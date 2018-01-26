PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for Sabres to trade Ryan O’Reilly?

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Blackhawks and Red Wings.

• Mike Green isn’t getting caught up in all the trade speculation surrounding him. (MLive.com)

• The Penguins have been playing some desperate hockey since the start of the month. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

• The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to landing a new arena. (CBC.ca)

• The Olympic Athletes from Russia hockey jersey was unveiled on Thursday. (NBC Olympics)

• The unified North and South Korean hockey team finally met. They seem pretty unified. (Associated Press)

• This former Boston College goalie spent time as a the New Jersey Devils emergency goalie. (BC Interruption)

• Has the Stars recent run turned them into buyers at the trade deadline? (Defending Big D)

• Is it time for the Sabres to consider trading Ryan O'Reilly? (Buffalo Hockey Central)

• The Edmonton Oilers are showing us that “heavy hockey” is all but dead. (TSN.ca)

• Wild prospect Jordan Greenway is set to become the first African-American hockey player to represent Team USA. (Sporting News)

• The first NHL All-Star Game was held in 1947. It was more of a grudge match than a friendly exhibition game:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.