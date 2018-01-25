Getty

NHL on NBCSN: ‘Hawks take four-game losing streak on the road to Detroit

By Joey AlfieriJan 25, 2018, 11:10 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL continues on Thursday, as the Detroit Red Wings host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here 

The Chicago Blackhawks will be looking to get revenge for the 4-0 loss they suffered against the Red Wings  on Jan. 14.

January has been a tough month for the Blackhawks. They’ve come up with some big victories (5-2 in New York City, 8-2 in Ottawa, 2-1 against Winnipeg), but they’ve also endured several tough losses. The ‘Hawks started a six-game homestand on Jan. 10. That portion of the schedule was supposed to save their season. Instead, it’s buried them even further down the standings.

Last night’s tilt against the Maple Leafs was the final game of that homestand. The ‘Hawks played a solid game overall, but they still came out with a 3-2 loss in overtime on home ice. That means that they’re currently six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the West. What’s most troubling, is that they’d have to leap over four teams to get into a postseason spot.

“Guys are competitors, guys are mad,” said blue liner Connor Murphy said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. [But] we talk about having fun and making sure that you remember-we’re the Blackhawks. It doesn’t get much better than this. And if we play with pride and play together, things are going to go our way.”

On a positive note, the power play finally broke out of its funk, as they managed to score two goals on the man-advantage against the Leafs.

Like Chicago, Detroit is also well out of a playoff spot at this point. Even though they have three games in hand on the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are nine points ahead of the Wings, it really doesn’t seem like they have a realistic shot of getting into the postseason.

To get ahead of the Pens, they’d have to jump both New York teams and Carolina. With roster Detroit has at their disposal, there’s a good chance that won’t happen. But the next few months should give them an opportunity to evaluate their players (both young and old) so that they can figure out who to keep and who to walk away from.

One small positive that has emerged over the last couple of games has been the play of goalie Petr Mrazek, who has struggled over the last couple of years. Mrazek is 2-0-1 in is last three outings and he’s given up just three goals during that stretch (they all came in the OT loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday).

“I think he’s in control. I think he’s managing the depth of his crease well,” head coach Jeff Blashill said of Mrazek, per MLive.com. “He needs to be out, but when he gets himself in trouble is when he gets over-aggressive and he’s out of the crease and making one save and has no chance for the second save. He seems to really be managing the depth of his crease well. Pucks are sticking to him better. He’s able to make not only first, but second saves, which in this league are required.”

Leave a comment
Datsyuk, Kovalchuk lead Russian Olympic hockey team

Associated PressJan 25, 2018, 7:35 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Former NHL players Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk will lead the hockey team of the ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” at the Pyeongchang Games.

It’s the fifth Olympics for both Datsyuk and Kovalchuk. They will be on a team drawn entirely from the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

The Russian roster – for a team which must play in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag – also features former Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov, who left the NHL following his arrest on felony domestic violence charges in 2014.

Five Russian players had failed to pass International Olympic Committee vetting imposed as part of Russia’s punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Olympics.

However, officials said only one of the five, former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Sergei Plotnikov, would have made the roster.

The full roster:

Goaltenders
Vasily Koshechkin
Ilya Sorokin
Igor Shestyorkin

Defensemen
Vladislav Gavrikov
Dinar Khafizullin
Bogdan Kiselevich
Alexei Marchenko
Nikita Nesterov
Slava Voynov
Artyom Zub
Andrei Zubarev

Forwards
Sergei Andronov
Alexander Barabanov
Mikhail Grigorenko
Nikita Gusev
Pavel Datsyuk
Ilya Kablukov
Sergei Kalinin
Kirill Kaprizov
Ilya Kovalchuk
Sergei Mozyakin
Nikolai Prokhorkin
Ivan Telegin
Vadim Shipachyov
Sergei Shirokov

The Buzzer: Kuemper shines for Kings; More goalie interference confusion

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018, 1:02 AM EST
Player Of The Night: Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

After losing seven of their past eight games the Los Angles Kings entered play on Wednesday night in pretty desperate need of a win.

Playing a Flames team that has been on a roll, and having to do so without starting goalie Jonathan Quick, it seemed as if it was going to be a challenge. Fortunately for them backup goalie Darcy Kuemper was up to the challenge.

Kuemper was great for the Kings on Wednesday stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the Kings’ 2-1 overtime win.

The Kings found themselves trailing 1-0 early in the third period — and getting outplayed for the most part — but Kuemper was able to keep them in the game long enough for Jake Muzzin to tie the game on the power play.

Tanner Pearson then scored the game-winner in overtime with only 27 seconds to play.

Kuemper has been pretty outstanding in a backup role for the Kings this season. After his effort on Wednesday he is now up to a .934 save percentage on the season.

Following Wednesday’s win the Kings are now in a three-way tie with the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 57 points. The Avalanche and Wild both own the tiebreaker over the Kings at the moment, with the Avalanche currently occupying the playoff spot.

More Goalie Interference Confusion

Another night, another controversial ruling on a goaltender interference review.

This one took place in the third period in Chicago when Nick Schmaltz scored a game-tying goal for the Blackhawks. It came as Artem Anisimov toppled over top of Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen and the call on the ice (a good goal) was upheld. It seems like it could have easily gone the other way, and it had to be frustrating for the Maple Leafs after a recent Auston Mathews goal was overturned for what seemed to be far less contact.

The call ended up helping the Blackhawks get to overtime and collect a point in the standings. They still sit six points out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them, but that point could still prove to be big later in the season.

Highlight Of The Night

Sean Monahan opened the scoring for the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night with his 22nd goal of the season and it was a thing of beauty. Check out the slick passing going on here between Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Ferland.

It ended up being the only goal the Flames scored in a 2-1 overtime loss, but it was still a beautiful play.

Factoid Of The Night

William Nylander‘s penalty shot goal on Wednesday night gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. That goal came just six seconds into the extra period and tied the NHL record for fasted overtime goal during a regular season game. It is a feat that has been accomplished five times in league history. Somewhat stunningly, two of those goals have happened this season. Along with Nylander, Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou also scored six seconds into overtime in a game earlier this season. [NHL Public Relations]

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Los Angeles Kings 2, Calgary Flames 1

Nylander’s OT penalty shot sends Blackhawks to another loss

By Adam GretzJan 24, 2018, 11:22 PM EST
The Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs both entered Wednesday’s game mired in slumps, and, well, somebody had to win this one.

That somebody turned out to be the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime, 3-2, thanks to a William Nylander penalty shot just six seconds into the extra period.

Right off the opening faceoff Nylander found himself on a breakaway only to have his shot attempt disrupted by a Duncan Keith slash.

Nylander was awarded the penalty shot and beat Blackhawks goaltender Jeff Glass for the goal.

For Nylander it was his 10th goal of the season and snapped what had been a five-game goal drought. It was also just his second goal in the past 12 games.

The Maple Leafs held a 2-1 lead midway through the third period and lost it when Nick Schmaltz scored to tie the game on a controversial goal that was reviewed for goaltender interference. As Schmaltz scored, Blackhawks forward Artem Anisimov fell on top of Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen. Toronto coach Mike Babcock immediately challenged the play for goaltender interference but the play was upheld.

Here is a look at it. Judge for yourself if it should have counted.

While the Maple Leafs are pretty solid in their playoff position after Wednesday’s win (they are now 13 points ahead of the fourth-place team in the Atlantic Division), it is a completely different story for the Blackhawks.

The big story for them is that they have now lost four games in a row and five of their past six.

They are 4-9-1 over the past month and even with the point they picked up on Wednesday night still sit six points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with still four teams ahead of them.

Getting at least one point helps a little, but it is not going to be anywhere enough. They need wins. A lot of them. They need to start getting them fast.

It is not just the point deficit that is the problem, it is the fact we are beyond the halfway point of the season and there are still a number of teams ahead of them. Those points are almost impossible to make up at this point in the season.

After Wednesday’s game the Blackhawks have 51 points through their first 48 games of the season. Over the past five 82-game seasons (skipping over the 2012-13 lockout season) there have been 70 teams that had 52 points or less through their first 48 games. Only 10 of them ended up making the playoffs. That is less than 15 percent. If you’re a Blackhawks fan and want to feel a little optimistic after Wednesday’s game, that extra point did help a little because had they not gained it and been stuck on 50 points through 48 games. Only seven percent of those teams made the playoffs over that stretch.

That is the mountain the Blackhawks are facing right now, and they are still without their starting goalie for the foreseeable future.

