Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin make history

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 8:56 PM EST
Sidney Crosby (30) and Alex Ovechkin (32) aren’t old, but they’re old enough to really start piling up impressive milestones.

Each superstar made some history on Thursday with assists. In the case of Ovechkin, he collected the 500th assist on his career, although Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s helper was the real “wow” moment of Nicklas Backstrom‘s goal. (See that in the video above this post’s headline.)

Ovechkin joins some select company, as he’s closing in on 600 goals. This is the 970th regular-season game of his career.

Crosby’s first assist on Thursday gave him his 1,080th point with the Penguins, placing him ahead of Jaromir Jagr at second all-time for franchise scoring.

It’s a pretty sweet one, too, with Crosby using his peripheral vision to set the table for Dominik Simon:

As of this writing, Crosby has three assists in this game. This is just the 833rd game of Crosby’s career, so yes, this is a remarkable run; Jagr scored his 1,080 points in just 806 games. Both players = ridiculous.

In case you’re wondering, Evgeni Malkin has a ways to go to pass Jagr as well. Geno came into Thursday with 881 points in 752 games, adding a goal and an assist (and counting?) against the frustrated Minnesota Wild tonight.

Ovechkin’s Capitals look like they’re in line for a postseason berth, while the Penguins are looking increasingly likely to grind their way into the playoffs, too. That’s likely most important to both players, but maybe they can take a moment to enjoy some of these outstanding individual accomplishments.

More evidence Red Wings should lean on Mrazek, not Howard

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 8:16 PM EST
We’re getting to the point in the 2017-18 season when wishful thinking goes from annoying but acceptable to potentially harmful for a team’s future.

The Detroit Red Wings are long beyond the point where they can credibly claim to be contenders, with even optimistic prognostications like that of Sports Club Stats giving them a five percent chance to make the playoffs. Even if they did, it’s tough to imagine them making an impact in the postseason; at some point a franchise with one playoff series win since 2012-13 needs to read the writing on the wall.

Even if GM Ken Holland & Co. are going to be stubborn about a need to rebuild until the last minute, there are certain decisions that should be no-brainers, and showcasing Petr Mrazek is so painfully the obvious thing to do with the goalie’s contract set to expire.

The Chicago Blackhawks provided the latest testimony to that argument, as they chased Jimmy Howard with three goals on just nine shots.

Howard came into tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak, allowing three goals once and four goals on the other two occasions. About the best argument you can make for trotting out Howard is that he might give the Red Wings a better chance to tank if his recent struggles continue.

This isn’t a knock on Howard overall, as he’s enjoyed a pleasant-enough rejuvenation overall.

But still, at this point the Red Wings should be putting Mrazek on display to give potential suitors more exposure to what the netminder is capable of in 2018. Let’s not forget that Mrazek has shown flashes of brilliance, especially in 2015-16, when he produced a strong .921 save percentage in 54 games.

Mrazek’s enjoyed some strong flourishes lately, including a two-game shutout streak (27 saves against the Blackhawks on Jan. 14; 37 stops vs. the Devils on Jan. 22). For all we know, maximizing his production in the next month or so could greatly improve a takeaway in a trade. Considering his $4 million cap hit, the Red Wings might need to be accomodating to make something happen here.

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon SaadNick SchmaltzPatrick Kane

Alex DeBrincatJonathan ToewsAnthony Duclair

Tomas JurcoDavid KampfVinnie Hinostroza

Patrick SharpArtem AnisimovRyan Hartman

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Erik GustafssonBrent Seabrook

Michal KempnyConnor Murphy

Startling goalie: Anton Forsberg

Detroit Red Wings

Andreas AthanasiouDylan LarkinTyler Bertuzzi

Anthony ManthaHenrik ZetterbergGustav Nyquist

Tomas TatarFrans NielsenLuke Glendening

Martin FrkDominic TurgeonLuke Witkowski

Danny DeKeyserNick Jensen

Niklas KronwallMike Green

Jonathan EricssonXavier Ouellet

Startling goalie: Jimmy Howard

Joe Thornton is still engine that drives Sharks, and they will miss him

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018, 4:41 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks find themselves in an interesting position in the Western Conference playoff race.

As of Thursday afternoon they are in second place in the Pacific Division, and at first glance that would seem to be a pretty great spot to be in. But they are also only two points clear of the Los Angeles Kings who are currently on the outside of the playoff picture, and only four points clear of an Anaheim Ducks team that is starting to get healthier and could still be a threat in the West.

Now the Sharks are entering a stretch of games where they will be without one of their top players, seemingly ageless center Joe Thornton, as he is sidelined with an MCL injury.

The timeline for Thornton’s return currently sits at “several weeks,” which is obviously very open ended.

This is going to be a problem for the Sharks not only because of how tight the Western Conference playoff race is, but also because of how important Thornton still is to their success.

He is currently second on the team in scoring (behind only defenseman Brent Burns), he is one of the top possession-driving players on the team, and he is still a dominant two-way force that can play 18 minutes a night in all situations. He plays shutdown defense, he is a dynamic playmaker with the puck.

He is also the engine that drives their top-line alongside Joe Pavelski.

That is where the Sharks might see a big hit over the next few weeks with Thornton sidelined.

Thornton and Pavelski have been glued together on the Sharks’ top line for several years now and it’s not hard to see the impact Thornton has on that duo. It’s not that Pavelski isn’t capable of being a productive player without Thornton, it’s just that Thornton is so good and such a dynamic playmaker — even to this day at his age — that it simply makes Pavelski that much better, and as a duo the two have been pretty much unstoppable for more than four years now.

Just look at the numbers for that duo since the start of the 2013-14 season (via Natural Stat Trick).

Totally different team when the two are separated, and while the goal differential this season has not quite been there the territorial play has been and it seems to only be a matter of time until the results start to match the way they have been playing.

That is the sort of impact that Thornton can make and what makes him such a key cog in the Sharks’ machine.

With him out of the lineup it not only puts a huge dent in what is an already thin center position, but now there is going to be more pressure on Pavelski to carry the top line. He is definitely capable of that, but they are just so much better as a duo and there really isn’t anybody else that is capable of replacing what Thornton can provide.

Thornton is not only one of the best players ever, he has also been incredibly underrated and remarkably durable.

The Sharks really haven’t had to experience life without him much since he arrived on the team in the middle of the 2005-06 season. Since then he has never missed more than four games in any individual season, and has appeared in 961 out of a possible 973 regular season games as a member of the Sharks.

He has been a constant, dominant player in their lineup.

Now they are going to have to get a taste of what life is like without him at a really crucial time in their season.

————

U.S. goaltender Ryan Zapolski ready for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Olympic opportunity

By Sean LeahyJan 25, 2018, 3:33 PM EST
Ryan Zapolski’s second year in the ECHL gave him a taste of what life is like for a goaltender plying his trade at that level of professional hockey.

Playing for four teams in one season, Zapolski got used to hearing the phrase “It’s a numbers thing” from coaches telling him why he was being released. He went from Stockton to Kalamazoo to Toledo to Gwinnett (to the tune of the Carmen Sandiego TV theme song) and found himself frustrated — the lack of opportunities left him wondering if he should walk away from the game.

“I had been home for two weeks in-between games and didn’t really know where I was going with hockey,” Zapolski told Pro Hockey Talk on Thursday. “I wasn’t applying for jobs or anything like that, so it wasn’t that real for me.”

He felt his game was fine, but that phrase kept being uttered by coaches at each stop. The retirement option, however, was just a passing thought and he knew he just had to be a little more patient. “I was still young enough and it was only my second year, so I was still happy to wait and look for that chance,” he said.

A life of going to the rink every day to play hockey beat working a regular job, so Zapolski stuck with it and heeded the advice of players who quit too early by having the mindset of trying to play as long as he could.

“I’m happy I stuck with it,” he said.

Fast forward six years and hundreds of long bus rides later and Zapolski, who is in his second year with Jokerit of the KHL, is one three goaltenders on the U.S. men’s team.

When the NHL announced they wouldn’t be sending players to the 2018 Olympics, Jim Johansson, the late general manager of the men’s team, reached out to the 31-year-old Zapolski in May letting him know that he was on their radar. With three roster spots open for goaltenders, there was plenty of motivation heading into this season.

“You just get really excited right away,” Zapolski said, “just want to get the season going. I think maybe a little extra time in the gym, too. But obviously, you get that type of news and you know what kind of chance it could be and you want to have a good start to the season.”

It’s been a great year for Zapolski as he’s posted a 23-10-4 record and a .933 save percentage with Jokerit. He was named to the KHL All-Star Game earlier this month and also signed a two-year extension, which would give him seven years in Finland when it expires.

“I think a lot of people back home don’t know who he is and don’t realize how good the hockey is over here,” said Zapolski’s Jokerit teammate Matt Gilroy. “He’s been really good for a long time over here, especially this year. We’re one of the better teams in the league and he has a big thing to do with that. He’s just a gamer and the Olympics is a special tournament that I think he can do well at.”

Zapolski’s final season in the ECHL was 2012-13 and it was the best of his career. In 38 games, he was 25-11-2 with a .944 save percentage. That success led him to being named the league’s rookie of the year, goaltender of the year and most valuable player. He parlayed that into a contract with Lukko of Finland’s SM-liiga, where he would spend the next three seasons.

The plan was to play a few years there and then come back to North America, but nothing concrete materialized contract-wise over here. Zapolski didn’t worry about returning home to play mainly because he would sign extensions to stay at the beginning of the season.

***

Zapolski was the only goaltender listed on the men’s roster when the team was announced Jan. 1. Brandon Maxwell and David Leggio were added two weeks later, but it’s a safe bet the Erie, Pa. native will be the starter when the U.S. plays its first game of the tournament Feb. 14 versus Slovenia.

Like Gilroy said, Zapolski isn’t a household name in the U.S., but a strong Olympics in front of a large television audience could open some eyes to future opportunities. Has he thought about attempting to come back and play in North America in the future?

“It’s definitely something that’s a possibility,” he said. “I’m happy here, so I’m not really going to rush anything or push anything to get back to North America. Of course, I know [the Olympics are] the biggest stage, everybody’s going to be watching [like] NHL GMs.”

Zapolski mentioned Tim Thomas as an example of a goaltender who got an NHL chance at a later age (28) after years of playing in the minors and Europe. But for the moment he’s not thinking that far down the line.

“I’ve been overlooked in the past, my whole career, really,” he said. “Like I said, I’m happy here and if it happens, it happens. I really have no regrets coming over.”

Zapolski has played in three Deutschland Cups for the U.S., but representing his country at the Olympics is an opportunity on another level.

“Going to Deutschland Cup in the past was such an honor. The first one I kind of thought that was my Olympics and didn’t think I’d get a chance to be in the actual Olympics,” he said. “I think it’s the greatest honor in sports for any athlete is to represent your country in the Olympics.

“It’s going to be special, pretty emotional for most of us to be there. Just looking forward to everything. The whole experience is going to be once-in-a-lifetime.”

————

