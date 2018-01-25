Getty

Joe Thornton is still engine that drives Sharks, and they will miss him

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018
1 Comment

The San Jose Sharks find themselves in an interesting position in the Western Conference playoff race.

As of Thursday afternoon they are in second place in the Pacific Division, and at first glance that would seem to be a pretty great spot to be in. But they are also only two points clear of the Los Angeles Kings who are currently on the outside of the playoff picture, and only four points clear of an Anaheim Ducks team that is starting to get healthier and could still be a threat in the West.

Now the Sharks are entering a stretch of games where they will be without one of their top players, seemingly ageless center Joe Thornton, as he is sidelined with an MCL injury.

The timeline for Thornton’s return currently sits at “several weeks,” which is obviously very open ended.

This is going to be a problem for the Sharks not only because of how tight the Western Conference playoff race is, but also because of how important Thornton still is to their success.

He is currently second on the team in scoring (behind only defenseman Brent Burns), he is one of the top possession-driving players on the team, and he is still a dominant two-way force that can play 18 minutes a night in all situations. He plays shutdown defense, he is a dynamic playmaker with the puck.

He is also the engine that drives their top-line alongside Joe Pavelski.

That is where the Sharks might see a big hit over the next few weeks with Thornton sidelined.

Thornton and Pavelski have been glued together on the Sharks’ top line for several years now and it’s not hard to see the impact Thornton has on that duo. It’s not that Pavelski isn’t capable of being a productive player without Thornton, it’s just that Thornton is so good and such a dynamic playmaker — even to this day at his age — that it simply makes Pavelski that much better, and as a duo the two have been pretty much unstoppable for more than four years now.

Just look at the numbers for that duo since the start of the 2013-14 season (via Natural Stat Trick).

Totally different team when the two are separated, and while the goal differential this season has not quite been there the territorial play has been and it seems to only be a matter of time until the results start to match the way they have been playing.

That is the sort of impact that Thornton can make and what makes him such a key cog in the Sharks’ machine.

With him out of the lineup it not only puts a huge dent in what is an already thin center position, but now there is going to be more pressure on Pavelski to carry the top line. He is definitely capable of that, but they are just so much better as a duo and there really isn’t anybody else that is capable of replacing what Thornton can provide.

Thornton is not only one of the best players ever, he has also been incredibly underrated and remarkably durable.

The Sharks really haven’t had to experience life without him much since he arrived on the team in the middle of the 2005-06 season. Since then he has never missed more than four games in any individual season, and has appeared in 961 out of a possible 973 regular season games as a member of the Sharks.

He has been a constant, dominant player in their lineup.

Now they are going to have to get a taste of what life is like without him at a really crucial time in their season.

————

By Sean LeahyJan 25, 2018
Ryan Zapolski’s second year in the ECHL gave him a taste of what life is like for a goaltender plying his trade at that level of professional hockey.

Playing for four teams in one season, Zapolski got used to hearing the phrase “It’s a numbers thing” from coaches telling him why he was being released. He went from Stockton to Kalamazoo to Toledo to Gwinnett (to the tune of the Carmen Sandiego TV theme song) and found himself frustrated — the lack of opportunities left him wondering if he should walk away from the game.

“I had been home for two weeks in-between games and didn’t really know where I was going with hockey,” Zapolski told Pro Hockey Talk on Thursday. “I wasn’t applying for jobs or anything like that, so it wasn’t that real for me.”

He felt his game was fine, but that phrase kept being uttered by coaches at each stop. The retirement option, however, was just a passing thought and he knew he just had to be a little more patient. “I was still young enough and it was only my second year, so I was still happy to wait and look for that chance,” he said.

A life of going to the rink every day to play hockey beat working a regular job, so Zapolski stuck with it and heeded the advice of players who quit too early by having the mindset of trying to play as long as he could.

“I’m happy I stuck with it,” he said.

Fast forward six years and hundreds of long bus rides later and Zapolski, who is in his second year with Jokerit of the KHL, is one three goaltenders on the U.S. men’s team.

When the NHL announced they wouldn’t be sending players to the 2018 Olympics, Jim Johansson, the late general manager of the men’s team, reached out to the 31-year-old Zapolski in May letting him know that he was on their radar. With three roster spots open for goaltenders, there was plenty of motivation heading into this season.

“You just get really excited right away,” Zapolski said, “just want to get the season going. I think maybe a little extra time in the gym, too. But obviously, you get that type of news and you know what kind of chance it could be and you want to have a good start to the season.”

It’s been a great year for Zapolski as he’s posted a 23-10-4 record and a .933 save percentage with Jokerit. He was named to the KHL All-Star Game earlier this month and also signed a two-year extension, which would give him seven years in Finland when it expires.

“I think a lot of people back home don’t know who he is and don’t realize how good the hockey is over here,” said Zapolski’s Jokerit teammate Matt Gilroy. “He’s been really good for a long time over here, especially this year. We’re one of the better teams in the league and he has a big thing to do with that. He’s just a gamer and the Olympics is a special tournament that I think he can do well at.”

Zapolski’s final season in the ECHL was 2012-13 and it was the best of his career. In 38 games, he was 25-11-2 with a .944 save percentage. That success led him to being named the league’s rookie of the year, goaltender of the year and most valuable player. He parlayed that into a contract with Lukko of Finland’s SM-liiga, where he would spend the next three seasons.

The plan was to play a few years there and then come back to North America, but nothing concrete materialized contract-wise over here. Zapolski didn’t worry about returning home to play mainly because he would sign extensions to stay at the beginning of the season.

***

Zapolski was the only goaltender listed on the men’s roster when the team was announced Jan. 1. Brandon Maxwell and David Leggio were added two weeks later, but it’s a safe bet the Erie, Pa. native will be the starter when the U.S. plays its first game of the tournament Feb. 14 versus Slovenia.

Like Gilroy said, Zapolski isn’t a household name in the U.S., but a strong Olympics in front of a large television audience could open some eyes to future opportunities. Has he thought about attempting to come back and play in North America in the future?

“It’s definitely something that’s a possibility,” he said. “I’m happy here, so I’m not really going to rush anything or push anything to get back to North America. Of course, I know [the Olympics are] the biggest stage, everybody’s going to be watching [like] NHL GMs.”

Zapolski mentioned Tim Thomas as an example of a goaltender who got an NHL chance at a later age (28) after years of playing in the minors and Europe. But for the moment he’s not thinking that far down the line.

“I’ve been overlooked in the past, my whole career, really,” he said. “Like I said, I’m happy here and if it happens, it happens. I really have no regrets coming over.”

Zapolski has played in three Deutschland Cups for the U.S., but representing his country at the Olympics is an opportunity on another level.

“Going to Deutschland Cup in the past was such an honor. The first one I kind of thought that was my Olympics and didn’t think I’d get a chance to be in the actual Olympics,” he said. “I think it’s the greatest honor in sports for any athlete is to represent your country in the Olympics.

“It’s going to be special, pretty emotional for most of us to be there. Just looking forward to everything. The whole experience is going to be once-in-a-lifetime.”

————

By Adam GretzJan 25, 2018
There are 30 general managers in the NHL outside of Boston that, if given the opportunity, would be willing to pay a king’s ransom to acquire Brad Marchand.

There is nothing that he does not do well, and over the past three or four seasons has rapidly developed into one of the most impactful players in the NHL.

The list of players in the league that are better than him at this moment is a short one, and it seems to get shorter every year.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season his 97 goals are tied for the third most in the league, while his 0.50 goals per game average is tied for second in the league (with Auston Matthews and behind only Alex Ovechkin). His 196 total points are the seventh most, while he is one of just six players in the league that have averaged more than a point-per-game over that stretch. His 57.5 percent Corsi rating is second best in the league. He is a crucial part of what has become the best, most dominant line in hockey — alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak — for what is now one of the best teams in the league and at a salary cap hit of $6.125 million per season is probably still one of the best bargains in the league given what he produces.

That’s what makes his other antics, the ones that keep getting him called into the principal’s office for supplemental discipline so often you would think they were serving peanut butter cups and Yoo-Hoo in there, so damn frustrating.

[Marchand suspended five games for elbowing]

On Wednesday Marchand was suspended five games for elbowing New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson in the head. Johansson suffered a concussion on the play (his second of the season) and is sidelined indefinitely.

Instead of being consistently regarded as one of the league’s best players — which he is! — Marchand’s reputation is still that of a pest, or an agitator, or, if you prefer, just simply a dirty player.

What is worse than the fact that the latter part of the criticism is absolutely true, is that he doesn’t seem to be willing to change. Or Learn.

If he is willing to change or learn, he hasn’t actually done it.

Marchand is no stranger to the folks at the NHL’s Department of Player Safety and it’s not uncommon for him to be called in at least once or twice per season. That is not an exaggeration, either.

Since the DoPS was formed before the 2011-12 season Marchand has been fined or suspended by the department eight different times. That is more than any other player in the NHL during that stretch, while the only players in the league to be punished more than four times are Zac Rinaldo (seven times) and Raffi Torres (five times).

That is not a group of players you want to be included with in any context.

(Just a quick note on all of that: I am only looking at punishments handled by the Department of Player Safety. So it does not include the suspension Marchand received during the 2010-11 season — meaning he has actually been fined or suspended nine times in his career — and I did not include punishments handled by NHL operations — so players suspended or fined for PEDs, comments or criticisms, or diving or embellishment are not included in the tallies.)

It has cost him 17 games in suspensions and close to $714,000 in forfeited salary.

It also does not include the incidents that did not result in supplemental discipline from the league but certainly drew attention — like the late hit on John Tavares earlier this season that resulted in a five-minute major for interference, or the dangerous trip on Anton Stralman last season, which came one week after he was fined for a different dangerous trip on Niklas Kronwall, which came after he was warned earlier that season for slew-footing.

The point here is that no matter what he does, or no matter what the league does to him, he still comes back and does the same stuff that keeps getting him in trouble. Again and again and again and again and again.

And again.

On Thursday Marchand apologized for letting his teammates and organization down, while also briefly mentioning that he hopes that Johansson has a quick recovery for the concussion that he inflicted on him.

If those words sounds familiar it might be because we’ve heard similar sentiments from Marchand in the past.

Back in November Marchand talked about how his game has changed, mostly due to the changing style of play in the league, but also because being a legitimately good hockey player tends to lead to a longer career than just being a pest.

Here he is, via the Toronto Star:

“I’m trying to get away from the s— a little bit, and I have, just because they crack down on it so easily now and I can’t afford to get suspended. … There are very few guys on any team that even get into anything. These kids that come up now, they’re all skill players, they don’t get into it. There’s no fighters anymore.”

Here he is apologizing for getting suspended just before the 2016 Winter Classic for clipping Mark Borowiecki. It is a combination of words that looks very similar to the ones he said on Thursday.

“I just want to acknowledge the situation that I put my teammates in and affecting the game for them, and taking away for the excitement for the fans being a part of this rivalry and taking it away from them, and also affecting this game for myself and putting myself in the situation to not be a part of this. So I want to apologize, and I truly am sorry to everyone about, again, the situation. And it was not my intent to make a hit or try to injure anyone on that play.”

That, by the way, was the second time Marchand had been suspended for clipping. In the DoPS era only one other player in the entire league has been suspended or fined for that infraction. He has been suspended for it twice.

He has also been suspended or fined three other times since that incident not even two years ago, including his most recent five-game ban.

It is frustrating. It is infuriating. It is exhausting.

It is all of that because it does not need to be this way. Not that there is ever a valid excuse for a player to do the things that Marchand so often does, but it is not like he is player that has to play on the edge to survive in the NHL or keep his job.

He is not just an energy guy or someone that is paid to rattle the cage of an opponent.

He is a top-line player. There is legitimate argument to be made that he has been one of the 10 best players in the league for a couple of years now. He is an All-Star for crying out loud.

The thing that has to be a concern for the Bruins is that he is probably only one infraction away from really getting hammered by the league.

It is kind of amazing that it has not already happened given what has happened to some other players with similar histories. And even that isn’t entirely fair because few players in the league actually have  a history that compares Marchand’s.

His five-game ban is the third-longest suspension handed out this season.

Rinaldo was hit with a six-game ban for punching an unsuspecting player (a punishment that received vast criticism for being far too light), while Radko Gudas, another player with a pretty extensive history, was given 10 games for slashing Mathieu Perreault.

Habitual repeat offender Raffi Torres finally did so many awful things that the NHL suspended him for half of a season. It predates the DoPS era, but the league became so fed up with Matt Cooke playing in the gutter that they hit him with a 10-game regular season ban plus the first-round of the playoffs (which ended up being seven more games) for elbowing Ryan McDonagh.

You have to wonder if that day of reckoning is just around the corner for Marchand.

When the DoPS handles suspensions or fines the first thing they do, even before looking at a player’s history, is determine whether or not the incident is worthy of supplemental discipline.

When the answer to that question is yes, that is when the history comes into play.

At this point Marchand’s apologies and proclamations that he has changed are empty.

They mean nothing because he keeps doing it and it’s not doing him, his teammates, and most importantly, the players on the other side of the ice that he constantly puts at risk any favors.

He is one of the best players in the league.

He is also by far the most frustrating.

It is act that is getting old and somebody, whether it is the Bruins or the NHL, needs to put a stop to it.

————

By Joey AlfieriJan 25, 2018
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL continues on Thursday, as the Detroit Red Wings host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here 

The Chicago Blackhawks will be looking to get revenge for the 4-0 loss they suffered against the Red Wings  on Jan. 14.

January has been a tough month for the Blackhawks. They’ve come up with some big victories (5-2 in New York City, 8-2 in Ottawa, 2-1 against Winnipeg), but they’ve also endured several tough losses. The ‘Hawks started a six-game homestand on Jan. 10. That portion of the schedule was supposed to save their season. Instead, it’s buried them even further down the standings.

Last night’s tilt against the Maple Leafs was the final game of that homestand. The ‘Hawks played a solid game overall, but they still came out with a 3-2 loss in overtime on home ice. That means that they’re currently six points behind the Colorado Avalanche for the final Wild Card spot in the West. What’s most troubling, is that they’d have to leap over four teams to get into a postseason spot.

“Guys are competitors, guys are mad,” said blue liner Connor Murphy said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. [But] we talk about having fun and making sure that you remember-we’re the Blackhawks. It doesn’t get much better than this. And if we play with pride and play together, things are going to go our way.”

On a positive note, the power play finally broke out of its funk, as they managed to score two goals on the man-advantage against the Leafs.

Like Chicago, Detroit is also well out of a playoff spot at this point. Even though they have three games in hand on the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are nine points ahead of the Wings, it really doesn’t seem like they have a realistic shot of getting into the postseason.

To get ahead of the Pens, they’d have to jump both New York teams and Carolina. With roster Detroit has at their disposal, there’s a good chance that won’t happen. But the next few months should give them an opportunity to evaluate their players (both young and old) so that they can figure out who to keep and who to walk away from.

One small positive that has emerged over the last couple of games has been the play of goalie Petr Mrazek, who has struggled over the last couple of years. Mrazek is 2-0-1 in is last three outings and he’s given up just three goals during that stretch (they all came in the OT loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday).

“I think he’s in control. I think he’s managing the depth of his crease well,” head coach Jeff Blashill said of Mrazek, per MLive.com. “He needs to be out, but when he gets himself in trouble is when he gets over-aggressive and he’s out of the crease and making one save and has no chance for the second save. He seems to really be managing the depth of his crease well. Pucks are sticking to him better. He’s able to make not only first, but second saves, which in this league are required.”

By Joey AlfieriJan 25, 2018
