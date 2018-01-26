Fight videos: Kassian keeps punching, Roussel vs. Carrick

By James O'BrienJan 26, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
Thursday’s fights didn’t set a new season-high for penalty minutes in a single game, and their brief run times won’t remind anyone of Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond’s memorable fight, which was almost as long as his name.

They’re still interesting in their own ways, though.

In the case of Zack Kassian vs. Ryan Lomberg (whose name demands “Office Space” references), it was interesting to see Kassian get tossed for continuing to throw punches after the officials stepped in. Honestly, it feels like a small miracle anytime something like this happens and a haymaker doesn’t take down an unlucky zebra.

The other fight, Antoine Roussel vs. Connor Carrick, is quick-but-spirited, and also noteworthy because a pest actually dropped the gloves. In many cases, an agitator like Roussel will “turtle” or beg off rather than fighting, only making his jawing more obnoxious to opponents. Apparently this is Roussel’s fifth fight of this season and second of January, according to Hockey Fights.

Almost seems like something’s gotten into the Stars lately. Maybe Ken Hitchcock’s been yelling more in 2018?

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Surgery indeed for Joe Thornton

Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 11:18 PM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee and there is no timetable for his return.

General manager Doug Wilson announced that Thornton had the operation Thursday to repair the MCL on his right knee. Thornton hurt the knee late in Tuesday night’s overtime loss to Winnipeg and Wilson previously said the injury will likely sideline Thornton for several weeks.

Thornton tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee late last season. He returned for four playoff games before undergoing offseason surgery.

The 38-year-old Thornton has played all 47 games this season and has 13 goals and 23 assists to rank second on the team in scoring.

Thornton is playing on a one-year, $8 million contract.

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Additional context for Joe Thornton’s injury from PHT

Even at his advanced age, Jumbo Joe is still Sharks’ motor.

Footage of Thornton’s injury. You can tell it something was wrong.

Bruins push point streak to 18 games

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 11:02 PM EST
NHL teams with rich histories provide handy measuring sticks for great play: match these legends and you know you’re doing something impressive.

Sidney Crosby just topped Jaromir Jagr‘s Penguins-specific heroics. In the case of the Boston Bruins, matching some of Bobby Orr’s accomplishments – individual and team – is quite the badge of honor. (Actually, not just for the Bruins, but you catch the drift.)

For the first time since 1968-69, when Orr was really starting to come into his own with 64 points in 67 games (he generated a ludicrous 120 the next season), the Bruins have generated at least one standings point in a whopping 18 games. You might give them the tiebreaker since 14 of their 18 points came from wins:

In Thursday’s case, it was a 3-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins managed this win without one of their modern stars, as Brad Marchand sat for the first contest of a five-game suspension.

[Why Marchand is so frustrating.]

As NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty notes, players getting a bump with Marchand out of the lineup ended up picking up some of the scoring burden.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning starting to pick up steam again, the Bruins will need to keep this outstanding hot streak going through Marchand’s suspension, at least if they want to push for the Atlantic Division crown.

Such a thought, not to mention how much of a shoulder shrug it is to beat a Senators team that bumped them from last year’s first round, really cements just how far this team has come lately.

It’s likely that they’ll finish second in the Atlantic, but either way, they should be taken seriously as a legitimate threat in the East. If they can keep it going with Marchand, the Bruins will be that much scarier.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins’ playoff hopes keep looking brighter

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 10:41 PM EST
For much of this season, the question hasn’t been “Can the Pittsburgh Penguins threepeat?” Instead, it’s been very reasonable to wonder if they’d even be able to make the playoffs, and that’s still fair to ask.

Still, with the All-Star break approaching, it’s been quite some time since their playoff outlook seemed this promising.

One big piece of the puzzle, naturally, is the Penguins’ own play. Sidney Crosby made some history in passing Jaromir Jagr in team scoring tonight, and Evgeni Malkin was also electric in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 drubbing of the Minnesota Wild.

They’ve now won seven of their last nine games, pasting the Wild and Hurricanes by a combined score of 9-4 during the first half of their four-game homestand.

Beating the Hurricanes in regulation captures the other piece of the puzzle: other Metropolitan Division teams are either treading water or in danger of sinking altogether. As of tonight, the Penguins are ranked second in the Metro with 57 standings points, although 51 games played exaggerates their advantage.

Still, there are trends that make you wonder if Pittsburgh and maybe a few other Metro teams can really separate from the pack.

  • The Capitals are in a pretty cushy spot. They closed off a three-game losing streak on Thursday, giving them 63 points in 49 games.
  • The Devils, on the other hand, are in serious danger to slip, and maybe slip drastically.

New Jersey is now on a four-game losing streak, and the larger downward trend is especially disturbing, with just two wins in their last 12 contests. With injuries really starting to pile up (Cory Schneider, Taylor Hall, and Marcus Johansson being hurt lately), the magic might dry up for the Devils in a dramatic way. They fell 3-0 to the Predators on Thursday.

They now have one fewer standings point (56) than Pittsburgh’s 57, although they hold three games in hand. Considering the lead they built earlier this season, it’s notable that they’re no longer a no-brainer to finish ahead of the Pens and other Metro contenders.

  • The Flyers have been on the rise in a big way overall, sandwiching one loss between two four-game winning streaks from Jan. 4-23. They did lose tonight, however, falling 5-1 to the Lightning.

Like New Jersey, the Flyers have 56 points, but with one fewer game in hand (49 games played versus Pittsburgh’s 51).

  • The Blue Jackets could pass the Penguins if they win tonight’s game against the Coyotes, as Columbus currently sits at 55 points in 48 games.

One would probably peg the Blue Jackets as especially likely to pass the Penguins, as it seems like their best hockey is ahead of them. Injuries and a light recent schedule has been frustrating, much like losing three of four. At least Torts is being entertaining, though.

  • The Rangers are in serious danger of slipping out of the picture and becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Sitting at 53 points in 49 games, they hope to end a three-game losing streak against the Sharks tonight.
  • The Islanders are also up-and-down with 53 points in 49 games, as the ascent of Mathew Barzal hasn’t totally protected them from poor defense and goaltending. They’ve also lost three of their last four games and might go into the All-Star break on a down note considering that they’re facing the shockingly effective Golden Knights.
  • The Hurricanes really needed tonight’s 6-5 win against the Montreal Canadiens.

They head into the break with 52 points in 49 games. This marks just their fourth win since Dec. 30, a 4-7-1 stretch. If Sebastian Aho misses serious time, Carolina could be in precarious position.

***

Considering the games in hand advantages for those other prominent Metro teams, it would be shocking if the Penguins finagle a round of home-ice advantage as the second seed.

If you expand the scope to merely finishing in the top five in the division, things look increasingly positive, as it’s unlikely that the Atlantic will send more than three teams to the playoffs. That’s especially true if some teams fade, especially if the Devils really flop down the stretch.

For those who’ve barely glanced at the standings, this might seem “same old, same old.” Those who’ve been monitoring the situation more closely likely realize that there have been times when the playoffs truly looked like a coin flip – or worse – for the defending champs.

The Penguins still have a lot of work to do to make another postseason berth a reality, but again, it’s been a long time since things looked this promising.

Which isn’t especially promising for the rest of the NHL’s contenders.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

DeBrincat’s hat trick boosts Blackhawks over Red Wings

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 10:14 PM EST
With the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings at risk of both missing the playoffs for the same time for the first time since 1968, it’s tough not to ruminate on the past.

The Blackhawks have to be delighted, on the other hand, to note that potential future pieces played a big role in a convincing 5-1 win on Thursday.

After collecting an empty-netter in the closing moments, Alex DeBrincat collected a hat trick, likely inspiring a lot of “DeBrinhat” jokes. Forty-nine games into his career, the 20-year-old already owns two hat tricks and now has 17 goals and 32 points (DeBrincat also had an assist tonight). That’s not Calder Trophy material in a year like this, but it’s evidence that Chicago was justified in being excited when they selected him in the second round (39th overall) back in 2016.

DeBrincat wasn’t the only young player to show promise.

Anthony Duclair‘s start in Chicago has been quite, as he’s hovering around the 13 minutes per game that drew some complaints in Arizona. After only generating an assist in his first five games with the Blackhawks, Duclair scored a goal and two assists in just 4:46 of ice time in the first period. Maybe this outburst will earn a few more reps from Coach Q?

Even with this win, the Blackhawks are in a tough spot. They’re likely going to need other wild card hopefuls to stumble while really going on a tear to make the playoffs. We’ve seen glimpses of the once-dominant team many have grown to expect, but Chicago hasn’t been able to put it together often enough to keep up with a competitive Central Division and Western Conference.

Perhaps the Blackhawks need to roll the dice by depending more upon youngsters like DeBrincat and Duclair, as Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews, and Patrick Kane might not be able to carry them as much as they have in the past? A diversified attack might be what they need with Corey Crawford‘s health still in question.

Those are thoughts that linger over the Blackhawks heading into the All-Star break, but at least they didn’t carry a losing streak into it, too. Instead, they snapped that four-game skid in a big way, maybe providing some optimism for what will need to be a blistering push.

You know, assuming that those days aren’t already in the past.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.