The Buzzer: A throwback night for Ryans

Players of the Night:
- Alex DeBrincat arguably had the best night, collecting the second hat trick of his career, while also adding an assist. Read more about his strong game here.
- There were plenty of skaters who generated three-point nights who warrant a mention. This isn’t a comprehensive list, but Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby enjoyed strong nights (more here), Teuvo Teravainen, and briefly benched Rangers forward J.T. Miller. And that’s just the players who collected three points for a winning cause. (Anthony Duclair generated a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks too, by the way.)
- Scroll through NBC’s scoreboard and you’ll see some nice goalie performances from shutouts (including Pekka Rinne and Robin Lehner) along with heavy workloads where goalies only allowed one goal apiece (such as Curtis McElhinney and Sergei Bobrovsky).
Highlight of the Night: Ryan Callahan turns back the clock.
Seriously, Callahan did this … in 2018.
Chris Neil honored: So many black eyes and bruises.
Factoids
Read about Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin reaching milestones here.
A quirky stat stemming from John Gibson‘s troubling injury, and Ryan Miller coming in relief:
Speaking of Miller …
… and speaking of Miller, again:
And speaking of a team that once tormented Miller, at least when Milan Lucic was around:
Scores
Predators 3, Devils 0
Lightning 5, Flyers 1
Penguins 6, Wild 3
Hurricanes 6, Canadiens 5
Bruins 3, Senators 2
Blackhawks 5, Red Wings 1
Capitals 4, Panthers 2
Blues 3, Avalanche 1
Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1
Oilers 4, Flames 3 (SO)
Blue Jackets 2, Coyotes 1
Sabres 4, Canucks 0
Islanders 2, Golden Knights 1
Ducks 4, Jets 3 (SO)
Rangers 6, Sharks 5
James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.