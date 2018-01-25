Datsyuk, Kovalchuk lead Russian Olympic hockey team

Player Of The Night: Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings

After losing seven of their past eight games the Los Angles Kings entered play on Wednesday night in pretty desperate need of a win.

Playing a Flames team that has been on a roll, and having to do so without starting goalie Jonathan Quick, it seemed as if it was going to be a challenge. Fortunately for them backup goalie Darcy Kuemper was up to the challenge.

Kuemper was great for the Kings on Wednesday stopping 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the Kings’ 2-1 overtime win.

The Kings found themselves trailing 1-0 early in the third period — and getting outplayed for the most part — but Kuemper was able to keep them in the game long enough for Jake Muzzin to tie the game on the power play.

Tanner Pearson then scored the game-winner in overtime with only 27 seconds to play.

Kuemper has been pretty outstanding in a backup role for the Kings this season. After his effort on Wednesday he is now up to a .934 save percentage on the season.

Following Wednesday’s win the Kings are now in a three-way tie with the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 57 points. The Avalanche and Wild both own the tiebreaker over the Kings at the moment, with the Avalanche currently occupying the playoff spot.

More Goalie Interference Confusion

Another night, another controversial ruling on a goaltender interference review.

This one took place in the third period in Chicago when Nick Schmaltz scored a game-tying goal for the Blackhawks. It came as Artem Anisimov toppled over top of Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen and the call on the ice (a good goal) was upheld. It seems like it could have easily gone the other way, and it had to be frustrating for the Maple Leafs after a recent Auston Mathews goal was overturned for what seemed to be far less contact.

Top: Monday night, ruled goaltender interference

Bottom: Thursday night, ruled not interference pic.twitter.com/7acHsOQXNU — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 25, 2018

The call ended up helping the Blackhawks get to overtime and collect a point in the standings. They still sit six points out of a playoff spot with four teams ahead of them, but that point could still prove to be big later in the season.

Highlight Of The Night

Sean Monahan opened the scoring for the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night with his 22nd goal of the season and it was a thing of beauty. Check out the slick passing going on here between Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Ferland.

Look at this passing on the @Monahan20 goal! pic.twitter.com/xkwGMBojGc — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 25, 2018

It ended up being the only goal the Flames scored in a 2-1 overtime loss, but it was still a beautiful play.

Factoid Of The Night

William Nylander‘s penalty shot goal on Wednesday night gave the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. That goal came just six seconds into the extra period and tied the NHL record for fasted overtime goal during a regular season game. It is a feat that has been accomplished five times in league history. Somewhat stunningly, two of those goals have happened this season. Along with Nylander, Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou also scored six seconds into overtime in a game earlier this season. [NHL Public Relations]

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Los Angeles Kings 2, Calgary Flames 1

