Why Brad Marchand is the NHL’s most frustrating player

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018, 1:45 PM EST
There are 30 general managers in the NHL outside of Boston that, if given the opportunity, would be willing to pay a king’s ransom to acquire Brad Marchand.

There is nothing that he does not do well, and over the past three or four seasons has rapidly developed into one of the most impactful players in the NHL.

The list of players in the league that are better than him at this moment is a short one, and it seems to get shorter every year.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season his 97 goals are tied for the third most in the league, while his 0.50 goals per game average is tied for second in the league (with Auston Matthews and behind only Alex Ovechkin). His 196 total points are the seventh most, while he is one of just six players in the league that have averaged more than a point-per-game over that stretch. His 57.5 percent Corsi rating is second best in the league. He is a crucial part of what has become the best, most dominant line in hockey — alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak — for what is now one of the best teams in the league and at a salary cap hit of $6.125 million per season is probably still one of the best bargains in the league given what he produces.

That’s what makes his other antics, the ones that keep getting him called into the principal’s office for supplemental discipline so often you would think they were serving peanut butter cups and Yoo-Hoo in there, so damn frustrating.

[Marchand suspended five games for elbowing]

On Wednesday Marchand was suspended five games for elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson in the head. Johansson suffered a concussion on the play (his second of the season) and is sidelined indefinitely.

Instead of being consistently regarded as one of the league’s best players — which he is! — Marchand’s reputation is still that of a pest, or an agitator, or, if you prefer, just simply a dirty player.

What is worse than the fact that the latter part of the criticism is absolutely true, is that he doesn’t seem to be willing to change. Or Learn.

If he is willing to change or learn, he hasn’t actually done it.

Marchand is no stranger to the folks at the NHL’s Department of Player Safety and it’s not uncommon for him to be called in at least once or twice per season. That is not an exaggeration, either.

Since the DoPS was formed before the 2011-12 season Marchand has been fined or suspended by the department eight different times. That is more than any other player in the NHL during that stretch, while the only players in the league to be punished more than four times are Zac Rinaldo (seven times) and Raffi Torres (five times).

That is not a group of players you want to be included with in any context.

(Just a quick note on all of that: I am only looking at punishments handled by the Department of Player Safety. So it does not include the suspension Marchand received during the 2010-11 season — meaning he has actually been fined or suspended nine times in his career — and I did not include punishments handled by NHL operations — so players suspended or fined for PEDs, comments or criticisms, or diving or embellishment are not included in the tallies.)

It has cost him 17 games in suspensions and close to $714,000 in forfeited salary.

It also does not include the incidents that did not result in supplemental discipline from the league but certainly drew attention — like the late hit on John Tavares earlier this season that resulted in a five-minute major for interference, or the dangerous trip on Anton Stralman last season, which came one week after he was fined for a different dangerous trip on Niklas Kronwall, which came after he was warned earlier that season for slew-footing.

The point here is that no matter what he does, or no matter what the league does to him, he still comes back and does the same stuff that keeps getting him in trouble. Again and again and again and again and again.

And again.

On Thursday Marchand apologized for letting his teammates and organization down, while also briefly mentioning that he hopes that Johansson has a quick recovery for the concussion that he inflicted on him.

If those words sounds familiar it might be because we’ve heard similar sentiments from Marchand in the past.

Back in November Marchand talked about how his game has changed, mostly due to the changing style of play in the league, but also because being a legitimately good hockey player tends to lead to a longer career than just being a pest.

Here he is, via the Toronto Star:

“I’m trying to get away from the s— a little bit, and I have, just because they crack down on it so easily now and I can’t afford to get suspended. … There are very few guys on any team that even get into anything. These kids that come up now, they’re all skill players, they don’t get into it. There’s no fighters anymore.”

Here he is apologizing for getting suspended just before the 2016 Winter Classic for clipping Mark Borowiecki. It is a combination of words that looks very similar to the ones he said on Thursday.

“I just want to acknowledge the situation that I put my teammates in and affecting the game for them, and taking away for the excitement for the fans being a part of this rivalry and taking it away from them, and also affecting this game for myself and putting myself in the situation to not be a part of this. So I want to apologize, and I truly am sorry to everyone about, again, the situation. And it was not my intent to make a hit or try to injure anyone on that play.”

That, by the way, was the second time Marchand had been suspended for clipping. In the DoPS era only one other player in the entire league has been suspended or fined for that infraction. He has been suspended for it twice.

He has also been suspended or fined three other times since that incident not even two years ago, including his most recent five-game ban.

It is frustrating. It is infuriating. It is exhausting.

It is all of that because it does not need to be this way. Not that there is ever a valid excuse for a player to do the things that Marchand so often does, but it is not like he is player that has to play on the edge to survive in the NHL or keep his job.

He is not just an energy guy or someone that is paid to rattle the cage of an opponent.

He is a top-line player. There is legitimate argument to be made that he has been one of the 10 best players in the league for a couple of years now. He is an All-Star for crying out loud.

The thing that has to be a concern for the Bruins is that he is probably only one infraction away from really getting hammered by the league.

It is kind of amazing that it has not already happened given what has happened to some other players with similar histories. And even that isn’t entirely fair because few players in the league actually have  a history that compares Marchand’s.

His five-game ban is the third-longest suspension handed out this season.

Rinaldo was hit with a six-game ban for punching an unsuspecting player (a punishment that received vast criticism for being far too light), while Radko Gudas, another player with a pretty extensive history, was given 10 games for slashing Mathieu Perreault.

Habitual repeat offender Raffi Torres finally did so many awful things that the NHL suspended him for half of a season. It predates the DoPS era, but the league became so fed up with Matt Cooke playing in the gutter that they hit him with a 10-game regular season ban plus the first-round of the playoffs (which ended up being seven more games) for elbowing Ryan McDonagh.

You have to wonder if that day of reckoning is just around the corner for Marchand.

When the DoPS handles suspensions or fines the first thing they do, even before looking at a player’s history, is determine whether or not the incident is worthy of supplemental discipline.

When the answer to that question is yes, that is when the history comes into play.

At this point Marchand’s apologies and proclamations that he has changed are empty.

They mean nothing because he keeps doing it and it’s not doing him, his teammates, and most importantly, the players on the other side of the ice that he constantly puts at risk any favors.

He is one of the best players in the league.

He is also by far the most frustrating.

It is act that is getting old and somebody, whether it is the Bruins or the NHL, needs to put a stop to it.

By Joey AlfieriJan 25, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL continues on Thursday, as the Detroit Red Wings host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here 

The Chicago Blackhawks will be looking to get revenge for the 4-0 loss they suffered against the Red Wings  on Jan. 14.

January has been a tough month for the Blackhawks. They’ve come up with some big victories (5-2 in New York City, 8-2 in Ottawa, 2-1 against Winnipeg), but they’ve also endured several tough losses. The ‘Hawks started a six-game homestand on Jan. 10. That portion of the schedule was supposed to save their season. Instead, it’s buried them even further down the standings.

Last night’s tilt against the Maple Leafs was the final game of that homestand. The ‘Hawks played a solid game overall, but they still came out with a 3-2 loss in overtime on home ice. That means that they’re currently six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the West. What’s most troubling, is that they’d have to leap over four teams to get into a postseason spot.

“Guys are competitors, guys are mad,” said blue liner Connor Murphy said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. [But] we talk about having fun and making sure that you remember-we’re the Blackhawks. It doesn’t get much better than this. And if we play with pride and play together, things are going to go our way.”

On a positive note, the power play finally broke out of its funk, as they managed to score two goals on the man-advantage against the Leafs.

Like Chicago, Detroit is also well out of a playoff spot at this point. Even though they have three games in hand on the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are nine points ahead of the Wings, it really doesn’t seem like they have a realistic shot of getting into the postseason.

To get ahead of the Pens, they’d have to jump both New York teams and Carolina. With roster Detroit has at their disposal, there’s a good chance that won’t happen. But the next few months should give them an opportunity to evaluate their players (both young and old) so that they can figure out who to keep and who to walk away from.

One small positive that has emerged over the last couple of games has been the play of goalie Petr Mrazek, who has struggled over the last couple of years. Mrazek is 2-0-1 in is last three outings and he’s given up just three goals during that stretch (they all came in the OT loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday).

“I think he’s in control. I think he’s managing the depth of his crease well,” head coach Jeff Blashill said of Mrazek, per MLive.com. “He needs to be out, but when he gets himself in trouble is when he gets over-aggressive and he’s out of the crease and making one save and has no chance for the second save. He seems to really be managing the depth of his crease well. Pucks are sticking to him better. He’s able to make not only first, but second saves, which in this league are required.”

PHT Morning Skate: on the importance of having two good goalies

By Joey AlfieriJan 25, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Leafs took down the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime last night. Check out the highlights by clicking the video at the top of the page.

• The Islanders have some dynamic offensive weapons, but the team is still turning the puck over at an alarming rate. (Light House Hockey)

• The last All-Star game in Tampa Bay was Wayne Gretzky’s last one. It was definitely memorable. (Tampa Times)

• Having two reliable goalies has become incredibly important for every team. (Sportsnet)

• The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Nathan Gerbe to a one-year contract. He spent the last two years in the Swiss League. (NHL.com/BlueJackets)

• Some people were skeptical about Vegas as a pro sports town, but that theory has been put to bed (Bleacher Report)

• Han Ho Chul, who is the executive secretary of North Korea’s Olympic committee, believes that the unified hockey team will work well together. (NBC News)

• Sean Burke talked about his experiences as a player and general manager for Team Canada at the Olympics. (Sports Illustrated)

• The 1998 Nagano Olympics set the stage for women’s hockey. (Sporting News)

• The National Collegiate Hockey Conference could be well represented at this year’s NCAA tournament. (NCAA.com)

• Central Scouting released its list of top North American players yesterday:

Datsyuk, Kovalchuk lead Russian Olympic hockey team

Jan 25, 2018, 7:35 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Former NHL players Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk will lead the hockey team of the ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” at the Pyeongchang Games.

It’s the fifth Olympics for both Datsyuk and Kovalchuk. They will be on a team drawn entirely from the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Russian roster – for a team which must play in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag – also features former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, who left the NHL following his arrest on felony domestic violence charges in 2014.

Five Russian players had failed to pass International Olympic Committee vetting imposed as part of Russia’s punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Olympics.

However, officials said only one of the five, former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Sergei Plotnikov, would have made the roster.

The full roster:

Goaltenders
Vasily Koshechkin
Ilya Sorokin
Igor Shestyorkin

Defensemen
Vladislav Gavrikov
Dinar Khafizullin
Bogdan Kiselevich
Alexei Marchenko
Nikita Nesterov
Slava Voynov
Artyom Zub
Andrei Zubarev

Forwards
Sergei Andronov
Alexander Barabanov
Mikhail Grigorenko
Nikita Gusev
Pavel Datsyuk
Ilya Kablukov
Sergei Kalinin
Kirill Kaprizov
Ilya Kovalchuk
Sergei Mozyakin
Nikolai Prokhorkin
Ivan Telegin
Vadim Shipachyov
Sergei Shirokov

The Buzzer: Kuemper shines for Kings; More goalie interference confusion

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018, 1:02 AM EST
Player Of The Night: Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

After losing seven of their past eight games the Los Angles Kings entered play on Wednesday night in pretty desperate need of a win.

Playing a Flames team that has been on a roll, and having to do so without starting goalie Jonathan Quick, it seemed as if it was going to be a challenge. Fortunately for them backup goalie Darcy Kuemper was up to the challenge.

Kuemper was great for the Kings on Wednesday stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the Kings’ 2-1 overtime win.

The Kings found themselves trailing 1-0 early in the third period — and getting outplayed for the most part — but Kuemper was able to keep them in the game long enough for Jake Muzzin to tie the game on the power play.

Tanner Pearson then scored the game-winner in overtime with only 27 seconds to play.

Kuemper has been pretty outstanding in a backup role for the Kings this season. After his effort on Wednesday he is now up to a .934 save percentage on the season.

Following Wednesday’s win the Kings are now in a three-way tie with the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 57 points. The Avalanche and Wild both own the tiebreaker over the Kings at the moment, with the Avalanche currently occupying the playoff spot.

More Goalie Interference Confusion

Another night, another controversial ruling on a goaltender interference review.

This one took place in the third period in Chicago when Nick Schmaltz scored a game-tying goal for the Blackhawks. It came as Artem Anisimov toppled over top of Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen and the call on the ice (a good goal) was upheld. It seems like it could have easily gone the other way, and it had to be frustrating for the Maple Leafs after a recent Auston Mathews goal was overturned for what seemed to be far less contact.

The call ended up helping the Blackhawks get to overtime and collect a point in the standings. They still sit six points out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them, but that point could still prove to be big later in the season.

Highlight Of The Night

Sean Monahan opened the scoring for the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night with his 22nd goal of the season and it was a thing of beauty. Check out the slick passing going on here between Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Ferland.

It ended up being the only goal the Flames scored in a 2-1 overtime loss, but it was still a beautiful play.

Factoid Of The Night

William Nylander‘s penalty shot goal on Wednesday night gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. That goal came just six seconds into the extra period and tied the NHL record for fasted overtime goal during a regular season game. It is a feat that has been accomplished five times in league history. Somewhat stunningly, two of those goals have happened this season. Along with Nylander, Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou also scored six seconds into overtime in a game earlier this season. [NHL Public Relations]

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Los Angeles Kings 2, Calgary Flames 1

