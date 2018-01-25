Getty

The Buzzer: Kuemper shines for Kings; More goalie interference confusion

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018, 1:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Player Of The Night: Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

After losing seven of their past eight games the Los Angles Kings entered play on Wednesday night in pretty desperate need of a win.

Playing a Flames team that has been on a roll, and having to do so without starting goalie Jonathan Quick, it seemed as if it was going to be a challenge. Fortunately for them backup goalie Darcy Kuemper was up to the challenge.

Kuemper was great for the Kings on Wednesday stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the Kings’ 2-1 overtime win.

The Kings found themselves trailing 1-0 early in the third period — and getting outplayed for the most part — but Kuemper was able to keep them in the game long enough for Jake Muzzin to tie the game on the power play.

Tanner Pearson then scored the game-winner in overtime with only 27 seconds to play.

Kuemper has been pretty outstanding in a backup role for the Kings this season. After his effort on Wednesday he is now up to a .934 save percentage on the season.

Following Wednesday’s win the Kings are now in a three-way tie with the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 57 points. The Avalanche and Wild both own the tiebreaker over the Kings at the moment, with the Avalanche currently occupying the playoff spot.

More Goalie Interference Confusion

Another night, another controversial ruling on a goaltender interference review.

This one took place in the third period in Chicago when Nick Schmaltz scored a game-tying goal for the Blackhawks. It came as Artem Anisimov toppled over top of Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen and the call on the ice (a good goal) was upheld. It seems like it could have easily gone the other way, and it had to be frustrating for the Maple Leafs after a recent Auston Mathews goal was overturned for what seemed to be far less contact.

The call ended up helping the Blackhawks get to overtime and collect a point in the standings. They still sit six points out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them, but that point could still prove to be big later in the season.

Highlight Of The Night

Sean Monahan opened the scoring for the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night with his 22nd goal of the season and it was a thing of beauty. Check out the slick passing going on here between Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Ferland.

It ended up being the only goal the Flames scored in a 2-1 overtime loss, but it was still a beautiful play.

Factoid Of The Night

William Nylander‘s penalty shot goal on Wednesday night gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. That goal came just six seconds into the extra period and tied the NHL record for fasted overtime goal during a regular season game. It is a feat that has been accomplished five times in league history. Somewhat stunningly, two of those goals have happened this season. Along with Nylander, Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou also scored six seconds into overtime in a game earlier this season. [NHL Public Relations]

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Los Angeles Kings 2, Calgary Flames 1

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Nylander’s OT penalty shot sends Blackhawks to another loss

By Adam GretzJan 24, 2018, 11:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs both entered Wednesday’s game mired in slumps, and, well, somebody had to win this one.

That somebody turned out to be the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 3-2, thanks to a William Nylander penalty shot just six seconds into the extra period.

Right off the opening faceoff Nylander found himself on a breakaway only to have his shot attempt disrupted by a Duncan Keith slash.

Nylander was awarded the penalty shot and beat Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass for the goal.

For Nylander it was his 10th goal of the season and snapped what had been a five-game goal drought. It was also just his second goal in the past 12 games.

The Maple Leafs held a 2-1 lead midway through the third period and lost it when Nick Schmaltz scored to tie the game on a controversial goal that was reviewed for goaltender interference. As Schmaltz scored, Blackhawks forward Artem Anisimov fell on top of Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen. Toronto coach Mike Babcock immediately challenged the play for goaltender interference but the play was upheld.

Here is a look at it. Judge for yourself if it should have counted.

While the Maple Leafs are pretty solid in their playoff position after Wednesday’s win (they are now 13 points ahead of the fourth-place team in the Atlantic Division), it is a completely different story for the Blackhawks.

The big story for them is that they have now lost four games in a row and five of their past six.

They are 4-9-1 over the past month and even with the point they picked up on Wednesday night still sit six points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with still four teams ahead of them.

Getting at least one point helps a little, but it is not going to be anywhere enough. They need wins. A lot of them. They need to start getting them fast.

It is not just the point deficit that is the problem, it is the fact we are beyond the halfway point of the season and there are still a number of teams ahead of them. Those points are almost impossible to make up at this point in the season.

After Wednesday’s game the Blackhawks have 51 points through their first 48 games of the season. Over the past five 82-game seasons (skipping over the 2012-13 lockout season) there have been 70 teams that had 52 points or less through their first 48 games. Only 10 of them ended up making the playoffs. That is less than 15 percent. If you’re a Blackhawks fan and want to feel a little optimistic after Wednesday’s game, that extra point did help a little because had they not gained it and been stuck on 50 points through 48 games. Only seven percent of those teams made the playoffs over that stretch.

That is the mountain the Blackhawks are facing right now, and they are still without their starting goalie for the foreseeable future.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

WATCH LIVE: Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 24, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Wednesday as the Chicago Blackhawks host the Toronto Maple Leafs at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

PROJECTED LINES

Blackhawks
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsAnthony Duclair
Patrick SharpNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatArtem AnisimovRyan Hartman
Tomas Jurco – David Kampf – Vinnie Hinostroza

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle
Michal KempnyConnor Murphy
Erik Gustafsson – Brent Seabrook

Starting goalie: Jeff Glass

[NHL on NBCSN: Struggling Maple Leafs take on slumping Blackhawks]

Maple Leafs
Zach HymanAuston MatthewsWilliam Nylander
Patrick MarleauNazem KadriMitch Marner
James van RiemsdykTyler BozakConnor Brown
Leo KomarovDominic Moore – Kasperi Kapanen

Jake GardinerRon Hainsey
Travis Dermott – Connor Carrick
Andreas BorgmanRoman Polak

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

 

Brad Marchand gets stiff five-game suspension

By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 7:21 PM EST
19 Comments

The Boston Bruins will be without Charlie McAvoy for a couple of weeks, and now must try to keep their hot streak going without Brad Marchand.

In the case of Marchand, it was by most accounts, an unforced error. The NHL didn’t buy the defense that Marchand was defending himself from New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson, instead handing the repeat offender a significant five-game suspension.

The NHL’s official explanation video notes that it “was not a defensive maneuver” and acknowledges that Marchand’s past as a repeat offender (five suspensions before this one, also three fines) played a role in the decision. The clip doesn’t mention Johansson’s possible concussion, however.

The narrative had been that Marchand was cleaning up his ways during his ascent among the NHL’s elite. He told The Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur in November that he’s trying to avoid suspensions.

“I’m trying to get away from the s— a little bit, and I have, just because they crack down on it so easily now and I can’t afford to get suspended. … There are very few guys on any team that even get into anything. These kids that come up now, they’re all skill players, they don’t get into it. There’s no fighters anymore.”

Somewhat awkwardly, this five-game suspension might not stop Marchand from attending the 2018 All-Star Game this weekend.

It’s been a controversial stretch for the Department of Player Safety. On one hand, many argue that they went too harsh with Andrew Cogliano, ending his ironman streak with a two-game suspension. Bitterness boiled over on that even more when Dustin Brown avoided a suspension for a nasty cross-check on Justin Schultz.

If those decisions were too hot and too cold, was this five-game suspension just right? If not, was it too little or even too much, considering his history?

Either way, NBCSN’s Liam McHugh is correct in saying that it was more than a slap on the wrist. Bob McKenzie provides more insight on the decision:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Let’s fix the Edmonton Oilers

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 24, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
6 Comments

You know things are bad for the Edmonton Oilers when even the media is questioning management.

Sportsnet’s Mark Spector chides players for a “sense of entitlement” after last night’s embarrassing loss to the Sabres, yet he also critiques the team’s special teams gameplan. “For the first time ever,” the Taylor HallAdam Larsson trade bewilders the Edmonton Journal’s David Staples.

Even Hall of Fame goalie Grant Fuhr believes that their PK is a mess.

By just about every measure, the Oilers are an absolute mess. And, yes, that PK is insanely ugly.

Is there any hope for them to turn things around? Yes, but they must admit this season is a lost cause, and big changes are needed.

Change in vision

There might come a point where it makes sense to trade one of the Oilers’ few remaining, arguably-not-quite-core assets in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. In a vacuum, it would make sense to move him during a “sell-high” time, which could be this season if he heals up before the trade deadline expires.

Let’s be honest, though; would anyone in their right mind trust GM Peter Chiarelli to extract anywhere near optimal value for RNH, not to mention guys like Oscar Klefbom?

And really, it’s not just on Chiarelli. Todd McLellan deserves some blame for the team’s systemic struggles. Scroll through the Oilers’ last decade-or-so of drafting and you’ll see that the franchise rarely finds talent outside of the first round, a serious indictment of their scouting staff, not to mention their ability to develop. Kevin Lowe and Craig MacTavish have their fingerprints all over these failures, too.

Management had a vision for what works in the NHL, but it looks ugly unless you’re wearing rose-colored glasses.

Liquidate

This season and coming summer both stand as opportunities to cut the fat.

It’s tough to imagine another team taking on Milan Lucic‘s odious deal and Kris Russell‘s contract, but let’s not forget that seemingly immovable deals have been traded away before. David Clarkson, Nathan Horton, Dave Bolland, and even Chris Pronger have received paychecks from teams willing to warehouse bad contracts for a price. Maybe Edmonton could bribe teams to take some mistakes off their hands?

Sometimes it’s not even that high of a price, but that’s why you need to find a GM who can … you know, at least break even in trades.

In the case of Patrick Maroon and maybe a few other expiring pieces, Chiarelli could even redeem himself a bit by getting decent returns.

Draft capital can help in multiple ways

The bright side of this disastrous season is that the Oilers are likely to get a healthy first-rounder for their troubles. As of this writing, Edmonton’s the sixth-worst team in the NHL, and games played could push them down a bit more.

We all know they enjoy inanely good luck in the lottery, so consider how this could help them out:

  • Landing a key prospect – This is the simplest path, and a reasonable one in that. With cap concerns looming, they may very well need another decent player on a rookie contract.
  • Packaging to get rid of a bad contract – That said, the Oilers might not want to wait out that development process. To embrace more of a “win now” mode, they could clear up space by combining that pick (and maybe more) with a contract they’d otherwise struggle to remove.
  • Landing a big fish – On a similar note, what if the pick could help them grab a key soon-to-be-free-agent defenseman? Imagine how much better the Oilers would look with someone like Oliver Ekman-Larsson or Ryan Ellis, not to mention even bigger names in Erik Karlsson or Drew Doughty. If their teams realize they’re going to lose those players, a high-end pick could get things moving.

Target goalies

Cam Talbot might get back on track, but either way, he’s already 30 and his $4.167 million cap hit expires after 2018-19. Again, the Oilers aren’t the greatest at learning from their mistakes, yet this season should send a blaring signal that they shouldn’t put all of their eggs in one basket.

The Oilers could consider a reclamation project in Petr Mrazek, echoing what the Wild accomplished with their former goalie Devan Dubnyk. They could see if Aaron Dell is the next Talbot: a backup capable of being something more.

We’ve seen plenty of instances where teams need two goalies, so Edmonton should be proactive, even if Talbot ends up ultimately being “the guy.”

They still have Connor

Before Oilers fans get too depressed, don’t forget there are still great pieces in place, including Connor McDavid, who’s somehow barely 21 years old. Believe it or not, locking him up for eight years at $12.5M per is actually an astounding bargain. In fact, it’s such a deal that they can probably relax about paying Draisaitl too much.

The Oilers have made their mistakes, but new management could change things in a hurry. Just look at how dim things looked for the Penguins during the ill-fated Mike Johnston era. They turned things around with a coaching change and some courageous trades, while the Maple Leafs are another example of a team “seeing the light” and enjoying significant returns.

It doesn’t seem like Chiarelli was really taking notes, but if he gets replaced, hopefully the next GM has been paying attention. Things can turn around quickly in the NHL, at least if you push the right buttons.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.