahan turns back the clock.

Seriously, Callahan did this … in 2018.

Chris Neil honored: So many black eyes and bruises.

Factoids

Read about Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin reaching milestones here.

A quirky stat stemming from John Gibson‘s troubling injury, and Ryan Miller coming in relief:

Speaking of Miller …

… and speaking of Miller, again:

And speaking of a team that once tormented Miller, at least when Milan Lucic was around:

Scores

Predators 3, Devils 0
Lightning 5, Flyers 1
Penguins 6, Wild 3
Hurricanes 6, Canadiens 5
Bruins 3, Senators 2
Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 1
Capitals 4, Panthers 2
Blues 3, Avalanche 1
Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1
Oilers 4, Flames 3 (SO)
Blue Jackets 2, Coyotes 1
Sabres 4, Canucks 0
Islanders 2, Golden Knights 1
Ducks 4, Jets 3 (SO)
Rangers 6, Sharks 5

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

John Gibson could be Ducks’ latest injury nightmare

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 26, 2018, 1:55 AM EST
Injuries are an unfortunate fact of life in the NHL, so with most teams, you just have to throw up your hands and say, “Sorry, it happens.”

There are certain cases that do inspire sympathy, though.

In hindsight, the Columbus Blue Jackets deserved more leeway in 2015-16, particularly with two-time Vezina winner* Sergei Bobrovsky limited to 37 games and likely unhealthy for some of those. The Anaheim Ducks rank among the teams with the greatest reasons to gripe about poor health luck, even if you correct for the team having some guys who have serious mileage on them like Ryan Kesler and Ryan Getzlaf.

Honestly, it’s been tough to truly gauge this team because of how rarely they’ve been even in the ballpark of what you’d expect from the Ducks at full-strength.

Goalie John Gibson has basically been the backbone of this team, even when key players were out. His subtle climb up among the elite goalies continued this season … but now there’s concern that the injury bug will bit him, too.

After a scare when Mathieu Perreault‘s elbow clipped him earlier in the game, Gibson left with a lower-body injury of unclear severity after being slid into by Blake Wheeler:

Uh oh.

This could be the second brutal blow for California teams right as the All-Star break approaches. Joe Thornton suffered a knee injury that prompted surgery, putting the San Jose Sharks’ season into turmoil, too.

We don’t know how bad Gibson’s issue is yet, but the Ducks might actually suffer more than the Sharks if it’s comparable. At least they have a proven backup/former starter in Ryan Miller, though it remains to be seen if he could carry a full workload any longer.

As of this writing, the Ducks have 57 standings points, tying them with the Avalanche, Wild, and Kings. Unfortunately, Colorado’s played 48 games while Los Angeles and Minnesota are at 49, while Anaheim’s at 50, so they’re in a weaker spot as far as the final wild-card spot goes.

Losing Gibson could very well push them from the fringe to somewhere closer to the basement. Gulp.

* – Yes, yes, it’s true that he only had one at the time.

Fight videos: Kassian keeps punching, Roussel vs. Carrick

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
Thursday’s fights didn’t set a new season-high for penalty minutes in a single game, and their brief run times won’t remind anyone of Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond’s memorable fight, which was almost as long as his name.

They’re still interesting in their own ways, though.

In the case of Zack Kassian vs. Ryan Lomberg (whose name demands “Office Space” references), it was interesting to see Kassian get tossed for continuing to throw punches after the officials stepped in. Honestly, it feels like a small miracle anytime something like this happens and a haymaker doesn’t take down an unlucky zebra.

The other fight, Antoine Roussel vs. Connor Carrick, is quick-but-spirited, and also noteworthy because a pest actually dropped the gloves. In many cases, an agitator like Roussel will “turtle” or beg off rather than fighting, only making his jawing more obnoxious to opponents. Apparently this is Roussel’s fifth fight of this season and second of January, according to Hockey Fights.

Almost seems like something’s gotten into the Stars lately. Maybe Ken Hitchcock’s been yelling more in 2018?

Surgery indeed for Joe Thornton

Getty
Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 11:18 PM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee and there is no timetable for his return.

General manager Doug Wilson announced that Thornton had the operation Thursday to repair the MCL on his right knee. Thornton hurt the knee late in Tuesday night’s overtime loss to Winnipeg and Wilson previously said the injury will likely sideline Thornton for several weeks.

Thornton tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee late last season. He returned for four playoff games before undergoing offseason surgery.

The 38-year-old Thornton has played all 47 games this season and has 13 goals and 23 assists to rank second on the team in scoring.

Thornton is playing on a one-year, $8 million contract.

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Additional context for Joe Thornton’s injury from PHT

Even at his advanced age, Jumbo Joe is still Sharks’ motor.

Footage of Thornton’s injury. You can tell it something was wrong.

Bruins push point streak to 18 games

Getty Images
By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 11:02 PM EST
1 Comment

NHL teams with rich histories provide handy measuring sticks for great play: match these legends and you know you’re doing something impressive.

Sidney Crosby just topped Jaromir Jagr‘s Penguins-specific heroics. In the case of the Boston Bruins, matching some of Bobby Orr’s accomplishments – individual and team – is quite the badge of honor. (Actually, not just for the Bruins, but you catch the drift.)

For the first time since 1968-69, when Orr was really starting to come into his own with 64 points in 67 games (he generated a ludicrous 120 the next season), the Bruins have generated at least one standings point in a whopping 18 games. You might give them the tiebreaker since 14 of their 18 points came from wins:

In Thursday’s case, it was a 3-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins managed this win without one of their modern stars, as Brad Marchand sat for the first contest of a five-game suspension.

[Why Marchand is so frustrating.]

As NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty notes, players getting a bump with Marchand out of the lineup ended up picking up some of the scoring burden.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning starting to pick up steam again, the Bruins will need to keep this outstanding hot streak going through Marchand’s suspension, at least if they want to push for the Atlantic Division crown.

Such a thought, not to mention how much of a shoulder shrug it is to beat a Senators team that bumped them from last year’s first round, really cements just how far this team has come lately.

It’s likely that they’ll finish second in the Atlantic, but either way, they should be taken seriously as a legitimate threat in the East. If they can keep it going with Marchand, the Bruins will be that much scarier.

